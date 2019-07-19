TherapeuticsMD: The Most Undervalued Drug/Device/Biotech Commercial Manufacturer In A Generation

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Boston Biotech Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

In my 30+ years in the drug/device manufacturing industry I have never seen enterprise value tank to such a scale as TXMD with such obvious if not “can’t miss” shareholder value within 18 months of 3 (not 1 and not 2 but 3) FDA product approvals. Excuse my plain English approach in this article. There has never been such vast upside in value creation to the patient investor (patient by today’s standards…but short-term, as in within 18 months, by my generation’s standards). Please note in this article MM means millions and TTM means trailing twelve months.

3 months ago a $300MM loan facility was committed to TXMD ($100MM of $300MM commitment subject to milestones) by experienced bankers with no equity component. The loan was structured by these expert lenders whose considerable due diligence must have affirmed that cash generated by TXMD operations over the term of the loan will be able to comfortably repay the loan’s principal in full (with interest at ~ 12%) by 3/31/2024. The total debt service from 1/1/2021 (no one expects TXMD to be profitable in 2020) to 3/31/2024, a total of 13 quarters, is just about $400MM at today’s LIBOR/Prime. This implies enormous confidence from these lenders that EBITDA/operating income will average just north of $120MM/year over the 3.25 year period for TXMD to service the debt (with no equity the lender can only be paid back or lose). Apply a 20-30X “PE like” multiple to average $120MM EBITDA/operating income required to service the debt implies an eventual enterprise valuation of $2.4 - $3.6Billion (versus ~ $600MM today). This average EBITDA/operating income calculation does not consider customary debt service coverage covenants (meaning EBITDA has to be higher to cover debt service by a multiple), if any, in the loan agreement (to be clear I have not read the loan agreement…I’ve only read the Subsequent Event footnote in TXMD’s 3/31/2019 10Q).

Before continuing with valuation, let’s first review TXMD’s products in plain English.

Annovera: Annovera is a FDA approved vaginally inserted birth control ring type device that can be used for just over 1 year. The best comparable technology to quantify the immediate Annovera opportunity is Merck’s NuvaRing® that, again in plain English, does the same thing but only for 1 month. One other material if not game changing benefit of Annovera v. NuvaRing is ring material itself. Annovera is a flexible almost gel type ring whereas the NuvaRing is non-flexible that is often reported as uncomfortable when exercising. A third benefit is that there is only a 2% chance of vaginal bleeding with Annovera versus a 20% chance with the NuvaRing (I am rounding). This is consistent with the difference in the ring’s material and feel. Lastly, NuvaRing must be refrigerated so its opportunity in developing countries is limited versus Annovera. I would encourage you to review TXMD’s June Investor Presentation to understand the other minor clinical differences. To quantify the Annovera opportunity you need to estimate how many women that use NuvaRing now will use Annovera when it becomes commercially available at commercial scale in early 2020.

By way of background, NuvaRing was first approved in 2001 and launched in 2002 by a Dutch company called Akzo Nobel. Per Akno Lobel’s 2005 annual report NuvaRing (part of Akzo Nobel’s “Organon” division):

soared past the 10 million sales landmark in 2005 and now has more than one million users around the globe.

SOURCE: 2005 Annual Report

To be transparent because it was a Dutch company there may be language issues. I am assuming they meant 10 million NuvaRing unit sales but feel free to read and assess for yourself. Moving forward to Akzo Nobel’s 2006 Annual Report:

NuvaRing®, Organon’s once-a-month contraceptive ring, enjoyed a hugely successful 2006. More than 1.5 million women are now using the product…

SOURCE: 2006 Annual Report

In plain English this means that within 4 years of launch in 2002, 1.5MM women around the world used at least 1 NuvaRing in 2006. These were before the days of social media when manufacturers had to use print advertising to promote a new brand/technology. Organon was then acquired by Schering-Plough in November 2007. Per Schering-Plough’s 2008 10K NuvaRing wordwide sales totaled $440MM. I am providing these data points so you can judge for yourself how well Annovera can do out of the gate. Schering-Plough was then acquired by Merck in November 2009. Merck reported NuvaRing sales at $623MM, $623MM & $559MM for the years ended December 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010, respectively, in per Merck's 2012 10K.

