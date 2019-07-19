Limelight Networks: Q2 Breaks The Bull Case

LLNW still has a path to upside - but it's nearly impossible to trust the company after the second quarter report.

But it also highlights increasing management risk here - and even the lowered outlook looks far too aggressive.

Limelight Networks (LLNW) had a hugely important second quarter report on Wednesday evening. As I wrote at the beginning of May, LLNW looked like a binary story heading into earnings. Fundamentally and qualitatively, a strong Q2 - which had to include reaffirmed full-year guidance - suggested big potential upside for LLNW shares. A miss, on the other hand, would bring valuation into question - and amplify existing concerns about Limelight management.

Essentially, the worst-case scenario played out. Limelight's numbers missed Street expectations - which had already discounted the company's guidance. Management's response can be categorized as alternately disappointing, infuriating and flat-out tone-deaf. Guidance, as both investors and analysts predicted ahead of the quarter, was lowered - and yet still looks overly optimistic.

It's a quarter that breaks the bull case I made at the beginning of the year. Management simply can't be trusted at this point. As such, despite protestations to the contrary, it's a stretch to believe that competition from newly public Fastly (FSLY), industry leader Akamai (AKAM), and other firms isn't a factor in recent underperformance. Even with a 10% post-earnings drop, LLNW isn't cheap on an earnings basis.

Valuation on an EV/revenue basis admittedly remains reasonable, and the balance sheet is still healthy. It's possible that Limelight, as it promises, can find a way to drive growth in the second half. But it's not possible, after this quarter, to have enough confidence on that front to put money behind LLNW stock.

Limelight Tanks a Key Quarter

Limelight was headed in the wrong direction heading into the Q2 report. Revenue growth had decelerated steadily: +11% in Q2 2018, +7% in Q3, and then -9% in Q4 and -17% in Q1 2019. The company cut guidance ahead of Q4 - after its initial projection disappointed - and then with the Q4 report widened its initial 2019 revenue guidance at the low end.

After Q1's top-line decline, it was clear that investors and analysts didn't trust even the updated outlook: heading into Wednesday's release, the highest of six Street estimates was $210 million, below Limelight's low end of $215 million. And LLNW's valuation - off some 50% from October highs - suggested that the market as a whole simply didn't believe Limelight was going to come anywhere near its targets.

That lack of trust was just one reason why the Q2 report was so important. Implied guidance at even the low end of full-year projections suggested that for the last three quarters of the year, revenue would grow 20% - and Adjusted EBITDA would increase 42%. LLNW, at the price near $3 it received in early May, would trade at just 10x EBITDA and ~1.7x EV/revenue despite that growth.

With FSLY at 8x revenue and unprofitable on an EBITDA basis, there was clear room for significant multiple expansion. The Q4/Q1 worries - including the Q4 guidance cut - would become a quickly-forgotten blip. A decision last year to walk away from less-profitable business would look like a smart pivot by Limelight to focus on video customers - particularly with new streaming platforms from the likes of Disney (DIS), AT&T (T), and Apple (AAPL).

Obviously, that's not what happened. Revenue declined 9% year-over-year, though it rose 6% sequentially. Full-year guidance was cut by $15 million - a full 7.7 percentage points of year-over-year growth. Limelight pulled Adjusted EBITDA guidance, but non-GAAP net income guidance was cut to ~breakeven from $0.10-$0.20. Commentary on the Q2 call suggests Adjusted EBITDA is projected to come in around $23 million (adding $5 million in share-based comp to an ~$18.6M D&A run rate, less ~$600K in interest income) - against $32.5 million last year and $30.7 million in 2017.

That's disappointing enough - but incredibly, even the cut guidance looks aggressive. The midpoint of Limelight's implied second-half guidance is for 24%+ revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA was just $823,000 in the first half against $20.2 million the year before; Limelight appears to be expecting something like $22 million in 2H against $12.5 million in Q3+Q4 2018. Management was asked multiple times on the Q2 call why it was willing to back that guidance, and insisted that, as CFO Sajid Malhotra put it, that "we have gone out of our way to de-risk the plan". The sell-off suggests investors don't believe that's the case - and with good reason.

