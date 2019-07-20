Super SWANs can fall (though usually less) with the broader market, and “sleep well at night” only pertains to the quality of the company/MLP and the safety of the payout.

I want to highlight why Enterprise Product Partners, the highest quality MLP, is currently a strong buy.

Recognizing that dividend investors are hungry for yield, we have extended our coverage universe to include Master Limited Partnerships.

This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.

I recently introduced a list of 28 REIT SWANs, and as I explained "there are only nine SWANs on this list (of dividend growers) that have increased their dividend by an average of 5% per year." And within that short list (of nine SWANs) there are just a smaller sample of REITs that are trading at an attractive margin of safety.

Recognizing that dividend investors are hungry for yield, we have extended our coverage universe to include Master Limited Partnerships (or MLPs).

4 Reasons Enterprise Products Partners Is A Strong Super SWAN Buy

Super SWANs are as close to perfect dividend stocks as you can find on Wall Street. Dividend Kings tracks 40 of these legendary income payers, and unfortunately, most are highly overvalued right now.

However, no matter how overheated the market gets, something good always is on sale. Which is why I want to highlight why Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), the highest-quality MLP, is currently a strong buy.

There are four reasons why this 6% yielding pipeline giant will not just deliver clockwork-like safe and growing income over time, but at its current 10% discount to fair value, has the potential to also beat the market with 11% to 13% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Reason 1: Excellent Payout Safety

To be a Super SWAN it takes a perfect quality score based on three metrics

5/5 dividend safety (excellent), based on payout ratio, balance sheet, and cash flow stability over time

3/3 business model (wide moat, consistent above industry average profitability, long growth runway)

3/3 management quality (superb capital allocation, a proven track record of smart growth strategies and dividend friendly corporate culture)

Enterprise’s distribution safety is basically bulletproof courtesy of

62% analyst forecast 2019 payout ratio (1.61 coverage ratio) - 1.7 in Q1

BBB+ stable credit rating (tied for the highest in the industry)

3.4 net debt/EBITDA (vs 4.3 industry average)

Interest coverage ratio 4.8 (vs 4.5 industry average)

(Source: investor presentation)

94% of its debt is fixed rate, and half of it in the form of 30-year bonds. The fortress-like balance sheet is what has allowed EPD to steadily lower its borrowing costs despite extending its durations (and thus locking in improved investment returns).

On June 24 EPD sold $1.25 billion in 10-year and $1.25 billion in 30-year bonds, at rock bottom low-interest rates of 3.1% and 4.2%, respectively. That 3.6% weighted interest rate means EPD’s borrowing costs will fall even lower and is a great sign that its access to low-cost capital keeps getting better.

In this capital-intensive industry cost of capital is a major competitive advantage and few have access to more cheap funding sources than EPD. At the end of Q1 2019, EPD had $4.7 billion in liquidity, basically equal to its current $5 billion growth project backlog.

(Source: investor presentation)

And while many MLPs got in trouble with debt during the great oil crash of 2014 to 2016 (second-worst in 50 years) with debt/adjusted EBITDA ratios hitting almost 7.0 industry-wide (some used 8 to 9X leverage) EPD’s conservative management never went above 4.4.

By the end of the year, EPD expects leverage will be 3.9, well below the industry average and the 5.0 level considered safe by credit rating agencies. In Q1 2019 EPD was funding its growth with 56% retained cash flow and 44% debt. This is below its debt capital of 47%, meaning that EPD’s leverage is likely to remain stable at below 4.0 for the foreseeable future.

The key to Enterprise’s supreme payout security is its nationwide spanning and vertically-integrated network of midstream infrastructure. A network that is wide moat (it’s spent $68 billion over 20 years to construct it), and serves the needs of virtually the entire oil and gas industry, in nearly all major energy-producing regions of the country.

(Source: investor presentation)

83% of that cash flow is fee based, most under long-term contracts (31% are 10 years of longer) and with provisions that not just ensure volumes (100% for new NGL facilities) but even adjusted EBITDA margins in some cases. 80% of its contracts are with investment-grade customers (hundreds of them) with 35% being with A-rated corporations. On average a molecule of gas or oil will pass through six of EPD’s facilities on its way from the production site to the end consumer, with the MLP collecting fees every step of the way.