The NuvaRing patent expired in 2018. Per Merck’s Q1 2019 earnings related press release, NuvaRing Q1 2019 sales were $219MM versus $216MM in 2018…I tell you this only so you can see that NuvaRing revenues are still growing, albeit slightly, one year after loss of patent protection. Anecdotally it is said or understood Merck has not been promoting NuvaRing in some time. Hence in my opinion these women appear very dedicated to the technology…and now they have a like technology just approved by the FDA that is more comfortable and works for an entire year (again instead of only 1 month).

Now that we have some background history let’s look at the most recent NuvaRing sales data. Per TXMD’s 2018 10K, Merck’s 2017 NuvaRing sales were $564MM based on 4.3MM prescriptions. Though TXMD did not note this in their FY2018 10K these were US NuvaRing sales only. Each prescription was therefore worth $131 to Merck (for example I noted you can buy a NuvaRing online via Walgreens/CVS type stores for $160…that excludes the time & cost of the visits to the doctor to get prescriptions for new NuvaRing device). Per Merck’s 2018 10K, US NuvaRing sales were $722MM (no prescription data provided). Using the same $131 per script this means roughly 5,500,000 NuvaRing prescriptions were written in 2018. Incidentally, using the same formula to 2017 and 2016 Merck NuvaRing sales & script data, we get $128 and $117 per script. Let’s use the most conservative number to estimate the number of NuvaRing women users for our exercise…or $131 per script.

To estimate the number of women in the US that received a NuvaRing prescription in 2018 (or best said Annovera’s immediate target market), let’s assume every single woman used 12 scripts. Mathematically, this provides the lowest possible number of NuvaRing customers in the US in 2018. 5.5MM NuvaRing scripts divided by 12 scripts/user suggests that, at an absolute minimum, 458,000 women in the US were NuvaRing customers in 2018. If you assume 6 NuvaRing units per woman then there would be 916,000 women in the United States (not world-wide) using NuvaRing in 2018 and is consistent with other estimates.

I found other references to the number of NuvaRing users (world-wide & US only) including one that seemed very exact as follows:

Around 1.5 million women around the world use the device as a means of contraception and there were 44 million prescriptions for it in the United States from 2004 to 2014.

SOURCE: NuvaRing: Uses, advantages, and risks

905,896 women in the US used the NuvaRing in 2014, this was 1.5% of women aged 19 – 44.

SOURCE: Contraceptive Use in the United States

Let’s also note Merck reported $180MM to 200MM in non-US NuvaRing sales for the years ended 2016 – 2018 (very roughly 20% of total sales) in the same article. Remember my calculations above using US script data only represent US sales whereas some of the third-party quotes reference world-wide sales. Hence let’s assume the number of women now using NuvaRing in the US is somewhere between 500,000 and 1,000,000. Since we do not have any history, let’s use common sense to estimate how many women will transition from NuvaRing (or an equivalent monthly generic) to Annovera. To me a worst case number is 25% (1 in 4) especially if you assume a large percentage obtain 12 NuvaRing prescriptions/year (otherwise the number of women NuvaRing users is materially higher)…but please use your own judgment. I am going to assume 750,000 US women NuvaRing users in the year 2018 (again 905,896 women users in 2014 was referenced above…and sounds like an exact number). Let’s also exclude non-US sales in the entirety for conservatism.

Annovera’s full commercial launch will take place in 2020 (source: June 2019 Investor Presentation). There is one more Annovera commercial milestone to come. In Q4 2019 it is anticipated that the FDA will designate Annovera as a “new” method of birth control because it’s the first ever of long-term use. Assuming Annovera gets such designation then Annovera must be covered in all 50 states by insurance with no, as in $0, co-pay (there are still 10 states that will require Annovera be covered by insurance with no co-pay regardless of the FDA designation including some of the bigger states including California, Massachusetts (my home state) and Illinois. These 10 states represent roughly 26% of the 34,000,000 women in the US aged 19 – 33 and/or 75,000,000 women aged 19 – 53 (Source: Kaiser Family Foundation Population Distribution by Age; Note: TXMD estimates that 20,000,000 – 28,000,000 of the women in the US using birth control are potential Annovera candidates). Refer to TXMD's June 2019 investor presentation for my source information.