The Trust Problem with LLNW

Limelight CEO Bob Lento opened his comments quoted in the Q2 release with a staggering statement, one he basically repeated in his prepared remarks on the Q2 call:

Second quarter results were in line with analyst expectations.

To repeat, analysts did not believe Limelight's guidance before the quarter. And it's quite clear that Limelight missed its own expectations. Malhotra had said on the Q1 call that "second half revenue could be 30% higher" year-over-year. Even if that were the case, Q2 revenue still needed to be at least positive y/y in order to reach the low end of the full-year guidance reiterated after Q1. Instead, it declined 9%.

Lento's statement - again, in prepared remarks - suggests that he believes what is precisely the problem here: Wall Street is better at predicting his business than is his own CFO. (And, for what it's worth, Limelight missed the consensus revenue estimate by $500K - more than one point of growth. For good CEOs, a point of growth isn't something to brush off.) And it implies further that the CEO thinks that meeting lowered expectations is somewhat acceptable - or at the least worth pointing out.

One sentence in a press release isn't the entire problem here, even if it does serve as a handy microcosm. Management was asked repeatedly on the Q2 call the most obvious question: at this point, can even the lowered guidance be trusted? The answers don't seem to be great.

Of the $15 million full-year cut, about $4-5 million seems to come from the company's much-touted 'edge' computing partnership with Ericsson (ERIC). That partnership was supposed to contribute ~$7-$9 million in second-half revenue, per the Q1 call; Lento said after Q2 that the figure had been halved, while Malhotra said the projection had moved from high-single-digit millions to low-single-digit millions.

Both Lento and Malhotra said in the Q&A that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) additionally was a factor; Limelight had brought that company on as a customer but the deal "required a lot more development work on our side than we initially thought". Delayed revenue there seems a factor. So, too were "a couple of large edge deals," as Malhotra put it, that were pushed out.

Those answers aren't good enough - and they haven't been for a while. On the Q3 2018 conference call, Lento explained underwhelming Q4 guidance as being due to the fact that "our business has become better and more predictable as time has gone on." That in essence meant the company could and would guide less conservatively and thus hadn't given itself the easy "beat and raise" path it had in the past. Limelight cut that Q4 guidance less than eight weeks later.

It claimed at the time that customer departures last year, along with renegotiated contracts in Q2, were to blame - but neither factor explained why Q4 guidance had been off, given that both factors already were known to management at the time of the Q3 call. On the Q1 call, as Limelight was questioned as to why, exactly, it was promising such torrid second-half growth, both Lento and Malhotra insisted that the goals were achievable.

Relative to last quarter's call, the Q2 responses sound like more of the same. Per management, key customers aren't leaving; revenue is just being pushed out a quarter or two; Ericsson is a huge opportunity, but the head of the unit had to be replaced which caused disruption. Growth is coming - just a quarter or two later than planned (or hoped).

There was no sign from either Lento or Malhotra that the recent results were considered unacceptable, or that Limelight itself has anything to fix. It's exceedingly difficult to believe that's the case. After three straight quarters of the same story, this firmly is a "show me" story in terms of management.

The Margin Problem

The concern about lower-than-expected revenue isn't just a matter of guidance, or EV/revenue multiples, or broader growth. Limelight clearly is acting - and spending - as if big growth is on the way. Lento detailed in his prepared remarks efforts to build capacity, both through software (which aims to improvement server performance) and increased PoPs (points of presence). As a result, capex guidance, which sat at $20-$24 million before the quarter, has been increased to $25 million. (Lento noted that he thought of that increase as "largely unchanged," which hardly seems the case.)