The recession/commodity insensitive nature of the cash flow is why EPD has delivered 20 consecutive years of distribution growth, including 60 consecutive quarterly increases (15 years).

(Source: Ycharts)

While EPD’s MLP status may not allow it to ever become a dividend aristocrat (S&P 500 doesn’t allow MLPs and they make the official list), it's well on its way to becoming a dividend champion (any company with 25-plus consecutive years of payout hikes). That’s a status it will almost certainly achieve in 2024.

Reason 2: A Wide Moat Business Model With A Long Growth Runway

Like Buffett, we love wide-moat businesses, meaning companies with competitive advantages that allow them to earn above average profitability for decades. EPD owns tens of billions worth of mission-critical infrastructure that is often regulated (by FERC or state agencies) and or is too costly to reproduce.

(Source: investor presentation)

And the best in class management team (more on them later) has proven capable of delivering industry-leading returns on invested capital, not just over the last 14 years, but in all economic, industry and commodity price environments. EPD’s average ROIC over the past decade has been 12%, which if maintained, would be nearly four times its current cash cost of capital.

But while a wide moat is nice, it’s not very useful without a long growth runway (at least not if you want decent payout growth and total return potential). Fortunately for EPD, its growth runway is likely 30 years long and massive.

(Source: investor presentation)

Through 2025 alone oil production is expected to grow 46% to 17 million bpd. NGL production (what EPD is primarily focused on) even faster. For context in 2005, pre-shale revolution, the US produced about 5 million bpd of oil and oil condensates. And the US Energy Information Administration estimates that US oil production might peak at 20 million bpd if technology keeps improving and we avoid an oil crash taking crude to below $40 for several years (OPEC + Russia are committed to maintaining global oil prices above $60).

(Source: investor presentation)

US refineries are not set up to handle the sweet (low sulfur) crude we’re producing so most of our production growth is going to exports.

EPD was one of the first two companies in America authorized by Congress to export oil (before 2016 it was illegal) and has rapidly expanded its capacity to meet future demand. Today the mighty Permian Basin (which some analysts estimate holds nearly 250 billion remaining barrels of recoverable oil) is producing more than 8 million bpd. Export capacity in the region is just 2 million, showing the kind of massive demand for export infrastructure that EPD is tapping into.

By 2025 analysts expect US oil exports to hit 8 million bpd (EIA estimates they might peak at 10 million by 2030), a 300% increase from 2018’s record year.

(Source: investor presentation)

Remember how in the Graduate we learned that plastics are the future? Well, that’s been the case since 1970 with plastic, specifically petrochemicals like ethylene and propylene, created from NGLs, have seen demand growth outstrip most other commodities.

Worried about EVs crushing gasoline and diesel demand in the future? According to the International Energy Agency by 2030 one-third of the world’s oil and gas will go to petrochemicals, driven by a doubling of plastic demand from emerging markets like China and India.

Right now the US petrochemical industry is investing $200 billion (and creating nearly 800,000 jobs) to boost US petrochemical export capacity by 60% by the early 2020s. And EPD management says that industry executives tell it that high spending on NGL infrastructure will be needed throughout the next decade. This is why 85% of the MLP’s growth backlog is focused on either NGL production or petrochemicals.

On July 8 EPD announced three expansion projects at its Houston terminal designed to increase liquefied petroleum gas and chemical export capacity by 40%. The MLP already is exporting nearly 2 million bpd worth of oil, condensate, LPG and petrochemicals, and that figure will rise steadily through 2025

But the MLP’s $2.7 billion in annualized retained cash flow really is where it stands out above its peers. EPD estimates it will need about $3 billion per year to fund its growth projects over time. The shift to self funding was not just accomplished one year earlier than planned, but the MLP’s growth projects could be almost entirely funded by retained DCF alone.

This gives EPD excellent financial flexibility to ramp up growth spending whenever it sees a good opportunity as it just did on July 8.

