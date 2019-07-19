Maple Leaf Foods: Poised To Profit From The Plant-Based Protein Shift

However, at the current valuation, I do not think it will ever justify its current trading price and should fall when the share lock-up period expires.

It is unquestionable that BYND has had a great IPO and solid growth rates out of the gate.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) went public this year and took the market by storm, going from its IPO price of $25 to its current level, at the time of this writing, of $169.22. Fast food companies and other restaurants are jumping all over the plant-based protein trend and BYND had perfect timing for an IPO to capitalize on this.

Data by YCharts

However, at the current trading range, BYND has a market capitalization of over $10 billion, which is quite ludicrous when you consider that it only had $40.2 million in revenue last quarter and lost $6.6 million or $.95 per share. Bulls will counter by saying that BYND is undergoing prodigious revenue growth and grew 215% y/y. Although it is true that their growth has been impressive, I just do not envision any scenario where BYND could justify its current extremely lofty valuation, especially given the recent influx of competition and other risks that I previously highlighted.

Data by YCharts

With the borrowing fees reaching 135%, it is prohibitively expensive to short shares of BYND or to buy put options. As such, I've stayed on the sidelines on this trade and will just watch as it collapses as soon as early shareholders are no longer locked up after the lock-up period expires. However, I've been trying to find a way to profit from this trend towards plant-based protein and believe I've uncovered a hidden gem in Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCPK:MLFNF).

MLFNF Overview

MLFNF is a Canadian-based food company that has been around since 1991 when it was created via a merger of Maple Leaf Mills Limited and Canada Packers Inc. MLFNF is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Over the years, MLFNF has created and acquired a number of consumer foods brands, including its acquisitions of Lightlife Foods, Inc. in 2017 and Field Roast Grant Meat Co. in 2018, to pursue plant-based proteins. The Company's portfolio includes prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, valued-added fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products.

Source: Mapleleaffoods.com

Data by YCharts

MLFNF has been performing pretty well as a publicly-traded company, and their 10-year chart looks pretty strong. However, the stock faced a tough 2018 as pork commodity prices were quite unfavorable, as trade disputes and the swine flu led to a turbulent market environment. In its annual report, management estimated that this turbulence had a negative adjusted EBITDA margin impact of approximately 130 basis points.

MLFNF's Competitive Advantage

Management has prudently been investing in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and during the latest earnings conference call, management said that it will be constructing two new facilities that will be "the largest value-added poultry processing facility and plant-based protein manufacturing facility in North America." Unlike BYND, which is relying on manufacturers, which it does not even have formal manufacturing agreements with, MLFNF will not only have its own manufacturing facilities but also will have the largest in North America. MLFNF's plant-based facility will be a $310 million plant that will be located in Shelbyville, Indiana and will be operational by late 2020.

This is very significant, as the restaurant industry is categorized by razor-thin margins, so if MLFNF is able to deliver plant-based proteins and other protein products at a lower-cost than competitors, it will have a significant advantage in the market.

Right at the end of the conference call, before the Q/A session, management highlighted this:

Source: Earnings Conference Call

Source: Earnings Call Powerpoint

MLFNF has been focusing on growing its plant-based protein food print and recently announced a partnership with Canadian pizza chain and quick-serve restaurant leader, Pizza Pizza to bring Pizza Pizza's first-ever plant-based pizza to the menu at all of its restaurants across Canada beginning on June 24.

Additionally, on May 6, 2019, MLFNF announced that Lightlife Burgers and Lightlife Ground, its new plant-based products, will be available in thousands of stores across North America, including Acme, Albertsons, Haggen, Jewel, Pavilions, Safeway, Vons, Wegmans, and hundreds of natural foods stores in the U.S. Furthermore, other U.S. retailers will begin carrying new Lightlife products throughout the summer, including Whole Foods in July. MLFNF has been rolling out these products to retailers over the past few months, and if management invests wisely in building these brands, MLFNF can eat BYND's lunch (pun intended). Management is already projecting that it will be more broadly distributed than the Beyond Burger - see snippet from earnings conference call below:

Source: Earnings Conference Call

Furthermore, management disclosed that they currently have a market share of plant-based protein in the U.S. in the 40-45% range.

Source: Earnings Conference Call

Recent Operating Results

Please note that the following results will be discussed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. In Q1 of 2019, MLFNF delivered sales of $907.1 million (roughly $700 million USD) compared to $817.5 million in Q1 of 2018, an 11% y/y increase. However, that includes acquisitions, and its core business only grew 1.4%, driven by prepared meats, value-added fresh pork and poultry, and plant-based protein. Net earnings in Q1 of 2019 were $50.1 million (roughly $38 million USD) compared to $27.9 million in the same period a year ago.

Creating Shareholder Value

In addition to investing in the future by prudently acquiring brands and building manufacturing facilities, MLFNF has been delivering value to shareholders via share repurchases and a solid dividend.

