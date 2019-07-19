Opioid Epidemic Expose Seems Largely Irrelevant To The Stocks Involved

Any settlement will be largely symbolic, and shouldn't effect the stocks too much. There is almost nothing to extract from them anyway.

The three main companies responsible for 90% of the opioid supply during those years are all in dire straits and didn't make much pushing pills anyway.

The Washington Post just published an expose on the opiod epidemic, strongly suggesting that we could be on the verge of a hundred-billion dollar plus litigation on par with the $246B master settlement with Big Tobacco in 1998. This is getting investors in the chief companies involved quite nervous. These include Teva (TEVA), McKesson (MCK), Mallinckrodt (MNK), Walgreens (WBA) and some others.

Says the Post:

As the hundreds of lawsuits began to pile up, they were consolidated into the one centralized case in U.S. District Court in Cleveland. The opioid litigation is now larger in scope than the tobacco litigation of the 1980s, which resulted in a $246 billion settlement over 25 years. However, if we take a look at these companies’ finances, it is obvious that next to nothing can come of any lawsuit against them. There is practically nothing to extract.

The Post does admit that during the 6 years under scrutiny, 2006 – 2012, annual opioid sales were actually pretty small, in terms of absolute sales:

Annual opioid sales nationwide rose from $6.1 billion in 2006 to $8.5 billion in 2012, according to industry data gathered by IQVIA, a health care information and consulting company.

Individual drug company revenues ranged in single years at the epidemic’s peak from $403 million for opioids sold by Endo to $3.1 billion in OxyContin sales by Purdue Pharma, according to a 2018 lawsuit against multiple defendants by San Juan County in New Mexico.

There are other strange statistics here. According to the Post, 90% of opioid sales in those years came from just 3 manufacturers: SpecGx, a subsidiary of Mallinckrodt. Actavis, which became Allergan and is now part of Teva; and Par Pharmaceuticals. The first two companies, Mallinckrodt and Teva, are doing extremely poorly. There is no substantial money in either of them. Even to use the term “extremely poorly” could be considered an understatement. Mallinckrodt has collapsed 95% since 2015 highs. Teva, which acquired the Actavis unit that manufactured opioids, is down nearly 90% since the same year. The amount of debt these two companies hold is 3.5x their combined market cap.

What about during the opioid epidemic itself? Were the companies flying high back then? A look at Mallinckrodt during the peak opioid years shows that it didn’t even capitalize well on the opioid trend. Mallinckrodt had a big jump in revenues specifically after 2012 when the epidemic had already abated, from $2.056B to $2.204B, most of the gain coming from its generic form of Ritalin coming to market that year. Stranger still, in the year following the peak at 2012, hydrocodone sales rose from $130.5M to $140M while Oxycodone fell about 6 million, meaning net flat sales for opioids even after 2012. See below from the company’s annual report for those years.

A look at past annual reports for Par Pharmaceutical before it became part of Endo Pharmaceuticals (ENDP) shows that only $39.5M in hydrocodone was sold in 2011 and only $17.5M in 2010, with no other significant opioids in its product line (Page F-44). According to its annual reports prior to 2010, it made no hydrocodone sales at all. Yet, it is responsible for manufacturing 15.7% of the prescription opioid supply for these years. Something is not adding up here. Endo shares are down 97% since 2015. The company has lost nearly $8B since then, and has lost a cumulative $9B since inception. It is just as much of a pauper as Teva and Mallinckrodt.

If we are to compare the opioid epidemic, chiefly the responsibility of three companies in that they manufactured 90% of the drugs, to the companies implicated in the $246B tobacco settlement over 20 years ago, we may as well compare a molehill to Mount Everest. While it could be argued that the pain and suffering caused by these companies was extreme and caused many deaths, pain suffering and even death do not mean that hundreds of billions of dollars can change hands here. If the money is not there, it simply will not be paid.

Even if we go to the distributor side of the equation, there is nothing glaring that shows a significant amount of money being made by the big companies involved in distributing opioids. The biggest distributor of opioids during this time was McKisson (MCK), with 18.4% if the opioid distribution market. During the years in question, McKisson wasn’t doing particularly well either. During the vast majority of that time, McKisson shares were well below all time highs hit back in 1998, and the stock did not start to really rocket higher until 2013, again after the years in question. Of course, that doesn’t mean McKisson didn’t make money selling a lot of opioids. It just means it wasn’t nearly as gargantuan as it seems, financially speaking.

The runner up, Walgreens (WBA) with 16.5% of the distribution market, declined consistently from 2006 to 2010. Granted, the 2008 financial crisis did not help, but the mild recovery into 2011 and 2012, the height of the opioid epidemic, was tepid. Revenues were even down from 2011 to 2012, the peak year of the problem. In 2011, Walgreens logged $72.2B in revenues, In 2012 it was $71.6B.

Source

It gets even stranger still. The drug companies implicated by the data appear to be on the same side as the DEA and the Justice Department, which have all strongly opposed the release of this data, known as the Automation of Reports and Consolidated Order System (ARCOS), which logs every order of every prescription opioid by amount and location. If the DEA had this information in real time, why was this allowed to happen? The data was supplied directly to the DEA by the companies involved, yet nothing was halted. There is more going on here than simply the companies mentioned.

Compare all this to the tobacco industry, which is the best performing US industry by capital growth, ever. The companies involved in the 1998 $246B tobacco master settlement were clobbered, temporarily. Altria (MO) fell 68% from November 1998 until 2000. British American Tobacco (BTI) was cut in half. Still, these companies could afford this, and tobacco stocks made a huge comeback into the 21st century. The companies involved in the opioid epidemic are essentially paupers and the largest one can even be said to be in existential straits. At this point, Mallinckrodt has retained losses since its inception of $863.7M. For a company that had a lead role in the opioid epidemic, these are truly sad numbers.

Any settlement reached in this consolidated case is likely to be very small and symbolic, simply because the alleged perpetrators, if found guilty, have nothing to give. That’s why the new data on the opioid epidemic is largely irrelevant. The companies involved are losers for other reasons. If you believe they can turn around, then the opioid issue shouldn’t affect that thesis much. If you think they are on the verge of imploding completely, then what happens at the end of the opioid litigation is likewise large irrelevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.