DuPont's Revised Guidance Shows Its Stock Is Fairly Valued

I now believe that the stock is worth about $72.43, or just 1-2% above today's price. So in effect it is fairly valued.

The stock is will report its balance sheet and Q2 earnings on Aug. 1, 2019. I believe it will involve a balance sheet with considerable net debt.

DuPont de Nemours Is Now Fairly Valued

My previous article on DuPont (DD) on May 28, 2019, just prior to the June 1, 2019 transactions where it became the stub stock after Corteva (CTVA) was spun off, argued that DD was undervalued. Since then DD has clarified a number of items that were not completely clear before then. As a result, I have re-analyzed the stock and come up with the conclusion that it is fairly valued, with a true value of about $72.43 per share, which is just over the present stock price.

Revised estimates. On June 7, 2019, DD filed an 8-K where certain segment info was re-classified on a pro-forma basis for DuPont for the past 2 years. This 8-K had the effect of lowering my calculations of expected EBITDA. You can see this in the following spreadsheet where I have put in a comparison of the higher prior EBITDA numbers with the company's lower numbers:

Source: 5-12-19 Company presentation and 6-7-19 8-K filing by DD.

The net effect is that my expected 2019 EBITDA margins were lowered from 29.6% to 26.5% for the full year. As you can imagine, this significantly lowers my valuation of the company. As a result, here is a synopsis of my expectation for 2019, based on the company's pro forma info given in 6-7-19 8-K filing and a presentation by the CFO on 6-10-19 (which is on the company's website):

Source: CFO presentation on 6-10-19

Source: Hake estimates based on company guidance.

Dividend Declared. On June 27, 2019, DD declared its first dividend as a public company after the spin-outs of Dow, Inc. (DOW) and CTVA:

Source: DuPont website

The problem is that I had previously estimated $1.41 annual rate based on the company's previous guidance that the dividend payout would be 30-40% of net income. I had estimated $3.53 in EPS and used 40% of that for the dividend estimate. On June 10, the company indicated that EPS would be in the range of $3.70 to $3.85 per share, but on June 27, 2019, the dividend was set at $1.20 on an annualized basis. So this works out to a payout of just 31-32% of the EPS range. This is much lower than my original $1.41 estimate even though I had a lower EPS estimate than the guidance the company subsequently gave. My new estimate for the EPS for 2019 is $3.77, so the payout ratio is 31.8%. In addition, the dividend yield is 1.68% at today's price (July 17, 2019).

Balance Sheet. On June 3, 2019, days after I published my prior article on DD in which I had estimate the total debt of the company, DD published a pro forma balance sheet as of March 31, 2019, in which the amount of debt that the company would be taking on was much higher than my original estimate. Here is the balance sheet that the company estimated for March 31, 2019:

Source: 8-K filed June 3, 2019, by DD

The net effect is that as of March 31, 2019, DD on a pro forma basis had $17 billion in debt and about $2 billion in cash, for net debt of about $15 billion. I had previously estimated $8.6 billion net debt. This obviously raises the valuation EV metrics for the stock and so eliminates a good deal of the bargain element that I had estimated in the stock.

Valuation Metrics. Here is how my estimates for the company now stand on a valuation metric basis:

Source: Hake estimates

Comparison with Peers. I did a more extensive valuation comparison with DD's general peers in the industry. I found that the stock is roughly in line with the metrics of its peers, although its EBITDA margins are much higher. Based on that premium I increased the valuation of the EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA implied values for DD:

Source: Hake estimates and Yahoo! Finance data for comparable metrics

Based on the above analysis, it looks like DD is now fairly valued as it is worth about 2% more than the present price.

Catalyst. The company has already declared on June 3, 2019, that it would begin a $2 billion share buyback program. There are about 753 million shares outstanding, and the market value is $54 billion. If all the $2 billion buyback program shares were bought back during 2019 at the present price, there would be a 3.7% reduction in the shares outstanding:

Source: Hake estimates.

So the total return to shareholders over the next year, if the buyback program takes one year to complete is the dividend yield of 1.7% plus the buyback yield (3.7%), or a total yield to shareholders of 5.4%. This is a very attractive proposition for shareholders and should help be a catalyst for the stock price.

Summary and Conclusion

DuPont will deliver its first earnings and balance sheet info on August 1, 2019, for Q2 2019. The company has guided for an EPS of $3.70 to $3.85 for 2019 and has already declared both a $0.30 per share quarterly dividend and a $2 billion stock buyback program. Look for the stock to stock to stabilize at around the present price. Its estimated true value is $72.43 per share or about 2% above the present price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.