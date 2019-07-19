American Software: Don't Get Fooled Again

A short is difficult particularly ahead of a fiscal Q1 report with an easy compare - but AMSWA seems likely to decline again.

My long-running skepticism toward SCM(supply chain management) software developer American Software (AMSWA) has been based on one key principle. While AMSWA management continually talks up its shift to a 'cloud'/SaaS model, that shift really has minimal bearing on its business. For the most part, American Software simply is billing its customers in a different manner, trading license revenue for subscription revenue. Net/net, despite huge growth in the company's 'cloud' metrics, American Software isn't actually growing - and hasn't been for years now.

That skepticism seemed to be validated last year. AMSWA shares had skyrocketed, gaining almost 60% in the first eight-plus months of the year and touching a 25-year high in the process. But a disappointing fiscal Q1 report in early September undercut the bull case. AMSWA stock fell hard and quickly, and by December had dropped nearly 50% from its highs.

Since then, however, AMSWA has climbed back, gaining some 48% at Friday's close of $13.28. Yet the story here hasn't improved. If anything, it's become worse. Fiscal 2019 (ending April) saw declines in revenue and a sharp drop in profits. Cloud growth, even by management's preferred measurement, is decelerating. Competitive worries are intensifying. And AMSWA isn't cheap by any reasonable fundamental measure, save maybe EV/revenue.

From here, this looks like an easy rally to fade, particularly if investors again are viewing AMSWA as a cloud play (and perhaps are looking at that EV/revenue relative to other stocks in the space). The only question is whether - and when - to short the stock.

Hidden Growth Isn't There

Purely from a fundamental standpoint, AMSWA looks like a slam-dunk short. Valuation is stretched: based on fiscal 2019 results, the stock trades at 22.5x EBITDA, 3x+ EV/revenue, and 32x earnings even backing out $2.63 per share in cash (net of a dividend payable). EV/FCF looks a bit better, at ~20x, but AMSWA's free cash flow calculation in the 10-K includes $8.2M in net proceeds from trading securities within cash flow from operating activities. That aside, free cash flow in FY19 was under $9 million - with AMSWA trading at almost 40x FCF, again backing out the net cash.

Those multiples all suggest the market is pricing in growth. Yet here's what American Software has delivered over the past seven years:

source: author from AMSWA filings and press releases

This is a company going sideways over the long haul - and going the wrong way in fiscal 2019. Full-year results look awful. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year. Gross margin fell from 56% to 52%, mostly due to a plunge in licensing gross margin. Adjusted EBITDA fell 30% year-over-year, with the weakness steady across all four quarters: the company's best performances came in Q2 and Q4, both of which saw 23% y/y declines.

The bullish response here - and the response likely from management - would be that the figures don't entirely capture the story here. As President Allan Dow put it on the Q3 FY19 conference call in February, "The software-as-a-service transition is quite impactful on our short-term earnings numbers because of the deferred nature of the subscription licenses."

But how impactful? American Software stopped disclosing the direct effect after Q3 FY18 - but the figures given to that point seemed to suggest it was important. According to management, license fees would have grown 20% in Q1 of last year, 40% in Q2, and 125% in Q3 (which included a rather large one-time perpetual license deal) except for the accounting impact relating to the shift to subscription fees from licenses.

That's just one of the big numbers management throws around. Another is ACV, or Annual Contract Value from 'cloud services'. ACV had risen 108% as of Q4 FY18, with 36% further y/y growth cited in the Q4 FY19 release. And so it sounds like American Software is posting strong underlying growth - with accounting changes obscuring the benefit of that growth to the consolidated numbers.

The same problem remains as it was last year, however: American Software's license fees and subscription revenues simply aren't that large. The two categories combined totaled less than 20% of FY19 revenue. ACV's growth sounds impressive; but the total ACV as of Q4 is $17.3 million, or 16% of last year's sales and that's a forward estimate of revenue to be recognized in FY20. Cloud services' share of fiscal 2019 sales was even lower.

There is some accounting impact on the reported financials. But it's not material enough to suggest that American Software actually grew sales and/or profits in FY19. Even assuming the $4.6 million increase in ACV is a proxy for revenue 'lost' from the billing shift, revenue under the same license model would have risen less than 1% in FY19. Adjusted EBITDA, assuming 100% flowthrough, still would have declined ~8%.

And those assumptions are too aggressive. The deferred revenue balance actually declined very modestly year-over-year, which suggests that billings are in line with sales (which, again, fell 4%) and significantly undercuts the argument that the timing of revenue recognition is materially affecting the financials. The touted growth in subscription fees was more than offset by falling license revenue: combined, the two categories declined 13% for the full year, or about $3 million.

Management seems to be at least implying that there's some hidden growth story underneath the headline numbers. That doesn't appear to be the case. Cloud growth is coming from cannibalized license revenue. That's a billing change, with a modest net effect, not a shift in the business model. Profits continue to go sideways, as margins fade.

