This gets back to the "ammo" problem, which is now more acute and more relevant than ever before.

Looking beyond the bad optics, it's important to understand why officials are currently so concerned about getting the most bang for their proverbial buck.

What a time to be alive and trading.

On Thursday, market participants were treated to what's been variously described as an "unprecedented event", when New York Fed President John Williams presented a speech called "Living Life Near the ZLB" only to come back hours later and "clarify" that in delivering it, he was not attempting to convey anything about the July FOMC meeting.

Chances are, many readers have heard something about this by now. I didn't cover it extensively on my site until the predawn hours of Friday morning (ultimately, I recapped the back story and published Williams's remarks in their entirety) primarily because I thought the whole episode was profoundly ridiculous. Maybe some of you agree.

Long story short, Williams made the case that when policymakers are operating near the zero lower bound, it makes sense to cut rates aggressively out of the gate, as opposed to moving cautiously. Here's the key passage from Williams:

Don’t keep your powder dry—that is, move more quickly to add monetary stimulus than you otherwise might. When the ZLB is nowhere in view, one can afford to move slowly and take a “wait and see” approach to gain additional clarity about potentially adverse economic developments. But not when interest rates are in the vicinity of the ZLB. In that case, you want to do the opposite, and vaccinate against further ills. When you only have so much stimulus at your disposal, it pays to act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic distress.

If that sounds familiar to you, it should. That is precisely what Jerome Powell was talking about at the June press conference when he said, in response to a question from a reporter, "an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is a "valid way to think about policy."

Ever since that remark, market participants have variously chatted about the possibility that the Fed will use that as an excuse to cut rates by 50bp, as opposed to 25bp, at the July meeting.

However, Jim Bullard indicated late last month that, in his June FOMC dissent, he argued for a 25bp cut. After publishing a blog post to that effect, Bullard told Bloomberg in an interview that he didn't see a particularly compelling case for a 50bp move in July.

Given that the notoriously dovish Bullard wasn't on board with 50bp, and considering the fact that, since the June FOMC, the market has digested a blockbuster June jobs report and the hottest MoM core inflation print since January of 2018, it seemed clear that 25bp would be the size of the July cut. The fact that presidents Trump and Xi agreed to deescalate trade tensions late last month ostensibly argued for a less dovish Fed as well (although Trump has, of course, continued to insist that war or peace, the more easing the better).

Williams's Thursday speech shook things up and comments from Vice Chair Clarida served to amplify the message. By the end of the day, some market participants had begun to believe that the chances of a 50bp cut this month were greater than anyone thought.

Then, on Thursday evening, the New York Fed put out a "clarification." Williams’s prepared remarks, a spokesperson said, were "an academic speech on 20 years of research [and] not about potential policy actions at the upcoming FOMC meeting."

Anybody who's been following this debate (and, really, anybody who listened to Powell's press conference in June) shouldn't have been surprised to hear Williams talk up the relative merits of coming out swinging when policy is operating near the lower bound. This is one of the big academic debates in monetary policy circles right now. In that sense, The New York Fed is wholly justified in issuing a clarification.

On the other hand, with the blackout period prior to the July meeting starting next week, and considering just how sensitive markets are to the "25 or 50?" question headed into the end of the month, Williams and Clarida should have been more careful. In that sense, The New York Fed's clarification made things worse. Bloomberg's Cameron Crise summed things up as follows in his daily missive on the terminal:

For NY Fed president Williams to talk about the need to ease early and hard in the event of a downturn — and with the Fed about to embark on an easing campaign in less than two weeks — was about as clear as policy signals get. It’s no wonder that the market- implied probability of a 50 basis-point cut this month jumped by 30% after the comments hit the tape. For the institution to then turn around and wave away the remarks as an academic exercise was as astonishing as it was inappropriate. Anyone who bought August Fed funds futures on those headlines and then stopped out at a loss is invited to file an expense claim with Liberty Street, though I doubt it will be honored.

Hopefully, you can understand what I meant above when I described this whole episode as "profoundly ridiculous". Crise's righteous indignation is duly noted (and appreciated), but if you're a STIR trader, this is life. It's not clear why people who trade that market should be entitled to rebates when Fed officials flip flop just because this particular case of backtracking came in the form of an official clarification as opposed to a leak to the press.

