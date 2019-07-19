Lands' End: An Apparel Turnaround That Might Actually Work

But there's an intriguing under-the-radar bull case here, given that revenue has been surprisingly reliant despite what looks like a full decade of mismanagement.

Lands' End (LE) stock is down 60% over the past year - and still, on its face, LE looks badly overvalued. At the midpoint of guidance, the stock still trades at 9.4x EBITDA and 32x earnings. Neither multiple seems particularly cheap in the context of an apparel industry facing myriad headwinds, in which many stocks have P/E multiples in the single digits. Add to that the association of LE with Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ), from which Lands' End was spun off nearly five years ago, and it seems easy to be bearish here. An investor wouldn't be alone: even at a post-spin low, LE still has over 15% of its float sold short, per data from finviz.com.

But this actually is an intriguing business at the moment - and despite headline valuations, an intriguing stock. Even with all that has happened - a tumultuous partnership with Sears that the company now is breaking, and a disastrous strategic shift under a past CEO - the brand still seems reasonably healthy. A return anywhere close to past EBITDA margins suggests sharply higher profits - and, at this point, at least some upside in LE shares. Simply put, this might be a much better business than investors realize - and, if that's the case, LE stock should reflect that at some point.

Is Lands' End Broken - Or Surprisingly Healthy?

Back in 2008 (ending January 2009), under Sears ownership, Lands' End generated $1.66 billion in revenue and $235 million in Adjusted EBITDA, according to its spin-off prospectus. Ten years later, revenue was about 12% lower ($1.45 billion), but Adjusted EBITDA had declined 70% to $70 million.

The interesting question looking forward - which is what matters for LE stock - is whether that's good news or bad news. And there's an argument that even recent performance is impressive in its own way.

After all, consider all that transpired during that decade. Retail on the whole has been transformed: there's no shortage of well-known apparel plays whose revenue and profits, like that of Lands' End, are lower than they were ten years ago. Lands' End, however, had the association with Sears, and likely underinvestment in the brand during crisis-era years as the company tried desperately to salvage what cash flow it could.

Soon after the spin of Lands' End from Sears, there was a disastrous effort to remake the company under former Dolce & Gabbana executive Federica Marchionni. Marchionni was hired in early 2015 and pushed out less than two years later after a run that Fortune compared to the infamous tenure of former Apple (AAPL) executive Ron Johnson at JC Penney (JCP).

Even in more recent years, sales from Lands' End shops in Sears location have fallen, as has the location count: there were 274 such shops at the end of fiscal 2013, and just 39 at the end of fiscal Q2, with that figure headed to zero by the end of next year. That's led to what could be as much as a $100 million headwind - or about half the sales decline over the aforementioned ten-year period.

In that context, Lands' End performance seems almost impressively resilient. J. Crew reportedly is heading for a debt restructuring. L.L. Bean laid off employees in 2018 after flat revenue. (Neither company discloses detailed financials.) Many publicly traded apparel stocks, again, have seen significant top- and bottom-line declines, even discounting the financial crisis.

So the question to ask is: if Lands' End can survive in that type of scenario, what can it do with capable management and calmer seas?

Lands' End Is Bouncing Back

The answer of late is: grow. Jerome Griffith took over Lands' End at the end of 2016 - and under his leadership results have improved. In fiscal 2017, revenue rose 5.3%, albeit with some help from a 53rd week in the fiscal year. eCommerce sales rose 8.4%, and same-store sales in the company-operated stores increased 3.9%.

In FY18, revenue increased 3.2%. eCommerce again increased, this time by 6.6%. Outfitters - thanks to some help from a uniform contract with Delta Air Lines (DAL) - sales grew nearly 12%. Earnings improved as well, with Adjusted EBITDA climbing 77% over the two-year period and adjusted net income turning positive.

Q1 results showed more of the same: 5.1% eCommerce growth, and a 12% increase in same-store sales. Guidance for the year admittedly suggests modest profit growth: Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $70-$80 million against $70.5 million in FY18, and adjusted EPS guidance (raised after Q1 thanks to lower projected interest expense) of $0.30-$0.50 compares mostly positively to last year's $0.36. But Lands' End also is investing $10-$15 million in incremental marketing spend this year, per the Q4 FY18 call.

The news unquestionably is getting better. It's not perfect: LE has stumbled after recent earnings report, notably after Q3 and Q4. But there's an argument here, particularly given a 40%+ decline just since late April, that the stock is being pulled down by widespread sector weakness. Essentially, the only news during that period was the Q1 report - which beat Street expectations, led to raised guidance (albeit on only one line), and led LE stock to climb 7% the following day. But an investor can argue that Lands' End isn't like the other retailers - because many of those other retailers long since would have collapsed after over a decade of what looks like mismanagement and underinvestment.

The Case For Upside

Again, the key issue here is that even down 60%, LE isn't yet cheap on a fundamental basis. But there's room for the company to grow into the current valuation - and then some. Margin expansion alone can be a key driver: the FY08 figures, under Sears, suggest margins of 14%+. (Note that FY08 numbers were standalone figures calculated by Sears ahead of the spin - not simply segment-level profits that would exclude corporate-level costs.) FY19 guidance implies a figure closer to 5%.

