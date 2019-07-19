Expecting Peoples Bancorp To Increase Dividends

We expect PEBO to increase its dividends by 14% in 2019 due to our expectation of a rise in earnings.

We expect Peoples Bancorp, Inc. (PEBO), a bank holding company, to increase its dividend by 14.3% in 2019 to $1.28, providing a forward dividend yield of 4.02%. Our expectation of a rise in dividends is mostly based on our earnings projection. We expect PEBO’s earnings to grow due to an expansion in its earning assets. While the company’s net interest margin has increased over the past two years, we do not expect any further rise in 2019 due to the possibility of a rate cut in the remainder of 2019. Apart from earnings growth, we expect a high Tier 1 ratio to also support the rise in dividends.

Growth in Earnings Asset to Boost Income for 2019

PEBO’s assets are expected to continue to expand in 2019. We expect net loans to increase by 5.0% and total assets to rise by 3.6%. This is slightly more conservative than the trend witnessed in the past four years. PEBO’s net loans grew at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2014 to 2018, while total assets grew at a CAGR of 11.7% during the same period.

We expect the growth in earning assets to increase PEBO’s net interest income by 7.5%. The table below gives our projections for PEBO's financial statements in 2019.

Net Interest Margin to Limit Earnings Growth

PEBO’s net interest margin increased by 11bps in 2017 and 20bps in 2018 due to the rise in Fed Funds rate over these two years. The rise in Fed Funds rate led to an increase in both the yields on assets as well as the cost of funds; however, because PEBO’s costs were stickier than yields, costs increased less than yields. Consequently, PEBO’s net interest margin expanded.

As we are expecting a 50 bps cut in Fed Funds rate in the remainder of 2019, we believe that PEBO’s NIM will stop expanding soon. For 2019 we are expecting PEBO’s NIM to remain unchanged at 3.82%.

Dividends Likely to Continue on Upwards Trend

We expect PEBO’s dividends to continue on an upward trend in 2019. The company has consistently increased dividends in recent years, as shown in the chart below.

Our expectation of an increase in earnings is the main justification for our belief that PEBO’s dividends will continue to rise in 2019.

Another reason why we believe that PEBO can increase its dividends is because it has a high Tier 1 capital, which is far above the regulatory requirement. PEBO’s Tier 1 Capital was reported at 13.9% for December 2018, compared to the regulatory requirement of 6.0%.

We expect PEBO’s dividend to rise by 14.3% in 2019 to $1.28, which implies a forward divide yield of 4.02%.

Risks to Dividend Payout Extremely Low

Due to a payout ratio that is below 50%, and a Tier 1 Capital ratio that is far above regulatory requirements, we believe that risks to PEBO’s ability to pay dividends are extremely low. PEBO’s dividends depend on dividends given by Peoples Bank, which are subject to various banking regulations. A restrictive provision requires regulatory approval if dividends declared in any calendar year exceed the total net profits of that year plus the retained net profits of the preceding two years. This means that if earnings suddenly decline to zero, the bank will be able to maintain dividend at the current level for only a couple of years. (Explanation: the bank retained around $2.57 per share in 2017 and 2018 combined, which is almost double the amount of $1.28 dividend per share expected for 2019).

Valuation Analysis Shows Slight Undervaluation

Our forecast December 2019 book value per share implies that PEBO is currently trading at a P/B multiple of 1.1, which is below the average multiple in 2017 and 2018 (see table below). This means that the stock is slightly undervalued. We are comparing 2019’s P/B multiple with 2017 and 2018’s multiples because the expected return on equity in 2019 is closest to the ROE in these two years.

Using a P/B multiple of 1.2 gives us a target price of $34.1, which implies a 7.1% upside. The table below gives sensitivity of our target price to different P/B multiples.

Conclusion: Buy for Attractive Dividend Yield

Due to an expected dividend yield of 4.02% coupled with the possibility of around 7.1% price appreciation, we are adopting a bullish stance on the stock. We advise investors to purchase PEBO.

About the Company

PEBO is a diversified financial services holding company with more than 80 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. PEBO provides a complete line of banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Majority of the dividends PEBO pays come from Peoples Bank. In April 2019 PEBO completed its acquisition of First Prestonsburg Bancshares, Inc., which added nine full service banking locations to Peoples Bank.

