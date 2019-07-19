Buy Johnson & Johnson, Dividend King With Steady Growing Defensive Earnings

The present talcum powder lawsuits are a drag on Johnson & Johnson, but looking at the great business they are in, they should be able to overcome this problem in the long term.

Johnson & Johnson’s total return underperformed the DOW average for my 55-month test period by 12.18%, which is fair for a company that has increased revenues, earnings, and dividends.

Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 57 years in a row (a dividend king) and presently has a yield of 2.8%, which is above average.

Johnson & Johnson’s is well-diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way; the company has a defensive business that will make money in a recession.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a buy for the dividend growth investor. Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of medical products and pharmaceuticals. JNJ is a conservative investment that should be in all portfolios, being defensive when the market and economy are weak. The 57th dividend increase in a row was declared in April 2019 for an increase from 0.90/Qtr. to 0.95/Qtr. or a 6% increase. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down is the lawsuits concerning asbestos in their talcum powder. This is overdone giving you a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Tests have shown that there is not any asbestos in the baby talcum powder, and all cases so far have been overturned on appeal.

Johnson & Johnson is 7.9% of The Good Business Portfolio. The company has steady growth and has plenty of cash it uses to buy bolt-on companies, develop new drugs, and increase the dividend each year.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Johnson & Johnson has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for three of the five years, with a pause in 2015 and 2018 when the market was a bit negative on drug companies.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of Johnson & Johnson will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Johnson & Johnson passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Johnson & Johnson does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 57 years of increasing dividends and a 2.8% yield. Johnson & Johnson is, therefore, a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The five-year average payout ratio is moderate, at 53%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business by buying bolt-on companies and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. JNJ easily passes this guideline. JNJ is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $352 Billion. Johnson & Johnson 2019 projected cash flow at $22 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing the dividend for the 58th year in a row next April. I also require the S&P CFRA CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The one-year forward CAGR of 5.0% does not meet my guideline requirement. This fair future growth for Johnson & Johnson can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth of pharmaceuticals in the United States and foreign countries. Because of the present lawsuits, JNJ is under negative pressure, time and good lawyers will solve this problem for this mega-cap company. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. JNJ fails this guideline since the total return is 12.18%, less than the Dow's total return of 52.30%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $14,600 today. This makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the economy continues to grow and the need for more medical products are needed, and the talc headwind dissipates. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. JNJ's S&P CFRA rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $146, passing the guideline. JNJ's price is presently 9% below the one year target. JNJ is under the target price at present and has a current low PE of 16, making JNJ a great buy at this entry point. One thing I think that is keeping JNJ down are the lawsuits concerning asbestos in their baby talcum powder. This is over-done, giving us a chance to buy JNJ at a fair price. Scientific tests have shown that there is not any asbestos in the baby talcum powder, and all cases so far that have completed the appeal process have been overturned. There is still one large case that is still in the appeal process. Take advantage of this valuation and buy this high-quality defensive business. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is fair, and an above-average yield makes JNJ a good business to own for income and growth long term. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes JNJ interesting is the potential long-term growth as the economy and population grow, giving you an increasing dividend for the dividend growth investor with a defensive business.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Johnson & Johnson is slightly lower against the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 40.12% makes Johnson & Johnson a fair investment for the total return investor that also wants a steadily increasing income. JNJ has an above-average dividend yield of 2.8% and has had increases for 57 years (a dividend king) making JNJ also a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The Dividend was increased in April 2019 to $0.95/Qtr. from $0.90/Qtr. or a 6% increase. This was the 57th dividend increase in a row.

Dow's 55-Month total return baseline is 52.30%

Company name 55 Month total return The Difference from Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Johnson & Johnson 40.12% -12.18% 2.8%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 16, 2019, Johnson & Johnson reported earnings that beat expected by $0.14 at $2.58, compared to last year at $2.10. Total revenue was lower at $20.56 billion less than a year ago by 1.3% year over year and beat expected revenue by $170 Million. This was a good report with bottom-line beating expected, and the top line having a small decrease compared with last year with revenues beating the expected value by $170 Million. The next earnings report will be out in October 2019 and is expected to be $1.95 compared to last year at $1.44, a good increase. The graphic below shows a summary of this quarter's earnings.

Source: Earnings call slides

Business Overview

Johnson & Johnson is one of the largest developers and distributors of medical products in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpt from Reuters

Johnson & Johnson is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is on products related to human health and well-being. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in baby care, oral care, skincare, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women's health, and wound care markets. The Pharmaceutical segment is focused on five therapeutic areas, including immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The Medical Devices segment includes a range of products used in the orthopedic, surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, and vision care fields. Its research facilities are located in the United States, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom."

Overall, Johnson & Johnson is a good business with 5% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more medical-related products. The good earnings and revenue growth provides JNJ the capability to continue its growth as the cash flow increases. The lawsuits are a headwind right now that may take a long time to settle, but JNJ has the capability to come through this problem as they have done before.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. The rate cuts should help to keep the economy growing.

From July 16, 2019, earnings call Joseph Wolk (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer) said

I'm pleased to discuss with you our solid results for the second quarter, and how our performance during the first half of 2019 positions us well for the rest of the year and beyond. During the quarter, we continued to deliver growth across the three segments of our broad-based business, while also optimizing our portfolio and making progress against long-term strategies. Revenue and earnings per share were in line with our expectations. As expected, we did experience sales deceleration from the first quarter, primarily due to the impact of generic and biosimilar competition in our Pharmaceutical business. Income in the first half of 2019 provides us the opportunity to continue investing to fortify, accelerate, and potentially add to our pipelines across all three segments. We are committed to driving solid financial and operational performance for our shareholders, while also delivering on our responsibilities to patients, employees, and communities as outlined in Our Credo Our Pharmaceutical business continues to deliver strong growth across our oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and immunology portfolios. We are particularly pleased with the success of DARZALEX, STELARA, IMBRUVICA, and the INVEGA portfolio. As highlighted during our May pharmaceutical business review, our performance demonstrates our ability to consistently obtain approval from new products and line extensions. Once again, our performance was driven by the volume of transformational medicines that address high unmet medical need rather than price.

This shows the feelings of top management to the continued growth of the Johnson & Johnson business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. JNJ has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows. The graphic below shows the second-quarter growth for each segment of the company.

Source: Earnings call slides

Takeaways

Johnson & Johnson is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and a fair choice for the total return investor. Johnson & Johnson is 7.9% of The Good Business Portfolio. I have been greedy and have let Johnson & Johnson grow to a large position in the portfolio, and I will trim it a bit in the future when it gets to 9% of the portfolio. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return in a defensive business, JNJ may be the right investment for you. The entry price right now is a bargain long term with a yearly gain potential of 8% possible when the talcum powder lawsuits are better defined.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 17, the time value has decreased, and the calls are presently out of the money and will expire if DHR does not get above $140 by the July 19th market close.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Realty Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend was just cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 7.9% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 13.0% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a writeoff expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Twelve KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 months because of the second 737 MAX crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said, on May 23, that the 737 MAX could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737 MAX flying by October; it's taking much too long.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ, in April 2019, increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.25%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, MMM, AMT, FCX, DIS, SLP, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.