It is reasonable to assume a total Annovera opportunity at just under $2Billion (1.1 – 1.5MM world-wide NuvaRing users at $1,800/year). Source of $1,800/Annovera unit is TXMD's June Investor Presentation. Of course it is not possible TXMD will convert 100% of the monthly NuvaRing users to Annovera…but why not a majority or north of 50%? Let’s quantify what all this data means to TXMD’s Annovera worst case opportunity.

Worst Case: Why in the world would a woman using a monthly vaginal ring as a contraceptive device not switch to an annual device that considerably more comfortable and with less risk of vaginal bleeding? Of course there must be some reasons and I need to be clear I am a male and have no direct experience with either as a consumer. Let’s assume only 25%, or 1 in 4, of the estimated 750,000 US NuvaRing women users (remember and for the 3rd time per Guttmacher it was 900,000+ in the US in the year 2014) convert to Annovera. That’s 187,500 women in the US at $1,800/ unit. This is a total of $337.5MM that we will use as the floor for annual Annovera revenues.

Let’s also consider roughly 15% of our 1.2-1.3MM US citizens proudly serving in our armed forces are female. This is roughly 180,000 women who may be called to long-term oversea duty at any time. For now, let’s assume Uncle Sam does not order any Annovera to stockpile for these wonderful female volunteers…recognizing also that these may be represented in the above US estimate so we want to avoid double counting.

For the 20% of the current NuvaRing users from outside the US, let’s assume 0 convert to Annovera because I do not have any basis for Annovera distribution outside the US nor the related insurance considerations. Again this is a ridiculous assumption but later you will see it proves a point.

Remember there are millions of women that use other short and long-term contraceptive techniques including tubal sterilization (8.2MM), the pill (9.5MM), IUD (4.5MM) and Implants (0.9MM). REFERENCE: GuttMacher link). For our worst-case estimate let’s assume none of these women convert to an annual, reversable, comfortable, convenient and flexible vaginal ring insert that is Annovera.

Perhaps most impressive, last month (June 2019) TXMD reported the results of a survey of 300 health care providers (“HCPs”). These 300 HPCs that said they would expect to use Annovera for 18% of their patients using birth control (REF: June Investor Presentation page 41). This is a staggering data point when you consider, per TXMD's June investor presentation, there are between 20MM and 28MM women in the US using birth control…and speaks to the likelihood that Annovera will attract many women using non-NuvaRing methods of birth control and therefore excluded from my calculations above. If 3.6MM (18% of 20MM) to 5.0MM (18% of 28MM) women used Annovera that would equate to $6.4 to $9.1Billion in annual Annovera revenues in the US alone.

Lastly, using the Guttmacher fact sheet dated July 2018, there are 61MM women of reproductive age in the US between the ages of 15 & 44…60% of which are using one form of birth control. This is approximately 36MM women who may be quite interested in TXMD’s new novel & 12 month birth control technology that is Annovera. If HCP’s prescribe 18% of their collective 36MM women patients using birth control (using Guttmacher's estimate as reference), that would total $11.6Billion in annual sales.`

All that said, let's assume worst-case Annovera sales at $337MM/year.

