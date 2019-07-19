Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SARTF) CEO Joachim Kreuzburg on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 9:30 January 1, 0000 10:39 AM ET

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:SARTF)

Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

July 19, 2019 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joachim Kreuzburg - Chief Executive Officer

Rainer Lehmann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Wood - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Leuchten - UBS

Paul Knight - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Markus Gola - MainFirst Bank

Delphine Le Louet - Societe Generale

Scott Bardo - Berenberg

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Virendra Chauhan - AlphaValue

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech Conference Call on the Half Year 2019 Results. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Thank you. The conference call for half year’s results for 2019 for Sartorius and Sartorius Stedim Biotech. As always, together with our CFO, Rainer Lehmann I would like to walk you through the figures for the Sartorius Group and then directly thereafter we will also present the Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s figures to you and then we have time for Q&A.

Let me kick thereof with talking about the key highlights for the first half of 2019. Again, we have been able to achieve double-digit growth for sales revenue and order intake and also profits actually above average increase of the profits and therefore an expansion of our profit margin. You will see that in a minute in more detail.

The Bioprocess Solutions Division continued its very high growth momentum and we also see a very positive outlook into the further course of the year. For our Lab division, we have seen a more challenging business environment towards the end of Q2 and therefore overall, we would say it was a moderate development in that division.

However, overall, we do raise our guidance for 2019 and also in this you will see more details at the end of this section.

At this time, I would like to hand over to Rainer for the details of our H1 results.

Rainer Lehmann

Thank you, Joachim, and also welcome everybody from my side. If we would turn to the next slide, basically we have the standard overview of our financial indicator. We are happy to report H1, another successful half year. We grew our top-line by almost 16% in constant currencies to €895 million and also we are able to achieve strong order intake amounting to 18.7% growth leading to 900 – almost €975 million.

The underlying EBITDA margin, we were able to improve by 1.6 percentage points. In this regard, I would like to outline and highlight that, of course, around 1 percentage point is due to the accounting change in the IFRS 16 rules. So, nevertheless, we were able to also operationally improve our margin and at the end leading to 26.6% of revenue.

Our underlying earnings per share, we are able to increase by 27.5% to €1.48 for the ordinary shares and respectively €0.01 higher for the preference shares to 1.49.

On the next page, I want to give you an overview of the difference – this is the performance of the different regions.

Here, we are seeing a very significant growth and we have the country mix basically of our success story in the Americas, fueled by BPS and in this regard also against, yes, higher comps, I have to say and also on the laboratory products and service side, we see a really strong and a robust performance in this market. We grew there almost 19% to €308 million.

Going to switch into Asia-Pacific that there was another one of our successful regions. There we had a highest momentum for BPS, almost growing 20% in this market in revenue. Although we have to say that we are really not satisfied with the performance on the LPS side. There the approach has been restrained.

In the EMEA, also there, Bioprocess performed according to the track record we have. Consumer growth here though we have also a different view on the LPS side where our fate was a softer economy and also being that for LPS Europe it’s the strongest market and we are still at the highest margin that of course dampens a little bit the growth there.

If we turn on to the next slide, we want to talk a little bit details about the Bioprocess Solutions division. Very nice order intake. In constant currencies, we grew 23.4% to 746 million orders – million euros, definitely fueled by a very dynamic project business. Also a good portion of that’s stemming from our business in the Asia-Pacific.

In sales revenue, we grew 20.7% in constant currencies to €676 million. There really strong developments across all regions, every - all regions performed double-digits. EMEA 15%, Americas 22% and Asia-Pacific 30%. So really happy with that performance overall.

Despite we have to say, of course we are seeing now the first effect of the modified cell culture media business that we basically took effect at the beginning of the year, whereas if you remember, in Q1, we did not have any adverse effects yet here in the second quarter really see a trickling in the impact on order intake decreasing compared to previous year as we expected it, as well as a little bit less of the sales performance.

The underlying margin, also very happy for that performance increased by 1.3 percentage points to 29.3%. That’s due to economies of scale, of course here also is reflected the change of the IFRS 16 accounting rules.

For the – on the next slide, on the LPS business, we are faced with moderate revenue increase of 3.2% in constant currencies. We achieved there €218 million. That we have to see on the order intake or the better growth of 5.4% also in constant currencies we have this outlined here, but it’s also against strong comps. We definitely had the, what I mentioned before the adverse effects to be honest in Europe where we really expected a stronger quarter, especially in the last month of the second quarter, we were not happy with the performance and so through the month of June, it was a bit disappointing.