Management expects that by 2025 US oil exports will increase from 3 million bpd to 8 million and LPG exports double from 1.4 million to 2.8 million bpd. The MLP’s low cost of capital, self-funding business model and skilled management team means it’s very well positioned to profit from these secular trends.

Today management’s shadow backlog (projects it will make official if it can secure long-term contracts first) is $5 to $10 billion, on top of that more than $5 billion of projects already under construction.

If growth opportunities slow? Then the MLP can repurchase units ($2 billion already authorized) and/or accelerate its distribution growth. But it’s likely to be a long time before growth opportunities taper off, given that America’s energy boom is expected to require $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure by 2035 and over $1 trillion by 2050.

(Source: EIA)

US oil production is expected to grow all next decade and then remain strong and stable through 2040. US natural gas production, fueled by strong export demand and a total switch from coal to gas for baseload power, will remain stable through 2050 at least.

Basically, EPD is one of the industry juggernauts poised to profit, not just for a few years, but for decades, and shower income investors with both safe payouts and excellent risk-adjusted total returns.

And overseeing this stable cash flow growth bonanza is the best management teams in the industry.

Reason 3: World Class Management You Can Trust

Here’s how Morningstar’s Stephen Ellis describes Enterprise.

“While many other midstream operators are playing checkers, Enterprise Products Partners is a chess master. It is the pre-eminent midstream infrastructure company, vertically integrated with best-in-class assets at nearly every point in the midstream value chain.” - Morningstar

Achieving such a dominant and wide moat is no accident, but a testament to the best management in the industry, led by CEO Jim Teague, who has been in the top job since 2016. Before that he spent six years as COO and has more than 40 years of industry experience. Randa Duncan Williams is Chairwoman of the Board and the daughter of the MLP’s founders. The Duncan family owns EPCO, the general partner of the MLP, and though that 32% of the units (they are eating their own cooking).

The unit holder friendly management of the Duncans and EPD’s executives are the ones that eliminated 50% of IDRs in 2002 (without excessive dilution or a payout cut) and the rest in 2010. Enterprise was one of the first MLPs to get rid of IDRs, which sent up to 50% of marginal cash flow to the GP and increased its cost of capital (and slowed payout growth).

Management’s excellent capital allocation track record also extends to occasional acquisitions such as the $6 billion purchase of Oiltanking in 2015, which set it up to dominate the future of US oil exports. Since its 1998 IPO EPD has made $26 billion in acquisitions and almost all of those deals were for top-grade assets, at fair prices, and have worked out well for investors.

More recently management shifted toward a totally self-funding business model, eliminating the need for future equity issuances (other than DRIP). No matter how low EPD’s price might fall, its growth potential will not be affected.

(Source: investor presentation)

The goal was to fund 50% of growth with retained cash flow by the end of 2019. In Q1 EPD surpassed that at 56%. This continues a long tradition of EPD underpromising and overdelivering on guidance. Self funding is the new gold standard of MLP blue chips and EPD’s overachieving its self-funding goals makes a low-risk business model even safer.

But the final reason Enteprise is a “strong buy today” is that all this quality can be had for not just fair value, but a 10% discount. For a low-risk high-yield Super SWAN like this that makes for a truly tantalizing opportunity.

Reason 4: Attractive Valuation And 11% to 13% Total Return Potential While You Enjoy A Very Safe 6% Yield

The essence of Super SWAN investing is buying wonderful companies at a fair price. As fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale (SA’s valuation guru and F.A.S.T Graphs founder) likes to say “valuation isn’t an opinion, it’s a fact.”

What Mr. Carnevale means is that stock prices can be crazy volatile in the short term. But over the long term, they tend to mean revert (for companies with stable business models) to a level that, in the words of Benjamin Graham (Buffett’s mentor and the father of value investing), “weighs the substance of a company.”

