Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) Ebix Acquisition of Yatra Online Conference Call (Transcript)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Ebix Acquisition of Yatra Online Conference Call July 19, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Joseph - Corporate VP of Finance & HR, Ebix Inc

Robin Raina - Chairman & CEO, Ebix Inc

Dhruv Shringi - CEO, Yatra Online

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Philip Fine - Constantia Capital

Peter Mondejar - Tripletail Capital

Allen Klee - Maxim Group

Andrew Curran - University of Notre Dame

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Chris Boova - Columbia

On the call today we have Darren Joseph, Robin Raina and Dhruv Shringi.

Darren Joseph

I will now turn the call over to Robin and Dhruv.

Robin Raina

Thank you, Darren. Let me start with a few opening remarks and I'll basically keep it very brief and we will open it up for questions after that. I think we're very excited with this acquisition. We feel that this acquisition will lend itself to significant synergies and emergence of Ebix as India's largest and most profitable services company, besides helping us achieve that goal of becoming the largest enterprise financial exchange in the Asian subcontinent. Over the last few months, we have very closely with Yatra during a due diligence evolved a detailed synergistic plan, that once fully executed, we believe can provide between $0.40 to $0.75 of accretion in the non-GAAP Ebix EPS.

We're obviously very excited by the cross-selling opportunities that this combination provides us, while helping us further with some of the revenue growth that we have. We're targeting, as I have previously said in my investor calls, we're targeting revenue of somewhere close to 145 million to 150 million a quarter by the end of this year or as soon as this acquisition gets closed. We believe, post the acquisition of Yatra our quarterly run rate would be around $145 million to $150 million in quarter in India and that lends itself to significant synergies and also to significant value for an IPO that we are presently thinking of in the second quarter of 2020.

Having said that, I think -- that's basically my initial remarks, I think I would just close that by saying, that we're extremely excited by the leadership team that we are going to inherent from Yatra. And Dhruv and Maneesh, we have that the founders of Yatra, we feel they will help us tremendously with evolving an integrated Ebix travel brand that can lead in the Indian market and also allow us further expansion across the world, not only in terms of travel but also in terms of all the cross-selling opportunities that it offers.

Dhruv Shringi

Thank you, Robin. Just to add a few things, especially I would want to thank everyone for joining us today and I also want to eco Robin's sentiment about how excited we are about this combination and what it means for our company and our shareholders. We started Yatra in 2006 with the mission of creating happy travelers. I’m happy to say we've successfully done just that as we've built Yatra into one of India's most well-recognized e-commerce brands going to become the leading corporate travel service provider with more than 800 corporate customers and one of the largest consumer travel companies in India. We believe this combination with Ebix will enable us to continue on that successful path.

Furthermore, this transaction provides our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the significant upside potential of one of the fastest growing multinational on-demand software and e-commerce companies in the world, Ebix.

As Robin said, following completion of this transaction, Yatra will become a part of the EbixCash's travel portfolio alongside their brands like Via and Mercury and will continue serving customers under our Yatra brand.

Ebix Travels business is highly complementary to Yatra's platform and combining with Ebix will enable us to better serve our customers. This includes the opportunity to leverage Ebix's leading foreign exchange solutions which offer a wide variety of services to foreign travelers from 32 international airports. As part of our larger diversified organization with the necessarily scale and resources to be a leader in India's dynamic travel market, we will provide more options and an enhance experience for our joint customers and we will be an even stronger partner to our airline, hotel, car rental and other businesses we work with.

We're confident that combining Yatra's loyal customer base, comprehensive service offering and multichannel platform with Ebix's complementary businesses will create a leading online travel platform in India's largest corporate travel platform that will capture growth opportunities and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders. As we have gotten to know the Ebix team and planning for this transaction, we have been very impressed by their team members passion and dedication and we firmly believe that they are an ideal partner for Yatra.

We're pleased to deliver this transaction for the benefit of our shareholders and look forward to working with Robin and the team at Ebix as we begin a new phase of our growth and enhance value creation. Finally, I also want to take a moment to thank our employees for their tireless commitment and dedication to Yatra. None of this would have been possible without their hard work.

I'm going to now turn it over to Robin to take this forward for us. Robin?

Robin Raina

Our first question today is from Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum.

Jeff Van Rhee

A couple of questions for me. First, Dhruv welcome and certainly we're going to learn a lot more about your business and as you integrate with Ebix. Just wondering if you could take a minute and talk about your core differentiation of the platform, both on the consumer as well as the corporate side and then in the context of talking about each of those sub-segments, talk to us maybe just briefly about what are your core points of differentiation there and I have a couple of follow-ups.

Dhruv Shringi

Sure, so hi Jeff. In terms of the platforms let me start with the platform on the corporate travel side. Over the course of the last few years, we've built one of India's leading corporate travel platforms and this platform today is deeply integrated into some of the largest organizations in India. These will range from some of the largest banks in India, some of the largest consulting firms in India, some big telecom players. You name the sector and we are available there.

Our product specializes in being able to handle complex workflow solutions for our customers. It integrates expense management solutions where available and it also provides an extremely seamless solution for our customers to manage not just air bookings, but anything beyond that air as well. So it will integrate hotel service, cab rental, bus, emergency transport services, visa services, forex. So all of these multiple products get integrated into one shopping cart literally for our customers.

