Rigel: Competitors And Collaborators

Rigel Pharmaceuticals' (RIGL) Tavalisse, launched in mid-2018, is experiencing sales growth but competitors exist that could potentially reduce peak sales. RIGL's partnered pipeline provides a source of potentially good news to offset any bad news regarding advances from RIGL's competitors. These competitors and collaborators are the focus of this article.

Figure 1: Numbers on the launch of Tavalisse. Source: RIGL corporate presentation.

Aclaris' ATI-501 and ATI-502

Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) is developing ATI-501 and ATI-502, which the company licensed from RIGL. Since I previously wrote about ATI-501 and ATI-502, ACRS has reported results from two phase 2 studies. The good news is that on June 17, ACRS announced positive six-month data from a single-arm phase 2 study of topically administered ATI-502 in 31 patients with androgenetic alopecia (male/female pattern hair loss). Since there was no placebo group in the trial, it is hard to say how positive the results really were, but ACRS is now planning to design a double-blind phase 2 study of ATI-502 in androgenetic alopecia which will likely test higher concentrations of ATI-502. The bad news is that on June 26, ACRS announced negative results from a phase 2 trial of ATI-502 in alopecia areata.

For RIGL investors, failure of ATI-502 in one indication is not the end of the world. ACRS has plenty of catalysts related to ATI-501 and ATI-502 due in 2H'19, including in Q3'19.

Figure 2: ACRS pipeline. Source: ACRS company overview.

Positive phase 2 results from trials of ATI-501 or ATI-502 could see RIGL trade up, as although they may not immediately trigger a milestone, they increase the odds the company would progress to phase 3, which I believe is more likely to trigger a milestone payment. The exact details of the RIGL-ACRS agreement are confidential, but the potential value of milestones has been disclosed.

Under a license agreement with Rigel, we have agreed to make aggregate payments of up to $80.0 million upon the achievement of specified pre-commercialization milestones, such as clinical trials and regulatory approvals. Further, we have agreed to pay up to an additional $10.0 million to Rigel upon the achievement of a second set of development milestones. - Recent 10-Q from ACRS

BerGenBio's bemcentinib

BerGenBio ASA (OTCPK:BRRGF) licensed bemcentinib from RIGL and has completed or is running proof of concept studies on the drug in select types of cancer.

Figure 3: BRRGF's bemcentinib pipeline. Source: BRRGF June 2019 update.

At the time of my previous article discussing RIGL's partnered pipeline, BRRGF had spoken about the possibility of "late-stage" trials commencing in 2H'19. The company's latest update seems to confirm that late-stage trials are coming in two indications, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). BRRGF still hasn't said if these trials are phase 3 trials or perhaps phase 2b trials, and the details of the BRRGF-RIGL confirm that a milestone of $8M would be due to RIGL upon commencement of the first phase 3 study of bemcentinib. The only update with regard to BRRGF is that 2H'19 should provide confirmation if that milestone should be expected sooner, if BRRGF runs a phase 3 study, or later (or even not at all).

Competition in ITP and AIHA

RIGL's Tavalisse is approved for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) and is in a trial in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). A new class of drugs is currently being developed called anti-FcRn antibodies with potential in ITP and wAIHA. FcRn is a receptor that IgG-type antibodies bind to causing them to be recycled. Inhibiting this interaction, by putting an anti-FcRn antibody in the way, can thus lead to decreased recycling of IgG-type antibodies and a fall in the level of those antibodies in the body. Certainly, this could lead to immunosuppression since IgG-type antibodies are used to fight infection, but immunosuppression can be useful in the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as ITP and AIHA.

Figure 4: IgG-type antibodies, both those that are healthy (dark blue) and those that may be present in many autoimmune diseases (light blue) can bind to FcRn and be recycled. Anti-FcRn antibodies (red) compete with these normal or pathogenic IgG-type antibodies for FcRn and thus reduce recycling of IgG-type antibodies. Since this reduces levels of pathogenic IgG, it may be of use in treating autoimmune diseases. Source: Momenta Pharma (MNTA) website with an image adapted from NEJM publication.

Following its spending spree, Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) has become a RIGL competitor since the company's Syntimmune acquisition meant ALXN got a hold of an anti-FcRn antibody called ALXN1830 (SYNT001). ALXN1830 is set to enter a clinical trial in wAIHA, although the trial had not started yet at the time of the most recent update.