IMVEXXY: Imvexxy is a vaginally inserted softgel (about the size of a tic-tac) that comes in either a 4 mcg or 10 mcg bio-identical dose of Estradiol. Imvexxy was launched commercially by TXMD in Q3 2018. By way of background Estradiol, via VagiFem from Novo Nordesk, has been used for the last 20 years, first in 25 mcg doses from 1999 to 2010 and then in 10 mcg doses since, to treat “vulvar & vaginal atrophy” (“VVA”) which, to the lay person, is vaginal pain, dryness, itchiness and other vaginal discomforts associated with sexual activity of menopausal women. Novo Nordesk first marketed Estradiol in 25 mcg doses beginning in 1999 then converted to 10mcg doses only in 2010. Reference: NIH Article. In 2015 generic Estradiol brands of 10 mcg doses were approved. Reference: Generic VagiFem Article. Peak sales of Novo’s 10 mcg Estradiol product, VagiFem, were $480MM in the year 2015: TherapeuticsMD closes in on FDA win

TXMD’s/Imvexxy’s primary competitive advantage over VagFem and like generics is Imvexxy comes in a 4 mcg as well as a 10 mcg dose. Estradiol is also considered a hormone with a perception that too much Estradiol may lead to non-vaginal disease and illnesses. Reference: NIH Article. Hence TXMD’s 4 mcg Estradiol found in Imvexxy is a substantial competitive advantage and is patent protected as a bio-identical until 2032 (Source: TXMD June Investor Presentation Page 91). A secondary yet real advantage of Imvexxy versus VagiFem and related generics is a VagiFem user must employ a small plastic tool to insert VagiFem (that needs to be maintained and kept clean). Imvexxy may be inserted via fingers. As a practical matter, the co-pay of Imvexxy is essentially the same as VagiFem and like therapies. Ref: TMXD's June 2019 Investor Presentation

From a qualitative perspective, the clinical data, while overwhelming to someone who does not understand the typical clinician jargon, is clear that the 4 mcg dose of Estradiol in Imvexxy works as well as the 10 mcg version. This is a game changer for women worried about too much Estradiol in their vaginal therapy (or hormones in general). Most important, and put as simply as possible, is that the change in hormone levels from a 4 msg dose of Imvexxy was practically the same as with the placebo used in the study. Read the results of the Phase III clinical trial for yourself at Drug and Device News

When Imvexxy was first launched in Q3 2018, TXMD, very admirably in my opinion, reported Imvexxy progress versus VagiFem actuals from VagiFem’s launch from 1999. TXMD’s goal was to do as well as VagiFem when it was a one in a kind. Remember from above thaVagiFem was first approved in 1999 in 25 mcg doses and did $480MM in peak sales of 10 mcg doses in 2014. TXMD self-reporting against VagiFem actuals represents enormous, perhaps even too aggressive, belief in Imvexxy. Hats off to TXMD’s CEO for having nerves (and other body parts) of steel. I would have advised TXMD’s CEO to report actuals from Imvexxy’s commercial launch against a can’t miss internal plan. Simply put, TXMD obviously believes in the Imvexxy clinical value proposition. TXMD also reports that, on average, 7 of 10 new Imvexxy users refill their prescription every month. Ref: July Investor Presentation page 13. Simply put this data point suggests 70% of women who try Imvexxy will continue to use it indefinitely (or until they are no longer sexually active).

It is safe to assume a realistic best total Imvexxy opportunity from VagiFem alone at about $480MM…let’s say $500MM just to make the math easy to follow…which equals VagiFem’s best year. Just to be clear, Imvexxy will also compete with other VVA therapies including 2 Estradiol creams that are messy to use and therefore generally considered less convenient. Hence while VagiFem is the closest direct competitor, Imvexxy can, and most likely will, steal a sizable share of Estradiol creams collectively doing $1Billion/year. Ref: TXMD June Investor Presentation page 86. Hence to be crystal clear, the total opportunity from VagiFem and the 2 Estradiol creams is $1.5Billion/year. Let’s quantify what all this data means to Imvexxy’s worst case opportunity:

Worst Case: TXMD reports that Imvexxy already commands an 8.5% share of the VVA market (VagiFem and the 2 Estradiol creams). Ref: July Investor Presentation page 14. More important, current market share is irrelevant to the immediate opportunity anyways. Let’s use plain English, common sense and what is relevant. Imvexxy’s current run rate (based on anticipated 2020 pricing) is $44MM after 1 year on the market. Ref: July Investor Presentation page 63. Again the obvious best total Imvexxy opportunity would be VagiFem’s peak sales of $480MM noted above. To me an obvious worst case scenario is 1 in 5 VagiFem users convert to the safer Imvexxy…or minimum sales of $84MM/year (and assumes no market share gains from the creams). A realistic scenario is that a majority of women convert to Imvexxy. There is no doubt in my mind that a TXMD acquiror would believe Imvexxy can take at least half of VagiFem’s revenues or $210MM/year and a double digit share, at a minimum, of the 2 Estradiol creams.

