McDonald's Caffeine-Induced Rally Reaches Frothy Valuations

(McDonald's frothy cappuccino. Source: mcdonalds.com)

McDonald's (MCD) stock has been on a caffeine high in the past seven quarters to reach frothy valuations today. Since the company's last earnings recession in 2016, the stock has doubled to $214 in mid July 2019. To be fair, most consumer discretionary and cyclical stocks have been on a tear of late. It appears after nearly a decade of record economic expansion in the US, investors have forgotten how certain consumer companies perform during slowing economic cycles. While more insulated than most consumer discretionary businesses, McDonald's is certainly not immune to global economic cycles. With the stock at near historic high valuations, McDonald's is a higher risk lower return proposition for investors.

Historic Operating Metrics

Due to the corporate tax rate reduction from 35% to 21% last year, this article will mainly discuss pretax earnings to more accurately reflect operating results. In addition, one time non-recurring items have also been removed from net income figures. Items such as investment/equity gains/losses, impairment/restructuring charges, currency/hedging effects, and tax items that are listed separately in MCD's annual reports have been removed from the company's reported GAAP net income. However, earnings from unconsolidated affiliates are included since it reflects an ongoing portion of the company's business.

All figures, tables, and charts used in this article use data from the table in the appendix at the end of this article. Data has been compiled from McDonald's 2000, 2003, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2018 annual reports. Current trailing twelve month figures use Q1 2019 results and the 2018 annual report. Only pretax net income and net income figures have been adjusted to reflect one time items mentioned above. Revenues will not be discussed due to the company's recent refranchising trend.

Adjusted Pretax Net Income and Net Income

After peaking in 2013, adjusted pretax net income fell 25% from $8.09 billion to $6.0 billion in fiscal 2016. Total system sales also dropped slightly from $89.1 billion to $85 billion during the same three fiscal year period. Since then, adjusted pretax net income has surged 29% to $7.76 billion in fiscal 2018. Total system sales also rebounded to $96.2 billion.

While total system sales did rise 8% during the five fiscal year period from 2013 to 2018, adjusted pretax net income actually declined 4.1% during the same period. In fact, adjusted pretax earnings have essentially flatlined since 2011 and total system sales only increased by CAGR of just 1% over the past seven fiscal years. With system sales under pacing inflation since 2011, it's hard to justify McDonald's as a growth stock deserving of growth multiples.

Interestingly, McDonald's stock has doubled from its 2013 highs of $103 and 2011 highs of $100. Much of the stock appreciation occurred in the past couple of years. If we only look at the past two fiscal years, earnings at McDonald's did accelerate to the upside with adjusted EPS outpacing adjusted net income. Apparently MCD investors are looking at the company's financials though a very narrow window.

(Refer to the table in the appendix for accompanying data.)

Share Repurchase Impact

Although McDonald's adjusted net income levels have essentially gone nowhere in the past seven fiscal years, reported EPS numbers have gone up disproportionately due to the company's extremely aggressive stock repurchase program. Since 2011, adjusted net income CAGR increased at 0.7% annually while adjusted EPS CAGR increased at a 3.7% clip.

Adjusted EPS growth did materially increase in the past two fiscal years after the 2016 earnings trough. After factoring recent corporate tax cuts, adjusted EPS increased from $5.77 in 2016 to $7.68 in 2018, or a CAGR of 15.4%; McDonald's GAAP EPS were $5.44 and $7.54 in 2016 and 2018 respectively, based on its 2018 annual report.

Apparently, Wall Street is reevaluating MCD based on CAGR during the past two years rather than longer term trends. Current TTM P/E is close to dotcom highs while pretax P/E is actually at record highs as the chart below shows.

(Refer to the table in the appendix for accompanying data.)

Since fiscal 2016 to the end of the first quarter 2019, McDonald's repurchased over 161 million shares at a cost of $22 billion dollars. Total diluted share count declined from 919.9 million shares at the start of 2016 to 771.6 million shares at the end of Q1 2019. Since the start of 2011, MCD's share count was reduced by 27.2% which accounted for most of the company's 28.9% adjusted pretax EPS growth through fiscal 2018. In short, McDonald's EPS growth has been largely manufactured.

Share repurchasing is fair game in order to increase shareholder value. In general, I support share buyback programs – when other options of increasing shareholder value yield lower returns. In McDonald's case, it's not entirely clear share repurchases were the best option to increase shareholder value. The table below shows the earnings yield of McDonald's recent share repurchases. Buyback yield is calculated from the average repurchase price (capitalization) and the company's adjusted net income during the same fiscal year.

