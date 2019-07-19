Unilever: Growing Dividend With Emerging Markets Exposure

With 60% of its revenue derived from emerging markets, Unilever is well positioned to benefit from the emergence of the Asian and Latin American middle classes.

Investment Thesis

Unilever PLC. (UL) has a robust business model with tremendous exposure to emerging markets. As a manufacturer of consumer staples, Unilever is a defensive blue chip name that offers an attractive 3% dividend yield. Despite slow growth in Europe and North America, Unilever is well positioned to benefit from the fast growing middle classes of Asia and Latin America. Unilever offers investors a 38-year track record of consecutive dividend increases funded by improving margins and steady sales growth.

Company Profile

Unilever Group, comprised of Unilever N.V. and Unilever PLC is a massive global consumer goods company with 2.5 billion customers in 190 countries. The company's shares trade on Euronext Amsterdam exchange as (U.N.) and on the London Stock Exchange and as ADR on the New York Stock Exchange as (U.L.). Headquartered in the Netherlands, Unilever employs over 160,000 people and generated €51B in sales in 2018. Unilever owns many well-known brands including 12 that each have sales of more than €1B annually. The company boasts very strong brands, 85% of which enjoy market leadership in their product categories.

Source: Unilever Investor Presentation

The firm operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. Beauty & Personal Care along with the Food & Refreshments division are the most important segments; contributing 80% of sales. Despite being the smallest business segment, the Home Care division has been one of the firm's growth drivers. Revenues in this division grew 4.2% in 2018 due to stronger pricing.

Source: Unilever Investor Presentation

Emerging Markets Focus

Emerging markets offer the best opportunity for growth in consumer focused firms. According to a report from Standard & Poor's Global, "large multinationals with strong brands, innovation, well-developed infrastructure and deep pockets are in the best position to capitalize". Unilever has been successful in cultivating a significant presence in developing markets. Currently, the firm derives 59% of revenue from emerging markets with a heavy focus in Asia and Latin America. In Asia, India accounted for 9% of turnover, while China and Indonesia both contributed 5% each. In the first quarter of 2019, emerging markets led the firm's sales growth by posting a 5% increase of the previous year compared to essentially flat sales in developed markets.

Source: Unilever Investor Presentation

Rising incomes and rapidly emerging middle classes in developing countries will continue to fuel sales growth in coming years. With improving financial security and more optimism about the future, citizens of emerging economies are enjoying increased purchasing power. With this comes exposure to new varieties of consumer goods and the relative luxury of spending newly found discretionary income. Real GDP growth in emerging markets has continued to outpace that of the developing world. According to the International Monetary Fund, real GDP growth for 2019 in emerging markets is expected to outperform developed economies by 2.6%. From 1998-2017 annualized gross national income per capita growth averaged 6% in developing economies compared to just 2.7% in advanced economies. This economic growth has led to a massive gains in consumer spending levels within emerging markets.

Source: Standard & Poor's Global

According to a December, 2018 report from Franklin Templeton Investments, mass urbanization in developing economies is having a significant impact on consumer culture. By 2025, emerging markets will be home to over three-times the urban population as the developed world; by 2050, this number is projected to be almost five-times. This paradigm shift in global population is anticipated to increase productivity and fuel a boom in consumerism. These billions of new city dwellers with growing incomes, will begin a pattern of consumption akin to western consumers.

Source: Franklin Templeton Investments

Increases to disposable income in emerging markets have been buoyed by household savings rates that are much higher than in most of the developed world. In 2016 China and India both had household savings rates above 30%, compared to around 6% in the United States. Unilever has intentionally segmented its product mix based on levels of disposable income in the developing world. The firm has targeted its marketing to sell basic staples to the lowest income populations. This initiative is designed to build brand loyalty in order to slowly move the customer up-market as their income grows. This strategy allows for brand loyalty to lead to higher margin capture and lends itself well to the rising middle classes of Asia and other developing markets.

Source: Unilever Consumer Analyst Group Conference

A Defensive Pick

With the S&P 500 and the DJIA near their all times highs, it may be prudent for investors to prepare for periods of upcoming volatility or market corrections. Along with utilities and health care stocks, consumer staples stocks are well-known for their defensive properties. Being largely non-cyclical in nature, consumer staples tend to earn stable revenues in various stages of economic cycles. According to Reuters, consumer staples outperformed the S&P 500 four out of the last five times that the index dropped more than 10%. In order to avoid the potentially negative impact of tariffs in the current U.S. trade war, non-U.S. firms that sell primarily to diverse groups of emerging markets are currently preferable to some traditionally defensive U.S. consumer staples names such as Proctor & Gamble (PG) or Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Operating Results

In the first quarter of 2019, Unilever achieved a year over year sales increase of 3.1% led by strong growth in the firm's Home Care division. This growth came from a combination of increased pricing and volume. In particular, robust price growth from strong brands such as Sunlight detergent led to a 6% increase in underlying sales growth over the same period in 2018. Continued strong performance in China, Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil further supported positive results in the emerging markets. Another bright spot for growth can be found in Unilever's 28 "Sustainable Living" brands; such as Dove, Ben & Jerry's and Vaseline. In 2018, these sustainable brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business and account for almost 75% of the company's growth. Unilever has reliably grown both its top line and its EPS in recent years; with EPS being boosted by a €6B share repurchase program in 2018.