On the workflow side it has the ability to manage extremely complex workflow solutions, it has the ability to manage complex policy compliance and ensure an end to end seamless integrated performance and platform, from booking to billing for our customers. On the consumer side, Yatra today has the largest inventory of domestic hotels. We've got over 100,000 domestic hotels on our platform and we continue to be the leading platform for domestic hotels in India.

We're also one of the first ones to offer the booking of activities online, we've been participating and partnering with the archaeological survey of India, which is part of the government of India to book all the national tourism sites. We've got a comprehensive bouquet of all for the domestic flight operators, all the international flight operators. So it’s a fairly comprehensive one-stop solution that we offer our customers on the travel side, both on the consumer front and on the corporate side.

Jeff Van Rhee

And so maybe just a follow-up on that, then as you look at the combination here with Ebix, they've built their travel portfolio and they have a bunch of other distribution and other capabilities. Talk about what from your perspective, what are the low hanging synergies from a revenue side?

Dhruv Shringi

So from that perspective I think there are big cross sell opportunities that it offers for our customers base. And this is not limited to what I'm just mentioning out here, but to give you a few instances, Ebix is one of the leading foreign exchange service providers in India and Yatra is one of the largest corporate travel solution provider. We have got over 800 corporate customers on our platform. Now most of our customers are looking for a comprehensive foreign-exchange solution. So that's one simple low hanging fruit which is there. On the front of technology, today we have got multiple technology platforms, multiple technology teams. It creates an opportunity for us to put together a best in class solution combining the best of what Ebix has and what Yatra has.

We've got obviously incremental scale advantage now, given that Ebix has a fairly complimentary B2B business in India and a corporate business which fits in well with Yatra. So the combined scale gives us incremental leverage with our suppliers and our partners. Be it the airlines, be it the GDSs, be it the hotels. It provides us the incremental leverage on that front. We also spoke about Ebix's large distribution network on the airports. So today Ebix operates on 29 out of 32 airports and these are the most relevant touch points for any traveler.

All these airport locations can be used effectively to cross sell Yatra's travel products and hotel products. Ebix also has a very wide distribution network of over 320 retail stores in India. These penetrate into tier 2, tier 3 markets and provide great access for us to take our solution much more deeper into India. We can also leverage Ebix's cash proposition and prepaid credit cards, which can be used to cross sell Yatra's travel products. Ebix has international offices across the five continents. These can be used to generate incremental demand for Yatra's inbound business and also provide us a great expansion opportunity for taking our product, especially the corporate travels product to these international markets. Then you've got the opportunity to cross sell the visa and MySolutions that Ebix has into again the large Yatra corporate customers base.

So this is just to give you a high-level summary of that, there is obviously a tremendous amount of synergy opportunity and that's what's driving a large part of this discussion between the two companies. Robin, would you like to add anything more to that?

Robin Raina

Hello, can you hear me now? Jeff do you have any other question.

Jeff Van Rhee

Sure. Yes sure, absolutely. I don’t know if you heard the question from Dhruv, he's just given you the opportunity to talk about the revenue synergies, could you maybe want to answer and comment on what you see is lowering fruit from the revenue synergy standpoint?

Robin Raina

I think he summed it up pretty aptly. Everything Dhruv talked about is a revenue opportunity, meaning all of the opportunities that he talked about in terms of cross-selling are absolutely solid revenue opportunities. Each of those areas is very, very strong in terms of the revenue opportunities that fit out there internationally across the globe. So I think I would rest at that for now.

Jeff Van Rhee

And maybe Robin on -- in terms of process from here, maybe you could talk to -- I know the merger docs are out there, but just talk to the timeline here, shareholder votes, little more precision if you have it, I know you said Q4 for closing. But any other color on the process between here and close?

Robin Raina

I think the process from here onwards is going to be relatively -- meaning we have to -- there's a number of steps that need to be laid out but ultimately it culminating into the shareholder vote. So as you know there is no finality to the date, what that timeline could be but the expected time line is towards the end of the year, Q4 basically of 2019, at the same time as you know the process will be driven by a number of other regulatory approvals that you need with respective add of the shareholders vote. So I think at this point that is pretty much the -- there's a number of steps that needs to be undertaken with respect to the SEC, also with respect to the shareholder vote.

Jeff Van Rhee

Fair enough. And Dhruv just maybe couple of other quick questions for you. With respect to the overall tone of business, I know you pivoted as a business to more focus on profitability, I know others in the space have shown willingness to lose money to grab share. I guess I'd love your perspective on two things, where we are in that curve, is pricing in competitiveness in this space giving much more rational as people take a cue to look a little more at profitability. And then in that context, what is your commentary that you've shared with investors in terms of your perspective on growth rates for your business. Coming into this, how are you thinking about growth rates over the next three years?

Dhruv Shringi

So let me address the question around the overall market landscape and how we are looking at it. So on the overall macro front, we've seen the market beginning to show early signs of rationalization and we are beginning to benefit on account of that as well. Also, given that a large part of our business comes from corporate travel and B2B distribution, these businesses have traditionally been profitable and continue to be healthily profitable. So the impact of overall consumer competition on our business has been limited to that extent. With regards to our future outlook and revenue growth, we will be releasing our earning shortly, we will have a call over the next few days. And maybe we can share more information at that call around the earnings part of it. I think at this call it might be better to focus more on the actual transaction as opposed to the earnings part.