2016 2017 2018 Q1 2019 Share Buyback 92.3 31.4 32.2 5.4 Buyback Total $11,171.00 $4,685.70 $5,207.70 $964.00 Average Buyback $121.03 $149.23 $161.73 $178.52 Buyback Yield 4.62% 4.08% 4.67% 4.26%

(Refer to the table in the appendix for accompanying data. Share buyback and buyback total are in millions.)

Given the company's stagnant system sales growth and flatlining adjusted pretax earnings, 4.5% yield on stock buybacks is better than nothing. But was this the absolute best option? Were there any merger opportunities with accretive synergies? What if McDonald's decided to buy vegan alternatives before some recently went public? In my opinion, buying back shares at effectively a 2% yield (vs short term treasuries) is a lazy alternative.

In fact, McDonald's buyback choice is even more questionable because it's been borrowing money to buy back shares. Since the start of 2011, total debt has almost tripled from $11.5 billion to $32.9 billion. In fiscal 2018, McDonald's paid $982 million in interest payments at an average 3.2% rate. Interest paid as a percentage of adjusted net income rose from 8.8% in 2011 to 16.7% in 2018.

(Refer to the table in the appendix for accompanying data.)

Theoretical No Share Repurchase Scenario

After taking into account McDonald's net debt balance and interest payments, the 4.5% yield on recent stock repurchases actually yields a negative return. How would first quarter 2019 EPS have been affected if McDonald's used the stock repurchasing funds to pay off debt instead?

The table below shows the theoretical change in debt balance if McDonald's used its adjusted free cash flow to repay debt instead. Each fiscal year's ending balance is further adjusted by either the net interest saved based on the average rate paid for that fiscal year or by after tax interest gained based on a 1% return on cash deposits once a positive cash balance is attained.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Beginning Debt $14,130.00 $9,588.19 $4,016.98 -$1,906.47 -$8,961.22 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $4,425.40 $5,119.10 $5,078.00 $6,113.20 $4,511.60 Ending Debt $9,704.60 $4,469.09 -$1,061.02 -$8,019.67 -$13,472.82 Realized Interest Expense $576.00 $638.00 $885.00 $922.00 $981.00 Interest Rate 3.86% 2.64% 3.41% 3.12% 3.16% Tax Rate 35.50% 30.90% 31.70% 39.40% 24.20% Interest Savings $116.41 $452.10 $845.45 $941.55 $1,008.15

(2014 beginning debt, cash flow, realized interest, interest expense, and tax rate taken from 2016 and 2018 annual reports. All dollar figures in millions. Adjusted free cash flow is derived from operating cash flow less capital expenditures and adjusted for net investment gains/losses. Negative debt figures obviously represent a positive cash balance.)

Instead of a debt balance of $32.9 billion at the end of the first quarter 2019, McDonald's would have a cash balance of $13.5 billion under this theoretical scenario. If we assume a 1% cash balance interest gain, Q1 2019 earnings would have been:

Pretax Net Income Interest Expense Projected Interest Income Interest Difference Projected Pretax Income Projected Net Income Projected EPS Q1 2019 $1,823.00 $274.00 $34.00 $308.00 $2,131.00 $1,544.98 $1.56

(Data taken from Q1 2019 earnings report. All dollar figures except EPS are in milllions. Projected net income assumes the same tax rate reported in Q1 2019. Projected EPS assume no share count reduction from 990 million shares reported at the end of 2013.)

If we assume a 2% treasury note interest income instead of 1% cash balance, EPS would have been $1.57. This compares to the $1.72 EPS reported in Q1 2019. If we assume McDonald's waited until 2019 to start its stock repurchase program and only used its theoretical $13.5 billion starting cash balance to avoiding adding on debt, first quarter EPS would have been $1.69. While this theoretical $1.69 EPS is only slightly below the actual $1.72 EPS posted, the biggest impact would be to the company's balance sheet. In this delayed buyback scenario, McDonald's would end the first quarter with a neutral cash balance instead of a $32.9 billion debt balance. In my opinion, $32.9 billion in cash is worth more than $0.03 in quarterly EPS.

Leverage During Economic Slowdowns

During periods of economic expansion, some leverage is good. However leverage is a dual bladed sword. The US economy is in its tenth year of economic expansion and already has shown signs of slowing down recently. The EU zone is expected to post GDP growth slowing to 1.2% in 2019, down from 1.9% last year. China also posted its lowest GDP growth in 30 years as its second quarter 2019 GDP growth fell to 6.2%. Investors need to remember that the mere deceleration of economic growth is enough to cause earnings recessions.

During the 2015 and 2016 global economic slowdown, the US, EU zone, and China never went into recession as shown in the following table.

2015 2016 US 2.88% 1.57% EU Zone 2.35% 2.03% China 6.91% 6.74%

(Data from The World Bank.)

