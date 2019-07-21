Crude Oil Fails At $60 Per Barrel

Crude oil is the energy commodity that still powers the world. While concerns about the environment are likely to decrease the use of fossil fuels over the coming years, crude oil continues to be a ubiquitous energy commodity. Over half the world's petroleum reserves are in the Middle East, and the nation with the largest reserves is Venezuela. Since crude oil comes from some of the most troubled areas on the earth, geopolitical events can cause supply concerns leading to increased price volatility.

Last week, the price of oil failed at over the $60 per barrel level on the nearby August NYMEX crude oil futures contract. The price fell, in part, because of a comment from the US Secretary of State during a cabinet meeting.

I continue to believe that crude oil is an attractive market for trading these days. When it looks awful, it is time to buy, and when the price rises to a level where it seems like it is going to the moon, it is time to sell and go short. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are double-leveraged short-term bullish and bearish tools that replicate the price action in the NYMEX crude oil market.

Signs that Iran may be willing to negotiate sends oil lower

The price of crude oil dipped below the $60 per barrel level on Monday, July 15, falling to a low at $59.20, and it settled near the low of the session at $59.31

As the daily chart of the August NYMEX futures chart highlights, things got worse for crude oil during the following session. After the news broke that Secretary of State Pompeo said that Iran is ready to negotiate about its missile program the price of oil fell further. On July 16, the low was at $57.07, and last Wednesday it fell to $56.21. On July 18, the energy commodity declined to a low at $54.72, which was the low for the week.

Price momentum and relative strength turned lower and was falling towards oversold territory at the end of last week. Open interest in the NYMEX futures rose from just under two million contracts on July 9 to 2.089 million at the end of last week. The price fell below the level of short-term technical support for the August futures is at the July 3 low at $56.03 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has repeatedly said that it does not seek a military showdown with Iran. However, the rhetoric from Teheran does not seem to support negotiations with the US. Iran has been increasing its rhetoric not only against the US but also against Europe. The leadership in Teheran has said that Europe is not living up to its end of the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation deal. At the same time, tensions between Israel and Iran have increased. On Wednesday, Iran's closest ally, Russia, warned that the situation has become dangerous. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, "The U.S. is flexing its muscles by seeking to discredit Teheran and blame all the sins on the Islamic Republic of Iran. This creates a dangerous situation: a single match can start a fire. The responsibility for the possible catastrophic consequences will rest with the United States."

While Secretary Pompeo's comment sent oil lower, it is not likely that Iran is ready to embrace the idea of negotiations with its arch-enemy. The tensions between the US and theocracy go back to the Islamic Revolution in 1979, forty years ago,

Secretary Pompeo's comments could have been the result of an interview on Tuesday when the Iranian Foreign Minister told NBC News that the door for diplomacy with the US was open, but those nuclear negotiations could only occur once sanctions disappear. However, Iran's mission to the United Nations dismissed Pompeo's interpretation saying, "Iran's missiles are absolutely and under no condition negotiable with anyone or any country, period."

The price of crude oil may have declined on hopes that the tensions between the US and Iran will ease, but the evidence is that direct talks are not on the horizon. The potential for more incidents near the Strait of Hormuz as high as they were before Tuesday. The price of crude oil could turn on a dime and move right back above the $60 per barrel level. On Thursday, the downing of an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz by the US Navy was another example of the rising tensions. The news briefly lifted the price of crude oil, but it fell back below the $56 level at the end of last week.

Trade with China also weighs on the price of crude oil

Another factor that weighed on the price of the energy commodity last week was the report out of China that second-quarter GDP rose by 6.2%, which was a new low. Economic weakness in the world's second-leading economy and most populous nation on the earth is causing demand for energy to decline. After years of double-digit economic growth, China has experienced a steady decline in percentage increases in GDP. However, the size of China's economy today compared to when growth exceeded 10% means that 6.2% equal higher nominal increases in the size of the Chinese economy. The decline in percentage is a function of the size of China's current GDP. The percentage gains are likely to continue to decline over the coming quarters and years.

The trade dispute has impacted China more than the US and is likely weighing the demand side of the fundamental equation for crude oil. However, China is still a substantial consumer of the energy commodity.

Support levels over the coming days, but oil has a habit of falling rapidly

The price of crude oil has a habit of taking the stairs to the upside and the elevator shaft lower during periods of corrections. Therefore, the recent decline from just over $60 per barrel raises the potential that another elevator ride for the energy commodity could be on the horizon. Now that crude oil fell below the first level of technical support at $56.04, the next level is at the early June low.

The weekly chart illustrates that technical support is at $50.60 per barrel the level from early June and then at $42.36, the bottom from late December 2018. On the weekly chart, price momentum and relative strength are both edging lower in neutral territory.

Inventory reports are not all that bearish

Last Tuesday and Wednesday, the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of crude oil fell by 1.401 and 3.1 million barrels respectively for the week ending on July 12. The inventory data was the fifth consecutive week of declines in crude oil stocks. The EIA reported that daily US output declined by 300,000 barrels per day to 12 million barrels from the prior week as of July 12. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes told the market that the number of rigs in operations as of July 19 was at 779, five fewer than the prior week and 79 below the number last year at this time. At the same time, OPEC recently extended its 1.2 million barrel per day production cut into 2020. When it comes to supplies, production data is not all that bearish these days.

UCO and SCO for trading in the energy commodity

While the price of crude oil failed at the $60 per barrel level, and it is possible that lower prices are on the horizon, bullish and bearish factors continue to pull the price of the energy commodity in opposite directions. I believe the next move in the crude oil is not clear. Trading rather than investing is likely to be the optimal approach to the oil market over the coming weeks and perhaps months. The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product and its bearish counterpart SCO could be the perfect tools for those who do not venture into the volatile and leveraged futures market. UCO and SCO offer market participants twice the daily price change in the NYMEX crude oil market as they hold swap transactions to create the gearing. The most recent top holdings of UCO include:

UCO has net assets of $385.84 million, trades an average of 3.481 million shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. The product is highly liquid. The price of nearby NYMEX futures rose from $56.04 on July 3 to a high at $60.94 on July 11, a rise of 8.74%.

Over around the same period, UCO rose from $18.04 to $21.17 per share or 17.35%, just under double the percentage gain in the price of August NYMEX futures.

The most recent top holdings in SCO include:

SCO has net assets of $68.09 million, trades an average of 2.591 million shares each day and charges an expense ratio of 0.95%. SCO also offers a reasonable level of liquidity. The price of nearby NYMEX futures fell from $60.94 on July 11 to a low at $54.72 on July 17, a decline of 10.21%.

As the price of oil futures dropped, SCO moved from $15.34 to $18.77 per share or 22.36%, over double the percentage move in the oil futures.

With bullish and bearish factors pulling the price of oil in opposite directions, trading could be the optimal approach to the energy commodity. UCO and SCO are tools for those who do not trade in the futures arena but have standard equity accounts to profit from volatility over the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.