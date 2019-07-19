Commodity Demand Winners And Losers In China As Of H2 2019

As long as the economy of China continues to expand, commodity demand should get a lift as the health of the sector is closely tied to that of China.

Demand for energy is the strongest and there is good reason to think that increased imports of crude oil and natural gas will continue in China.

No other country exerts as much influence in the commodities market as China due to its status as the biggest importer or consumer of most commodities.

China is the largest consumer of many commodities and whatever happens in the country can have a major impact on commodity demand. There are many commodities, but some of the more important ones include soybeans (SOYB), copper (CPER), iron ore, coal (KOL), crude oil (USO) and natural gas (UNG). For each one of these commodities, China is either the biggest consumer or the biggest importer. Since the country has a lot of sway in the market for these commodities, China is worth keeping track of.

China’s demand for commodities has grown over the years, but that doesn’t mean that all commodities have benefited equally. Some have done better than others during certain time frames, something that continues to this day. To determine which commodities are gaining or losing out, we can use data from Chinese customs to find out what commodities China is importing.

The General Administration of Customs of the PRC (“GACC”) has recently updated its statistics for the first half of 2019. The first table below lists the imports of commodities for the fist half in terms of quantities. The second table indicates how much China had to spend on these imports. Both sets of data are compared to a year ago to see if there was any change.

(Unit: 10000 tons) H1 2018 H1 2019 YoY Soya beans 4487 3826 -14.7% Iron ores and concentrates 53054 49909 -5.9% Steel products 667 582 -12.7% Copper ores and concentrates 954 1055 +10.5% Unwrought copper and copper products 259 227 -12.5% Coal and lignite 14607 15448 +5.8% Crude petroleum oil 22479 24460 +8.8% Refined petroleum products 1649 1677 +1.7% Natural gas 4204 4691 +11.6%

(Unit: 100M CNY) H1 2018 H1 2019 YoY Soya beans 1233 1062 -13.8% Iron ores and concentrates 2392 2932 +22.6% Steel products 537 471 -12.3% Copper ores and concentrates 1036 1129 +9% Unwrought copper and copper products 1226 1033 -15.7% Coal and lignite 811 821 +1.3% Crude petroleum oil 7192 8023 +11.6% Refined petroleum products 613 628 +2.5% Natural gas 1058 1432 +35.4%

Commodity winners in China

The biggest winner among the listed commodities is natural gas. Not only did imports increase by 11.6% from 42M tons to 46M tons in 2019, but China increased spending by 35% from 105B CNY to 143B CNY. Notice that the price paid by China far exceeds the increase in quantity, which is good for suppliers of natural gas.

Strong demand in China has turned out to be much needed in a world where there is too much natural gas. However, liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) suppliers in the U.S. have been unable to profit due to the presence of tariffs. Nonetheless, companies such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) have been able to sidestep tariffs by using LNG from outside the U.S for the Chinese market.

Chinese demand for crude oil was also strong. The amount of crude oil imported increased by 8.8% from 224M tons to 244 tons in 2019. The price paid by China increased by 11.6% from 719B CNY to 802B CNY. China’s spending on oil imports exceeds that of any other commodity.

Another commodity winner is copper ore. Imports increased by 10.5% from 9M tons to 10M tons. However, the actual amount paid by China increased by only 9% from 103B CNY to 112B CNY because copper prices fell. So although demand in China was strong, copper producers such as Freeport-McMoran (FCX) and Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) did not benefit as much as they should have.

Also doing well to a certain degree is iron ore. China’s imports of iron ore actually fell by 5.9% from 530M tons to 499M tons. However, iron ore prices have done very well this year due to supply disruptions. As a result, China had to increase spending from 239B CNY to 293B CNY, an increase of 22.6% despite the fact that it imported less iron ore.

Good news for iron ore mining companies such as Vale (VALE), Rio Tinto Group (RIO) and BHP Group (BHP). For all three of these companies, iron ore is the biggest contributor to both revenue and profit even though they offer a diverse set of commodities. However, the supply disruptions are likely to be temporary, which means that the elevated prices for iron ore are unlikely to last long term. Reduced imports by China is something that can be a headwind in the long run, even though the companies involved are currently benefiting from high prices for iron ore.

Commodity losers in China

No other commodity has done as poorly as soybeans have in China. Imports fell by 14.7% from 44M tons to 38M tons. The value of these imports declined by 13.8% from 123B CNY to 106B CNY. The soybean industry got hit by a one-two punch. Not only did China impose tariffs on American soybeans due to the trade war, but the outbreak of swine fever in China has reduced the number of pigs that have to be fed.

Since it’s not clear when the trade war will come to an end and the tariffs will be lifted, it’s unlikely that the soybean industry in the U.S. can expect relief anytime soon. A worrisome development for companies such as Deere (DE) that rely on selling equipment to farmers. If farmers are holding back on spending due to an unfavorable environment, then sales will take a hit at these companies.

Also doing poorly in China are imports of intermediate and refined copper products. Imports declined from 2.5M tons to 2.2M tons, a decrease of 12.5%. The value decreased by 15.7% from 122B CNY to 103B CNY. China seems to prefer importing raw copper for its smelters, which means there’s less need for finished products.

Chinese demand for steel from outside is going down because imports declined by 12.7% from 6.6M tons to 5.8M tons. The price paid decreased by 12.3% from 53B CNY to 47B CNY. Bad news for steel companies such as U.S. Steel (X) and Nucor Corporation (NUE). Not only is there too much steel, but the increase in iron ore prices means that input costs are rising and margins are shrinking. Steel companies are getting squeezed at both ends.

Stick with winners, avoid losers

An argument could be made that commodities such as soybeans would have done better if it wasn’t for external factors such as trade wars. If there were no tariffs in place, China would probably import more soybeans from the U.S. and prices would be better. However, as long as there is no resolution between the U.S. and China, it’s probably best to avoid soybeans or other commodities where demand is not there for whatever reason.

What China seems to need the most among commodities is energy, whether it’s oil or natural gas. This is where growth is the strongest and outlook the brightest. China continues to move towards a cleaner environment, which requires using cleaner forms of energy such as natural gas, both pipeline gas and LNG. This process is likely to last many years, which means that natural gas can count on China for the foreseeable future.

The Chinese economy continues to grow with a GDP growth of 6.2% in the most recent quarter. An expanding economy generally requires more oil due to its many uses. So as long as the economy of China continues to grow, imports of crude oil should remain in an upward trajectory because domestic supplies can no longer keep up with consumer demand.

However, while 6.2% is still a good number, it’s lower than before. If China’s economy continues to slow or deteriorates faster than expected, commodity demand could feel the impact and less imports may be needed. It’s therefore important to keep an eye on the state of China’s economy if commodity demand is to hold up. Because if it doesn’t, there are no replacements for China when it comes to the commodity sector.