In 2015, S&P500 profits dropped by 16% and McDonald's adjusted pretax earnings dropped by 10.9%. McDonald's adjusted pretax earnings dropped further in 2016 for a total of 18.8% annual two year decline. If a global economic slowdown were to cause a similar decline in McDonald's adjusted pretax earnings, leverage would dramatically affect its reported EPS. The table below shows the adjusted pretax EPS difference under a no debt scenario and McDonald's current $32.9 billion debt if adjusted pretax earnings were to fall by 18.8% from 2018 levels.

Adjusted Pre-Interest Earnings Interest Payment Adjusted Pretax Earnings Share Count Adjusted Pretax EPS No Debt $6,302.00 $0.00 $6,302.00 900 $7.00 $32.9b Debt $6,302.00 $1,053.00 $5,249.00 772 $6.80

(Refer to the table in the appendix for accompanying data. No debt share count assume share repurchases only made with positive cash balances from operating free cash flow.)

Trade Strategy

It should be clear that McDonald's in its current state without buying other like companies is not a growth company. Despite expanding in many new growth markets such as China, the company's total system sales have lagged inflation in the past seven fiscal years. While earnings received a tax boost last year, moving forward it will be difficult for the company to organically grow net income at rates higher than witnessed in recent years. For example, year over year Q1 2019 operating and net income figures were down while EPS remained flat due to a lower share count.

The big question is how much longer can these buybacks continue? Q1 2019 already saw a 26% deceleration in stock repurchases at $964 million from the $1302 million quarterly run rate in 2018. The company's current share repurchase program still allows for about 28 million shares to be bought back, or about five more quarters worth at current market prices. However with an elevated share price, the earnings yield on share repurchases has dropped to 2.8% which is below the average interest rate McDonald's pays on its debt. Continuing to borrow money to buy back shares would now be even more of a dilutive proposition.

Additionally as mentioned in the introduction, McDonald's is a consumer discretionary company. It has been impacted by global economic slowdowns although to a lesser degree relative to other consumer discretionary and cyclical companies. The last earnings trough witnessed in 2016 was preceded by the US growth falling below 1% at the end of 2015 and China's economic slowdown in 2015/2016. During this economic slowdown period, MCD's adjusted pretax earnings dropped by 10.9% in 2015 followed by a further 8.9% drop in 2016. During the US economic slowdown and recession in 2000-2001, MCD's pretax earnings fell by 12.4% from its 1999 peak. With its stock at historically high P/E levels, MCD's share price reaction could be magnified to the downside if the global economy is slowing down.

Despite Federal Reserve rate cuts in early 2001 and late 2007 to help stabilize the US economy, McDonald's stock did not perform well after these initial rate cuts. With P/E around 27-29 during the dotcom bubble in 2000, MCD declined by as much as 75% from its 2000 peak. When MCD bottomed in 2002, the stock's P/E was 12. MCD performed relatively better during the financial crisis in 2008 only because its P/E in that year was already low at around 17x earnings. From peak in 2008 to trough in 2009, MCD 'only' dropped by around 20% to eventually print a 15 P/E. Based on trailing twelve month earnings as of the end of the first quarter 2019, MCD's current P/E is around 28.

On a technical basis, there are early red flags on MCD's recent rally. Volume as been declining and there are divergences in the price momentum oscillator. Divergences in technical indicators show a weakening of a trend, not the end of a trend so MCD could continue to slowly melt up. However as shown in MCD's 2000 and 2008 chart, similar divergences eventually led to noteworthy share declines.

(Current weekly chart with PMO trend line drawn.)

(2008 weekly chart with PMO trend line drawn.)

(2000 weekly chart with PMO trend line drawn.)

With current technicals still bullish, there is no hurry to sell or go short. However based on historical trends combined with some fundamental issues described above, slowly averaging into a short position is an intermediate lower risk higher return trade.

My strategy is to set aside a fixed amount to be allocated to a MCD short position and only start with 20% of that amount to short the stock at $214. Each following month I plan to increase the position by another 20% until the full position is reached, as long as the share price is above $200. McDonald's is generally a lower beta stock so it would be extremely unlikely for its shares to go crazy from these levels, especially at current valuations. I would put the risk at around 5-10%. If the global economy is indeed slowing which I believe will happen within the next 12 months, the downside target is 2018 lows or $150. Assuming McDonald's is still able to maintain flat earnings during a global slowdown, its P/E would be 20 at $150 based on current TTM EPS of $7.55. The 12-18 potential target gain is 30%.

Since this short strategy may take up to five months to reach a full position, company or economic news may cause a reversal my short thesis. To limit potential losses, I am using a 8% stop loss based on the average cost of my short position. However this stop loss would only trigger if either of the following conditions materialize:

McDonald's posts two consecutive quarters of pretax earnings growth above 5% on an annual basis.