Worst case Imvexxy sales at $84MM/year (again, I strongly suspect it will eventually be at least 3 times that using common sense).

BIJUVA: To me Bijuva is, hands down, the most exciting and compelling opportunity of the TXMD portfolio. Bijuva is the only FDA approved bio-identical Estradiol & Progesterone (“E&P”) product in the world and is patent protected until 2032 (Ref: July Investor Presentation page 67). E&P via Bijuva is taken via 1 pill to treat hot flashes (a common ailment among menopausal women). The FDA approved Bijuva in 2018. It is important you understand that any E&P product be bio-identical (synthetic E&P’s are sold but are considered of much less quality). Ref: July Investor Presentation

Bijuva therapy will compete with a therapy of bio-identical Estradiol via 1 pill and a bio-identical Progesterone via a second pill (2 pills/scripts with of course with 2 co-pays). Simply put Bijuva combines these 2 pills (again now sold separately) as 1 (and with 1 co-pay). There are 3.9MM scripts written for both bio-identical E&P/year. Bijuva will also compete with 2.9MM scripts written per year for synthetic (not bio-identical) E&P…though synthetic E&P’s are included as 1 pill. The 2 pill bio-identical regiment and the synthetic E&P’s are covered by insurance. The third, and perhaps most exciting Bijuva opportunities are the 12MM to 18MM scripts written per year for compounded bio-identical B&P (and not covered by traditional insurance…fully paid out of pocket). A compounded E&P is literally mixed by the pharmacist on-site…and is not a FDA approved process. Ref: June Investor Presentation

Like Imvexxy, insurance coverage is a very complex process. Bijuva will cost less than the 2 co-pay treatment and compounding E&P. Directionally, about $2Billion is spent on E&P therapy every year by menopausal women (this is the “market” for Bijuva). To me there is no reason Bijuva should not get literally all of it (as in 100% of it…though I know practically speaking that is a stretch). Think about it and practice some common sense. Why in the world would a woman use one of these competing E&P therapies when Bijuva does the same exact thing, is FDA approved and covered by insurance. Ref: June 2019 Investor Presentation.

Read the clinical data for yourself, TXMD putting E&P together in 1 pill is a major breakthrough in a complex science. Compounding E&P arose to such a scale because of the significant demand for bio-identical E&P which, until Bijuva, could only be done in small batches on-site at a pharmacy (which I would guess is expensive, time-consuming and risky). Never in a million years would I allow my children to take a compounded medicine of any kind (Bijuva or otherwise) when like FDA approved medicines are available). What would you allow for your family?

Bijuva was launched commercially in late April 2019 (as in ~ 2-3 months ago). Ref: June 2019 Investor Presentation. Once the “word” about Bijuva is out, in a worst case scenario I would expect TXMD to easily convert at least 1 in 5 users to Bijuva...again this is too ridiculous a conservative number for analysis but let’s use it to prove my point. Let’s agree that in a worst case scenario Bijuva generates $400MM in annual sales…if it takes 1 in 5 customers using less convenient and less safe alternatives.

Worst Case Summary (all 3 products): Even if TXMD management are completely incompetent, I think we have shown how their 3 products will do a minimum of $821MM (again worst case $337MM from Annovera, $84MM from Imvexxy and $400MM Bijuva). Apply a multiple of 4 to worst case revenues and you have a $2.4Billion enterprise valuation versus ~ $600MM today. I have no doubt M&A specialists out there in the Big Pharma universe will go through the same exercise. I would guess all Big Pharma are under enormous pressure to grow revenues. Sometimes the best way is to buy that growth. At TXMD’s valuation, it must be on Big Pharma’s radar very soon (if it is not already so right now). To me TXMD is the most compelling opportunity to be acquired in this space and at current valuation. Last point, because there are 3 products in TXMD’s portfolio, this significantly diversifies concentration risk in any one product…again making a TXMD acquisition a likely outcome (whether TXMD wants to or not).