FY19 results were bad, simply put. And they're part of a long-term trend: American Software, cloud or no cloud, simply hasn't been able to grow for most of this decade.

FY19 Explanations and FY20 Outlook

The cloud shift doesn't explain FY19 weakness - but, to be fair, there are other factors at work. On the margin side, American Software ramped its investment in R&D: operating R&D spend plus capitalized software development costs rose to 18% of revenue from 15% the year before. On the top line, professional services revenue, outside of the company's IT Consulting business (which generated $20 million in revenue, about 18% of total sales), was weak. Larger projects were pushed out, as Dow noted on both the Q3 and Q4 calls. Macro weakness appears to be a concern, and Dow noted a split opinion amid tariff concerns, with some customers accelerating SCM deployments to manage the new environments, while others paused amid the uncertainty of the trade war.

But Dow did say the company had closed several cloud deals early in Q1 - which suggests some optimism for the quarter, particularly with an easy compare on the way. A new EVP of Sales has come aboard, with the company ramping headcount next year. Those investments could help 2H FY20 results on the top line.

FY19, from this standpoint, was simply a difficult year in terms of customer behavior, with projects deferred and sales cycles lengthened. Fiscal 2020, thanks to R&D investments this past year and a larger sales force going forward, should improve.

That may indeed be the case. But macro and customer factors alone can't explain the FY19 performance on the top line. Competitor Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) grew revenue 16% in FY2018 excluding the effect of an IFRS accounting change - including 21% growth in subscription revenue. Adjusted EBITDA did increase just 2% year-over-year - but Kinaxis improved with a strong Q1, growing revenue 24% and Adjusted EBITDA 29% (with a 35% margin). Anaplan (PLAN), another competitor cited in the AMSWA 10-K, grew revenue 43% in its fiscal 2019 (ending January) and raised full-year FY20 guidance to ~37% growth (at the midpoint) following its Q1 report. That company's Connected Planning platform isn't confined to SCM, admittedly - but CEO Frank Calderoni called out supply chain demand as a growth driver on his company's Q1 call in late May.

While these rivals were raising expectations, Dow said on both the Q3 and Q4 calls that projects were being delayed and deferred. Why isn't that problem showing up at two key competitors? This doesn't seem to be just a macro issue. Rather, it looks like both rivals are blowing past American Software, with Anaplan guiding for FY20 revenue that's nearly triple AMSWA's FY19 figure.

To give credit where it's due, American Software's Logility unit (which drives most of the company's revenue outside of consulting) has a solid project, at least according to Gartner:

source: Gartner

But it's not doing anything for AMSWA's growth. SCM is a market that's growing double-digits annually. Logility, the AMSWA unit that develops the SCM product, isn't. That's not an accounting problem. Rather, looking at peers, it's a competitive one.

To Short Or Not To Short

All told, there's simply not much to like when it comes to AMSWA. Growth is stagnant. Valuation is stretched by any measure of profits. Cloud shift is having some effect on revenue and likely near-term profits - but not anywhere near enough to explain the significant gap to peer performance and the lack of consistent improvement in recent years. Competitive pressure clearly is a factor in recent results.

It had seemed after the Q1 report last year that investors had again figured that out, and realized that AMSWA wasn't the 'cloud' play it seemed to claim to be. The rally this year suggests that might not be the case any longer. Investors may see AMSWA, at roughly 3x revenue on an enterprise basis, as a 'value' play with PLAN trading at 20x+ top-line guidance and KXS.TO at nearly 8x its sales outlook. A net cash balance of $80 million-plus and a 3.3% dividend yield may help the cause.

Whatever the thesis, and even with an 8%+ decline two days after the Q4 release, investors have proven willing to look past questionable performance in recent quarters. Meanwhile, AMSWA structurally doesn't seem like an easy short, given the strong balance sheet and the lack of coverage from the Street.

The combination creates a bit of a catalyst problem: the bear thesis might be right, but when exactly it plays out is unclear. That's amplified by the fact that Q1 numbers, likely coming in early September, are set up to be at worst improved from 2H FY19 results. The compare is easy - again, AMSWA plunged after the year-prior release - and post-Q4 commentary about early-quarter deal wins suggests at least cloud figures should look strong. Given that investors apparently are giving those numbers some credence, that sets up a quarter that could look good, regardless of an investor's take on underlying performance.

That's probably enough to keep me on the sidelines until the Q1 release. From there, however, any upside would provide a tempting entry point from the short side. Whether it's a misunderstanding of the cloud opportunity or halo effects from SCM peers or software more broadly, AMSWA looks overvalued. At the end of the day, this is an old-line software company losing market share and margins while being priced for significant growth. That combination already led the stock to plunge once last year. I have a hard time believing that won't happen again at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.