Failure Comes As No Surprise In Natural Gas

After falling below the $2.15 per MMBtu level on the active month August NYMEX futures contract on June 20, the natural gas market ran out of selling. The price moved over $2.20 and $2.30 per MMBtu, but it was the prospects of Hurricane Barry making landfall in Louisiana that took the price to just shy of $2.50 per MMBtu.

In 2016, the price fell to a bottom at $1.611, but in 2017 and 2018 the low was at over the $2.50 per MMBtu level. During both years, the low occurred in February. In February 2019, the price fell to another higher low at $2.543, but in April the $2.50 level gave way leading to the June low at $2.134 on August futures.

It was no surprise the price of natural gas rallied as Hurricane Barry worked its way through the Gulf of Mexico towards Louisiana. In 2005 and 2008, hurricanes Katrina and Rita sent the price of the energy commodity north of $10 per MMBtu. In the past, natural gas may have exploded to the upside, but Barry could not even cause the price to rally to the first technical level on the upside at just over $2.50 per MMBtu.

The Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas EETN product (DGAZ) is only appropriate for short-term trades in the natural gas market. Last week, I wrote that in the aftermath of the hurricane, DGAZ could offer significant rewards. I wrote, "I would use a tight stop on any long positions in DGAZ, and a trailing stop if the price moves to the downside when it comes to the risk-reward profile for this short-term instrument." I continue to trade the bearish leveraged product from the long side, and I am willing to let it ride after the recent price failure.

Hurricane Barry led to the current sell-off

During the week of July 8, the price of natural gas remained above the $2.40 per MMBtu level as Hurricane Barry prepared to bear down on Louisiana. However, after the storm passed, the price fell as there was no damage to natural gas infrastructure in the state or other states on the Gulf of Mexico. The first sign of a continuation of the bearish tone in the natural gas futures market was the reaction to the approaching storm. While the price rose, it could not climb above the technical resistance level at just above $2.50 per MMBtu. The second sign was that the lowest injection into storage of the year for the week ending on July 12 sent the price below the $2.30 level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of natural gas moved steadily lower last week. Both prime momentum and relative strength indicators turned lower, and the open interest metric held steady at around the 1.30 million contract level. Daily historical volatility fell with the price to the 26% level by the end of last week. The failure after Hurricane Barry was not a surprise, but the reaction to the latest inventory report from the Energy Information Administration was a sign of weakness in the natural gas futures market.

Inventory injections continue to edge lower

On Thursday, July 18, the EIA reported that natural gas injections into storage were 62 billion cubic feet for the week ending on July 12.

Source: EIA

The chart shows that the injection lifted the total amount of natural gas inventories to 2.533 trillion cubic feet, 13% above last year's level, but still 5.3% below the five-year average for mid-July. The reaction to the lowest injection since the week of April 5 was a surprise and revealed the tone of the overall market.

Source: CQG

As the 10-minute chart shows, the price initially spiked higher to $2.355 and failed, falling below the $2.30 level later in the session. The low last Thursday at $2.266 per MMBtu on the August futures contract was a sign that the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity is lower. Technical support stands at the June 20 bottom at $2.134 per MMBtu level. On Friday the price edged lower to below the $2.25 level.

We will see more natural gas in storage going into the next peak season

Despite the low level of the most recent stockpile rise, we are still heading for higher natural gas inventories at the end of the 2019 injection season. In 2018, the amount of natural gas in storage rose to a high at 3.247 tcf in November. To reach that level, stocks will need to rise by an average of 42.1 bcf over the next 17 weeks. We will not likely see inventories rise above the four tcf level, as that would require an average injection of 86.3 bcf over the same period.

Natural gas rallied to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu last November on concerns that stocks were too low going into the peak heating season. The chances of a similar rally during the late 2019, early 2020 peak season are now slim. However, it is starting to feel like the price of natural gas will fall to a far lower price level over the coming weeks and months before the peak season. The lowest price in years could present the opportunity for a significant percentage increase as next winter approaches, and the natural gas market begins to focus on the withdrawal season.

Source: CQG

The forward curve as of Friday, July 19 shows that with August through October futures at the $2.254 per MMBtu level, the peak price for next winter is at $2.655 in January. We could see that peak price fall over the coming weeks if lower lows are coming in the nearby futures contracts.

Can the shorts push the energy commodity through $2?

It is always possible that another hurricane will form and threaten the Gulf Coast states over the coming weeks and into October. A Category 4 or 5 hurricane would send the price of the energy commodity higher and could trigger buy stops above the $2.50 level. If the rest of the season remains calm, the recent price action in the aftermath of Hurricane Barry and following the lowest injection since early April is telling us that lower lows in the price of natural gas are on the horizon.

In a volatile commodity like natural gas, there are no rules when it comes to prices. Bears are focusing on the massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shale, falling production costs, and expanding infrastructure. With quadrillions of cubic feet of natural gas in the crust of the earth in the US and record output, the price could easily fall to the $2 per MMBtu level or lower over the coming days and weeks. If the price is heading lower, we could see a price spike to the downside that would encourage the shorts to keep on pushing. Falling price and rising open interest in the futures market would be a sign that opportunities for next winter on the long side of the market will increase. Meanwhile, for short-term market participants, now is not the time to buy, but to go with the trend.

Let DGAZ run, for now

In last week's report, I pointed out that failure after Hurricane Barry could continue the bearish price pattern that took the price to under $2.15 per MMBtu in June. I continue to favor the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas EETN product in the current environment. DGAZ is a short-term trading instrument for those who do not venture into the futures arena. The ETN has net assets of $164.09 million and trades an average of over 560,000 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. The price of natural gas futures in August dropped from $2.489 on July 10 to $2.242 per MMBtu on July 19 or 9.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ rose from $124.21 to $169.80 per share. The ETN posted a 36.7% gain, which was more than triple the percentage move in the August futures contract. DGAZ is only appropriate for short-term traders with discipline when it comes to the risk-reward profile of the instrument. If the price of natural gas recovers, DGAZ's value will deteriorate rapidly. However, if the price continues to fall towards or below the $2 per MMBtu level, DGAZ will magnify the price move.

The price failure in the natural gas market came as no surprise as Hurricane Barry passed. The market's reaction to the lowest injection into inventories since the week of April 5 was another story. The bearish tone to the natural gas market has returned, and time will tell if we are about to see lower lows for the price of the always volatile energy commodity. I would use a tight and trailing stop on DGAZ for those holding a long position to protect capital.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.