Oil - Geopolitical Tensions Escalate For Oil Just As Global Storage Draws Show-Up

Because if Iran gives up regional proxy, it means Saudi would be able to hold greater influence, which is something Iran will not give up.

One of the main sticking points for the Iran nuclear deal was the pullback of regional proxies. But the Saudi source indicates that this is not even up for discussion.

We thought the sell-off in oil this week was strange especially since the market should see the incoming crude draw for next week (-10 mbbls).

Note: This was first published to HFI Research subscribers as a part of the Oil Market Fundamentals daily report. For more info, see here.

Oil prices are rebounding today as geopolitical tensions resurface with Iran announcing the capture of 1 UK vessel, while another one is being rumored to be captured. At the moment, WTI is going to close out the day around ~$56.20, but on a weekly basis, the close marks a negative week.

The weird thing about the sell-off this week is that most market participants should know that next week's US crude storage report is going to show a sizable draw. Our preliminary estimate shows a draw of ~10 mbbls for next week's report.

In addition, we posted our thoughts on where US crude storage is headed by the end of August.

On the Iranian deal front, the recent rumor about a potential deal between Iran and the US is a non-starter. One of the requirements for the Iranians has to do with regional proxies. Iran uses various proxies in the region to counterpunch Saudi's influence. From the Saudi side, it's not the threat of nuclear weapon or ballistic missiles, it's the growing proxy influence Iran has.

If we also go back to a report BCA wrote a year ago, the geopolitical expert from BCA also talked about Iran's proxy in the region being the main reason for the Nuclear deal in 2015.

As a result, our analysis is that there is no impending Iran/US deal anytime soon because the main criteria are for Iran to stop using proxies, which is, in essence, giving control to the Saudis. That will never happen.

If so, and this week's sell-off is due to the market's perception that the Iran sanctions will be lifted, then we think the market will correct itself.

According to Expected Value's oil price forecast chart, next week's report has the fair value of WTI between $58 to $59. We should see a recovery in price to that level.

On the global oil front, Brent timespreads continue to weaken. We don't know the cause of this other than that the Russians are now starting to blend clean crude with the tainted ones. This appears to be solving the issue faster than the market expected. Other than that, we don't have another good explanation for this especially considering Asian refinery margins are hitting YTD highs while Dubai timespreads remain well supported.

On the Saudi side, indications are for Saudi crude export volumes to be substantially lower in July. This has already started to pressure global oil-on-water. It appears to us that the Saudis are going to take a cautious stance in H2 with regards to their oil exports. Without taking the risk of oversupplying the market especially amidst demand concerns, the Saudis may be keeping exports around 6.5 to 6.7 mb/d for H2 2019. At the moment, early indications show ~6.1 mb/d for July, but we think this is likely too low.

Lastly, if global oil-on-water trends match 2017 levels, then OECD stockpile will likely drift ~100 mbbls like what we saw in H2 2017.

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research subscribers get weekly oil storage reports like this along with EIA crude storage estimates for the following week. If you are interested, please see here for more info.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.