EMEA and Asia-Pacific, really lived up to our expectations. The underlying EBITDA margin in this context, we are able to increase as well from 17.1% to 18.1% also here a mixture between operational performance, an increase in operational performance as well as the accounting change to IFRS 16.

If we now look on to the cash flow, we clearly see here and I am going to jump right to the operating cash flow amounting to €165 million for the first six months, a increase of roughly 80% compared to previous year, of course, fueled by the strong earnings that we are able to achieve and we have to say with the – also reduction of extraordinary items and as well as a better financial result which all helped to, yes, strengthen our operating cash flow.

Investing cash flow, €116 million. Also still in line with our expectation so far. The CapEx ratio was 12.8% still better than in the previous year and substantially lower than at year end which I might remind you was 15.2% and there we are on track to achieve our guidance which we said we’re going to look around 12%.

On the next slide, we have our key financial indicators, which are still very robust, equity ratio compared to previous year, a little bit lower. But this is really due to the change in IFRS accounting rules of course due to the capitalization of the lease – let’s say, obligations of balancing some increase. So therefore, we see a slight decrease in the ratio, but 37.6% very happy with that.

Net debt, slight increase to €1 billion, a little bit over €1 billion, but the more important ratio of net debt divided the underlying EBITDA as 2.3 levels that we anticipated. Nevertheless, we are striving towards reduction of this ratio – of the ratio over the next periods.

And with that, I’ll hand over back to Joachim who will say something regarding the guidance.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you, Rainer. The outlook for 2019 as we already said along the first slide here, this afternoon, we have changed a little bit regarding the sales revenue in particular. Let me walk you through this slide starting with Lab Products and Services. We believe that it is realistic to achieve the lower-end of the 5 to 9 band that we have defined for the sales revenue growth in constant currencies.

We do believe that given the sales funnel that we have a good potential to achieve this. However of course, this business is a little depending on the overall economy. As we said, we have been not satisfied with the development in Asia and Europe towards the end of Q2. We believe it’s more a shift between Q2 and Q3 and maybe Q4.

But clearly, the level of uncertainty in some markets in these days clearly have increased a bit. However, we believe that we should achieve this and we then say at the same time that it’s more realistic to assume that we will come in slightly below 20% EBITDA margin and slightly above 20% EBITDA margin. Not a big difference, but yet we believe it will come in at the lower end this is more realistic in regards to the profitability.

For Bioprocess, and maybe let me add another thing. We believe this performance will be very much in line with the market trends. We don’t see ourselves performing less strong in relation to the overall market trends than we initially have expected.

So, it’s really not that we have any product segment or business area, or also region where we would say that we are not achieving basically the performance that would plan to in relation to market conditions and competition. But that is how we see it that nevertheless overall.

So for Bioprocess, based on the very strong, particularly also order intake in Q2, and the very strong funnel that we see for the second half of the year, we have raised our guidance for sales revenues from initially 8% to 12% to 13% to 17% in constant currencies. There will be a higher portion of projects in that. We mentioned that before, particularly the level of project orders that we have got from Asia or customers from Asia has been very substantial.

And that also means that we will see a little bit different mix than we would have seen according to our initial plans and therefore we do confirm the EBITDA margin guidance with slightly above 29.5%. Obviously, when the portion of projects is higher with the lower gross margin and also lower contribution to the EBITDA margin, it’s clear that that this has a certain effect.

And this then all sums up to a sales revenue growth of 10% to 14% in constant currencies and the confirmation of our EBITDA margin target of slightly above 27%. All the other aspects remain unchanged.

There is the influence of the IFRS 16 change. Rainer was commenting on that for the actual figures than that of course by H1 and that will play a role for the second half of the year as well and then we do confirm also our expected CapEx ratio with 12% as we said earlier.

Let me now walk you briefly through the results for Sartorius Stedim Biotech. Of course, very much in sync with the figures for the Bioprocess division. You see that sales revenues are up by 19% in constant currencies.

Order intake, up 21.5% in constant currencies. Underlying EBITDA, up by 1.1 percentage points and now at 28.9% underlying earnings per share, 26.4% higher than previous year and €1.42 for the share.

And again, very strong across all the product categories, project business for the reasons we mentioned, stands a bit out with a certain regional emphasis. Rainer also mentioned before, therefore just a quick recap the modified set up of our cell culture media, now exclusivity any longer means that a certain portion of the business now is handled directly by Lonza again.