Realistic Valuations

Annovera: Annovera is a game changer to every woman I’ve spoke with. Annovera will almost certainly be categorized as a “new” method of birth control. It is incomprehensible the FDA will allow even a remote opportunity that Annovera get “mixed-up” with other birth-control methods. I happen to personally know of 1 large university in the Greater Boston area strongly considering ordering a stockpile of Annovera for their female students when available. I was told this school will order 1 Annovera for every 4 female students. I wish I could tell you which school but do you own research and ask women NuvaRing users you know what they think. Today every woman using NuvaRing for birth control will be made aware of Annovera. It is easy to target online ads to anyone who types NuvaRing or birth control into a search engine. Word of mouth and of course social media are a windfall for folks like TXMD to get the word out. My estimate…roughly half of US NuvaRing users will convert to Annovera…or 500,000/year worldwide within 2 years…or by 2021. This would be $900MM in 2021 revenues…perhaps I am 1 year early.

Imvexxy: Imvexxy will easily get to a 20% share of the $1.5Billion Estradiol market going into 2021. It is much safer and more convenient to use. My 2023 Imvexxy revenue target is $300MM. I think Imvexxy will easily do, at a minimum, $80MM in 2020. Remember companies like TXMD generally trade as a multiple of revenues (among other metrics).

Bijuva: Again Bijuva, in my opinion, is the crown jewel of the TXMD portfolio because it is such a scientific and manufacturing break-through in such a large market (but to be crystal clear Annovera is a very close second). In my opinion, Bijuva will eventually command the highest share of the collective $2Billion E&P market. The only question is how quickly. I would definitely assume just under $100MM in 2020 and $400MM in 2022 growing 30-50% thereafter.

Add these together and you are easily north of $1Billion in 2021/2022 revenues…again maybe I am early but by 1 or worst case 2 years at most. For the last time…3 recently approved FDA products significantly diversifies any concentration risk to an acquiror. Again there is no doubt the M&A folks at these well capitalized Big Pharma companies are doing the same exact exercise…and have the egos to think they can do better.

Comparable Valuations

Using Yahoo Finance as reference, the average TXMD revenue forecast for 2020 is $164MM. I have seen three professional forecasts (not just my own) that more or less affirm $164MM for FY2020 revenues and $356MM in average 2021 revenue forecasts. For conservatism and simplicity of math let’s use $150MM for 2020 and $300MM for 2021. TXMD’s enterprise value is trading at very roughly 3.5 times FY2020 revenues (peer averages are anywhere from a low of 4.5 times to an average 10 times next year revenues). Using gross and operating margins more or less consistent with TXMD’s business model, here are current profiles for peer/like companies today (written 7/14/2019) and what TXMD will look like one year from now:

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

My TXMD valuation (7/2020) assumes all 30MM warrants and other dilutive instruments convert to common stock (with no corresponding value from proceeds…or 271MM shares outstanding by 7/2020). Simply put TXMD is grossly undervalued right now because TXMD trades at 3.5X FY2020’s consensus revenue estimate whereas TXMD peers trade at 10X. Looking out 1 year (using ridiculously low EV assumptions) the value opportunity is even more compelling with TXMD trading between $2.50 and $2.75/share today (written on 7/14/2019). TXMD’s longer term CAGR is north of 50% which will command the highest multiples. Apply a 10X multiple to 2023 revenues of $600MM (which I think will be attained much sooner) and you are in the $6Billion enterprise valuation range. Annovera can do $600MM by itself as can Bijuva (if not more).

