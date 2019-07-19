Writing A Put Option At $16 On The Gap

Most investors and consumers are familiar with The Gap Inc. (GPS), an American clothing and accessories retailer which has an international footprint. The company operates 6 businesses or brands namely The Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Intermix, Hill City and Athleta. Importantly GPS had increased its dividend payout since 1989 and has a 10 year dividend growth rate of 15.1%, which is a respectable dividend growth figure and that is why I view GPS as a buy.

However, GPS has been facing challenges recently, and 2019 is expected to be a tough year. During the first quarter earnings call, management at times gave me an impression that they were not on top of the situation and could not present a comprehensive strategy to overcome declining profits because of margin compression and based on estimates by analysts on Yahoo! Finance, sales for 2020 of $16.39 billion would represent decline by 0.4% against 2019 sales.

In terms of breakdown of sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019:

Old Navy Global comparable store sales declined by 1% compared to 3% growth last year;

Gap Global comparable store sales declined by 10% compared to 4% decline last year; and

Banana Republic Global comparable store sales declined 3% compared to 3% growth last year.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2019 was $1.34 billion (-6% compared with 2018) and gross margin decreased 37.7% to 36.3% across the same period. Adjusted operating margin was 6.1% last year versus 3.5% as at May 4, 2019. Overall operating profit was boosted by a one time gain on sale of building amounting to $191 million or $0.37 earnings per share.

The PE (ttm) of 6.75x and PE (fwd) of 9.24x reflects the lack of confidence in GPS' ability to steer clear of trouble.

(Year 2018 refers to fiscal year ended February 2, 2019 and all figures in $ millions apart from ratios.) Source: GPS annual reports, and SureDividend.

The good news is that GPS hasn't gotten into a lot of trouble, at least from a balance sheet perspective. In addition, the company generates cash which can be deployed (and has been) towards acquiring new brands which hopefully would contribute to its bottom line.

In terms of free cash flow, GPS generated $676 million in fiscal year 2018 (ended February 2, 2019) and I expect free cash flow to decline marginally to $668 million for fiscal year 2019. $200 million of which would be used to repurchase shares (adjusting market capitalization post share repurchase to $6.9 billion) and my expectation of net earnings is at $790 million for fiscal year 2019, arriving at a PE of 8.7x (it's at 9.24x as of time of writing).

I expect dividends to be maintained as well, which is at $0.97 in 2019 and that means the payout ratio would be under 50%.

With that in mind, the uncertainty is with operations itself and how management is able to steer out of a competitive and challenging retail environment. Management at The Gap Inc. had already announced in 2018 to undergo store closures (mainly of The Gap) and to spin-off Old Navy which is supposed to be the better performing brand. These initiatives seem to me to be aimed at appeasing investors, but I do see GPS as a company being able to use its balance sheet to make strategic acquisitions such as buying distressed brands and assets. An example would be the purchase of high-end children's clothing line Janie and Jack from bankrupt retailer, Gymboree for $35 million.

For added security and just to understand how the business performs through the next quarters prior to the holiday season, I am recommending writing put options at $16. The strike at $16 represents a 7.7x PE based on my estimated earnings for fiscal year 2019. With a 12.6x 10-year historical average PE, I believe $16 represents good value to take a long position in GPS stock.

Based on current prices, such an option trades at $0.89 which before cost of funds and trade commissions, prices the underlying entry in GPS at $15.11.

Source: My brokerage account.

This is a position that I have established for my own portfolio, and I hope you find useful to consider while waiting out the uncertain times for GPS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.