Thus I’ve adopted a new historical valuation model that estimates the historical fair value a company is likely to eventually return to. This is based on 10 relevant metrics investors care about including

5-year average yield: $29

13-year median yield: $31

25-year (or since IPO) average yield: $27

10-year average PE ratio: Not applicable for MLPs

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF): Not applicable for MLPs

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs, DCF for MLPs): $37

10-year average price/free cash flow: Not applicable for MLPs

10-year average price/EBITDA: $35

10-year average price/EBIT: $38

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt): $35

Average Historical Fair Value: $33

Current Price: $29.95

Discount to Historical Fair Value: 10%

Not every metric is applicable to every industry, but the seven that are estimate that Enterprise is worth $33 today. That’s not based on pie in the sky forecasts or arbitrarily assigning valuation multiples based on expected future interest rates.

Rather it’s based on the actual prices investors have paid in the past five to 20 years for EPD, in all manner of economic, industry, market and interest rate environments.

For a level 11 quality Super SWAN like this I’m happy to recommend buying it at its fair value. So with EPD now 10% historically undervalued that makes it a strong buy today, factoring in its quality.

That’s because it’s likely to not just deliver a safe 6% yield that grows over time (including during future oil crashes and recessions) but is likely to deliver double-digit and market-beating returns as well.

The S&P 500’s historical total return is 9.1% CAGR (7% after inflation). Today most asset managers expect the S&P 500 to deliver far lower returns on the order of 4% to 7%.

Asset Manager Forward Return Expectations

(Source: Morningstar)

To estimate EPD’s realistic five-year CAGR total return potential I use a range based on realistic growth estimates and mean reversion to the most useful valuation metric, P/ocf (a close proxy for DCF).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Over the past 20 years, EPD has traded at an average price/cash flow of 11.3. During the last decade, in the modern low-rate environment (likely to persist for the foreseeable future) the average price to cash flow has been 11.9.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This is the valuation level that the stock can be expected to return to if it grows at its historical 5% rate. To estimate total returns we need a realistic estimate of future growth, one that’s based on realistic and historical levels.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

EPD typically grows at mid to high single digits, and analysts are currently expecting cash flow growth of 4% CAGR over the next five years. That’s within reason but might be on the low side since EPD doesn't disclose its long-term growth backlog (just projects under construction). Given how many new projects the MLP has been announcing over the past year, I consider 6% a realistic upper-end range for growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

EPD’s 11% to 13% CAGR realistic return potential is sufficient to likely beat the market by a large amount over the coming years, all while owning the highest quality name in the industry.

Note that if the price was at fair value, then the total return potential would be 9% to 11%, still likely to deliver double-digit returns, 60% of which would be very safe and tax-deferred income.

But just because EPD is a Super SWAN doesn’t mean there aren’t risks to consider.

Risks To Consider

Fundamentally the biggest risks to any MLP is executional (bringing growth projects online on budget and on time) and in management being right about long-term trends.

Unlike some MLPs/midstream corps, EPD’s growth backlog is at low risk of costly delays from environmentalists challenging permits in court. That’s because it’s primarily focused on Texas NGL projects, where regulators are very favorable and this kind of project doesn’t usually get challenged in court (not on NIMBY/environmentalist radars).

However, the big risk to EPD is that its huge bet on the future of NGL demand is predicated on strong long-term global growth, including in emerging markets like China. In Q2 2019 China’s economy officially (this figure is likely inflated) grew at 6.2%, below expectations (6.3% to 6.4%) and the slowest growth rate in 27 years. While the trade war isn’t entirely the reason for this, it’s a major factor.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The same is true of overall global manufacturing, which is now in a mild recession after the trade war (which began in early 2018) has steadily reduced global trade and harmed manufacturing.

In the US, the Federal Reserve’s data revealed a 1.9% YOY reduction in US industrial production in Q1 and a 1.2% YOY decline in Q2. Manufacturing output declined 1.9% YOY in Q1 and 2.2% in Q2, as rising tariffs continue to take their toll.

But the good news is that those modest declines are

Record high 2018 levels

Caused primarily by a trade war that won’t last forever

Manufacturing is 12% of the US economy according to the Bureau of Economic analysis which is dominated by services and consumer spending (70% of GDP)

Thus far the overall job market remains strong, the Fed’s Beige Book (survey of business conditions) shows companies remain worried about the trade war but relatively optimistic, and US growth estimates appear to be stabilizing at 1.5% to 1.7% for Q2 2019 (far from recessionary levels).

