High And Tight: Investment Options For A Rich Muni Market

Investors who would like to take some chips off the table but maintain muni exposure can rotate into an ETF or CEFs with more robust coverage and UNII profiles.

Muni CEFs have had a strong run-up in the last few months, supported by falling nominal rates, tighter credit spreads, and strong muni demand.

This article was originally published a few weeks ago, so some metrics may be out of date, in particular, fund discounts have since tightened and yields have compressed.

Municipal CEF investors find themselves at the intersection of two market trends - first, a strong run-up has resulted in high prices and tight valuations, and secondly, high leverage costs and low long-term yields have limited both carry and reinvestment opportunities resulting in continued distribution cuts.

We think this market environment provides two options for investors who would like to mitigate these trends while maintaining muni exposure. Investors can rotate into high-yield muni ETFs which can mitigate drawdowns in a difficult market, or investors can rotate into CEFs with a more robust distribution coverage profile.

Within the sector, we currently like NEV, BTA, and BLE based on a combination of factors such as coverage, UNII, alpha, covered yield, and discount.

Muni Tailwinds Are Strong

The municipal sector has been a benefactor of a number of market tailwinds. On the macro side, real and nominal rates have fallen as activity has slowed and inflation has remained subdued.

Source: FRED

Municipal supply remains constrained on an absolute and relative basis versus corporate bonds and Treasuries. Some estimates project that $40 billion more bonds will mature than be issued in the second half of the year. Overall, supply will likely remain limited, absent a large infrastructure program.

Strong demand for municipal bonds also reflects the cap on SALT deductions, which serves as a tax on wealthier Americans. In 2017, a total of $323bn of SALT deductions will no longer be allowed under the 2018 rules. According to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, this raises the effective tax rate on top earnings in California by 5.8% which further increases the attractiveness of tax-exempt investments like munis. Net 2019 inflows are at a record pace in over two decades with over $30bn this year.

The market has also been supported by good news from some marginal credits such as Illinois which reported higher-than-expected revenues. The state has also taken recent action to reform its income tax structure. Illinois credit spreads have continued to narrow, reflecting the market's more upbeat view on the state. Other municipal stories like Detroit and Puerto Rico are beginning to fade as well.

Muni Valuations Are High

The sector tailwinds have resulted in high valuations. For example, the 10-year AAA GO ratio currently stands 72.1, according to Baird - the lowest level since 2001.

Source: PIMCO

Municipal credit spreads have compressed to post-crisis tight levels.

Source: Guggenheim

Current after-tax yield advantage of municipal bonds is historically low.

Source: Alliance Bernstein

Muni CEF Sector Review

Muni CEFs have had a good run over the last few months, supported by the tailwinds discussed above. The 1-year sector return has bounced back from its December sell-off, supported by both discount tightening and a rally in NAVs.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Discount is usually the go-to valuation metric for CEFs, and at first glance, it appears fairly attractive as it appears to be below the historic average. However, we have to remember that discounts are largely a function of yield, so let's see what's happening on that front.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

In the chart below, we plot the past 12-Month distribution rates for the municipal sector (blue line) as well as the average of all income CEF sectors (orange line). It's clear that wedge has been growing between the two. We think this in part explains the wide discount of the muni sector. In other words, the wide discount of the muni sector simply reflects the fact that the sector has been losing ground relative to the broader CEF market in yield terms.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Why has this been happening? We think three broad trends explain this dynamic:

The credit quality of the muni market has remained strong with credit spreads at cycle tights. The low yield of municipal bonds relative to other fixed-income instruments means the pickup from additional leverage is low. The embedded calls of municipal bonds mean that the higher-yielding and more attractive bonds in the market have continued to be called away on a regular basis.

What Can Investors Do?

We don't think investors should step away from the market for a few reasons. First, the favorable supply/demand dynamic will probably continue in the medium term. Secondly, the relatively steep municipal yield curve means that investors benefit from a rolldown. Thirdly, as we have seen at the end of last year, munis can benefit from market weakness.

For investors who wish to maintain muni exposure but want to reduce some risk, we think there are two compelling strategies.

rotate into ETFs

limit exposure to CEFs vulnerable to distribution cuts

We discuss both strategies below.

1. Rotation to ETFs

There are two high-yield muni ETFs:

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB)

Both are passive vehicles, tracking the S&P Municipal Yield Index and the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipal Index.

At first glance, these ETFs are not a match for national muni CEFs. The CEF Connect sector designation create some confusion on this front. The site lists only 6 high-yield national muni funds. In reality, many more CEFs hold significant allocations to high-yield and unrated munis. And, the two ETFs above also hold about a third in investment-grade bonds so the comparison is more apples-to-apples than it initially seems.

In the chart below, we plot the price action of the two ETFs (in red) against the national muni CEFs (in grey) over 2018 year-end. It's clear that the ETFs are quite stable through the period while most CEFs fall a few points though they subsequently recover. This suggests that muni CEFs may not hold up as well during periods of market weakness in price terms even if yields rally. The fact that ETFs tend to trade at their NAVs suggests that they may weather any market storms better than CEFs.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

How much yield would investors give up by rotating into ETFs? That depends on the CEF, but the chart below makes clear that that figure would at most be around 1% with the ETFs yielding around 4% and the higher-yield CEFs around 5%. It's also worth keeping in mind that CEFs in aggregate tend to overdistribute, which actually compresses the differential between ETFs and CEFs even more.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Taking a total return perspective, the total price return of the two ETFs compares quite favorably to the CEFs, particularly on a risk-adjusted basis.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

NAV returns are less favorable but still respectable.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

So, on balance, it seems to us that investors choosing ETFs forgo about 1% of yield per annum on average while potentially mitigating drawdowns of several points if we go through another risk-off period.

2. Avoid CEFs Vulnerable To Distribution Cuts

Our second strategy to mitigate risk in rich muni CEFs focuses specifically on distribution risk. CEFs that cut distributions often suffer steep price falls as the market recalibrates the price-to-yield relationship.

In this section, we look at national muni CEFs for which we receive monthly distribution coverage and UNII levels. In the chart below, we plot those funds with distribution coverage above 95% and with a positive UNII/current distribution ratio. Obviously, there is no guarantee these funds will not cut distributions since the decision encompasses other factors such as forward-looking market outlook by the management team, but we think the funds below have an edge.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, PIMCO, Nuveen, Blackrock

Distribution coverage and UNII are not the only factor that should drive investment decisions, so we try to round it out in the chart below by filtering funds according to the following criteria:

Covered Yield > 4% (covered yield is current yield adjusted for coverage)

Discount < 0

Coverage > 98%

UNII > 0

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, PIMCO, Nuveen, Blackrock

Out of these funds, we particularly like NEV, BTA, and BLE for an attractive combination of discount, covered yield, alpha and coverage metrics.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, TIINGO

Conclusion

The recent run-up in muni CEF prices and tight CEF and bond valuations suggest that sector returns in the medium term are likely to be muted. In our view, investors who would like to bank recent returns and lower their risk while maintaining muni exposure have two options - rotate to a muni ETF to avoid the potential mean-reversion and volatility in CEF discounts or rotate to CEFs with more robust coverage and UNII profiles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.