We will move on Philip Fine with Constantia Capital.

Philip Fine

I didn't hear, pardon me, but the answer to the previous question about which countries antitrust regulators need to improve? Does the U.S, does India, I presume no other countries possibly. And then also I wonder if the Ebix shareholders have to approve issuance of the new pref shares? That’s all.

Robin Raina

Hi, I can give answers to both the questions. The first question is related to whether we needed any approval from an antitrust perspective. It would have been India but there is no such requirement in India from an antitrust prospective, simply because there is enough competition in the market with respect to the travel portfolio. There are 100s and 1000s of players in India. So having said that, the second answer, I think your second question was approval, does it need an approval? No we do not need any such approvals.

And we will hear next from Peter Mondejar from Tripletail Capital.

Peter Mondejar

I had a couple of questions related to the transaction itself. One, in the March press release you talked about a -- almost like a put where we can sell Yatra shares back to the company two years down the road. I look at today's press release and it talks about redeeming the preferred instead. Does the ability to sell those shares, the common shares still exist and then my second question is how will the rest of the warrants be taken out. It said in the press release that you will issue some shares to take out half of the existing warrants. So what happens to the rest of the warrant? Thank you.

Dhruv Shringi

Hi this is Dhruv. So in term of the first part of your question with regards to the preferred, the preferred will carry the put embedded in it and at any point in time a shareholder has the option of converting the preferred into Ebix common, which is obviously freely tradable. With regards to the other part on the warrants, sorry go on…

Peter Mondejar

So okay if we convert the preferreds, we can't sell that back to you guys, how it was kind of described in the March press release.

Dhruv Shringi

That is correct, so once you convert to common, then you lose to put right on that. And with regards to the warrants, 50% of the warrants will be converted by Yatra beforehand and 50% of the warrants will convert into Ebix warrants on the same mathematical conversion that it would have had, had they continued to remain as Yatra warrants.

Peter Mondejar

So is that like $0.36, $0.37?

Dhruv Shringi

It will be on a prorated basis, as adjusted for the exchange ratio.

Peter Mondejar

Okay. I take it as its going to be similar to how Yatra takes the other 50% out.

Dhruv Shringi

They will convert into Ebix warrants on the basis on what would just be a simple mathematical exchange ratio.

Our next question is from Allen Klee from Maxim Group.

Allen Klee

Yes, congratulations. So somewhat following up with that, including all these warrants. What would be the fully diluted share count for Ebix proforma?

Robin Raina

Well, I think that’s a difficult question to answer Allen, simply because of the fact that what will happen is we're issuing preferreds. So we still have to work with our auditors with respect to whether these preferred, that would be counted in the diluted share count or not. Simply because of the fact that these are preferreds, so we are not absolutely clear on that, whether that would be counted or that wouldn’t be counted as yet. So working through the technical accounting rules to figure out how that would be counted.

With respect to the warrants, still a Black-Scholes that gets applied to it. So let's say hypothetically 50% of the warrants get transferred, there will be some effect of Black-Scholes that will come in this, but ultimately our present maps, when we made that, when we find the merger document it was somewhere around, don’t hold me to this, but it was approximately somewhere around that a warrant holder could convert into an Ebix shares somewhere around $100 or something like that, by paying that amount of money to convert it into an Ebix stock.

So however as you know the Black-Scholes applies on it in terms of taking some of the -- with respect to the diluted share count.

Allen Klee

And then, you guys already touched on this, but just to help educate us a little bit more in terms of the competitive environment. I was trying to understand you have competitors that are India based but is there anything about the Indian market that makes it work, that's the barrier to entry to degree to some of the larger international or US travel firms being major competitors.

Robin Raina

Allen, that’s a great question, so traditionally if you look at the Indian market, international players have really not succeeded in India. As you can see the prime operators, if you look at the leaders in the market you could count them on your fingertips in terms of who those are. And with this merger that we are discussing on this call, you would basically be talking about two clear leaders in the market, one would be MakeMyTrip and the other one would be the EbixCash travel portfolio which will include Via, Mercury and Yatra as three brands.

Our intent is to look at, we want to look cohesively at these three brands. We want to create a very cohesive portfolio, travel portfolio which can internationally grow. So having said that, you see it's kind of the way the Indian market works it's kind of very hard to have that for international operator to come in and have that kind of an expanse within the Indian market. I think Dhruv talked briefly about how Ebix today has 320,000 outlets for example. What that does is, it gives me 320,000 points of presence in terms of having people who serve as subagents to sell your platform. Similarly, I'll give you an example, I think in my previous investor call I talked about some of the other areas like markets like Singapore where we intend putting in with a very large MNC, a big very large international player who has all the high street locations. We arrived at a partnership whereby their high street locations will become travel outlets for us.

So having said, there is absolutely tremendous synergy between the two companies with respect to how we go on with the market, with expect to, whether it is the corporate sector where Yatra is clear leader countrywide. You add to it, our strength through the Mercury brand that we have, add to it the strength that we have, the leadership position we already occupied through our Mercury brand in the MICE business. And then you take our strong position in the B2B markets, where we have all these agents because of the Via brand. You combined that and you've created a clear leader, an undisputed leader in the B2B corporate sector. And so on the other side you have the their consumer sector wherein Yatra already has a pretty strong position, so what it will do for us is, it has two three things, one is obviously when you combine the two portfolios you get tremendous purchase power with your providers. You also get tremendous purchase power with the tourism departments of country, so because one of the things companies do well on -- travel companies do well on, they get tourism departments for various countries to provide subsidize some of our marketing. Providing us hard dollars, so when you do, when you combine the purchase power you have that much extra power with those tourism departments.

