Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Start High And Bleed Lower As Week Closes Out

VIX is at mid 13, and the underlying S&P sectors are drifting to and fro.

SectorSPDR: 2:02PM EST

Spot VIX marks around 13.5 in the Friday afternoon session, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is more or less "unch".

Under the surface, there is a decent amount of conflicting movements among the sectors; real estate (XLRE) and utilities (XLU) - the rate sensitive sectors (AGG) - are having a rough go of it, while industrials (XLI) and technology (XLK) are faring pretty decently.

Econoday

A theme that I've been writing about over the past month or two, indeed for a good chunk of the year, is that of the waffling economy.

When I use the term "waffle", I don't mean it negatively. Rather, I'm trying to impart the idea that a decent amount of the data is coming in quite mixed: some good with some bad.

The University of Michigan (go blue!) Consumer Sentiment index is still managing pretty decent readings, which is encouraging since consumer spending represents the largest share of the US economy (68%). While perhaps off the highest marks (which registered in 2017) of the ongoing expansion, we're still closer to the top end of the range as compared with values going back even to 2015.

By no means do I want to dismiss the trouble spots in the economy, but it's not all doom and gloom by any stretch.

Way to go, MSFT! According to SA, the P/E ratio on the tech titan registers at 26.74x. If the revenue figure for 2019 proves accurate, that's 6% top line growth for 2019, 10.7% CAGR over the last two years.

For volatility to stay tamped lower and for the stock market to continue its inexorable period of increase, we need companies to continue growing at a healthy pace.

It's not all sunshine and roses. I've noticed increased awareness as concerns the topic of debt downgrades (or over-indebtedness period, however you want to look at it).

One ramification of a long and reasonably gentle expansion is that it can lead to overconfidence and heavy reliance on debt levels, as both debtors and lenders grow more comfortable with making loans.

When the cycle does ultimately turn, there may be some nasty surprises awaiting investors, even if the next one is not a repeat of the GFC. It's fair to say that the list provided by Ms. Alloway contains a good many household names.

It's a day-old quote, but pretty relevant to what we're seeing today.

The SPX started Friday's session above the 3000 mark, and has steadily given up ground since then; Headlines like the following don't help:

CNBC

We'll see how long the front end of the term structure can hold up without some kind of exogenous event (one that equity markets take seriously, such as for instance an ill-timed cough out of Jay Powell) or a slew of negative earnings outlooks.

Unless such an event materializes, the vol outlook definitely favors the short side.

SA: SVXY

2019 has been a great one for SVXY. Much of the increase has come from outright decreases in the M1 and M2 in the VX term structure rather than from roll decay, as much of the year the futures curve has been pretty flat and not too far from spot.

Now we're seeing a change in the wind, and there's quite a decent chance that short vol will get to double dip: lower readings and a pretty tasty roll decay to boot. Keep action low and the rebalance decay may not even be so bad.

MarketChameleon.com: VXX term structure

Don't give too much thought to the period in the upper panel between mid Jan and early May: remember the short-lived VXXB? The old ticker came back online, but the point I want you to bear in mind is that the term structure of implied volatility on VXX options is widening out.

For those who use these instruments as trading vehicles - particularly for those who use some form or other of time spread - bear this in mind. There's not a lot of action on the front end, and so the vol is reasonably cheap. But it prices higher in a hurry.

I personally like time flies, long the guts, short the wings, for this kind of situation. I welcome the interpretation of options traders as to how they'd play this scenario.