US quarterly GDP growth re-accelerates above 3% for two consecutive quarters.

Without meaningful organic earnings growth and at a high P/E valuation, history has shown McDonald's stock is vulnerable to global economic slowdowns.

Appendix:

Historic Operating Metrics

Year System Sales Pretax Net Income Net Income Debt Share Count EOY Stock Price EOY Capitalization Pretax EPS Pretax P/E P/E 1995 $29,914.00 $2,169.00 $1,427.00 $4,836.00 1399.5 $22.56 $31,572.72 $1.55 14.6 22.1 1996 $31,812.00 $2,251.00 $1,573.00 $5,523.00 1389.2 $22.69 $31,520.95 $1.62 14.0 20.0 1997 $33,638.00 $2,407.00 $1,642.00 $6,463.00 1371.4 $23.88 $32,749.03 $1.76 13.6 19.9 1998 $35,979.00 $2,658.00 $1,778.51 $7,043.00 1356.2 $38.41 $52,091.64 $1.96 19.6 29.3 1999 $38,491.00 $2,898.00 $1,998.55 $7,252.00 1350.8 $40.31 $54,450.75 $2.15 18.8 27.2 2000 $40,181.00 $2,807.00 $1,973.45 $8,474.00 1304.9 $34.00 $44,366.60 $2.15 15.8 22.5 2001 $40,499.00 $2,646.00 $1,798.77 $8,918.00 1281 $26.47 $33,908.07 $2.07 12.8 18.9 2002 $41,318.00 $2,539.10 $1,701.71 $9,979.00 1268 $16.08 $20,389.44 $2.00 8.0 12.0 2003 $45,610.00 $2,790.90 $1,807.17 $9,731.00 1262 $24.83 $31,335.46 $2.21 11.2 17.3 2004 $50,807.00 $3,493.00 $2,296.28 $9,220.00 1270 $32.06 $40,716.20 $2.75 11.7 17.7 2005 $53,639.00 $3,727.00 $2,544.69 $10,137.00 1263 $33.72 $42,588.36 $2.95 11.4 16.7 2006 $57,463.00 $3,706.00 $2,994.87 $8,408.00 1204 $44.33 $53,373.32 $3.08 14.4 17.8 2007 $63,554.00 $5,329.90 $3,738.22 $9,301.00 1165 $58.91 $68,630.15 $4.58 12.9 18.4 2008 $70,693.00 $6,160.00 $4,234.41 $10,218.00 1115 $62.19 $69,341.85 $5.52 11.3 16.4 2009 $72,387.00 $6,535.10 $4,451.37 $10,578.00 1077 $62.44 $67,247.88 $6.07 10.3 15.1 2010 $77,380.00 $7,193.10 $5,134.60 $11,505.00 1054 $76.76 $80,905.04 $6.82 11.2 15.8 2011 $85,941.00 $8,017.00 $5,612.86 $12,500.00 1021 $100.33 $102,436.93 $7.85 12.8 18.3 2012 $88,290.00 $8,016.00 $5,578.72 $13,633.00 1003 $88.21 $88,474.63 $7.99 11.0 15.9 2013 $89,126.00 $8,088.00 $5,592.08 $14,130.00 990 $97.03 $96,059.70 $8.17 11.9 17.2 2014 $87,786.00 $7,383.00 $4,758.39 $14,936.00 963 $93.70 $90,233.10 $7.67 12.2 19.0 2015 $82,714.00 $6,579.00 $4,536.11 $24,122.00 907 $118.44 $107,425.08 $7.25 16.3 23.7 2016 $85,002.00 $5,995.00 $4,727.96 $25,956.00 819 $121.72 $99,688.68 $7.32 16.6 21.1 2017 $90,910.00 $7,659.00 $5,107.68 $29,536.00 794 $172.12 $136,663.28 $9.65 17.8 26.8 2018 $96,147.00 $7,761.00 $5,892.54 $31,075.00 767 $177.57 $136,196.19 $10.12 17.5 23.1 Current TTM $96,463.60 $7,792.50 $5,869.38 $32,892.00 771.6 $213.00 $164,350.80 $10.10 21.1 28.0

(Data taken from MCD's 2000, 2003, 2006, 2010, 2013, 2016, and 2018 annual reports; current TTM data also taken from Q1 2019 SEC filing. Listed Pretax net income and net income are adjusted to exclude one time items but include ongoing earnings from unconsolidated affiliates. All system sales, pretax net income, net income, debt, market capitalization, and share count are in millions.)

Disclosure: I am/we are short MCD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.