And therefore we see the expected decline kicking in though and we basically will see that in H2 to the full extent on the sales level we have seen it to quite some extent in Q2 already on the sales levels to more or less the full extent in orders in Q2 already. So that is basically as we initially expected that.

Asia-Pacific, clearly, the region with the strongest momentum. 27% up, Americas, 20% above previous year, also satisfied with that development and the same we can say for EMEA. A more mature market. Our share in this market is the highest and therefore we consider the 14% to be quite a strong performance as well.

Cash flow, I would say, a healthy increase over previous year. Of course, very much driven by the higher earnings, reduced CapEx. Here we have to take into consideration the extraordinarily high level last year, because of the acquisition of some software-related assets last year from the mother company and therefore pretty much in line with what we would expect here.

The same holds true for our financial position. Very strong equity ratio, very low net debt-to-underlying EBITDA, certain influence of IFRS 16, same as said before for the Group.

And then finally, what does that mean for the outlook for 2019? Based on H1, particularly strong order intake here, but also the strong outlook regarding our funnel, we now expect 12% to 16% for the top-line.

Again, certain higher portion of projects in. Therefore we confirm the underlying EBITDA margin to increase by slightly more than 1 percentage point and we confirm as well the CapEx ratio to come in at around 11% of sales.

That would be our presentation on our H1 results for the Group and Sartorius Stedim Biotech and now we would be happy to answer your questions. Thank you so far.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Patrick Wood with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Patrick Wood

Thank you very much for taking the questions. I have two please. The first would be on BPS. Obviously, great, great, great asset. Looking at the guidance into the rest of the year, other than the cell culture change on the media side, is there anything that would and the tougher comps, is there anything that would make you believe that the growth should slow down?

I ask this because the order books are obviously very, very strong and even at the top end of your current guidance, it implies slightly lower growth rate. On the second side, on LPS, please, so the margin structure, Q2 the margins did very, very well with an LPS despite the sort of slightly slower growth.

Is that a function of mix or OpEx? It would be helpful to understand that. What happened there that would be great. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you, Patrick. So, very, very good point on BPS and I am a little bit thinking about how to phrase it in the best way, because you used the word slowdown and what we actually have seen is that, in some areas also of our consumables business, growth really have been extraordinarily strong also in H1. And we believe that we had also, I would say maybe some positive timing aspect in here.

We have talked about that already in some of the previous years that we do not have any seasonality in our business for sure not, but very easily, you could say the opposite that we have seen sometimes, particularly strong orders and then also sales, because in consumables there is very often with the little – only a small time gap in Q1, sometimes in Q4 and so on.

And how we look on it is that, 2019 is maybe rather a year with a relatively strong first half of the year also in that regard. Because, when it comes to consumables, like filters and bags et cetera, then you clearly can say this should be quite strongly linked to the output level and the growth of the output of our customers.

And we believe that what we have seen on our sales should be rather at the very top-end of what would be in sync with the output growth of our customers. And therefore, we believe to assume that the same level of growth would continue in the second half of the year in those segments maybe would be a little bit too optimistic.

And therefore we expect this business to pretty much stay on the same level for the second half of the year, but that of course, given higher comp strength late into lower growth rates. Again, I think it’s a very fair question, but it’s not a slowdown in the sense of that business outlook, overall mechanics or whatsoever is changing, we just think that maybe the buying behavior on average was a bit more front-loaded in 2019.

So that is how we see that. And we always say that with high portion of caution because, as nobody else as well, we don’t have such a precise insight into also stock levels that customers et cetera. So that is how we view it and how we factored it into our outlook.

So basically, very, very continued or rather stable further development on a very high-level in most consumables than as you say, certain degrees, cell culture media and then further little pick up of our project business.

And then on the LPS, it’s very much indeed mix you can say, because our Bio A business, Bioanalytics business of course is gaining weight. It’s growing above average as it should. It brings a very healthy gross margin and also very healthy incremental EBITDA margin and that has contributed to the increase of our EBITDA margin on the LPS level by 1 percentage points besides the IFRS 16 impact.

Patrick Wood

Very clear. Thank you giving so specifically answers. Thanks guys.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Michael Leuchten from UBS. Please go ahead.

Michael Leuchten

Thank you very much. Four questions please. One longer one, three quick ones I hope. Going back to the BPS growth in Asia, you said you have seen good project growth there. Is it fair to assume that with the normal one year lag, this will then convert into consumable growth and we should hence then see a positive margin development on the back of that with about a 12 months forward-looking time horizon? That’s question number one.

