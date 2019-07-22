Upside Progress In The Canadian Dollar

The United States' neighbor to the north is a nation with vast natural resources. The landmass of Canada covers 3.855 million square miles, while the US only covers 3.797 million square miles. However, a good percentage of Canada's territory is in the Arctic Circle, a virtually uninhabitable area. Meanwhile, the US has a population of just under 330 million people, while approximately 37 million people call Canada home.

The nickname for the Canadian dollar is the loonie because it often has a picture of a solitary loon on the reverse side of the coin. In 2006, the Royal Canadian Mint trademarked the name.

Since September 2017, the Canadian dollar had been making a series of lower highs and lower lows against the US dollar. In June, the Canadian dollar broke that pattern and has posted gains against the US currency over the past four consecutive weeks. The most direct routes for a risk position in the Canadian dollar is via the highly-liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market or on the futures exchange. However, the Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the OTC or futures markets.

The USMCA will replace NAFTA after Congressional approval

The Trump administration negotiated the new USMCA trade deal with Canada and Mexico earlier this year. There are significant differences between NAFTA and USMCA. The country of origin rules states that automobiles must have 75% of components manufactured in Mexico, the US, or Canada to qualify for zero tariffs up from 62.5% under NAFTA. The change in labor provisions is that workers earning at least $16 per hour must make 40 to 45% of automobile parts by 2023. Canada will open its dairy market to US farmers, and the deal will extend copyright terms to 70 years past the life of the author up from 50 years. USMCA extends the protection period that a pharmaceutical drug from generics. It also includes provisions to deal with the digital economy prohibiting duties on music and e-books and protects internet companies from liability on content posted by users. USMCA is subject to review every six years and has an expiration date of sixteen years. Mexico and Canada have agreed to the deal, and the Trump administration will send the agreement to Congress for final ratification after September 1.

The deal was good news for the Canadian dollar which had suffered under US tariffs in 2018.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar currency relationship fell from $0.8291 in September 2017 to a low at $0.7330 at the end of 2018. The deal lifted the value of the Canadian currency against the US dollar.

Lower U.S. rates spell higher levels for the Canadian dollar

Meanwhile, the latest message from the US Federal reserve that the Fed Funds rate will decline by the end of 2019 has caused the US dollar to weaken against the Canadian currency. The Fed told markets that balance sheet normalization would end in September earlier this year, but at its June meeting, the central bank said that the short-term rate is likely to decline because inflation remains below its 2% target and "crosscurrents" from China and Europe have increased concerns over the health of the global economy. Chairman Powell's testimony before the Congress last week and the latest GDP data from China on July 15 could mean that the FOMC will slash the Fed Funds rate by at least 25 basis points as soon as at its next meeting at the end of this month.

Lower interest rates are likely to weigh on the value of the US dollar, which is bullish for the Canadian dollar if Canada's short-term rates remain at the current level. At the same time, an election in Canada could replace the current administration as many Canadians are not pleased with the current state of the domestic economy. The prospects for a new government could inject optimism and cause the value of the currency to rise.

The C$ reflects commodity prices

Lower US rates that send the US dollar lower is likely to provide support for commodities prices. Since Canada is a leading producer of raw materials, rising prices is like rocket fuel for the Canadian currency as it increases revenue flows and tax receipts for the nation. Canada produces crude oil, coal, iron ore, potash, lumber, agricultural products, metals, and other raw materials that it exports to consumers around the world. As commodities prices rise, the Canadian dollar tends to increase in value versus the US dollar and vice versa. In 2011, when many raw material prices hit highs, the Canadian dollar traded to a peak at $1.0618 against the US dollar. When commodities price fell to multiyear lows in early 2016, the Canadian currency hit bottom at $0.68090 against the US greenback.

The Canadian dollar is, in many ways, a proxy for the commodities asset class. The shift in US monetary policy to looser credit, leading to a weaker US dollar is bullish for commodities and the Canadian currency, by extension.

The first step in breaking a bearish price trend

In late June, the Canadian dollar took a first step to negating the bearish pattern against the US dollar that had been in place since September 2017.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the C$ rose above its first level of technical resistance at $0.76595 during the week of June 24. On July 19, at $0.76620, it remained just above the level that ended the pattern of lower highs. The next level to watch on the upside is at $0.78355, the October 2018 peak in the loonie.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the price momentum indicator crossed to the upside and is in neutral territory. The relative strength index displays a neutral condition. The technical indicators tell us that the Canadian dollar has room for gains against the US currency.

FXC has upside given the trajectory of the loonie

Currencies can trend for prolonged periods, and the trend appears to have reversed for the C$ versus the US greenback. With both fundamental and technical factors behind its back, a long position in the currency pair could yield rewards over the coming months. The most direct routes for a long position in the loonie is via the over-the-counter or the futures markets. For those who do not have access to the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust provides an alternative as anyone with an equity account can access FXC. The fund summary for FXC states:

The investment seeks to track the price of the Canadian Dollar, net of trust expenses. The fund seeks to reflect the price of the Canadian Dollar. The sponsor believes that, for many investors, the shares represent a cost-effective investment relative to traditional means of investing in the foreign exchange market.

FXC has net assets of $132.19 million and trades an average of 28,641 shares each day. FXC charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The Canadian versus US dollar relationship moved from $0.73745 in late May to its most recent high at $0.76915 on July 12, a rise of 4.3% in the nearby futures product.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, FXC moved from $72.83 to $75.76 or 4% over the same period. FXC does an excellent job tracking the C$ versus US dollar currency pair.

The Canadian dollar broke the pattern of lower highs and lower lows against the US dollar in June. Given the new USMCA agreement and more dovish approach to monetary policy by the US Fed, there could be lots of upside for the Canadian dollar, particularly if commodities prices post gains over the coming weeks and months. At the same time, a new government in Canada could inject optimism that would lift the value of the loonie.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.