Source: Unilever Investor Presentation

Alan Jope took over as CEO of Unilever in January 2019 with a focus on improving operating margins. Jope has emphasized a goal of attaining a 20% operating margin by 2020. This represents a significant improvement from the 16.4% margin in 2016. Despite modest sales growth, Unilever continues to produce strong results due to cost controls and improving margins. Improved production efficiency has continued to steadily increase turnover per employee to €323K in 2018, up from €237K in 2009.

Table Source: Author, Data Source: Unilever

Dividend Growth

Following its recent 6% increase in the first quarter of 2019 to €0.4104 per share, Unilever offers investors a current yield of ~3.0%. Unilever has a long track record of rewarding investors. It has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 consecutive years. Over the past 5 years, the dividend growth rate has averaged an impressive 10.30% annually. The current TTM payout ratio is 44.30%, well below the firm's 5-year average of 75.26%. Future dividend growth will be funded by free cash flow which exceeded €5B in 2018.

Source: Unilever Annual Report

Valuation

Unilever is currently trading at 15.7X earnings, below its 5-year average of 21.9X and below the sector average of 19.6X. Price to free cash flow, an indicator I like to consider for its relevance in funding future dividend growth, is currently 28.2X which is 24% above the firm's 5-year average. With a forward P/E of 21.1X, Unilever is trading a little above Morningstar's fair value estimate based on 20X 2020 earnings. This valuation of USD $59 for the ADR shares indicates a valuation of 13 times EV/EBITDA.

With shares up ~14% YTD, Unilever has already surpassed most price expectations for the year. Analysts at Jefferies have seen the shares surpass their target price of 4,380p on the London Stock Exchange despite "secular headwinds". Of the 26 analysts who cover share of Unilever on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the average 12-month price target is €51.42, approximately 6% lower than the stock's current price. The recommendation trends are neutral with 5 "Strong Buy", 11"Buy", 11 "Hold", 3 "Underperform" and 1 "Sell" rating. With its recent run up, Unilever is slightly overvalued and investors could wait for a pull back before initiating a position.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Risk Analysis

One of the key risks that Unilever faces is slow growth. While sales growth in emerging markets has been more robust, Unilever's ~40% exposure to developed markets could lead to modest growth for the foreseeable future. Morningstar Equity Analyst, Phillip Graham expects that sales growth in developed markets will be essentially flat, with consolidated organic growth averaging 3.4% over the next year. Part of the challenge of achieving more robust growth in the developed markets is fierce competition in most product classes and a high cost to acquire new customers. In 2018, the firm spent 14% of revenue on marketing as part of an effort to acquire new customers.

Unilever's strong brands command premium shelf space at retail stores around the globe. Unfortunately, Unilever is vulnerable to new upstart brands who market themselves digitally. Unilever faces ferocious competition in many of its brand categories and it is vulnerable to digital disruption in its traditional retail channels. According to Paul Harris, of Avenue Investment Management, Unilever has responded to many of these upstart threats by acquiring them, however this strategy runs the risk of the firm overpaying for new brands.

Over the last few years, Unilever has been successful in reducing its overall costs and has emerged as a very efficient manufacturer. It now has one of the lowest costs per employee in the industry. One potential risk to the firm's cost structure however is rising energy prices. Energy is a key input in many of Unilever's products, therefore an increase in energy prices could have a negative impact on production costs. In 2018, 20-25% of the company's cost of goods sold were linked to energy prices.

With sales in 190 nations, Unilever operates in a well-diversified set of markets. Despite this geographical diversification, its presence in emerging markets exposes the firm to some local country risk. A recent example is evident in Argentina, a country that represents 2.5% of the firm's total sales. In the fourth quarter of 2018, hyperinflation and a weak economy caused prices to spike more than 50 percent which resulted in a 20% decrease in total sales volume.

Investor Takeaways

Despite low levels of organic growth and a generous current valuation, Unilever is a great company for investors to own over the long turn. Unilever is a high quality defensive name that offers attractive emerging markets exposure from a stable firm in a non-cyclical industry. With 38 years of consecutive dividend growth, Unilever provides a 3% yield with room to grow. With a slightly rich valuation, investors can wait for a pull back from current levels before initiating a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.