And then, three quick ones. In LPS, you said you are not happy with what happened towards the end of the second quarter. That seems to suggest that something you can actively do about that. I just wondered if I can read that out what I am reading your comments wrongly. And then the LPS weakness, you just had commented it.

Can you just confirm that does not impact your Bioanalytics business, sort of weaknesses in your conventional business, not in the new positive portfolio. And then lastly, why are we seeing China impacting LPS and not BPS? How come there is such a big difference between the two divisions? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you. So, on the first one, yes, but let me clarify that one year is a bit too optimistic. What you typically have is, after executing such project is that our customers run a validation process until they get the approval to use this facility. And then, it takes another at least half a year or longer even to ramp up such facility. So we would typically say relevant consumable sales will take at least two years and then, then it starts to kick in. So, basically yes, but the one year is really a bit too optimistic.

So, and then, on the second question, yes, thank you for making us aware of that. We didn’t want to say we are not satisfied with our performance towards the end of Q2. The message is we are not satisfied with the results basically towards the end of Q2 and in that sense maybe the performance of the division.

But what I think we try to bring across is that we really have seen in Europe and in Asia, weaker demand, less placements of orders, projects, projects in the sense of fitting out labs, et cetera have been rather postponed and closed towards the end of the quarter and such. So, we wouldn’t say that we were underperforming. You rather see a little bit a sluggishness of some markets, some uncertainties.

Third question, I guess was about the – how this was across the different business areas and Bioanalytics, I think you are right in touching upon that. It’s a little bit a differently positioned business, much closer to drug development than other parts of our product portfolio and in that sense also on a healthy track.

However, we should not forget, we are talking about products that are sold at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively. The two main product families that we have here. So it’s really a large decision that needs to be taken here by companies as well as research institutions.

So, we wouldn’t say that it is completely dislinked to these economic cycles, particularly in the Americas, you typically a certain link, particularly to the research budget which is under some pressure in the U.S. So, I wouldn’t say, it’s a complete different kind of business we are in here, but as a matter of fact, we indeed have seen a healthy trend in this business. Americas, is the main market for all Bioanalytics business.

We said before, Americas was performing pretty much up to our expectation and so did Bioanalytics. So, again, with some disclaimers around this, we would say it really performed better than some other areas.

And then, the final question you had about China, or Asia. Overall, why there is a different or why there is no impact on BPS in comparison to LPS?

Well, that is really because, what we see is, that once a company has these general, let’s say approval to produce a certain drug, because it owns the IP or have made a certain development or whatsoever, then it’s really very much independent from any overall economic climate, whether this part a company decides to invest into a manufacturing facility or not.

And that is different to a potential decision to build up additional laboratory somewhere, because that is – that would be an investment with a much, much later return in comparison to the investment into a manufacturing facility for a product of which you might – even though it has a market when it comes to generics or biosimilars for instance and so on.

So, very, very, really different type of decision-making and therefore really also no direct link between these two trends.

Michael Leuchten

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Paul Knight from Janney Montgomery Scott. Please go ahead.

Paul Knight

Joachim, thanks for the time and the question today. The facility in Puerto Rico, that opened up when? And was it contributing to revenue in the period?

Joachim Kreuzburg

So, we open up the expansion of our facility four weeks ago, but no substantial contribution to our output. I think it’s a very, very important additional capacity that we have here available going forward. But we had already substantial capacity and therefore no direct impact to what you see in our P&L.

Paul Knight

The media contract, do you expect to find an offset on media? What are your thoughts or goals there?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Very good point, Paul. I think, what we definitely see is that, media is a – cell culture media is a product that fits very well and very complementary into our product portfolio. I guess, you are aware that we are a leader in upstream processing with a – the leading portfolio when it comes to bioreactors or fomenters.

We also have a very strong and successful cell line business and we also have seen during the last couple of years that we are able to grow such business very successfully. Just as a reminder, during the first three years of cooperating in an exclusive manner with Lonza, we were able to triple that business.

So, therefore clearly, we are interested to build up and own portfolio with an own, let’s say fully controlled end-to-end business, so to say and that would include certain IP for media. It would include manufacturing capacities, the sales force we still have. So – and therefore, yes, we do believe that in the longer run, we should build this up.

There are different ways to go there and to get there and we are evaluating at the moment what will be the right move and then we will execute on that. I can’t say much more, but I believe that we should be able to build up a growing cell culture media business within the next future.

Paul Knight

Okay, thank you. And then, lastly, on the - I know the monoclonal antibody market seems to be quite strong. You could comment on that, but I am sure your products are benefiting from developing industry of cell and gene therapy. Could you talk about cell and gene therapy you do? Could you estimate what portion of your business it is? Is it significant as a driver for you now? Just a little bit of change versus a year ago in cell and gene if that does help you?

