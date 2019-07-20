Cybersecurity Has Big Tailwinds: Earn 8% To 10% Income

We detail three ways to invest in this booming industry.

Cybersecurity is a relatively young industry. Spending has grown 35x from 2003 to 2016 with 2017-2021 spending expected to combine for $1 trillion.

"Multiple cyber attacks and compromise of personal information of millions of people globally show that the complexity and intensity of attacks are on the rise, and it could have broader political and economic ramifications. As cybercrimes become more lucrative and cybercriminals become smarter, cybersecurity too will have to be intelligence driven, enabling a swift response to the advanced attacks. As breaches get harder to detect, the stakes for protecting one's organization from cyber threats will get higher."

"In the light of high-profile data breach incidents, customers are worried and are demanding better protection measures. Governments and regulatory bodies are also concerned. This coupled with the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the EU and the enactment of the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the US, among others, are forcing companies to look at privacy issues more seriously and prepare for more data privacy regulations in 2019. Such laws are making companies move from a reactive approach to a proactive approach to security. As privacy-related compliance goes up, the onus will be on respective organizations to implement robust security measures and practices." source

It's easy to see that this new industry is here to stay, and how money will continue to flow into it. But how can an income investor earn a few shekels from this powerful trend?

There's a group of stocks involved in the cybersecurity industry, many of which aren't yet profitable, along with a few that are, but the highest dividend yield we've found thus far is ~2.8%.

We took a left turn and looked at three ETFs which focus on the cybersecurity industry: First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF, (CIBR), which IPOd in 2014; ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, (HACK), which IPOd in 2015; and newcomer, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, (IHAK), which just started trading in June.

HACK is the largest of the three, with $1.64B in assets, followed by CIBR, with $984M, and IHAK, with just $4M in net assets. The number of holdings range from 39 for IHAK, to 44 for CIBR, to 54 for HACK:

HACK and CIBR are in the same league, for share count, with HACK holding 39.5M and CIBR having 32.8M, vs. 150K for IHAK, and they also have the same expense ratio, .60%. IHAK has the lowest expense ratio of the group, at .47%.

HACK has the largest daily volume, at 194K, vs. 170K for CIBR, and ~6K for IHAK.

They all trade very close to their respective NAV values, with HACK having the lowest P/E, 24.91, vs. 25.40 for CIBR, and 31.55 for IHAK.

The price/book valuations are also similarly ranked, with HACK's 4.22 P/B slightly cheaper than CIBR's 5.83 P/B, and IHAK's 6.65 P/B.

This being the tech world, the dividend yields are minimal to zippo. But don't despair, more on that later in the article.

Profiles:

CIBR: The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index. This index is designed to track the performance of companies engaged in the cybersecurity segment of the technology and industrials sectors. It includes companies primarily involved in the building, implementation, and management of security protocols applied to private and public networks, computers, and mobile devices in order to provide protection of the integrity of data and network operations.

Each security must have a worldwide market capitalization of $250 million, have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million, and have a minimum free float of 20%. The index employs a modified liquidity weighted methodology which includes caps on the percentage of any individual security to derive the final weights of the securities. The index is rebalanced quarterly.

In addition to cybersecurity companies, CIBR also includes ~11% exposure to Aerospace and Defense firms, such as Raytheon (RTN), Thales, and BAE Systems.

source

HACK: This ETF is a portfolio of companies providing cyber security solutions that include hardware, software and services. HACK is an exchange traded fund (ETF) that seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fund fees and expenses, of the Prime Cyber Defense Index.

The Prime Cyber Defense Index (PCYBER) utilizes a rules-based investment methodology to select a diverse group of companies actively involved in the cyber security industry. Companies are either classified as cyber security infrastructure providers or cyber security service providers.

HACK's portfolio is primarily based in the US, ~77%, with Israel, the UK, and Japan being the three other leading territories. Like CIBR, its leading sector is software, but it has a lower exposure, 5.8%, to aerospace and defense.

source

IHAK: The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed and emerging market companies involved in cyber security and technology, including cyber security hardware, software, products, and services.

Like HACK, IHAK lists the US, Israel, Japan, and the UK as its main territories, with heavier weightings for the US and Israel.

Unlike CIBR and HACK, IHAK doesn't have any aerospace and defense companies in its holdings, which are 99.87% Information Technology based.

Top Holdings:

CIBR: In addition to cybersecurity firms, such as Okta (OKTA) or Splunk (SPLK), CIBR also holds some mainstream tech firms which are also active in the industry, such as Cisco Systems (CSCO).

HACK: CSCO also appears in HACK's top 10 portfolio holdings, along with SPLK, Pan Alto Networks (PANW), Symantec (SYMC) and Fortinet (FTNT). Its second-largest holding is Tufin Software (TUFN), an Israeli company which just IPOd in the US in April 2019.

IHAK: SYMC, FTNT and PANW also are in the top holdings in the IHAK portfolio, which has some overlap with CIBR for holdings in OKTA and Zscaler (ZS).

Performance:

Both CIBR and HACK have handily outperformed the market in 2019, gaining 28.57% and 23.77% respectively, while IHAK also is up 6.69% since its June IPO. Looking back further, CIBR has outperformed HACK and the market, rising 8.39% over the past year.

CIBR's inception NAV was $20.00, so its NAV growth since inception is 50%, while HACK's NAV growth since inception is 61.53%.

All this looks great, but if you're looking for income from the cybersecurity industry, your choices are limited, when it comes to dividends. Of the companies listed above, only five pay dividends: JNPR, CSCO, RTN, CTXS and SYMC.

The dividend yields range from 2.80% for JNPR to 1.3% for SYMC, a company which may walk away from a buyout deal with Broadcom (AVGO) and replaced its CEO in May.

Besides, the idea here is to diversify your risk as much as possible, so here are three options-selling trades for CIBR and HACK which offer attractive yields, and give you broader industry exposure.

The top yielding trade is via selling cash secured puts for CIBR.

Our Cash Secured Puts Table can give you more details for these put trades and over 40 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

The November $30.00 put strike pays $1.05, giving you a 10.83% annualized yield in this four-month trade. The breakeven is $28.95, which is still a far cry from CIBR's $21.84 52-week low. That's not surprising, since CIBR is up over 28% year to date:

HACK's December $41.00 put strike pays $1.50, for an 8.73% annualized yield in this five-month trade. The breakeven is $39.50, which is ~25% above HACK's 52-week low:

If you're more bullish on this industry, maybe you could sell covered calls, and "force the issue," in order to create some income.

For example, HACK's December $43.00 call strike pays $1.35, giving you a 7.43% annualized yield. The caveat here is that, the way these cyber security ETF's have been performing, there's probably a very good chance that HACK will blow through that $43.00 price, and your ETF shares will get assigned.

So, how would that scenario work out? Obviously, nobody knows the future, but here are the finite details of your potential profits in this covered call trade. In this case, since there aren't any dividends during this period, there are only two profitable scenarios.

A. Static - If HACK doesn't rise to or above $43.00, your potential profit would be $1.35 from the call option premium. Your nominal yield would be 3.24% during this five-month trade, or 7.77% annualized.

B. Assigned - Your nominal profit in this scenario would be 6.33%, a total of $2.64, from the $1.35 option premium and the $1.29 spread between the $43.00 strike price and HACK's $41.71 price/share.

"But what if HACK goes to $50.00?" To paraphrase Tom Hanks, who once said in "A League Of Their Own": "Hey, there's no crying in options."

You can see more details on our Covered Calls Table for this trades and more than 40 others, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

All tables by www.DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CIBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.