Thirdly, in terms of -- from a perspective of cross-selling opportunities, what it does for us is, it puts us in a unique position which no other travel provider international or domestic has, which is that EbixCash already has a very strong position in areas like forex for example, prepaid cards for example, MICE for example. We are now entering, in recent times, last call I talked about the visa markets wherein we want to interface the entire solution. We also have a cab service in the form of AHA cabs, which is the absolute perfect fit into the corporate market where Yatra leads into, where Yatra is a clear leader.

So you interface all these solutions together, when you interface these solutions what you have done is, you become a unique provider by itself because what will happen to the EbixCash travel portfolio, what's going to happen is that we would be the only provider who would be able to say, look if you want to fly, let's say from Mumbai to Rome, we're the only one who will say look, I'll get you the visa, I would be able to get you the visa, I will incidentally get you the airline. I will get you the cab, here I will get you health insurance, I will get you travel insurance, I will possibly provide you hotel insurance and incidentally I will get you the forex card for 82 countries or 83 countries where you could travel across, hand you over a foreign currency in which ever form you need. And incidentally, take care of airline hotel, the traditional stuff and also take care of rental cars and cars and everything.

So what it does, you've created a one stop shop, a single window approach which no other travel provider in the country or an international operator can provide today. So that provides us a very unique, you create a market by itself. I call it a paradigm shift. What we're doing through this acquisition we are creating, when you have, when you create a clear leader and you have a different concept in mind - our base concept always has been end-to-end processes.

First you become a leader, now you bring in all your end-to-end processes into it, you've almost led, you have basically become a leader in the market in creating a paradigm shift, in creating something which the other providers don’t have. So what you do, you create a market by itself. Add to that the travel technology that we have, we recently made a purchase of Zillious for example. Obviously, what that does for us is, not only are we able to synergize our travel technologies between Yatra and Ebix, but what we're also able to do, we in a way are guiding the entire India's travel market with respect to technology. Because Zillious' platform already is the back bone of technology of some of the largest competitors that are existing in the market space, while we intend to keep it completely non align but at the same time it provide us a tremendous insight into the backend side of the market also in terms of clear interfacing and edge also. We can do thing way faster than any other provider can do, simply because we own the backend technology and the framework that goes into it. And so on, so I could go on about this it puts us in the rather unique position with respect to creating this so called paradigm shift.

Our next question is from Andrew Curran from the University of Notre Dame.

Andrew Curran

Thanks for taking my call. My first question relates to the EbixCash IPO. Do you imagine that the NASDAQ listed Ebix would retain substantially all control of the Indian listed EbixCash or otherwise, how do you imagine that the preferred securities would be adjusted to account for the EbixCash IPO?

Robin Raina

I think your question is will that in a proportionate way get translated into the preferred equity, will get translated into some kind of a direct translation into an IPO in India. The answer is no, it won't have a direct co relationship. However, all the shareholders of Yatra will now have Ebix shares in the parent company. It so happens that the Ebix Inc, as a parent company whose shares Yatra shareholders hold is the parent to EbixCash. If the EbixCash IPO does well there is a very good chance that it will get reflected in the Ebix stock.

If we are talking about a very large IPO, which we believe is worth in our mind at least, in our mind ours, if that IPO is worth a few billion dollars that should automatically get translated into the overall result in Ebix Inc's market cap and automatically the shareholders of Yatra who have now become Ebix shareholders they will automatically gain, so I think that’s the process. That probably should give you an answer to that question.

Andrew Curran

So just to clarify, do you imagine that the NASDAQ listed company would retain most of the ownership or that it would be a complete separation of EbixCash?

Robin Raina

As of now our intent is that Ebix Inc will be the parent of EbixCash.

Andrew Curran

Okay. And maybe this is a question for Dhruv, just to clarify the warrants. So as I understand it, Yatra will tender for the warrants at $0.75 newly issued Yatra shares up to 50% of the warrants and then the remaining warrants will be assumed by Ebix effectively, instead of 11.5 strike $115. If you have more than 50% tendered would you eliminate more than 50% of the warrants?

Dhruv Shringi

The warrants actually have a provision what we've envisaged out here of being done on a prorata basis. So if you do get more than 50% of the warrants tendering, the adjustment will happen only on a prorata basis up to 50%.

Andrew Curran

Okay, great. And then just one last question for me is for Dhruv. Just maybe it would be helpful to get your high-level thoughts on -- obviously the travel industry up until now you were a pure player in both corporate and the consumer side, which is a pretty attractive place to be in India. How did you get comfortable with the organic growth in the forex and remittance space that Ebix has a pretty phenomenal position in India and also the insurance exchange software offerings that Ebix has in the US, Australia, UK and many other markets?