Joachim Kreuzburg

So, cell and gene therapy, I would say, such applications, such customers account for, maybe something around 5% of our business. Overall in Bioprocess in particular, bit smaller extent in Lab maybe. We clearly see it as a growth driver going forward. I wouldn’t say that it has been essential yet neither in 2019 so far nor in any years before.

But we do think that it will play an increasing role. Clearly, we will also see some setbacks going forward. I am sure, I don’t think that all the hopes and dreams will come true here. But that doesn’t mean that we have a negative view on that.

We believe that there will be a number of very successful of such therapies going forward and it’s also clear that basically for all such manufacturing processes, partially also the product development processes, there is a strong need for products as we have them in our portfolio. And therefore, we are actively going after such opportunities.

We are actively also cooperating with some players, companies and academia in this sector to learn more about this sector, to adopt some of our products and technologies, to make them more useful for such applications. We are still at the very, very beginning of this business I believe. But, clearly, our expectation is that it will play an increasing role going forward.

Paul Knight

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Markus Gola from MainFirst Bank. Please go ahead.

Markus Gola

Hi, and thanks for taking my questions. So, first of all, congratulations on a great results today. And my first question is related to Bioanalytics business. Do you see any risk that growth here might slowdown as I believe all equipment is manufactured in the U.S? So, here I am speaking particularly to a slowdown related to China.

And my second question is on general trends in LPS. Your order book does not imply that you will achieve 5% growth in Q3. Hence, you must expect a significant acceleration in Q4. So what makes you confident that this business will recover towards the end of the year? And my final question is on BPS. I believe you have a partnership with General Electric in purification.

So do you see any risk that this partnership might be discontinued on completion of the Danaher acquisition of this division of GE? And if so, would you develop this business then organically or how would you proceed from here? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you for those questions. So far, we haven’t seen any restrictions regarding selling our Bioanalytics product instruments into China. You are right, they are all assembled in the U.S. at the moment and if we would see any risks or any problems here, we then would have to use other ways to make this product available in China.

Again, we do have manufacturing sites that generally would be able to assemble this product. So I think we would have forward acquisitions and solutions for that if needed. But of course, I couldn’t exclude at this point that there would be a certain pickup in such an intermediate phase if there would be a ban on those products, no indications yet, but again, it wouldn’t – would be probably rather a hiccup than anything else.

LPS, yes, you are right. As we said, we haven’t been satisfied with what we have seen towards the end of Q2. We, I think try to bring across that we expect some of the business to be a bit shifted between Q2 and Q3.

The funnel that we see pretty much across our different product segments clearly indicates that we should be able to achieve what we have now projected that is to achieve a growth rate within the 5% to 9% range at the lower end.

You are right. Q3 has to be a relatively strong one. So, that with a – yes, with a realistically strong Q4, we then get there. But this is what we see. Today, we are going through a very detailed process with our sales forces and our marketing people when we were revising our guidance for the full year and that is what we see.

On the partnership with GE, maybe first, what is this about, maybe a little bit of history. Our membrane absorbents have been for a long time been tried to be ignored by the GE folks as they are leading with classical chromatography. Then, after they realized they couldn’t ignore it any longer, they started to fight it in the market when they realized that this wasn’t too successful as well.

Okay. They were open to partner with up to some extent and bear with me, that I phrased that in such a simplistic manner.

But to quite some extent it was the case and I mean, we all had a very good relationship to GE even though we are competing and we saw that for us, for the positioning of our quite disruptive membrane absorbent technology its grade that the market leader finally said, okay, we partner with you and when we have a customer who really wants to have this product, we can also directly sell it to him.

Because that meant to us, that was like as if the ultimate market leader really in this segment gives kind of lasting, bear with me again with the simplistic statement to this technology. Business-wise to be honest, it wasn’t key in sense of – in that sense that we continued to sell this product to 95 plus percent through our sales force anyway.

So this was very much, for us rather a positioning in marketing-driven decision to partner here with GE than that this had any ultimate and relevant importance for our business. So, it would make a big difference whether Danaher would cancel that agreement or not, but also with Danaher, we do have a very reasonable relationship also based on areas where we have agreements with Pall in the past that fully continued after Danaher taking over Pall.

So, we do have the view that this shouldn’t change substantially within the new situation.

Markus Gola

Very clear. Thank you for your insights.