Simply recapturing some of what has been lost, at least in theory, gets LE in the range of cheap enough. The retail business can help: it was unprofitable even on an EBITDA basis through Q3 FY18, after which point Lands' End stopped breaking out segment-level profit figures. Through that quarter, the business had posted an ~$8M loss over the trailing twelve months; with more stores opened since (and more startup losses), simply getting retail to breakeven might suggest as much as a $10 million improvement. Normalized marketing spend adds another $12 million or so. Every incremental 100 bps in EBITDA margin expansion tacks on $15 million more.

Can Lands' End, for instance, get to 10% EBITDA margins over time - a little more than halfway from current levels to Sears-era peaks? Assuming even modest revenue growth - to say, $1.6 billion from sub-$1.5 billion this year - $160 million at a 5-6x multiple would get enterprise value to $800-$960 million. Net debt at the end of Q1 was $341 million; guidance this year suggests free cash flow likely will be modestly negative (assuming negative working capital due to inventory builds behind the new physical stores). Ignoring any potential deleveraging help down the line, market cap in that 10% margin model, then, is something like $450-$610 million - and the target price ranges from $14-$19.

Against Thursday's close of $10.53, that's solid upside - but perhaps not quite compelling. Doubling margins, even with help from marketing spend and retail improvement, is neither guaranteed nor quick. If, say, 50% upside takes four years, returns are solid but hardly spectacular. Meanwhile, this is a different retail environment from what it was ten years ago: peak margins for many apparel companies are long gone, and Lands' End may not be an exception. CEO Griffith told Women's Wear Daily late last year that the company was not only distributing via Amazon.com (AMZN), but considering Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) as well. Those channels are not necessarily conducive to margin expansion - or protecting pricing.

Still, there's at least enough here to model substantial upside if the turnaround continues to work (as it mostly has since Griffith took over). Revenue has several catalysts. American Airlines (AAL) is coming on as a uniform customer in Q4, and Lands' End has a uniform business for schools and other businesses as well. The company closed Q1 with 19 company-operated retail locations; CFO Jim Gooch said on the Q1 FY19 call that plans remain for the company to reach 60-70 locations by the end of 2022. Those 50 new stores alone likely represent a nine-figure opportunity on the top line.

eCommerce still is heading in the right direction. There should be ROI from this year's marketing spend. Lands' End still can win back customers lost over the years, as the company looks to "return its roots". And the headwind from lost Sears shop sales, by fiscal 2020, should be minimal.

Even if margins can only get back to the high-single-digit level, Lands' End still can get closer to $2 billion in sales over time from the current ~$1.5 billion. That still moves EBITDA to the $150 million range, free cash flow to ~$50 million, and net income to $1+.

And where the story gets particularly interesting is that in the uber-bullish scenario, where Lands' End convinces investors over the next 2-5 years that its brand is intact and its strategy on point, the stock then re-rates. LE gets valued closer to VF Corp. (VFC) or Columbia Sportswear (COLM), with their double-digit EV/EBITDA and 20x+ P/E multiples than to the myriad specialty apparel plays trying to navigate an omnichannel world.

There's a reason investors were willing to pay $25+ for LE last summer, even with Eddie Lampert still owning two-thirds of the company and a decade-plus of subpar results in the rearview mirror. On paper (again, on paper), there is enormous potential here. $2 billion in revenue at double-digit EBITDA margins suggests EPS clearing $2 and a market cap potentially approaching $2 billion - with LE looking at a $50+ stock price.

The Qualitative Case

To be sure, paper valuations only go so far. There is no shortage of risks to Lands' End, whether it's a margin ceiling, potential overbuilding in the retail effort, a macro downturn, or simple fashion misses. Lands' End did pay down $100 million of debt in Q1 - but net leverage still sits over 4x with margins, as noted, guided to ~5%. Lands' End's credit facility matures in late 2022; a poorly-timed profit stumble, whether macro-driven or self-inflicted, can make refinancing a dicey proposition.

It's possible that the easiest part of the turnaround is done, and the low-hanging fruit largely harvested. With free cash flow in the range of zero, and debt still an issue, LE could simply trade sideways from here - or drift further down. (It doesn't require much in the way of technical analysis training to see the recent chart as particularly ugly.) Even modest growth next year - say, EBITDA of $85-$90 million - and a not-unreasonable 8x multiple leaves LE essentially right where it trades at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Sears/Lampert association no doubt pushes some investors away. Whether Lampert is a risk isn't clear. Griffith, in the WWD interview, insisted that Lampert "is not involved in the day-to-day management".

But those risks are kind of the point - and why the opportunity exists. LE stock doesn't look cheap. It's in a hated sector, pressure on which appears to have made its way to the stock over the past four months. Past results look like most of the sector: declining over time. Its chairman just destroyed billions of dollars in shareholder value at a formerly related company. Even the qualitative bull thesis hardly seems attractive at the moment: investors over the past few years may well have done better shorting high-growth tech stocks on valuation than betting on apparel industry turnarounds.

That bearish story just seems too simplistic, however. The value of the Lands End' brand, counterintuitively, may be proven by the fact that sales only have dropped ~12% over the past decade. There's room for growth from store count expansion, uniform sales, and more of the same in DTC. It doesn't take much - a strong Q2, for instance - for market-beating upside - and in a best-case scenario, LE can triple. There's a real argument that Lands' End is a much better company than investors realize. If that's the case, LE at a post-spin low is a much better stock as well.