Dhruv Shringi

So firstly addressing the India part, I think the India part, the key to all of this was the phenomenon cross sell opportunity and the complementary nature of the businesses. I think that was the key driver for us to sit down and start having this conversation. So when we looked at it, Epix has a very strong physical presence, Ebix follows a fidgetal strategy and that strategy allows them to go quite deep into tier 2, tier 3 markets in India. As income levels are continuing to grow, we are seeing travel expanding beyond just the metros into tier 2, tier 3 markets. From an online point of view customer acquisition cost in these markets still tends to be relatively higher. But given the kind of physical presence that Ebix has, this allows us to combine and bridge pretty much the online and offline world in terms of creating an online to offline strategy.

So that synergistic approach we thought was going to be very accretive for both the organizations as it would enable us to access a much larger market, add a significantly lower cost of acquisition and that optimization of marketing spend is what's been going to generate the incremental positive returns. Also, in terms of forex, now forex is a very fast growing market in India again. Given the sharp rise in income levels we've seen a high demand for international travel and that international travel leads to obviously incremental demand of foreign exchange. So that fits in very well again with what we're doing on the on the travel side. So our consumers, both B2C consumes and corporate consumer have an inherent need for foreign exchange when they are traveling overseas and by doing this we can as Robin highlighted create a one-stop shop for them.

So the on ground synergies for both the businesses to combine were very compelling and that was the key driver for this transaction. With regards to the insurance business Ebix has been an international leader in that, it's a business which is very well integrated within their customers, it creates literally an annuity kind of revenue stream for them. So that drives a very high degree of operating profit for Ebix. So that’s the other part of the business, as you've got literally a great synergy again on that front as well, you've got a very stable core generating high cash flow and then you've got this high growth engine which is now going to deliver incremental returns out of India.

Robin Raina

Andrew, to add to your question with respect to insurance, I just wanted to add. We have undertaken a lot of efforts over the last 1.5 years to put up an exchange in India, an insurance exchange in India because we think that’s going to be a large opportunity. So we created a joint venture with India's largest financial institution and one of the oldest financial institutions that India has had is Bombay Stock Exchange. So we've created a joint venture with Bombay Stock Exchange. What we have done in, we have created a technology backbone and launched a number of lines and made them really work with respect to interfacing our distribution exchange with 20 plus insurance carriers and building six different product lines that within our goal is rather simple. Our goal is that within minutes we want a consumer to be sitting at any remote corner of India -- in the last mile of India and be able to buy insurance and buying the insurance policy within minutes while the Ebix BSE exchange would act as in between non-aligned exchange, allowing that consumer to get competitive pricing from a number of carriers and making all that work.

We have been waiting for regulatory approval from IRDA and main reason for some of the delay with it -- typically these processes take time in India the regulatory processes, but one of the reason while we are little bit, the clarity wasn’t there with respect to can a foreign player come in? Ebix from a government of India prospective or the International player who was stepping in into the market. The clarity wasn’t there for regulators, would an international players, how would that be seen, is that seen as an FBI participating in an Indian distribution market.

In the recent budget that the current Finance Minister of India announced, the Finance Minister made it absolutely clear that they are now allowing 100% FDI participation in distribution of insurance. So even that aspect is gone, so we expect the approval from IRDA anytime. In my mind that’s a fairly large venture because you are talking about taking insurance into every nook and corner of India, what we're trying to do is slightly different from what India has seen. India today is traditionally insurance is been sold through tight agents, what U.S calls captive agents.

In India we want to introduce this concept of having -- first of all having creating a lot of choice from a competitiveness prospective through independent agents. Secondly our goal is, we believe that any shop owner, if you're sitting in the last mile and let's say you are a financial operator or you are selling travel for example, we believe that, that travel operator or that financial operator or that shop should be able to sell insurance. How does that happen? So we created what we call Ebix proof technology, on 8.5 inch devices, wireless devices, whereby as long as they have a connection, phone connection or a Wi-Fi connection, they should be able to buy that policy through a very systematic process wherein they can do multi porting, wherein they can buy in the insurance policy and so on. So all that technology has already been built, now that’s not something that India has seen till now. This is one of the things why IRDA took a little bit time, because we are trying to do something that nobody else has done which is -- as I said insurance is being sold through traditional agents and we're saying in addition to traditional agents we want insurance to be sold by normal shops in every nook and corner of India at the last mile and there is a self certification process that the regulatory body allows us, wherein we would test the confidence of them, we would teach them and following the system how they have to follow the system and then we would certify that insurance certification.

Once that starts happening it automatically creates B2B opportunities for us. What I mean by B2B is that every carrier who will participate in that exchange from a distribution prospective will need underwriting technology. Will need multicoating technology, will need clean interaction technology. Incidentally as you know Ebix is a market leader across the world in some of these exchanges. So we have all the technology and so we have created a separate technology effort which will dovetail with this distribution exchange, which will then go to all these providers and say incidentally, we can absolutely speed up your ability to be available for these markets.

Every carrier basically is interested in this market simply because what we provide them is a new distribution mean, we take them to the last mile. If you are new carrier even and you are coming from U.S or France or even in India you are new carrier, you are new Indian carrier, you want immediate reach into the North East of the country or the South of the county where you may or may not have the reach. If you participate with our exchange we automatically take you through first of all 320,000 locations that we have, physical locations that we have the franchises. We also take you automatically to all the 300,000 terminals that Bombay Stock Exchange has, BSE has 300,000 terminals spread across the country, each and every large financial institution is sitting on the Bombay Stock Exchange and you automatically now have that ability also in addition to that.