Operator

Next question is from the line of Delphine Le Louet with Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Delphine Le Louet

Yes, thank you very much and congratulations for the results. I tried to understand and get more insight regarding, what could you might think and achieve extraordinary pathaments [Ph] and two more ordinary pathaments [Ph].

And so, in that extent, I am trying to figure out, probably you can help me in that to understand what percentage of turnover has been made with new clients in that path and what percentage of that turnover has been made in new projects into that region?

Second question will deal effectively with the cell culture media and wondering if you still expect 100% impacts for the year or if we are now, because we haven’t seen a lot so far more or less in the range of 80% of this 100%? So can you comment on that please?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, thank you for your question. I am not 100% sure whether I got the first question right.

Delphine Le Louet

Yes, it’s more on the BPS and to check about it a package for ordinary growth and so possibly driven by China. I am trying to understand is it coming from new customers, is it coming out from new order, from new project? Do we have a sort of the visibility or is it really extraordinary?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, okay, yes. Good. So, I wouldn’t say extraordinary in a sense that these would be projects we have never seen before or customers we have never seen before whatsoever. So that’s not the case. However, what we see is, I mean, what’s the overall picture?

The overall picture is that China has shifted gears substantially about five years ago in regards to the pharmaceutical industry and with a strong focus on the biopharmaceutical industry. Very much to be expected after that the one, one-and-a-half decade with this high focus on heavy industry, then again, right some focus on industries like car, electronics, et cetera, construction of course as well.

All that time it now has increasingly shifted the focus to more knowledge-intense industries and of course, very much also on the pharmaceutical industry, why that? Because, they don’t want to stay dependent on imports when it both supply of medical products for their population.

So, and therefore, the pharmaceutical industry is explicitly part of a short list of industry they would focus on within their five years plan has been renewed when the most recent five years plan has been defined about a year ago or so. So, and that’s very high level overall picture. And what we see since then is a very substantially increased investment into partially research and education, universities et cetera.

But also very much expanded investment into manufacturing sites in China. But of course, all this is made by companies, partially of course, companies that also receive some kind of subsidies. But basically companies.

And then indeed, we do see a mix there of companies, global companies, companies that for example already since also have not more or less two decades now have invested into capacities for instance in Singapore or other markets in Asia to build up a hub there.

Yes, western companies, very established global players, but also indeed local players, Chinese companies. And there you have a very broad range again of companies that partially have been active in a complete different industry before and then build up another arm into the pharmaceutical industry. A very prominent example, not from China but from Korea would be Samsung.

We all know Samsung from electronics et cetera and they have built up a very strong business now and a very substantial business in contract manufacturing of biopharmaceutical goods and we see similar things happening in China.

So that means indeed what we do have in China is a broad set of customers, partially global players but indeed also a very substantial set of local players and indeed with this additional explanation I would say, in this sense quite a number of new clients.

But very often when in the sense I would say, when we close a large project with a customer in China, a relevantly new client in China, very often this is nevertheless not the first business that we have for them and maybe they have invested into some process development equipment a year ago and now they are taking the next step and building up their manufacturing side.

So that is very much a situation that we see. Or they have invested into a small pilot scale facility two years ago at now are really investing into much larger size. So that is a kind of situation we are in and the type of business that we see here.

And nevertheless I would like to comment on this word extraordinary that you were using, because it’s still a right term in a sense that, and that we have said already since a while, such investments into manufacturing capacity are never as stable, never show such small fluctuations of growth rates as the consumable business does.

And even there we see some fluctuation sometimes at times. So, clearly, we do not expect that when we see an increase of, like 30%, 40% sometimes and in a region it can be even more than that of such projects from one year to another that this is like a normal growth rate, maybe even not the normal level going forward, because maybe it’s a little bit of concentration of a number of such projects within a given time and then maybe the next 12 months, there are less of such projects.

So in this sense, you could say a little bit extraordinary. But the fundamental trend underlying here that is that there is still a relatively small level, low level of local manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals in comparison to the huge size of the population in China and therefore, I think for many more years to come, a very strong potential for additional growth of that business.

So, and then cell culture media, if I got that right, you were asking how far did we see that’s kicking into 100%. So I would say on the older level, it more or less have kicked into 100% in Q2. And that means that we will see that kicking into pretty much 100% also in Q3 and Q4 on the sales level that is what we expect.

As we did not see much of this effect in Q1, you are right, you don’t see the full extent, not at all, you could almost say in H1, but going forward, we will see that kicking in completely. Hope that answers your questions.

