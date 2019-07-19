Comerica Shares Struggling As The Street Prices In Rate Cuts

The market seems to already be pricing in an ugly set-up for Comerica, but it's going to take patience for this situation to turn around.

Comerica has been hedging its interest rate risk and mortgage warehouse lending could pick up, but spread compression could drive a double-digit decline in pre-provision profit next year.

Comerica did okay at the pre-provision line, but an energy portfolio-driven miss on provisioning adds another worry to go along with spread compression.

The upside and downside of asset-sensitive balance sheets aren’t mirror images of each other, but it is nevertheless safe to say that highly asset-sensitive banks like Comerica (CMA) have a lot to lose as the Fed shifts toward rate cuts. Making matters worse, Comerica’s low-cost deposit base doesn’t give much leeway for further cuts and the high loan/deposit ratio limits flexibility. Oh, and based upon second quarter results, it looks like there are some credit concerns in the energy portfolio.

It’s not so surprising that these shares have been weak – down more than 10% since my last update, and down about 26% over the past year. While the correction in the share price already seems to discount a lot of bad news, Comerica could still see worse than expected net interest margin compression, higher credit losses, and even weaker pre-provision profit performance than is already baked into the share price. Comerica’s hedging strategy should help some, and the share price definitely seems to discount a lot of bad news, but it’s hard for me to see what might inspire the Street to a “c’mon, it’s not THAT bad!” sort of rally in the near term.

Decent Pre-Provision Performance, But About Those Provisions…

Comerica’s revenue was a little light in the second quarter, as worse-than-expected NIM compression (a common theme this quarter) drove a slight miss in net interest income worth about $0.025/share. Lower expenses more than compensated, and pre-provision profits beat expectations by about 2% (around $0.045/share). Unfortunately, much higher than expected provisions, particularly in the energy portfolio, snatched back more than $0.15/share of earnings performance.

Revenue rose 2% year over year and 1% quarter over quarter, with net interest income rising more than 2% yoy and slipping slightly on a sequential basis. Net interest margin contracted 12bp, one of the weaker performances in the group I follow, but better earning asset growth (up 2%) helped patch the gap. Core fee income rose 1% yoy and 2% qoq, and was more or less as expected.

Expenses declined 3% yoy and qoq on a core basis, coming in better than 2% lower than expected. Core pre-provision profits rose 8% yoy and about 4% sequentially. Tangible book value growth per share was limited to less than 3% from the prior quarter.

Growing The Balance Sheet, But Spreads And Credit Are Concerns

With period-end loans up 4% yoy and 3% qoq and average loan balances up a little less than 4% yoy and a little less than 3% qoq, Comerica did respectably well on this metric in a quarter where peers/rivals like Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB) saw 1% or less sequential loan growth.

Like First Horizon (FHN) and PNC (PNC), respectively, Comerica benefited from stronger mortgage warehouse and middle-market commercial loan demand. Although core commercial loan growth was just 1%, middle-market was notably stronger and mortgage warehouse loan balances grew more than 50% on a sequential basis. If expected rate cuts reignite the U.S. housing market, Comerica could perhaps offset some of the spread compression with improved growth in mortgage warehouse lending (as could First Horizon).

As is typical this quarter, Comerica saw qoq declines in loan yields as a combination of the end of the rate hike cycle and heavy competition limits pricing. Average loan yields declined 7bp qoq for Comerica, in line with many peers/comps.

Looking at deposits, Comerica saw shrinkage from the year-ago period on both a period-end (down 3%) and average balance (down 1.5%) basis, as commercial clients use their cash balances to fund projects. Deposit balances improved on a sequential basis (up 3% PE and 2% average), but non-interest-bearing deposits were down 2% qoq on an average basis and down 10% on a year-over-year basis. Comerica still enjoys low deposit costs, but the cost of interest bearing deposits rose 16bp to 0.94% this quarter.

While credit has been surprisingly benign across the sector, Comerica surprised the Street with a sizable provision expense tied to elevated charge-offs in its energy portfolio. Although the absolute level of net charge-offs wasn’t bad at 0.26% (similar to PNC and Wells Fargo), it wasn’t the kind of surprise investors wanted and I’m sure there are going to be concerns of further charge-offs in the coming quarters.

The biggest near-term risk is the rate cycle, as the Street is now looking for two Fed rate cuts this year. Comerica has been laying on hedges (close to $3 billion through June) to help reduce the net interest income hit, but it’s tough to offset what could be as much as 40bp-50bp of NIM compression over the course of a year. Given the low cost of Comerica’s existing deposit base, cutting deposit costs is going to be difficult, and the high loan/deposit ratio likewise limits management’s flexibility in letting higher-cost deposits run off.

Hedging will help some. So will growth opportunities in areas like mortgage warehouse lending. As far as the core business goes, while Comerica remains a solid middle-market lender, rivals like PNC are stepping up their game and PNC and Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) have important Comerica markets like Dallas and Houston squarely in their sights.

The Outlook

Comerica management has been updating their guidance (lowering NII expectations) as the rate environment evolves, but I’m concerned there’s still some downside risk in 2020 and 2021 expectations, as pre-provision profits could decline 10% or more in 2020 and stay down for a couple of years. I’d already been modeling some of this risk, but I now think the core earnings growth rate over the next five years could be negative, and the 10-year core growth rate could be in the very low single-digits relative to the 2018 starting point.

A lot of this already looks priced in, but it’s difficult for bank stocks to get ahead when the companies are reporting sizable contraction in pre-provision profits. Likewise, with ROTCE-driven P/TBV; the shares look undervalued even if the ROTCE slips below 13% in 2020, which tells me there’s a lot of fear at play here.

The Bottom Line

As a rule, I like stocks where the Street seems to be pricing in far too dire of a situation, and I’ve made money investing that way, but it’s worth remembering that those situations can in fact turn out worse than expected and even when it actually isn’t as bad as the Street expects, it can take time to rebuild sentiment and get value out of the shares. Comerica does look overly discounted now, but you have to have patience and a definite tolerance for risk and volatility to step up at this point in the cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.