So the insurance opportunity is very large in India from that prospective. Now there is also the opportunity of reinsurance. As you know we have deployed reinsurance exchanges in London, we have created a market aggregation leadership in London, most of what is happening in the reinsurance world in London is happening today on a platform called PPL, PPL is powered 100% by Ebix, as you might be aware of that. And when you look at that, that’s something that Lloyd has mandated virtually every broker, top broker from Aon to Marsh to Willis, to the top carriers like Liberty [indiscernible] you name it, everybody has deployed that exchange. Now in India, we believe there is an opportunity to navigate reinsurance business from across the subcontinent, the Indian subcontinent or the South East Asian countries and navigate it towards India and create a hub in India. So we are trying to the Indian government to try and see if we can somehow team up with the Indian government and create some kind of a reassurance hub, wherein the business, if a building has to be reinsured in India, 10% of that business reinsurance might be picked up by a Chinese company and 20% might be picked up by somebody in Munich, and another 20% is subscribed by somebody in U.S.

That ability today, there to be able to do it in the fashion where the contract certainty is there and to be able to handle all of that, we have the technology to do it. So it's more a question of working with the regulators, working with Indian government to create something, because we don’t just want to create another platform in India. We want to work jointly like we did in London. We created a market aggregation thing, where everybody aggregated on our platform, we want to do the similar stuff in India. So we see insurance as a really large opportunity in India that will stand on its own fleet and that’s why we decided to team up with somebody like Bombay Stock Exchange to get it to the next level.

Our next question today is from Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer.

Jed Kelly

Thanks for taking my questions. Just circling back to the $0.40 to $0.70 EPS accretion you called out. Just trying to get there, does that imply that Yatra is operating around 130 million to 140 million at 30% margin and you did call out that, you think you can get there in 9 to 12 months. It seems pretty quickly. I know you highlighted the cross-selling opportunities. But those do seem like high margins just given, there is still competition in the market, like what MakeMyTrip they've recently acquired a corporate travel provider, Amazon and Cleartrip. So can you just talk about the margin structure post the acquisition?

Robin Raina

Let me answer that, this is why some of these acquisitions take time, simply because Ebix has a track record, touchwood of -- I've been doing this for 20 years now. Across 20 years there is one thing I’m very proud of that you could talk about any acquisition that we have made and you will be able to see, I think I can only think of one where we weren’t able to move to the 30% but we were pretty aware that that won’t happen when we got into it. And that was an India, a firm by the name of ItzCash that we acquired and we're always transparent about these things. So we have a track record of having done always more than 30% in terms of operating margin. So when we looked at travel as a portfolio from Yatra prospective, there were some very low lying fruits that we could see, there are tremendous synergy, I don’t want to go in detail but it will be unfair because I don’t want to be going into detail and talking about employee synergies and where are we going to save that money.

But let me give you a simplistic answer on it, we have a very detailed plan ready, so when we talk about this 30% operating margin, this is not a vague number that we have thrown out. This number has absolute detail attached to it, there is a line by line detail, there is a complete plan attached to it, it’s a plan which has been evolved on both sides working together. The good news is we all understand the travel markets, we're both sides deep into the travel market. So we understand how this margin can happen, where the synergies are and where the purchase power is, we can also see how we can maximize working for example, I gave the example of a tourism department. I also can give you -- and these are hard dollars that we're talking about, meaning we immediately know that there are purchase power synergies. We already know what Yatra gets from player A and what Ebix gets from player B.

Now there might be a differentiation between those two rates, just combining it and going by one side agreement we'll maximize and improve the margins out of the deal. It also gives you leverage with the international exchanges that exist in, with respect to whether we talk about, the larger player that exist, whether it's Amadeus or Sabre or Travelport or anybody. When you have the kind of might and power that we have together in terms of the reach, it provides us tremendous synergy being able to maximize the value of what you get out of each of these players. So there is an absolute detailed plan attached to what we said. This is not a vague high level number that we threw out, it was not a hope number that we threw out. There is a lot of detail attached to it.

And again as you know there are no guarantees in business, that I could sign on a dotted line and tell you yes absolutely there is a guarantee I will get to 30% but if you go by our past record -- as also if you go by the detailed plan that we have created, the plan is pretty, in my mind is pretty solid, it's pretty well laid out with respect to how to get there. It doesn’t have too many assumptions; let me say that, there are not too many assumptions related to this plan.

Jed Kelly

Okay and then just one last one for me. Are there any termination fees associated if the deal doesn’t get done and then are there any risks that you could see of a potential of the deal falling apart?

Robin Raina

There is a termination fee, there is a very strong termination fee, both the sides agreed that it makes sense to once we were all both agreed on it, it's obviously is a big commitment from Yatra side, it’s a big commitment from Ebix side. So we put in pretty solid termination fees, wherein if the transaction doesn't get done and one side pulls out because of whatever reason, we would have to pay the other side a termination fee with respect to that. So, I think if I remember the number correctly, the high level number is somewhere around $8 million or something like that.

Jed Kelly

And then just I guess one more for me, and I know Dhruv you guys are reporting next week, but any commentary on the ATB lawsuit?

