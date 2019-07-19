3D Systems: A High Risk, Potentially-High Return Stock

The risks are high, but there could be an average annual return of 24% to 40% on the investment for a 2.5 years holding period.

3D Systems Corporation's (DDD) stock has melted from mid-2014 to early 2016 and has been fairly volatile in the US$10-US$20/share price range since. It has also significantly underperformed the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) as shown in Figure 2 below. The company operates in a presumably promising industry (3D printing), but its earnings have been pressured by weak top-line growth amid a tough competitive environment, quality issues in the past, and a lack of focus.

After bringing new people on board since he joined the company and implementing a turnaround strategy, the CEO is trying to put DDD back on a profitable growth path. As a result, the stock seems to be in the kind of "special situation" we like, especially as it is significantly below its historical levels and seems to be quite unloved by the market - a joy for contrarian investors!

Figure 1: DDD Share Price and Forward EV/EBITDA

Data by YCharts

Figure 2: DDD vs. PRNT (3D Printing ETF)

Data by YCharts

3D Printing Market Growth Outlook

The 3D printing market is expected to grow at a 30% rate between 2017 and 2024, reaching US$35.6 billion in sales in that year, according to the Wohlers Report. This is a quite significant growth that should boost revenues and earnings of well-positioned players in the industry. This secular growth trend should benefit DDD in the coming years, in our view, should the company correct its route and start catching up with the market.

The Competitive Environment

The market seems extremely fragmented and competitive. The above-mentioned Wohlers Report showed in its latest edition that there are 177 manufacturers versus 135 in the prior year. So, the industry not only seems very competitive, but there is also a significant number of newcomers to this market.

What Went Wrong and 3D System's Action Plan

3D System's CEO Vyomesh Joshi, who came on board three years ago, announced that the company will exit non-core businesses and focus on two key areas: 1) Plastic and metals hardware and materials and on demand solutions and 2) software and healthcare workflow solutions. This increased focus on more promising businesses should help DDD achieve better results in the future. According to the CEO, DDD was facing some relevant issues when he arrived:

When I joined the company, I looked at what 3D systems was doing. We didn't have a lot of innovation. We had a lot of quality reliability issues. So I brought eight new leaders onto my team and they brought more people because we had to augment. We had great talent, but we had to design reliable products, to go after next-generation materials. Now, I feel very confident in the path we're on, with the new platforms, like Figure 4, the DMP Factory and Flex 350, the software like 3DXpert, the materials like NextDent. And that's what I have done. All the changes with the personnel, bringing new talent, getting new platforms and partners-that's what we believe will create change.

Now, the company expects to stop the cash burn that has been going on for some years already and reestablish a profitable growth trend. With the ongoing initiatives, we think the plan could be successful. But R&D is an important driver for future growth in this business and if the company does not prove itself to be able to generate enough revenues to fund increasing R&D expenses, DDD's future may be compromised.

Figure 3: DDD's Outlook

Source: Company

Financials

We assume DDD will reestablish a faster top-line growth trend from 2020 onward, which should lead to some gross margin expansion but mostly to a significant dilution of operating expenses. We try to clean up the income statement from one-off items that could distort the recurring earnings, as we like to focus on a company's real earnings power. Therefore, the number we present below and our adjusted net income may differ significantly from reported GAAP numbers.

Figure 4: Historic P&L and our forecasts, adjusted to reflect recurring results

Source: Company and author

The importance of Top-Line Growth and Operating Leverage

DDD is going through a turnaround in which management is cutting costs and expenses in an attempt to boost margins. Nevertheless, as the 3D printing business demands a high degree of customization, it is paramount that the company achieves a certain level of top-line growth that is enough to dilute fixed expenses and contribute to operating margin expansion.

Figure 5: Operating Expenses Evolution

Source: Company

From 2014 to 2018, DDD's revenues have been growing at an average rate of 1.3% per year, while its operating expenses have grown at a 6.0% average rate. Obviously, the minimum top-line growth that DDD should achieve in order to have sound financials is the same rate as its opex growth. But as the operating margin is currently negative, the top-line growth should surpass the increase in opex by a sizable margin for DDD to turn a profit, especially as management is guiding for "mid 40s" gross margin in the near term (as per the latest conference call). Going forward, we expect some improvement in gross margin due to scale gains in and a greater focus on more profitable businesses. But the most important factor of the investment thesis is an accelerating top-line driving open dilution and significant margin expansion.