But the fact that the backtracking did take that form makes it notable. Here, for instance, is what BofA wrote:

We suspect the FOMC was uncomfortable with the market moving toward a 50bp cut and wanted to push the market back to a 25bp baseline. In other words, Williams unintentionally misguided the markets. We believe the NY Fed had no other choice but to issue a press release given that the Fed’s blackout period starts on July 20th. If the Fed remained silent, the market would be convinced of a 50bp cut. This was a debacle in communication.

Yes, it was. It was a literal "failure to communicate."

It also speaks to a point I've made repeatedly over on my site and also in these pages as recently as Wednesday. There are serious questions about "policy impotence" from central banks, where that means that in a world where normalization hasn't really happened, policymakers simply don't have a lot of ammo left.

Getting out ahead of things with a 50bp rate cut might help mitigate the issue if you're the Fed. Have a look at the following chart from BofA which depicts central banks’ policy rates compared to their balance sheet size as a proportion of domestic GDP:

(BofA)

The main takeaway there is that developed market central banks don't have much room left to ease. Here's the bank's Barnaby Martin:

Developed market central banks appear to have much less in the way of wiggle room [compared to EM]. The BoJ and SNB, for instance, both have balance sheets in excess of their domestic GDP. And while the ECB balance sheet is only at ~40% of Eurozone GDP currently, interest rates are nonetheless at -40bp.

While the argument is far more nuanced than this, a simple way to think about the situation is that if you've only got five bullets left and the consequences of missing are some semblance of dire, better to use two or three bullets right off the bat if doing so might raise the odds of getting the job done. The alternative is firing single shots to no avail on the way to the dreaded "quantitative failure."

As BofA's Martin goes on to point out in the same Thursday note, there are "early warning" signs amid the cross-asset euphoria that's characterized markets for most of the year.

Specifically, he cites four market pairs which together suggest that while markets are, in general, giving a "thumbs up" to more easing, folks are "less convinced of the economic impact."

(BofA)

The message from those visuals (if you just take a moment to read the chart headers) is quite simple. But Martin being the good writer that he is (his notes are widely followed and cited) walks you through as follows:

As can be seen, in the past, monetary largesse would see a clear pro-beta performance across markets for the ensuing 6m. For instance, Stoxx 600 cyclical stocks outperformed defensive stocks by a whopping 22% when the Fed launched QE1, by 3% when the ECB announced the first round of TLROs in Europe, and by 2% when the ECB launched QE. Yet, since the April ECB meeting (Draghi’s “whatever it takes 2.0” moment), cyclical stocks in Europe have underperformed defensives by around 2%. The same pattern holds for the other pairs: European small cap stocks outperformed large caps by 17% after the Fed’s QE1 announcement, and by 4% after the ECB launched LTROs … but since April this year they have underperformed large cap stocks by around 1%.

Those are just a few very short excerpts from a much longer note and the analysis isn't specifically related to Williams's communications mistake on Thursday. But my point in tying the two together is to help readers understand why this debate is happening in the first place. That is, it's important that everyone tries to come to terms with why it is critical that policymakers take care to evaluate the most effective way to deploy the limited ammunition they have left.

The pairs shown the charts above suggest that while the promise of abundant liquidity, lower for longer and a perpetually accommodative policy lean has been more than enough to engineer a rally across assets in 2019, it isn't having the same effect on the relative performance of economically-sensitive corners of the market. That should be considered in conjunction with the fact that one of the legacies of the post-crisis monetary policy response is disproportionate asset price inflation versus real economic outcomes. That is, we've seen blockbuster rallies across stocks and bonds and we've seen massive credit bubbles, but the recovery hasn't been wholly robust in terms of developed economy growth and has certainly fallen short in terms of central banks' inflation targeting efforts.

Meanwhile the distortions continue to grow and the market looks more and more like a fun house mirror all the time. Nearly a quarter of the global fixed income market yields less than zero. Only 3% of the market yields above 5%.

(BofA)

I'll say it again: What a time to be alive and trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.