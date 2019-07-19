Natural Gas: Weak Near-Term Demand Keeps Prices Low

But if the August weather outlook turns out to be warmer than normal, then we still see an upside risk to $2.5 to $2.6.

The market is currently very comfortable with the EOS forecast of 3.6+ Tcf. The higher the storage level going into winter, the less the probability of a price spike.

Cooling demand is expected to fall materially next week. This will keep prices under pressure.

For the week of July 19, we have a preliminary estimate of +30 Bcf.

Welcome to the July swoon edition of Natural Gas Daily!

This week saw EIA report +62 Bcf for the week ending July 12. This was lower than our forecast of +64 Bcf and lower than the consensus average of +65 Bcf.

Next Week's Estimate

For the week of July 19, we have a preliminary estimate of +30 Bcf. This would be lower than the five-year average of +44 Bcf but higher than last year's +24 Bcf.

EOS is pegged at 3.64 Tcf.

Trading Position

We made no position changes today.

Weak Near-Term Demand Keeps Prices Low

The elevated cooling demand we saw the last week is about to take a pause:

CDDs are expected to drop pretty materially by early next week and will last for most of next week. This will keep near-term demand capped which would keep prices low.

The sudden cooling toward the end of July took the natural gas bulls by surprise with the drop in price this week. We saw this develop over last weekend's weather model updates, which was convincingly bearish.

But the outlook for summer isn't over yet. There are signs starting to pick-up that the start of August will be warmer than normal.

As you can see in the 15-day outlook, the Northeast is expected to be warmer than normal, boosting CDDs back above average and result in lower than normal injections.

But as we exit the peak cooling demand season, the market's reaction to warmer than normal weather will slowly diminish. That's because despite a potentially bullish August, the end of storage estimate is still around 3.64 Tcf, which is more than enough to get us through winter heating demand season.

This just means that the more the market is comfortable heading into winter, the less price spike risk there is.

For us, we think the market has indeed repriced down the equilibrium. Our view is that if August does turn out to be warmer than normal, then we should see prices gravitate back toward the $2.5 to $2.6 range. This will provide us with a favorable risk/reward long opportunity. But on a technical basis, the recent price weakness suggests we could see prices fall back to the previous low.

The key for market participants is to understand the development in the weather outlook and trade accordingly. At the moment, it appears the cold spell at the end of July is transitory.