(Source: Atlanta Federal Reserve)

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The New York Fed’s growth model says that growth might pick up in Q3 (1.8% growth).

Of course, the final $300 billion Chinese import tariffs going into effect (mid-September or later) could change this outlook for the worse. China and the US are back to May’s framework for negotiation, the one that was 90% complete according to numerous media reports.

But the final 10% is the sticking point (China is demanding any deal immediately end all tariffs, the US wants gradual tariff roll-off to ensure compliance). Once the 90-day comment period on the final tariff round is over (September 17th) the final 25% tariffs could be announced without warning.

That could hammer US manufacturing even more (Chinese imports fell 31% YOY in June vs 8% decrease in US imports, meaning the trade deficit Trump is focused on keeps getting worse) and slow growth to 1% or less. Moody’s estimates that eight rate cuts by the Fed (to zero) could boost growth by about 1%.

But that’s 12 months after the last cut, and the Fed is famous for not reacting fast enough and thus has only orchestrated a soft landing once (1998 rate cut that un-inverted the yield curve following the Russian default crisis).

Based on the Cleveland Fed’s economic/recession forecasting model I estimate the current 12-month recession risk today at 36% (based on a yield curve of -7 basis points, if that were to persist for a full month).

That’s down slightly from June’s average risk of 38% and the peak 42% we hit in early July. But it's still near the highest levels in a decade, which is why I’m watching the macro picture so closely.

I bring up recession risk because, while EPD is a proven market beater (as virtually all Super SWANs are), level 11/11 quality does NOT mean short-term volatility can’t or won’t happen.

EPD Total Returns Since January 1999

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1= EPD

All stocks are risk assets (other than generating income they are NOTHING like bonds) which can result in some wild swings. Over the past 20 years, EPD has been 68% less volatile than the S&P 500, BUT even low volatility stocks can drop hard and fast at times.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) Portfolio 1 = EPD

Typically EPD suffers smaller declines during bear markets. But note that it still falls a significant amount (NOT a bond alternative). In contrast, since 1945 bonds have risen 94% of the time in years the S&P 500 has declined.

In contrast stocks, even Super SWANs like Enterprise can suffer not just severe drops during recessions, but pretty much at any time (the stock market is infinitely stupid in the short term).

Here are all the 10%-plus single month declines EPD has suffered over the past 20 years.

February 1999: -12.3%

June 2002: -27.3% (one-month bear market followed by a 26.2% July rally)

September 2002: -10.5%

September 2008: -12.5%

November 2008: -12.4%

September 2015: -11.4%

The point is that even the best dividend stocks in the world can be highly volatile at times, and SWANing has nothing to do with volatility, but rather risk management and proper asset allocation.

A properly-constructed portfolio, including enough cash/bonds to meet expenses while riding out a decline in the market, is how you truly build a bunker portfolio that lets you sleep well at night no matter what the economy or market is doing.

Bottom Line: Enterprise Products Partners Is The Classic “Wonderful Company At A Fair Price”

For Super SWANs, dividend stocks that are as close to perfect as you can find on Wall Street, paying fair value is a great way to earn exponentially growing income and market-beating returns with very low risk.

While there are lots of quality midstream corporations/MLPs you can buy today, many trading at significant discounts to fair value, none can match Enterprise Products Partners for quality or SWANiness during all economic/market/industry and interest rate environments.

And given the MLP's 10% discount to historical fair value, I’m happy to place a “strong-buy” on this legendary income investment today. It’s also why Enterprise is a holding in Dividend King’s...

Fortress Portfolio

$1 Million Retirement Portfolio (our balanced portfolio of stocks/preferred shares/bonds)

High-Yield Blue Chip Portfolio

Just remember that all of my recommendations are meant for the equity portion of a well-diversified and properly constructed portion that incorporates the right asset allocation for your needs.

Super SWANs can fall (though usually less) with the broader market and “sleep well at night” only pertains to the quality of the company/MLP and the safety of the payout. It does not imply a lack of short-term volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.