Dhruv Shringi

Yes. So, the ATB matter is current sub judice. And the High Court has appointed an arbitrator at our behest and the arbitration proceedings have already begun. We remain very confident that whatever provision we have carried in our books should be sufficient to cover anything that comes of the obligation proceedings. But, it is going to be a, it will take a couple of quarters before the arbitration proceedings get done.

Robin Raina

And if I had to add something to it…

Jed Kelly

Sorry. Go ahead.

Robin Raina

All I want to say about this, if I had to add something to it. I think we see this as a simple earn out despite. From an Ebix perspective, we have looked at it as part of our due diligence and we have been through a lot of earn out disputes. One of the good things was already the matter has gone to the high court. We feel there is an independent arbitrator looking at it, whatever the ruling comes in, we looked at it from our independent perspective, looking at what's the range of where it could land up and we are quite comfortable with what we saw from a perspective or what the company has accrued and also what the company was presenting. We also looked at some of the upside reports from the big thee presenting whether they agreed with those accruals and stuff like that, and once we saw all that and we got pretty comfortable with where Yatra is with respect to that issue.

Jed Kelly

Thank you and congrats on the merger.

Our next question is a follow up from Peter Mondejar from Tripletail Capital.

Peter Mondejar

Hey guys. It's me again. I got of couple of really easy basic questions. For the preferred, is there a timeframe for conversion or just anytime you can convert?

Robin Raina

You can convert at any time. There is no timeframe attached to it.

Peter Mondejar

Okay. And my last one is, the deal seems to be based on Ebix share price of $49.05 which is the 15 day VWAP. There is a process to get this deal approved, is that how the final price is decided, a VWAP price or is it going to be that current?

Robin Raina

I don't understand the question. Can you please repeat your question?

Peter Mondejar

Yeah. So, from the press release it says that, you know based on the trailing 15 day VWAP of Ebix common stock $49.05, you get on as converted basis of $4.90 per share. So I just wanted to understand like when this closes, are those prices going to be the prices or can those change?

Dhruv Shringi

Yes. But we actually based on the exchange ratio, the exchange ratio which is there is that each Yatra common share will convert into 0.05 shares of Ebix preferred and each Ebix preferred can convert into 20 Ebix common shares. So, if you do the implied math on that, what you are looking at is that the simplistic ratio would be one Yatra common is worth 0.9998 of an Ebix common share. And that ratio will continue to be there. And this will get crystallized. So it's an exchange ratio deal, not a fixed price deal the way you were looking at the 4.9 number.

We will go next to Chris Boova from Columbia.

Chris Boova

Just a question about Ebix. In Ebix's Q3 '19 filing, Ebix provided some proforma revenue showing acquisition, as if owned in both periods of comparisons. Those numbers show that Ebix's overall business fell about 7% in the most recent quarter. If we strip out the non Indian revenues, which is the core Ebix, those revenues fell about 10% versus a year ago. That suggest that pro forma EbixCash revenues fell approximately 5% on a year-over-year basis. If we do the same analysis for all of 2019, EbixCash pro forma strank as well. So my question is why is EbixCash flat to down and do you expect that to be able to turn this around prior to completing the IPO.

Robin Raina

Chris, I think you didn’t read it correctly, because I have answered this question many times over earlier also. EbixCash showed absolute growth and we actually did a separate press release just talking through, the proforma is a mathematical accounting way of presenting and it takes a lot of assumptions to it. For example what it does is, it takes let's say if I bought somebody's business and let's say they were reporting $10 of revenue. Now let's say I didn’t buy a particular division or I didn’t take over, I killed a $2 of revenue completely on day one. In my performa, I still have to show $10 of revenue, that’s the first problem I have. The second is the way we account for even that revenue is going to be different. Sometimes what companies have done, they have reported their revenue on a GMV basis and we have no way to come in and strip that out to stream line it to our way of doing things, Ebix does a net revenue.

Ebix reports revenues with respect to what we earn out of it, what buying companies who most of the time have been reporting revenue as a GMV basis, what I mean by that is you did $100 of transaction and for example we might be reporting that revenue as $10 and they might be reporting it as $100. So this is completely different from what happens in there. Thirdly, you also have to taken in proforma math and asset math and what is asset math means is I’m going to look at for example, I have to take for example we bought a business let's say in April of 2018. Now I have to add back in my 2018 number four months of numbers from their numbers of what they had. Now it becomes pretty difficult for us to do that and in that math we have no control over what they did. We made a lot of acquisitions where we, for example in last year in 2018, we bought six businesses toward the end of the year, we bought at that time period. And if you are buying that many businesses what will happen is you have to inherit, you have to add asset math of 10 months and you are going to add actual of two months. So when I report my pro forma, my pro forma is actually showing actual of two months and 10 months of their past number. So it's not really an apple to apple comparison, it's not really giving you a clear metric.

What gives you a clear metric with respect to Ebix cash business we put out a pretty clear substantial black and white press release, which actually walks you through division by division organic growth rates. And those organic growth rates are all the way ranging from 25% to 33% in India in EbixCash operations. This is more of an how a pro forma math is calculated versus what has actually happened on EbixCash on the ground and that is part of the reason why we put out a separate release talking through division by division. The growth that we have shown in EbixCash operations in India and we broke it down by products and also by overall EbixCash organic growth.