Delphine Le Louet

Yes, it does. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from the line of Scott Bardo with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Scott Bardo

Yes. Thanks very much for taking my question. The first question just relates to the Bioprocess business and that of course I guess you've been a very good sounding Board for the industry over the many years, calming market panics at times of below-market growth and also being realistic at times this above-market growth, always highlighting that industry don’t grow in a straight-line.

So with that in mind, when one looks back over the last years, when you had periods of overperforming a market growth that you have outlined, there has been some periods where you get below that trend line and we’ve now had a couple of years of outperforming the market growth as according to your guidance also for this time around.

And so, I wonder if you could share some comments as to where you see that industry growth around this trend line? Are we now through a period of a dip or we are at a more normalized level? If you could comment surrounding that would be helpful.

Also just extending upon that discussion and I think you have already alluded to some of this, but can you talk a little bit as to the predictability of the business by prices at the at the moment. I appreciate that there is quite a bit of Asia business, you’ve mentioned there has been some consumable stocking in the first half.

There is quite a bit of Bioprocess – oh, sorry, Biosimilar business coming on order with less established customers or so. Has that changed the predictability dynamic of this business in anyway? Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, Scott. So, to the first question, we do believe that we are at the moment, in a very healthy market environment. I believe every company providing tools, technologies for the life science sector, particularly for the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals are benefiting from that at the moment.

Of course, it always depends on also on the attractivity and the relevance of your product portfolio, no doubt about that, but if we normalize for that, clearly, market environment is very healthy. And, you know basically what you see in every market when the demand is very high in a number of areas that can be geographical, that can be certain type of manufacturing sites or so, or a combination of both.

Then, sometimes, this has spillover effects, because people would say, well, there is such a strong – I am making it up now, there is such a strong demand from Asia. Let’s make sure that we don’t fall behind in terms of availability of product, let’s rather run our stock levels at little bit higher than we would in other cases and such.

So, and that is why we would apply the perspective that there is a very healthy and very well based, sustainably based in – sustainably based in the sense of that there is a true end-market means medical product demand behind. A level of growth in the industry, but yet maybe a little bit overemphasized because of these effects that I described.

And that is why we, to one of the earlier questions during our discussion here today said, we believe that also given the higher comps, we should not expect such a high growth rate to continue in H2 regarding consumables. So, but that doesn’t mean that we already expect a dip or anything.

We believe that the overall market environment should stay very healthy, maybe on a little bit lower level than we see it today. But basically, we see that quite promising going forward. However, always when we discuss predictability, maybe it’s a bit, again, a very generic and may be too simplistic answer.

But I always tend to say, depends on the timescale and we feel it’s often easier to say what size we should be able to grow our business in within the next three years. But we find it relatively difficult to say how the next three months look like or the next six months look like.

And that is also why we still are sticking – or we have changed, now stick also in for H2 now, stick to our four percentage point bandwidth. I mean, you are following Sartorius for a long time I think and there have been times for many years where we rather were using two percentage point bandwidth, particularly through the second half of the year.

And that we indeed find a little bit difficult at the moment and I guess, indeed our assessment is, because indeed we have new forces in that market, as there are a number of new players in China and this additional market segment of Biosimilars in particular. And they – and these are both forces that are rather adding very substantial, incremental business to those markets.

These are not forces that just add a new product that then grow 15% year-on-year a new cancer drug or something like that. This is a bit different. These are very often, larger one-off installments, additional capacities in a market, et cetera, et cetera.

And so, that is why we remain very positive about the mid- and long-term outlook of this industry, predictability on the very fine line and the shorter time horizon we think is for the reasons that I tried to explain a little bit more difficult.

Scott Bardo

It’s a very good answer. Thank you. Just two ones and I know you are going to give guidance – feeling there, I am just, maybe just changing text slightly, I think as part of your 2020 sales aspiration, you call into making some acquisitions and utilize your balance sheet obviously as EBITDA growth deleverage continues.

So, can we talk just a little bit about where you are with the corporate development side of the business? What’s limiting you making acquisitions since your Capital Markets Day? And any change in thoughts with respect to your treasury shares given the shares are riding high? Thanks.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, so, indeed, we don’t see ourselves in a position to guide on 2020 at this point. We would be happy if we could, to be honest, but for the reasons that I try to talk about before really a little bit difficult. We have to see what’s the basis is. So, where we come in at the end of the year before we do that. And going then forward into 2000 – into the next period until 2025, you are absolutely right.

