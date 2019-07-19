U.S. Bancorp Doing Fine, With Opportunities To Counterbalance Spread Pressure

U.S. Bancorp shares look fairly valued today but may do better than peers more dependent upon spread revenue.

U.S. Bancorp's second quarter earnings were a little better than expected, with a stronger contribution from fee-based businesses offsetting some yield pressure.

For the most part, U.S. Bancorp (USB) thrives on consistency. That makes quarter-to-quarter reporting a little less exciting, but if you want excitement, U.S. Bancorp really isn't the stock for you anyway. Second quarter results were another solid performance from a reliably solid bank, and U.S. Bancorp's combination of low spread compression and healthy fee-based revenue growth was encouraging relative to increasing spread pressure.

U.S. Bancorp might have more going for it than you'd think at first glance. With net interest margins likely to narrow even more over the next year, investors will do well to find banks that can offset that pressure. For U.S. Bancorp, growing fee-based businesses, organic de novo branch growth, and branch consolidation can all help offset that pressure. Like PNC Financial (PNC), which also has some valuable spread counterweights, U.S. Bancorp isn't particularly cheap, but the shares still look like a decent hold here.

Not Much Drama, Good Or Bad, But A Slightly Better Quarter

U.S. Bancorp's second quarter results were basically in line, which is fine in a quarter where a lot of banks have reported somewhat lackluster pre-provision profit results. Revenue was a little better than expected, driving a small (1% or $0.01/share) beat at the pre-provision line.

Revenue rose 3% year over year and 4% quarter over quarter, with both net interest income and fee income growing 3% yoy. Net interest income was less impressive on a quarterly basis, with 1% growth, as modest balance sheet growth (up 2%) was offset by 3bp of spread compression. Unlike so many banks this quarter, U.S. Bancorp didn't come in meaningfully short on NIM, with only a 1bp miss.

In the fee-based businesses, revenue grew almost 9% sequentially and beat expectations. Card revenue rose 4% yoy and 20% qoq, and merchant processing was likewise strong at 4% yoy and 7% qoq growth.

With 2% growth yoy and qoq, operating expenses were a bit above expectations, but not to a meaningful extent. Pre-provision profits rose 4% yoy and 7% qoq on a core adjusted basis. Tangible book per share rose 12% yoy and 3% qoq.

Familiar Pressures On The Balance Sheet

U.S. Bancorp's loan performance was par for the course in a quarter where most large banks are reporting okay-but-not-great loan growth. With average loan balances up 4% yoy and 1.1% qoq, U.S. Bancorp was pretty much right in line with the Fed report for large bank loan growth in the second quarter (up 1% on an average balance basis).

U.S. Bancorp slightly outperformed the large bank group in C&I lending (up 1.4% versus 1.1%), though PNC did exceptionally well this quarter. Mortgage lending was also stronger than average (up almost 2%), but card loans were curiously up just 1% against a peer average of more than 4%. Competitive pressures on yields are just as much a factor for U.S. Bancorp as anyone else, with average loan yield down 5bp from the prior quarter.

Deposit growth isn't a problem, with U.S. Bancorp posting almost 3% qoq growth in average deposits against a peer average of +1.5%. U.S. Bancorp is also doing relatively well with non-interest-bearing deposits, as the 7.5% year-over-year decline in average NIB balances was about average (roughly in line with PNC and Bank of America (BAC) ), while the 0.5% qoq decline was a little better than average. Not surprisingly, deposit costs continue to rise (interest-bearing deposit costs rose 4bp qoq), as do deposit betas, and U.S. Bancorp's 40% cumulative beta is a little high relative to Wells Fargo (WFC), Citi (C), PNC, and Bank of America.

This spread pressure isn't likely to get better. While U.S. Bancorp isn't as asset-sensitive as Bank of America or Citizens (CFG), it is still negatively exposed to lower rates, and it now seems likely that the Fed will begin an easing cycle.

On a more positive note, credit quality remains surprisingly and persistently good.

Can Internal Drivers Offset External Pressures?

Further net interest margin compression looms as a near-term earnings threat to the whole banking sector, and there's not a lot that can be done to offset it now. I don't expect deposit betas to go down all that much, and I expect that banks will be dealing with lower NIMs for the next year or two.

Management could elect to run down some higher-cost deposits (the loan/deposit ratio gives the bank flexibility), but I believe other internal efforts will have a bigger positive impact. With the bank no longer constrained by a consent order, it can get about the business of closing branches, and management has upped its consolidation target to 10% to 15% (from 10%). Those savings should emerge over the next two years.

At the same time that the bank is closing unneeded branches, de novo organic branch-based growth also offers an opportunity for growth. U.S. Bancorp is looking to expand into new markets (including the Southeast) and is following a digital-driven, branch-lite/skinny branch plan similar to what PNC is doing in markets like Kansas City and Dallas. With a national name based on its card, mortgage, and auto business, U.S. Bancorp should have a better-than-average chance of creating sticky relationships that go beyond yield-shoppers.

Last but not least is the growth potential of the fee-based businesses. Payments, in particular, is an area seeing strong growth, and while U.S. Bancorp management has said it's not interested in whole bank acquisitions (though I think a merger of equals with PNC would still be compelling), they are more interested in using M&A to build up fee-generating businesses like payments.

The Outlook

Given the ongoing pressures on loan growth and the prospect of increasing pressure on spreads, I'm lowering my expectations for U.S. Bancorp over the next three years (as I have for almost every bank I follow). I still believe that long-term core earnings growth around 3% is attainable, but USB likely won't hit that mark for the next two or three years.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings, P/E, and an ROTCE-driven P/TBV valuation approach, I believe the mid-$50s is where U.S. Bancorp shares should be trading, and that's where they're trading today. I still believe that investors can reasonably expect a high single-digit annualized return from here, but I don't think there's anything "extra" on offer. Still given the prospect for other banks to be hurt worse by spread pressures, a bank like U.S. Bancorp with internal drivers to offset that pressure could still outperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.