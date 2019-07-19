Leggett & Platt: Let This Mattress Manufacturer Put A Spring In Your Portfolio's Step

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Low Budget Dividend Investing as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

As a comparatively new dividend investor, I have honed in on Leggett and Platt (NYSE: LEG) stock as an opportunity both to diversify my growing portfolio and inject a health stream of cash into my account. Despite slowing growth, I believe Leggett and Platt is currently undervalued, offers a safe and growing dividend, and currently sits at an attractive price point.

Why Leggett and Platt?

When I began investing a little under two years ago, my primary motivation was to generate passive income to supplement my salary as a college professor. In an effort to generate more income early in the investment process, I was drawn to high-yield, low growth stocks such as PPL (NYSE: PPL) and AT&T (NYSE: T). Over time, to diversify, I began accumulating shares of stock in lower-yielding industries with greater growth potential such as technology. This decision has drastically increased the value of my portfolio, but, predictably, has also resulted in a lower yield. As I have continued to diversify across sectors, I am trying to maintain a healthy yield on equity north of 4%. Recently, I decided to diversify into consumer cyclicals and want to buy shares of a company that offers the following:

A yield at or above 4%.

A long history of dividend increases.

A healthy-enough underlying business to continue hiking dividends.

Reasonable, if modest, growth prospects to conserve capital and possibly gain value.

A discounted price, compared with historical averages.

A wide economic moat to fend off competitors and maintain market share.

I have concluded that Leggett and Platt hits all of these marks.

The Dividend

Leggett and Platt is a member of the Standard and Poor's list of Dividend Aristocrats, having raised its dividend annually for 48 consecutive years. In May, Leggett and Platt's board of directors announced yet another dividend hike, bumping the stock's quarterly payout 5.3% to $0.40 per share. At a current price of $39.27 at the close of the market on July 17, 2019, the company's stock offers a juicy 4.07% dividend yield. This is more than a quarter percent higher than the stock's ten-year average yield of 3.8%, which immediately places Leggett and Platt on my radar as a potential investment.

Company Prospects

Of course, a high yield can also indicate a struggling company. Indeed, one of the first things I noticed when I began looking at Leggett and Platt as a potential investment is the fact that it lags the Standard and Poor 500 by a fairly significant margin. Despite a 5.06% increase in price over the last month, LEG stock is still down by 13.17% since last year. The S&P 500, on the other hand, is up 6.65%:

Data byYCharts

I decided to look to the company's financials for some clarity. As it turns out, Leggett and Plattreported a disappointing first quarter, with adjusted earnings of 49 cents, thereby missing the consensus estimate of 52 cents by 5.8%. Furthermore, this number represented a 14% decrease from the 57 cents reported in the first quarter of 2018. With $263.3 million on hand in cash and cash equivalents (down from $268.1 million dollars at the conclusion of 2018), a 29% drop in cash flow from operations year over year, and a spike in long-term debt from $1.17 billion to $2.41 billion:

Data by YCharts

To be sure, on paper, Leggett and Platt's earnings report does not provide many bright spots. While revenue was up 12.28% year-over-year, net income was down 21.44%, diluted earnings per share were down 21.05%, net profit margin was down a whopping 29.99%, and cash on hand was down 46.77%.

These numbers gave me pause. I don't just want a stock with 4% yield; I want a stock with a 4% yield that will also provide modest capital gains. From these numbers, Leggett and Platt looked like a bit of a dud. I would hate to buy a company saddled with long-term debt, weak earnings, and poor prospects for future growth.

Still, the company's long history of dividend hikes that continued uninterrupted through the Great Recession suggested to me that the company's long-term strategy still very much aligned with my needs:

Data by YCharts

I suspected the recent struggles were more of a temporary hiccup than the beginning of the end. After all, the Carthage, Missouri-based company is one of the largest manufacturers of bedding and related materials in the United States. In addition to producing mattresses found in bedrooms across the globe, Leggett and Platt is also a major player in the automotive industry, where it provides motors to control power windows, lumbar support devices, and seat cushioning, among other indispensable products.

As I looked over the company's financial reports, I soon understood that at least some of the disappointing numbers can be attributed to the company's acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions for $125 billion in January. The acquisition, which grants Leggett and Platt access to highly sought-after foam technology for use in its products, took a hefty bite out of the company's cash reserves, but is a one-time occurrence.

As it stands, the Elite Comfort Solutions acquisition is part of Leggett and Platt's strategy for achieving a 6-9% annual revenue growth and a total shareholder return that places LEG in the top 25% of the S&P 500. With mattress sales expected to double in the next 4-5 years and compressed mattresses with specialty foams such as those produced by Elite anticipated to account for more than half of the market by 2026, Leggett and Platt projects double-digit sales growth and accretive EBITDA margins during this time period.

I am heartened by the acquisition of such a major player in the fastest-growing segment of Leggett and Platt's core business of mattress production. It suggests not only an adaptation to evolving consumer preferences, it also suggests an awareness of and desire to meet the growing demands of e-commerce. Rather than a no-growth dividend trap, LEG has positioned itself to grow.

But is the dividend safe?

One of the first things I look at when evaluating the reliability of a company's dividend is its payout ratio. Unless I am looking at a REIT or utility, I tend to be wary of companies with ratios higher than 60-65%. At present, Leggett and Platt pays out 70% of its earnings as dividends, which is a bit on the high side. However, I am confident that the company can comfortably afford to continue paying and growing the dividend for several reasons:

The company enjoys a very wide competitive moat. Leggett and Platt's long history working with its customers has resulted in a dominant market position from which the company can acquire and integrate competitors such as Elite Comfort Solutions rather than lose market share to them. Plus, with the newly-imposed tarriffs on Chinese mattresses, the company's most significant foreign competitors now face significant headwinds in the U.S.

The mattress and furniture industries are slow-moving. Unlike high-tech products with short life cycles, mattresses and other furniture tend not to require as much research and development to satisfy customer demands. As such, Leggett and Platt only spends $25 million on research each year, accounting for 0.6% of revenue.

Cash flow is sufficient to cover and grow the dividend. Perhaps most importantly, Leggett and Platt not only has the funds to cover the dividend today, it fully expects to have the funds to boost it in the future. While they may not be eye-poppingly impressive, the company's projected 9.2% annual earnings growth and 4.3% yearly revenue growth will easily cover the dividend and even result in a lower payout ratio.

The company has anticipated key changes in its industry and has charted a path forward with these changes in mind. Rather than rest on its laurels as a premier manufacturer of spring mattresses, Leggett and Platt has embraced the foam mattresses that have superseded the company's legacy product to become a market leader in compressed mattresses. They are divesting low performance businesses and replacing them with the products consumers demand. A growing business with a stated commitment to continued dividend growth bodes well for LEG investors.

The Verdict

If you're looking for impressive capital gains, Leggett and Platt may not the right tree for you to be barking up. It does not pretend to be a seedling cracking through the soil, looking to reach towards the sky. Rather, it focuses on total shareholder return, bearing consistent fruit in the form of a growing and healthy dividend, gradual growth, and share buybacks. If you happen to be a conservative investor who wishes to preserve your capital while generating a reliable income stream, though, Leggett and Platt may very well be up your alley.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG, PPL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.