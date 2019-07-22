Uniti: Asymmetric Risk-Reward For The 'Aggressive Landlord'

Note: we currently own a small $3,100 position in Uniti Group - representing 3.5% of our Core Portfolio. It's a "high-risk" rated investment with material long-term upside potential, but elevated near-term uncertainty.

The release of an unfavorable ruling in the Aurelius – Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) case that led to Windstream’s untimely bankruptcy disrupted our initial investment thesis in Uniti Group (UNIT). Its stock price got cut roughly in half, it suffered credit rating downgrades, and then it slashed its dividend to a minimal level in order to conserve cash in the wake of the post-trial uncertainty and to fund some of its growth projects. Thus, it has gone from an income investment to a deep value investment in our portfolio as its share price now trades at an even deeper discount to NAV (we estimate it trades at ~40% of NAV) than it already did when we initially purchased it.

Despite the dividend cut and disruption to our original outlook, we continue to hold and even slightly added to our position when the stock dropped below $9 given the steep discount to NAV and the presence of clear catalysts (WIN emerges stronger from bankruptcy and the dividend is eventually reinstated) that could drive strong upside. That being said, we have kept our position from getting too large as a lease rejection and/or renegotiation is still very possible, making it a high-risk investment. At the same time, in addition to the deep discount, we take comfort from the fact that UNIT will likely only give in to a lease renegotiation if it also receives something in return that will compensate shareholders for the lost revenue.

Additionally, UNIT’s latest earnings report revealed that the underlying property fundamentals remain healthy and conducive to growth, making these assets highly attractive to own, particularly at such a huge discount. While the growth outlook is certainly reduced from what it would have been if the ruling had gone the other way, UNIT can still generate highly attractive returns for investors given its extremely low valuation multiple and will still be able to generate decent growth through organic efforts and reinvesting its retained cash flows (thanks to the dividend cut).

Therefore, we believe that the risk-reward proposition is asymmetric in significant favor of UNIT longs at the current price given the information available to the public. Furthermore, our highly conservative positioning of our core portfolio allows us to take more risk with an investment like UNIT knowing that even if it doesn’t pan out, our overall portfolio will remain fairly stable.

The Assets Remain High Quality

UNIT’s assets are long life (~50 years), high quality with long-term (the weighted average remaining lease term is over 10 years) triple net rent-escalating leases to businesses that are fairly uncorrelated to the broader economy (due to the utility-like nature of telecommunications and internet provider businesses).

Furthermore, these assets have a robust growth outlook. Due to the mission-critical nature and positioning of its asset portfolio as a top five competitive fiber owner in 22 of the top 30 markets in the United States, UNIT has a natural moat from which to capitalize on the expected explosion in demand for 5G products such as mobile video, cloud computing, and the Internet of things in the major markets of the top economy in the world.

To put this opportunity into perspective for investors, UNIT currently owns 847 towers. However, to meet projected demand, 25,000 new towers will have to be built in just the United States over the next 10 years. With UNIT positioned in the vast majority of the major markets in the country, it could easily increase its tower business by several multiples during that time period. Even more exciting is the fact that their current tower business is only experiencing 25% utilization at the present time and additional utilization comes at 100% margins and 100% incremental yields. Their fiber and leasing businesses have similar utilization and margin/incremental yield numbers as well. As a result, UNIT could see enormous growth over the next decade without adding any further assets.

Growth Outlook

UNIT’s recent earnings results showed that the company’s organic growth outlook remains pretty good. During Q4 management deployed its 1,000th small cell and expect to deploy over 1,350 in 2019 and 350 shortly after that. The company also made several bolt-on acquisitions with its revolving line of credit funds and then got creative to fund further growth with minimal capital investment through dark fiber scale which improved its revenue diversity and overall revenue and AFFO numbers. Looking ahead, UNIT still plans to develop an additional 1,000-1,500 low capex telecom towers over the next half decade and also is planning on using its Bluebird deal to achieve capital-lite growth through partnerships with private equity. Equally encouraging was the long-term profile that each of these deals gave UNIT with each investment yielding more than 9% on cost and an average initial term of 20 years.

While this organic/capital-lite growth outlook implies that UNIT still has a path forward to eventually achieving the necessary revenue diversification that it needs to earn a higher multiple from the public markets and/or a credit upgrade, it does not mean that it's out of the woods yet, and it certainly will not be happening anytime soon. Indeed, given its inability to raise much debt (due to credit downgrades in the wake of the court case ruling) or equity capital (due to the aforementioned stock price collapse) to fund additional acquisition/development growth, it will likely not be enough to break the company’s liquidity trap (i.e., boost the share price and improve the credit rating) in the near term. This is because the company’s margins are taking a big hit in the wake of the ruling, forcing AFFO per share to decline (based on the mid-point of 2019 guidance) from $2.51 in 2018 to $2.26 in 2019 even though revenue and EBITDA are both forecast to grow this year.