Put simplest and to sum up TXMD has 3 new products just approved by the FDA that each offer compelling, if not the best, clinical value proposition in a collective direct $5.5 - $6.0Billion market. Because of the high quality of these new therapies, TXMD will likely grow the $5.5 - $6.0Billion market as more women learn about the attributes of the products. There is no reason Big Pharma won’t conclude Big Pharma can do even better than what I have outlined. I encourage investors to stay long in TXMD…any surprises or misses versus Q2/Q3 2019 guidance will not be a rounding error within 12 - 18 months from now.

Why is the Valuation So Low?

While no one ever knows the whole story on any company nor their investor’s behavior or psychology, It appears TXMD’s valuation is so low is because TXMD has a history of missing (non-commercial) deadlines and milestones. The good news is historic TXMD misses, if you must call them that, appear very reasonable to those of us familiar with biotechnology type companies. The process for getting a clinical trial reviewed and approved by the FDA is very complex. Because the science and clinical outcome(s) are so different for each submission (TXMD or otherwise), the FDA, like any well intended agency, are comprised of people. People are consistently learning. Like any completed project we all look back and say “I wish I knew this or that from the onset.” There is no doubt that is the story here. I would encourage you to read blogs from R&D/Clinician type professionals in the “for profit” trenches who are trying to get approval for any drug or device. FDA responses to clinical submissions are long and, to be blunt but fair, not always clear. There has to be lots of back and forth to get approved to sell a new therapy. It is also disappointing that Annovera is not already on the market at commercial scale as it appears Annovera’s manufacturer has had to learn to manufacture at scale for the very first time. Mistakes were made but appear well behind us. One other possibility is that TXMD was 1 year ago not as compelling a value as it was 2 years before material revenues. Shorts use algorithms that suggested TXMD, at the time, was a good short absent material revenues for 1 year. The best news is, all these points being made, we are where we are. My research considers where TXMD is today and there is no doubt there is incredible opportunity for valuation gains on an almost unprecedented scale to a patient investor. No matter what happened the last 2 years, TXMD today is a well-capitalized company with 3 recently approved FDA products that offer the women compelling clinical value. Considering TXMD’s products offer better clinical outcomes then any like therapies, it would be irresponsible if at least a couple of Big Pharma are not interested.

There are many more other reasons to believe TXMD is way oversold.

TXMD should not need any more cash and if they do they can get it from non-dilutive sources like the recent Theramex agreement where TXMD received 14EUD in exchange for overseas selling rights. This is a no brainer assumption but do your own worst case forecasts. You will note another $50MM from the recent $200/$300MM financing will be available should new product sales exceed $11MM in Q4 2019 (the legacy vitamin product related sales may not be included…be careful as other analysts on SA said otherwise). TXMD forecasts $11 to $13MM in Q4 revenues (Ref: July Investor Forecast page 56) (and remember in a very worst case scenario they can offer a customer a large discount for a bulk sale…but it won’t come to that). TXMD gets another $50MM upon FDA designation of Annovera as a “new” birth control device from the FDA by 12/31/2019. Ref July Investor Forecast page 54)

Short Positions

Roughly 87MM shares of the 200MM TXMD float are shorted (as of the end of June 2019). This is roughly 43% of the TXMD float. 78% of TXMD’s shares are held by institutions. TXMD insiders own 8.3% (of 241MM shares outstanding) or roughly $20MM shares. My point is I believe a much higher percent of TXMD’s shares are shorted (higher than 50%). Should TXMD’s CEO even hint of a TXMD sale or even hiring a banker to optimize/maximize the value of the 3 TXMD assets the stock will increase by at least a factor of 5. It is a mathematical certainty (remember Volkswagon back in 2008…review MLNT on or around June 18, 2019 for an example of what happens when shorts have to cover…in this case in my opinion there was zero MLNT news of substance). Take a moment to research for yourself the opportunity associated with any short squeeze (TXMD or otherwise).

