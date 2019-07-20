Hi Ho Silver - Is This For Real?

When gold broke to the upside in June after the Fed meeting, silver followed. However, gold's little brother could not even manage to rise above the 2019 peak at $16.20 per ounce. Gold rose above the 2016 high at $1377.50, but the price of silver remained far below its peak from that time at $21.095.

Gold's rally is a continuation of the bull market that began in the early 2000s. The yellow metal has rallied in all currencies. After trading in a $331.30 range since 2014, gold broke higher and has not returned to the critical level of technical resistance that has now become support. At first, silver only managed to make it to $15.555 on the nearby September futures contract in June before falling back to probe below the $15 level again even though gold did not challenge the $1377.50 level.

Last week, silver suddenly woke up during a day when the price of gold moved to the downside and the dollar index traded at over the 97 level. Silver is a metal that loves to surprise on the up and the downside. Fundamental analysis in the silver market is usually a waste of time. The cost of production is cloudy because most silver output comes as a byproduct of other metals and ores. Market sentiment is the most influential factor that drives the price of silver. A segment of the market continues to cry foul when silver does not follow gold like an obedient puppy. Conspiracy theories are a convenient excuse to blame others for losses. JP Morgan, HSBC, and other financial institutions do not control the price of silver and do not care if the price goes to $1000 per ounce or to zero. Silver moves higher or lower on the back of the market's sentiment. Don't get me wrong; there is manipulation in the silver market when it comes to short-term spoofing and putting up price prints from time to time. However, any thoughts of a grand conspiracy to move the price of silver higher or lower for sustained periods are nothing more than a fantasy offered by delusionary members of the market standing on a soapbox. The theories are interesting and entertaining, and they build an audience for some analysts who sell what they offer as the inside scope that amounts to nonsense. They provide solace to those nursing losses in the silver market as it is easier to blame others for losing money.

Last week, the price of silver moved to a higher high as sentiment caused it to climb for five straight trading sessions. Time will tell if we are at the start of a significant and overdue price recovery in the silver market. By the end of the week, silver had conquered the 2019 peak and moved to a new high for this year. If silver is on the road to challenge the highs from 2018 the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) will become golden.

Silver finally makes a move

In late May, silver made a higher low at $14.245 on the continuous COMEX futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, silver had a great week and rose to a high at $16.505 on the continuous futures contract. While price momentum and relative strength indicators have risen into overbought conditions, open interest has been rising with the price. The metric that measures the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX silver futures has moved to 231,429 contracts at the end of last week, which is approaching a record high. Rising price and rising open interest is typically a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend. Meanwhile, the critical level of technical resistance for the silver market that broke the pattern of lower highs that had been in place since July 2016 stood at the previous 2019 peak at $16.20 per ounce. Since the market sentiment is the primary driver of the price of silver, the rise in open interest is a sign of bullish sentiment. Silver is attempting to end the pattern of lower highs and took the first step last week.

A new high for 2019 could usher in a new era

During the week of July 15, the nearby September silver futures contract traded to a peak at $16.625 per ounce. With open interest at an elevated level, the moment of truth in the silver market has arrived. If the price can continue to build on recent gains, we could see a significant move to the upside.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that silver faces an uphill battle as its descent since the highs at $21.095 in July 2016 created lots of technical roadblocks on the upside. Now that the precious metal has conquered the $16.20 level, it faces the next area of resistance at the 2018 peak at $17.705 per ounce. In 2017, the high was at $18.655, a move above that level could propel the price of silver towards a test at the critical price on the upside which is at the 2016 peak at just over $21 per ounce. Gold was holding well above it 2016 high on July 19, but silver was still around $4.90 per ounce below its peak three years ago.

Silver is precious, and gold says higher

Following the June Fed meeting, the price of gold blew through the July 2016 high and critical level of technical resistance at $1377.50 like a hot knife through butter rising to its most recent high at $1454.40 last Friday before a bout of profit-taking took the price lower.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the yellow metal has not returned to test the $1377.50 level, which became critical support since it broke higher in June.

Silver's attempt to catch-up with gold has been a delayed reaction to the bullish price action in the yellow metal. However, since silver has a history as a far more volatile precious metal, a technical break to the upside could attract trend-following buyers. It has been a long time since silver caught fire, and the technical break could light the bullish match that vaults the price of the metal to the upside. Silver has lots of catching up to do if it is going to return towards its modern-day historical average when it comes to its price relationship with gold.

The ratio begins to fall

Since the 1970s, the average level of the silver-gold ratio has been around the 55:1 level for 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. In 1990, the ratio moved to a high of just over 93:1 on the quarterly chart, but on shorter-term charts, it rose to over 100:1. In 1990, the prices of gold and silver were substantially lower.

Recently, the ratio moved above the 93:1 level on the quarterly chart to a new high, but it appears that the price relationship is now shifting lower.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the price of August gold divided by September silver futures shows, the ratio declined from a high at 93.32:1 to 88.13 since July 5 on the back of the recent strength in silver at the end of last week. If the ratio were to drop back to the modern-day historical average at 55:1, gold at $1430 would imply a silver price at $26 per ounce, almost $10 above its current price level. The bottom line is that silver has lots of room on the upside, and a technical break could cause a flood of buying that causes a dramatic increase in price volatility.

USLV could be explosive

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product magnifies the price action in the silver futures market, but it is a short-term trading tool. The leverage in instruments like USLV come at a price, which is time decay. If the price of silver does not continue to rally, USLV will lose value, and if the price of silver turns lower, the price of USLV will evaporate rapidly. The fund summary for USLV states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Silver index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of silver in global markets.

USLV has net assets of $235.04 million and trades an average of 228,524 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. The price of silver rose from $14.915 on July 5 to $16.625 on July 18 on the September futures contract, an increase of 11.46%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, USLV moved from $60.20 to $82.92 per share, a gain of 37.74%, which is over triple the percentage move in the silver futures market.

If silver can enter into a volatile bull market, USLV would provide explosive returns. Remember that triple-leveraged instruments like USLV offer incredible rewards, but the cost is a significant level of risk if the silver market fails.

We will soon find out if the move in silver is for real, but gold is telling us that it is only a matter of time before the silver rocket ship takes off on the upside.