This is due to two factors:

(1) The new investments it made in 2018 start out at low margins and ramp up over time

While this factor would have been in place regardless of the outcome of the court case, it still remains an issue because it means that UNIT is not achieving strong returns on invested capital for several years despite having to lay out considerable sums (especially on its tower development projects) that it doesn’t have right now. This only compounds its liquidity problems right now. As a result, the conundrum here is clear that UNIT needs to find a way to continue investing aggressively in future growth projects with capital that it doesn’t have and has an increasingly challenging time acquiring.

To achieve this ambitious near-term growth objective, UNIT needs to find a way to fund the transactions as the growth capex required will far exceed retained cash flows and issuing equity and debt at current market valuations will not be accretive to investors. This leaves the business with the option of either using creative financing deals such as joint ventures and other creative arrangements with private equity (they already are doing this, but unless they can attract sizable partners, it won’t be enough to raise the hundreds of millions of dollars needed) or selling non-core, lower-yielding assets to recycle into higher-yielding ones (management is already doing this through the sale of their Latin American tower portfolio, but, once again, this will only provide minimal additional cash flow as these assets are scarce in supply and won’t prove to be hugely accretive, at least in the near term). As a result, the outlook appears to be a long hard slog.

(2) A significant increase in interest expense due to the bankruptcy of its main tenant.

Due to the Windstream bankruptcy, UNIT had to get a credit agreement waiver, which included a forced dramatic dividend cut and a 200 basis point increase on its term loan interest rate through 2022. Given how large UNIT’s term loan is, this is the primary driving force behind its steep AFFO decline this year.

Windstream Master Lease Risk

Despite these challenges to cash flow and growth, the underlying business itself remains healthy and the company should have no problems until at least 2022-2024 when it will be required to refinance a sizable portion of its heavy debt burden.

However, there still remains a significant elephant in the room: The master lease with Windstream. If Windstream were to successfully reject the lease and/or renegotiate it to significantly lower terms, UNIT would lose a lot, if not the majority, of its revenue, likely forcing it to liquidate its assets quickly and wiping out most of shareholder equity.

That being said, we believe that the lease is likely to be upheld or at the very least, renegotiated on impact-neutral terms for UNIT, for the following reasons:

The lease remains current roughly four months into Windstream’s bankruptcy. UNIT still maintains the lease as non-negotiable and likely to be upheld by Windstream ( unless they can come to a mutually-beneficial arrangement). Windstream has stated its intent to continue the ordinary course of its operations (which require full access to UNIT’s mission-critical assets).

Still, until it actually is, UNIT remains high risk, and even once it is, there's no guarantee that UNIT’s share price will rise materially enough to enable it to issue equity accretively again, especially if UNIT’s credit rating is not upgraded enough to drive its cost of debt capital down.

Valuation Is Highly Opportunistic

That being said, even if UNIT is unable to issue new debt and equity over the next year or so to revive its growth engine, we still view the shares as opportunistic here due to their near 60% discount to our estimate of NAV. Despite UNIT’s expected decline in AFFO/share this year to $2.26 (assuming the master lease is upheld), UNIT still trades at a mere 4x AFFO, which equates to a 25% free cash flow yield. Given that its assets are actually growing organically with a lengthy acquisition/development growth runway (if capital were only available), this is the greatest sale in the real estate market today (again, assuming the master lease is upheld) even if the inorganic growth route is stunted by a lack of access to large-scale capital.

Also encouraging is that management is continuing to protect shareholder interests by their recent statement that they have no plans to issue equity at these depressed levels. Management also mentioned that they may very likely hike their dividend once the uncertainty of the master lease is resolved and/or Windstream emerges from bankruptcy proceedings. Therefore, the long-term outlook for UNIT is one where they will very likely once again become a cash-minting machine.

Potential Catalyst for Upside Realization

The catalyst here is clear: If Windstream keeps its master lease current (or renegotiates it on acceptable terms) and emerges from bankruptcy proceedings as an operational company (now with minimal debt), UNIT’s cash flows will be on much firmer footing. This alone should be enough to cause the share price to return to its pre-court ruling levels (if not higher). If/when UNIT management returns its dividend back toward a more attractive level also should boost the share price considerably if the former doesn’t already.

Even if these events don’t move the share price up much, UNIT will still generate strong returns over the long run as their cash yield is extremely lucrative and will enable them to generate pretty attractive growth rates over the long run, provided they can effectively refinance debt. However, if/once they prove that their cash flows are stable and continuing to grow and diversify, they shouldn’t have too much trouble finding reasonable financing for their business and/or possibly even an acquirer from a larger real asset investor/manager (perhaps Brookfield (BAM) or Blackstone (BX)?). In fact, recently there have been numerous reports of too much private equity money chasing too few deals. Therefore, we believe that there could potentially be buyout interest in UNIT once its cash flows are solidified if the share price remains persistently low.

Conclusion

UNIT remains a high-risk investment, but the valuation is extremely attractive and we believe there are several clear catalysts to unlock value provided that the master lease is not fully rejected or renegotiated on poor terms. Given that we do not believe that this will occur, we view it as a worthwhile speculative investment.

We currently hold a $2,700 investment as part of our diversified Core Portfolio and do not expect to increase the size of the position in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.