Those efforts already are pressuring gross margins substantially: the 40.3% figure was down 910 bps year-over-year. Gross margin did increase sequentially, but there's still a broader margin issue at play here. Adjusted EBITDA declined 84% year-over-year in Q1, owing to higher COGS and higher opex, notably in sales and marketing. As noted above, for the first half, Adjusted EBITDA was just $823,000 against more than $20 million in 1H 2018.

Again, Limelight is expecting growth, and first-half results are being hit by those efforts. But even assuming some level of one-time expense - and deleveraging owing to top-line disappointment - that spend highlights a long-running concern here.

To his credit, Lento had, through last year, led an impressive turnaround: Limelight's Adjusted EBITDA margins spiked from 1.3% in 2013 to 16%+ in both 2017 and 2018. But nearly all of that improvement came from COGS - due to improved capacity utilization, but also significantly cheaper capacity additions (with software a key factor). One of the risks to LLNW before the recent stumbles was that margins were nearing a ceiling regardless: management had targeted 25% Adjusted EBITDA margins, but that goal seemed to require accelerating revenue that could leverage opex, not necessarily much or anything in the way of further gross margin improvement.

Again, Limelight is expecting an improvement in 2H, with implied guidance suggesting that EBITDA margins will race to nearly 20%. But this is an industry where pricing tends to decline over time, as Akamai has detailed in the past. Lento talked up the entrance of Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) - both Limelight customers, though both firms do and will use internal efforts along with other CDNs - into streaming as a boost for revenue in 2H and beyond.

But even a bullish AKAM analyst noted that Disney alone could pressure pricing across the space. Newly public Fastly needs to grow revenue; so does Cloudflare ahead of its possible IPO. Akamai remains the biggest player in the space. Fastly is building its business around edge, and could outcompete Limelight on that front.

If Limelight's ability to take down capacity costs is over, and pricing pressure accelerates even as demand increases, then margins really are at a ceiling. The fact that, per the 10-Q, 580 bps of the gross margin compression came from bandwidth and co-location costs suggests that might be the case.

Meanwhile, Competition could keep a lid on revenue growth: even the lowered guidance, at the midpoint, only suggests less than a 5% year-over-year increase for full-year 2019. That combination still isn't priced in, with adjusted net income ~zero and EV/EBITDA 11x+ based on full-year guidance. There's still growth priced in here - and more than a few roadblocks in terms of driving that growth.

Exiting Stage Left

And so I sold my LLNW shares on Thursday - almost happily. I'm truthfully surprised the stock only fell 10% (the declines were actually even lighter midday, when I exited). LLNW still sits above where it I bought it at the beginning of the year - and while the tech market is better, the story here is not.

In one key way, however, the story actually is the same. LLNW going into Q3 will seem every bit as binary as it did going into Q2. I'd expect that in coming weeks analyst estimates on the top line will drop below the guided $200-$210 million range, given the implied increase of 24% with minimal help (4-5 points) from Ericsson. Management credibility again will be on the line next quarter. With the stock at 11x+ existing EBITDA guidance, another reduction in the full-year outlook likely leads to another decline in fundamental fair value for LLNW - and another post-earnings sell-off. In that scenario, worries only will increase: that the Ericsson deal is a dud, that Fastly and Cloudfare are passing Limelight by, that growth and margins have peaked.

And, much like in Q2, if LLNW can this time meet its guidance, the stock likely rises. A strong Q3 and Q4 set the company up well ahead of easy first-half compares. The case that LLNW's EV/revenue should rise toward FSLY's ~7x FY20 multiple - a case Malhotra clumsily tried to make on the Q2 call - improves.

In other words, the same binary split I highlighted in April still holds. But while the risk/reward at that point seemed worthwhile, that's simply no longer the case. Management credibility is close to gone at this point, and betting on this time being different looks close to foolish. There are real concerns highlighted in Q2 - enough to move to the sidelines until Limelight can get back on track.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.