We do believe that acquisitions will have to play a role in that phase again. We have been relatively quiet. Have looked into a number of targets. Haven’t been convinced that any of those would be adding enough attractivity, strength and relevance to our portfolio. Yes, and of course, it also plays a role that the price levels are very high at the moment but that might not change anytime soon.

So, we are very selective and therefore, I have been not active in a sense that we didn’t close anything. But I expect that going forward that there will be again one or the other addition to our business. And you are also right within the framework of the actual valuation, it could be a very reasonable opportunity at this time or in such a situation than to potentially also use our treasury shares to find directly or indirectly such a transaction.

Scott Bardo

Okay. Thanks for the answers.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Falko Friedrichs with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Falko Friedrichs

Yes, hello. Thanks for taking my questions. I would have two brief ones. Firstly, can you just confirm that the integration of the acquisitions you have undertaken in recent times are fully on track? And then, second question, excluding this accounting change, there wasn’t much underlying EBITDA margin expansion in Q2 despite the strong top-line. Could you just briefly share were that’s the case?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Sure. So, on the integration first, so the last acquisitions that we have made were two very important ones in our Lab business. The acquisition of IntelliCyt and Essen. We have formed our Bioanalytics business by combining these. I think this was really transformative for the entire division.

One clearly can say we have integrated this business in a sense that it has not just with particular strategic role, but also because we have applied some of their very strong marketing processes across the division now. So I would say very, very advanced integration. I am even not saying, a completely finished, because in some areas there are still pieces that will be further integrated.

I give you an example on the IT side for instance, ERP systems, but also on the manufacturing side, there are some things that we will integrate even deeper. But however, I think very well underway.

And the last one on the Bioprocess side has been also very successful, I have to say the integration of Umetrics has gone very, very smoothly. We see very positive feedback from customers who like the fact that Umetrics is now part of a very focused business on Biopharma, whereas before it was more part of a business that was very differently positioned in the semiconductor area basically.

We have integrated the software into some of our instruments already. I have closed also agreements with other corporation partners. Of course, we are using our strong engineering that is selling larger projects to also then sell the software into larger context going forward. So, quite happier about that as well.

So, and then, on the margin, basically, what we see from quarter-to-quarter, basically that we see every year, to some extent - to large extent mix effects you can say. So, and what we also – what we already have seen to some extent in Q2 were also certain projects this year in comparison particularly to lower level in Q2 last year.

So, therefore, it's very often what we see when we compare a single quarter, because as soon as we aggregate a higher number of quarters, you can basically, you then will see it becomes a straighter and straighter line in Bioprocess very much. And that is what has dominated then of course also the EBITDA development for the Group.

And other than that, maybe some minor effects from FX, but that has been relatively small. I think also a little bit more diluted in Q2 than in Q1. But we, even didn’t comment on that because that has been relatively small.

Falko Friedrichs

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question is from the line of Virendra Chauhan with AlphaValue. Please go ahead. Hello sir, your microphone is open.

Virendra Chauhan

Hello. Hello.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, go on.

Virendra Chauhan

Is that for me?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes.

Virendra Chauhan

Yes, yes. So sorry. I didn’t clearly get the operator. So, this is Virendra from AlphaValue and I had a quick question on Lonza. So, the last time, you did say that, you all expecting that Lonza headwinds to kick-in in the further quarters, but I mean, the guidance upgrade obviously suggests that that didn’t happen. And I mean, do you expect that to happen anytime soon? Or should we think otherwise?

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes. The Lonza headwind, I guess, what you mean is the cell culture media business where we have our…

Virendra Chauhan

Yes, yes.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, yes, yes. The agreement with Lonza which was exclusive until end of last year and it’s non-exclusive now. And I think we touched upon before in this call. We haven’t seen indeed any significant impact in Q1. We have seen more or less the expected impact to the full extent in the order intake in Q2. And, but cumulated for the entire H1 when we look on sales, not much yet.

But we expect full effect in the second half of the year. However, as you are putting that understandably into the context of our overall guidance, as a matter of fact, this is, in that sense irrelevant to our guidance, because H2 will be in line with our expectations in cell culture media.

And the reason for the upgrade of our guidance is to the largest extent coming from the project business and the overall positive business climate. So, that’s basically the situation.

Virendra Chauhan

Okay. Good. Thank you.

Joachim Kreuzburg

Yes, I don’t see any further questions. I believe as far as I see the screen here as well, so let me thank all of you for your very active participation in our call on H1. Appreciate that. Enjoy the summer. And talk to you next time after Q2. Take care, bye-bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, the conference is now concluded and you may disconnect your telephones. Thank you for joining and have a pleasant day. Good bye.