CEO Affirmation

I have read elsewhere (but have not confirmed) that at the June 2018 Bank of America Investor Presentation at 10:50 AM TXMD’s CEO said he would be buying TXMD stock at the then current price of $3.20/share. Today the stock trades at $2.50/share. Like most if not all publicly held companies there are “blackout” periods where employees (whether the CEO or the new part-time person in shipping) are prohibited from trading (buying or selling) TXMD related securities including obviously TXMD’s common stock. Most companies require at least 48 hours after earnings release before being allowed to trade. Hence if TXMD releases Q2 2019 earnings consistent with Q1 2019 (both quarters ended on a Sunday), TXMD should release Q2 2019 results on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Hopefully TXMD’s CEO will re-affirm his buy during the call. This will be an enormous plus and should drive TXMD’s stock up materially higher. The Form 4 will probably be filed that Friday (August 9, 2019).

Pressure on TXMD management: TXMD management, like any company, has an obligation to their shareholders to maximize TXMD value. At some point (should TXMD's stock continue to fall) management will be obligated to do something to better realize the value inherent in the recently approved products. I assume a stock buyback program is forbidden in the recent $200/$300MM financing. However, at this ridiculously low valuation TXMD may request a waiver or third party means to initiate a buyback program.

Whether or not you believe in TXMD’s ability to execute their business plan to maximize shareholder value from these one-of-a-kind female driven brands/assets, TXMD’s CEO has one secret weapon to instantly and immediately realize appropriate value for TXMD shareholders. TXMD can hire an investment bank tomorrow to “explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.” When/if this announcement is ever made, TXMD’s stock should sky-rocket as any analyst will go through the same exercises I just did.

Within the last 2 months a $300MM financing commitment was made by a prestigious investment group. These investors most likely did multiple times more due diligence than I have done this last 7 days (while away on vacation with family). Most important, the TXMD lender fully expects to be repaid with cash generated by TXMD operations. TXMD’s current $600MM market cap is only twice the recent loan commitments.

Annovera will most likely be approved as a “one of a kind” or “new” form of birth control. In my opinion, it would be grossly irresponsible from a public health policy for the FDA to do otherwise.

Dilution risk is overblown as the average conversion price is approximately $5/share per TXMD's FY 2018 10K page F-22 to F-27. My analysis above assumes all convertibles are in fact converted (fully-diluted). Remember TXMD receives cash equal to any dilutive instrument’s strike price. I do not have the information to use the Treasury stock method to determine the right number (but it is has to be less than 271MM).

I would only caution you that, over the short-term, literally anything is possible. These data points suggest TXMD trades at 10% - 15% of their value in a sale…but why could it not go to 5 – 8%. A $600MM market cap based on such a valuable company in the multi-billion dollar range appears to be so arbitrary. For all I know there is even more downside in the very short term as the market over-reacts to any micro or macro-event…but I would look at any TXMD downside as additional buying opportunity. If you can hold for 1 year you should do very well (and only pay a 20% capital gains tax if you are a US taxpayer).

TXMD events that could drive upside in the very short term are any insider CEO purchases the first week of August 2019 and then approval of Annovera as a “new” kind of birth control in December 2019. It is my opinion TXMD share value could grow fourfold by year end (with minimal downside at current valuation).

Lastly, the forecast below shows how easy it could be for TXMD to service the $300MM debt facility assuming no product exceeds a 25% share of its respective market. Use more realistic revenues at 33% and 50% market shares and the value creation is off the charts. Incidentally TXMD also has $480MM in NOL carryforwards that do not begin to expire until 2030. Ref: TXMD FY2018 10K page F-27 to F-28. Though very complex and beyond the scope of this article, NOL’s may be of value to a potential buyer (at a minimum in my opinion TXMD will not be a taxpayer for some time).

It is for all of these aforementioned reasons that TXMD, at $2.50 - $2.75/share offers the most compelling upside in a generation…and has to be the best acquisition target in all of healthcare today.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

A very realistic forecast, considering the strength of TXMD’s products (esp. Annovera and Bijuva), could also assume TXMD’s portfolio gets to a 33% average market share, and to an acquirer would look like:

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course all third-party names are the property of their respective owners. The information presented in this document are only my opinion. The data provided in this article has not been verified. You should not rely on any forward looking statement especially any attached pdf. Do your own research.