Cotton Could Be At Or Near The Bottom End Of Its Trading Range

Cotton is a member of the soft commodities sector of the raw material asset class. Futures and futures options in cotton trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The top three leading producers of cotton in the world are India, China, and the United States. In the US, cotton has a long and controversial history as southern plantations played a central role during the dark period of slavery.

Cotton is one of the commodities that continues to be at the center of political and economic controversy. The fluffy fiber that is one of the primary products required for manufacturing garments, sheets, and other goods has been a victim of the trade dispute between the US and China as well as disagreements between the US and India. China may be a leader in production, but it is also the world's leading importer of the fiber. The price of cotton can be highly volatile at times, which presents opportunities for investors and traders. The most direct route to the cotton market is via the futures and futures options that trade on ICE. However, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) provides an alternative for those who do not have a futures account.

Cotton hit an all-time high in 2011

The price of cotton can be a highly volatile commodity. Before 2010, the price of the fiber never traded above $1.1720 per pound on the nearby futures contract on ICE dating back to 1972.

Source: CQG

The annual chart illustrates that a shortage of cotton and overall rally in the raw materials asset class sent the price to almost double the previous high in 2011 when cotton rose to $2.27 per pound.

The price collapsed reaching a low in 2016

As often happens in the commodities market, the price came down faster than it shot up, and was at under $1 per pound by the end of the year in 2011.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart highlights that the majority of the price decline came in 2011, but cotton futures continued to decline until it reached a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. The cotton market then embarked on a long period of price recovery that took it above 70 cents per pound in 2016. In 2017, the price peaked at 87.18 cents, and last year, the price rose to above the 90 cents per pound level

Upside progress came to an end last May

After reaching a high at 96.50 cents in June 2018, cotton has moved steadily lower throughout the second half of 2018 and into 2019. The nearby contract traded to a low at 60.23 cents per pound last week, which was the lowest price since April 2016.

Source: CQG

The now active month December cotton futures contract on ICE traded to a low at 61.66 cents per pound on Thursday, July 18. Price momentum declined into oversold territory while relative strength is in the lower region of a neutral condition. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the cotton futures market dropped from over 230,000 contracts in April when the price was above the 75 cents per pound level to 195,421 contracts as of July 18. The metric has begun to edge higher from a low at 175,691 contracts in late June. December cotton fell to a lower low in July as the USDA prepared to release its monthly WASDE report on July 11. The price broke to a new low on July 9 and continued to edge lower following the USDA report. Last Friday, the fiber futures recovered to around the 63 level.

The latest WASDE report caused some selling, but hurricane season could impact production in the US

The USDA did not have any bullish news for the cotton futures market last week, which kept the pressure on the price of the fiber futures. The WASDE said that world production rose by nearby 500,000 bales because of increased output from India. Beginning and ending stocks in the US and around the world both rose in the latest WASDE report compared to the previous month. Hedge funds had been selling cotton and going short in the days leading up to the July report.

Meanwhile, last weekend, Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana with massive amounts of rain and winds. Cotton fields in the southern part of the Mississippi Delta could suffer crop losses in the aftermath of the storm. The price of cotton rallied on July 15 on the back of uncertainty over the impact of Hurricane Barry, the first, and perhaps not the last major storm of the 2019 season. December cotton futures at 63 cents per pound on July 19 could be near the bottom end of its trading range as the critical level of technical support now stands at the 2016 low at 55.66 cents. We could see some support at the 60-cents per pound level if the fiber futures continue to try the downside over the coming days and weeks.

BAL is the ETN product for those who do not venture into the cotton futures market

Cotton has declined a long way from the high at 96.50 cents per pound last June. At 63.00 cents on July 15, it is 34.7% lower. Even though the 2019 crop looks robust, the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China has taken a toll on the price of the fiber as the Chinese are the leading consumer of the soft commodity. The cotton market shrugged off the latest GDP data that showed that China's economy grew by a record low at 6.2% in the second quarter of this year. The economic slowdown in China could lead to further weakness in the cotton market, which I would view as a buying opportunity.

Cotton is a lot closer to the bottom than the top of its pricing cycle at 63 cents per pound. There is lots of time to go in the 2019 hurricane season in the US. and the world's third-largest producer of the fiber could experience crop damage from future storms. Any storms in July or August, before the harvest, would be dangerous for this year's crop. With an increase in speculative short positions in the cotton futures arena, the potential for a significant recovery rally makes the risk-reward of a long position attractive. I am a scale down buyer of cotton and a buyer of call options in the futures market. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product provides another choice. The fund summary for BAL states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

BAL has net assets of only $8.61 million and trades an average of just 3,496 shares each day. BAL charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The ETN can suffer from periods of illiquidity, so it is best to trade or position only during hours when the cotton futures market is operating. Market makers provide the tightest bid-offer spreads when the cotton futures market is available for hedging. At the same time, leaving stops during off-hours when it comes to the futures market can be dangerous as dominant traders may push the price of the ETN to stop levels on the up or the downside.

For those looking to build a long position in cotton away from the futures market, BAL can be a useful tool.

The price of December cotton futures moved from 68.35 cents on July 1 to a low at 61.66 cents on July 18, a decline of 9.79%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, BAL fell from $40.98 to $37.55 per share or 8.37%. The reason for the outperformance of the ETN compared to the futures is because the December contract traded to extremes during hours when the stock market was not trading.

At under 65 cents per pound, the price of cotton is closer to the bottom than the top of its pricing cycle, but that does not mean that the price cannot go lower. I am a scale-down buyer of cotton from the current price level and will leave plenty of room to add on price weakness over the coming weeks.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.