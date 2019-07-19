Invitae Acquires Jungla For Genetic Test Analysis Tech

With the acquisition, NVTA gains a technology that will enable it to provide more informative genetic test results to patients and caregivers.

Invitae has acquire Jungla for up to $65 million in cash, stock, and contingent milestone payments.

Invitae (NVTA) announced it has agreed to acquire Jungla for up to $65 million.

Jungla has developed an Artificial Intelligence-based [AI-based] cloud genetic and genomic tests analysis platform.

NVTA acquired Jungla to bring its machine learning system in-house to improve its genetic test information for patients and health professionals.

San Francisco, California-based Jungla was founded in 2016 to help physicians and patients better understand the results of genetic and genomic tests through its cloud-based Functional Modeling Platform that combines clinical findings with advances in functional genomics, biophysics, cellular engineering, machine learning, and distributed systems.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Carlos Araya, who was previously a Postdoctoral Researcher in Genomics and Biophysics at Stanford University.

In 2018, Hewlett Packard (HPE) announced a collaboration with Jungla, under which HPE’s Memory-Driven Computing Sandbox - an operating and development environment - will be used together with Jungla’s data sets ‘to accelerate the clarity and utility of clinical genetic and genomic tests.’

Investors have invested at least $2.8 million in the company and include Andressen Harowitz, SOSV, and IndieBio. Source: Crunchbase

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global genetic testing [GT] market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $17.6 million by 2025.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 11.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rise in the incidence of genetic disorders and cancer, advancements in GT techniques, increasing application of GT in oncology as well as a growth in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine practices.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to an increase in affordability, a surge in healthcare expenditures, and growing awareness toward early screening of genetic disorders.

Major competitive vendors that provide genetic testing solutions include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Danaher Corporation (DHR)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (ROG)

Eurofins Scientific (ERF)

Illumina (ILMN)

Source: Sentieo

Invitae disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $35 million in stock and $15 million in upfront cash. Jungle will be entitled to an additional $15 million, mostly in NVTA stock, in milestone-based earnouts up to 24 months after transaction close.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, Invitae had $281.2 in cash and marketable securities and $160.1 million in total liabilities, of which $74.8 was classified as debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $25.6 million.

In the past 12 months, NVTA’s stock price has risen 170.4% vs. the U.S biotech group’s fall of 11.7% and the broader overall market’s increase of 3.4%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Earnings surprises have been positive in five of the last twelve quarters and Invitae has narrowed its losses somewhat over that time:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has turned negative as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Invitae acquired Jungla for its machine learning system and functional modeling platform that helps improve genetic test results.

As Jungla CEO Carlos Araya stated in the deal announcement,

Combining our learning engine with Invitae's rigorous interpretation framework will extend the reach of our technology and help more patients and clinicians get the information they need.

With the deal for Jungle, Invitae gains a machine learning component to ‘augment Invitae’s ability to understand the impact of variants on molecular function...This technology, coupled with Invitae’s exacting, logical and reproducible approach for variant classification and interpretation, Sherloc, can help Invitae deliver more informative results to patients.’

This acquisition is a technology addition for Invitae; while it won’t move the stock needle for investors, it shows management’s thinking and ability to acquire the technologies to improve its product offerings to customers.