Is There a Relevant Risk of Bankruptcy?

One of the most important things to do when taking on a risky bet is trying to assess what is the risk of losing your capital if there is a complete failure. In that sense, it is important to take a look at indebtedness and cash burn. DDD currently has a net cash position of US$80mn (as of year-end 2018 to avoid quarterly seasonality), although it has been declining in the past 3 years at nearly US$50mn per year. With the current cash in hand and assuming its cash burn continues at the same rate, we estimate DDD could live approximately until the end of 2020 without any major financial stress.

However, we believe this is not the base case as management is trimming expenses and focusing on more profitable areas. If the company turns EBITDA-positive, it will be much easier for it to finance its operations. Nevertheless, it is important to monitor very closely how the cash burn, EBITDA, and cash position evolve over the coming quarters in order to track the solvency risk.

M&A as an Optionality

With the growing importance of 3D printing and additive manufacturing processes, DDD could have some strategic value to potential buyers, especially considering it currently has an enterprise value of around only US$1 billion. In a potential scenario of increasing consolidation in the sector, DDD could benefit from expanding multiples and eventually receiving a bid from a competitor, which could accelerate the maturation of an investment in the stock. There is no indication that such an outcome is likely in the near term, however.

Estimated Potential Return

In our view, DDD is a high risk, high return stock. The "high risk" part means that things have a reasonable chance of not going well. However, if things do go well, the return should be asymmetric because the earnings growth would be significant. We believe that if management gets things right and reestablish DDD on a growth trend, the top line should grow significantly (in line with the market's 30% growth, and not merely 5-10%), and that should drive an exponential EPS growth because operating leverage should work its way towards expanding margins. As operating margins are currently negative, the mid-to-long-term potential EPS growth should be tremendous should things go well.

Having said that, assuming our reasonably-bullish estimates for earnings growth and a not-so-bullish exit P/E of 15x (due to the risks associated), we achieve a 24% average annual return rate on the investment (IRR) for a two-and-a-half holding period, buying DDD at US$8.95 a share. This return could be significantly larger should a successful turnaround contribute to re-rate the stock to a higher exit multiple (e.g. at 20x the IRR should be 40%).

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Industry outlook; proprietary technology.

Weaknesses: Poor financials; weak recent track record.

Opportunities: Turnaround; growing market.

Threats: Too many competitors; new technologies.

Porter's Five Forces

Threat of New Entrants: High, as despite the fact that there are already plenty of competitors, recent data shows many newcomers to this market.

Threat of Substitutes: The risk here seems low at this point as 3D printing and additive manufacturing is the new technology, something that could potentially drive substantial gains for manufacturers in terms of quality and speed.

Bargaining Power of Costumers: High, as there is plenty competition and many of the customers are large companies. However, there is not much revenue concentration. The largest customer accounted for 13% of DDD's revenue in 2018 and no single customer accounted for more than 10% of revenues in the years 2016 and 2017.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low, as there seems to be enough fragmentation of suppliers and DDD can ultimately increase its verticalization should it need to avoid too much bargaining power from third-party suppliers.

Competitive Rivalry: High, as there are several other suppliers of 3D printing solutions of all sizes and in different geographies as well as providers of other competing technologies for the manufacturing processes of DDD's customers.

Key Points to the Investment Thesis

We believe that the points below represent some of the most important points to monitor and potential drivers for DDD's share price:

The top-line growth must accelerate in the coming quarters, preferably above a 10% rate before year-end 2019, which could be achieved through new contracts (area to monitor). For the coming years, the revenue growth should be north of 20% for the investment to be successful, in our opinion.

EBITDA margin must improve significantly over the next 2-3 years, mostly as a result of operating leverage. Too much reduction in R&D expenses if it happens, should not be read as an encouraging sign. In the long run, we expect an EBITDA margin of 15% for DDD to deliver satisfactory returns to invested capital.

The cash burn must decelerate quickly and eventually stop, preferably by year-end 2019.

A greater consolidation trend in the sector, which could mean scale gains, a less fierce environment, or that DDD could become a strategic acquisition target.

Conclusion

The industry dynamics and outlook seem quite promising, but DDD needs to fix itself to reestablish a profitable growth path and boost its valuation. We believe management is taking important steps in that direction, which makes the stock a potentially-high return investment, bearing in mind the high risks involved. At this point, it seems an interesting stock for a potential asymmetric return, assuming it is included in a well-diversified portfolio in order to dilute the risks associated with it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.