Figure 5: ALXN has acquired two anti-FcRn drugs, one antibody and one affibody (an antibody mimetic). Source: ALXN Q1'19 earnings presentation.

Data seen with ALXN1830 already provide proof of concept with the drug lowering circulating levels of IgG and appearing to provide improvement in the autoimmune disease pemphigus. RIGL investors should follow ALXN's updates on its study of ALXN1830 in wAIHA, particularly the potential schedule for any data readouts.

MNTA also has an anti-FcRn antibody called M281, although at the current time wAIHA and ITP do not appear to be listed as indications for that drug. While MNTA isn't going after AIHA with its anti-FcRn antibody, it does have a modified IVIg called M254 it is developing for ITP. Standard IVIg has to be administered IV, but in the case of M254 that administration could potentially be done subcutaneously, allowing it to compete on convenience with oral therapies like Tavalisse. MNTA's study of M254 won't readout until 2020, so it isn't a worry this year for RIGL investors, but longer term, it can't be ignored.

Returning to anti-FcRn drugs, efgartigimod from Argenx (ARGX) has produced phase 2 data in ITP that include a 46% response rate but also a 25% response rate in the placebo group. The initial press release provides a number of comparisons to placebo in terms of efficacy, but only one p-value of 0.03. For example, the 46% vs. 25% comparison doesn't appear to be statistically significant (indeed slide 18 of this presentation appears to confirm that). Then again, ARGX's phase 2 ITP trial enrolled only 38 patients and the possibility exists that efgartigimod hits the primary efficacy endpoint in an upcoming phase 3 trial, which is planned to start in 2H'19. With no near-term ITP readout from ARGX, RIGL investors won't be impacted any time soon but should follow ARGX's updates nonetheless to get more clarity on the timelines for readouts.

Lastly, Rozanolixizumab, an anti-FcRn from UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJY) has also produced results in ITP. As with ARGX, it appears RIGL investors will not be impacted by rozanolixizumab any time soon because a confirmatory study won't start until Q4'19.

Figure 6: UCBJY is developing rozanolixizumab. Source: UCBJY presentation.

Financial update and Conclusions

RIGL's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $127.9M as of the quarter ending March 31, 2019, and net loss for the quarter was $17.6M. The company expects its cash to last until H2'20. Notably, European approval of Tavalisse for ITP, perhaps in late 2019, could trigger a $20M milestone payment from Grifols SA (GRFS), RIGL's marketing partner in Europe. Tavalisse sales growth in the US saw net sales of $8.1M in Q1'19, up from $7.3M the prior quarter. I'm not expecting any substantial upticks in the company's expenses in the coming quarters as the company is several quarters into the US launch of Tavalisse now. Further, RIGL's clinical trials expense should come only from the wAIHA trial and early-stage work with R835. As such, I believe at least for the next six months, the focus will remain on RIGL's partnered pipeline, US sales growth and progress from RIGL's ex-US Tavalisse partners Grifols and Kissei.

RIGL investors are set for developments from collaborators in H2'19 such as readouts from trials of ATI-501 and ATI-502, which if positive could see RIGL trade up further in anticipation of milestone payments. News is also expected from BRRGF regarding its late-stage programs for bemcentinib. Repeated failures of ATI-501 and ATI-502 could reduce the market's belief that RIGL will be receiving any milestones from ACRS and so could see RIGL trade down. Delays in BRRGF initiating phase 3 studies on bemcentinib could also impact RIGL adversely.

On the competitors front, RIGL investors are unlikely to be adversely impacted by developments from potential competitors such as ALXN, MNTA, ARGX, and UCBJY in H2'19. Nonetheless, those with a position in RIGL, or considering a position, should keep an eye on updates from these companies regarding the timelines for future data readouts.

All things considered, I continue to believe RIGL represents a good long, but investors must be aware of the risks, a few of which I'll mention here. A major risk is that the US launch of Tavalisse stalls and RIGL trades down accordingly. A second risk would include failure to achieve European approval of Tavalisse which would mean no near-term milestone for RIGL on that front. Lastly, delays in RIGL's other clinical work could see investors move on to other stocks, causing the name to sell off.