In 2018, MLFNF repurchased roughly 4 million shares, and on May 22, 2019, MLFNF announced that it has received an acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange to establish a normal course issuer bid program (the Canadian equivalent to a stock repurchase program). Under the program, MLFNF is authorized to purchase up to 7,507,000 of its common shares (out of the 124,374,726 common shares outstanding as at May 10, 2019) representing approximately 10% of the public float as of May 10, 2019.

Furthermore, MLFNF has been paying a steady dividend of roughly $.10 per share (in USD), yielding nearly 2%.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Although the comparisons below are not fair given the very different revenue growth rates, I believe MLFNF remains undervalued while BYND is extremely overvalued. On a price to sales basis, MLFNF trades around 1x its annual price to sales, while BYND trades at roughly 89x its annual sales.

Data by YCharts

BYND grew sales at over 200% y/y last quarter, and MLFNF hasn't been able to increase sales figures over the past few years, but I believe that will change given MLFNF's new investments. Additionally, BYND's base of revenue is so tiny that it is easy for it to achieve those growth rates. I believe BYND's growth rates will slow tremendously over the coming quarters, and MLFNF has the opportunity to begin to grow sales once again.

Data by YCharts

It is worth noting the clear divergence in terms of their market capitalizations. MLFNF, which is profitable, has nearly $700 million in quarterly revenue (in USD) and pays a nice dividend, is trading with a market capitalization of about $2.80 billion. While BYND, which although it is growing at a break-neck pace currently, only has about $40 million in quarterly revenue and lost nearly $7 million last quarter, with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. The juxtaposition of these two is incredible.

Data by YCharts

To give readers a more apt comparison in terms of established companies with similar growth rates, I've taken a few consumer foods and consumer brands companies and compared their price to sales ratios to that of MLFNF's. As you can see below, MLFNF remains very undervalued compared to each of these other brands despite having similar growth rates.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

It is worth mentioning that MLFNF's products do not have nearly the brand recognition that some of these other companies do in the U.S., but MLFNF does have brand recognition in Canada and is focusing on establishing more penetration and recognition in the U.S., especially in the burgeoning plant-based protein segment of the industry.

Spinoff Potential

In 2016, before MLFNF acquired Lightlife Foods, Inc., Lightlife had reported sales of approximately $40 million (in USD) for the year, which represented about 38% of the market share in the U.S. refrigerated plant proteins market.

Moreover, in 2018, MLFNF acquired Field Roast Grain Meat Co., which had sales of approximately $38 million (in USD) and was the leading brand of premium grain-based 'meat' and vegan cheese products.

For the sake of argument, let's see where MLFNF's plant-based division would be valued at in a potential spin-off IPO.

Let's be conservative in our estimates of MLFNF's plant-based meat sales and estimate that it is annualizing at $100 million. MLFNF does not break out these figures, but did mention in the last earnings call that plant-based sales were great at "double-digit[s]" so that this segment may actually have much higher sales. BYND's management has guided for full-year revenue of around $200 million. If we assume the same P/S ratio, then MLFNF's valuation, with our conservative $100 million sales, would be $5 billion, which is currently $3.2 billion more than the entire company is trading at.

However, I do have to point out that BYND's sales are growing at a faster clip than MLFNF's, but even if we assume a P/S ratio that is half that of BYND's, MLFNF's plant division alone would be valued at $2.5 billion, again assuming the conservative $100 million sales figure. If it is closer to $200 million, then that estimate would be $5 billion by using a P/S ratio that is 1/2 where BYND's is trading at. Furthermore, despite BYND having more revenue growth, I believe MLFNF is a safer option due to the fact that it has its own manufacturing facilities and is currently building facilities to give it the largest in North America for plant-based meat.

Downside

There is a downside risk in investing in MLFNF. MLFNF has been aggressive in acquiring new brands and building new manufacturing facilities. If it is not successful in generating sales to fill the capacity of these new facilities, given the influx of competition in the food sector and especially in the plant-based meat segment of the industry, MLFNF may become unprofitable.

Additionally, to finance this new growth, MLFNF entered into a new syndicated credit facility consisting of a $1.3 billion unsecured committed revolving line of credit maturing April 30, 2024, and two unsecured committed term credit facilities for US $265.0 million and CDN$350.0 million maturing April 30, 2024, and April 30, 2023, respectively.

If MLFNF is not able to generate the growth it projects when these new facilities come due, it may be in a bad financial situation given that it ended last quarter with $82.3 million in cash. However, as noted above, I believe MLFNF is positioned to have a competitive advantage in the growing plant-based protein segment of the industry and has a nice market share already.

Conclusion

BYND has been closely followed by the market and has been hailed as a stock that will make investors very wealthy over the coming years. However, with its currently lofty valuation, I do not think it is a prudent investment. With BYND overshadowing the plant-based protein industry, despite its small size in terms of market share and revenue, MLFNF has been over-looked and presents a phenomenal investment opportunity.

This article was originally published yesterday on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLFNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.