Chris Boova

Okay so just to ask you think Ebix cash is growing organically currently at 25% to 33%. Did I hear that correctly.

Robin Raina

Yes, there was only one area where we show de-growth and that was in the, we took a conscious decision in the area of retail cards where we actually degrew that business by almost 26%, because we didn’t see that margins coming into that business and that’s the business I talked through in the beginning of my talk, when we bought ItzCash business we didn’t see the possibility of growing it to the degree that we wanted to grow it. So we took some of the, trying to make it more profitable, we gave up on some of the, what we call bad revenue sources. But other than that we broke it down by each and every category, whether it was travel, whether it is ForEx, whether it is travel technology, whether it is the startups. When you take a simple example of a startup like Routier where when we bought it, we were doing around $48,000 of revenue, they had done in since inception when last quarter -- when we reported the revenues, in one month, we have done $960,000 of revenue for that particular startup. So, I could go each and every area and walk you through. But basically, yes, the answer to your question is on an average, we're growing at almost 25% with respect to EbixCash year-over-year.

And we have another follow-up question from Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum.

Jeff Van Rhee

Thanks for taking my follow-ups, a couple for me. Robin, specifically on the accretion. Could you just clarify on the $0.40 to $0.75 range? What are the differences and assumptions from low to high end? And in particular, what are you assuming for conversion with the preferred shares?

Robin Raina

I guess, from a conversion of preferred share, what I've done is I've taken a range. And part of the reason I've taken that range is simply because of that factor. And otherwise, I would have just said $0.40 or I would have said $0.35. The reason I said $0.40 to $0.75 is simply because of that range, because if [indiscernible] is included into account, the overall number is going to be lower at the lower range of it if it's counted in the diluted share count. And if it is not counted in the diluted share count then you would have a higher range from a GAAP EPS perspective.

However, from a non-GAAP EPS perspective that number might still be the $0.75, simply because of the fact that you might be in notional counting of something in your share count. But at the same time, if those preferred shareholder have not converted into the diluted share then truly your diluted share count from a true perspective haven't gone, because you haven't really issued hard coded share. And on paper, it will stay as a -- it will -- in the paper they will hold for preferred share. So that is why you have two different numbers attached to it that on the lower side, I put a $0.40 number and on the higher side, I put $0.35 number in terms of the EPS numbers.

Jeff Van Rhee

Okay and then two others. With respect to the path of the IPO in terms of Q2 '20. At this point, you've got a pretty broad range of capabilities. Is this the take the field entity? Or are there any other incremental feature function capabilities, platforms, things that need to be added to the platform?

Robin Raina

Well, I think if you -- Dhruv, do we want to answer that question?

Dhruv Shringi

I think the question, Jeff, if I understand correctly you were trying to figure it out, if you need to anything else from an overall EbixCash India IPO perspective. Are there any other areas that we need to strengthen the portfolio?

Jeff Van Rhee

Yes, I mean, across the board with respect to all of the things you have. Are there any other key incremental pieces, either needed on the travel side or elsewhere?

Dhruv Shringi

Sure. I'll comment on the travel side and then Robin can add more on the other areas as well. I think on the travel side, we've today very comprehensive solution going. It puts in very interesting pieces that we've spoken about building out an all-duo strategy and online to offline strategy. And I think from that perspective, we've got everything that we need to be able to create a successful IPO. If there are other interesting opportunities that come up, we'll evaluate those on a case-to-case basis. But we've got all the ingredients in place right now from a travel point of view to get to a successful IPO.

Jeff Van Rhee

And maybe, Robin, just anything else, I know you've got -- you talked about the insurance capabilities, you've obviously have financial, back office capability is pretty broad. You've made some big strides in Boston and buzz and areas. Anything else that front of mind to the extent you can share? Robin, are you there?

Robin Raina

So just not really what I was saying about that from a market perspective, when you look at the IPO perspective. From an IPO perspective, there's no real stumbling blocks with respect to feature functionality that we're weighting in on. We already have the kind of growth rate that we would like to show in the -- from an IPO perspective. We have the largest financial exchange out there in India.

We have, with the Yatra acquisition we will now have a leadership position in the B2B and corporate side of the travel market. So we feel we have all the pieces available with respect to -- we can obviously continue to add newer things like insurance that I talked about. To me that is the cream, that's more icing out there from a perspective of increasing, improving our capabilities.

But I don't believe that from an Indian market perspective, from an IPO perspective, there is -- there hasn't been a company in India with the financial metrics that we would like to bring from a perspective of the financial software industry, or the insurance software industry, or the travel software industry.

We will be the largest, the most profitable player in the market. Most of the players who exist today in the travel markets are losing money, especially the so called players who are the larger players. So we feel we have some very unique proposition out there from IPO perspective. So I don't see any stabling blocks with respect to feature functionality that we are weighting in on from an IPO perspective.

We just go through -- we have to go through the traditional steps, or pointing bankers and as also the traditional stuff of working through with regulators, getting our prospectus approved and supplying that. And we are at pretty -- we're continuing to move forward in that direction with respect to working with key players in the market to get to that point of launching possibly an IPO in the second quarter of 2020.

Jeff Van Rhee

And I guess just last two for me then. Certainly, understanding your conservatism, I think you commented about the Indian IPO, you referenced a couple of billion. But I just want to be clear, you are talking about $600 million in annualized revenues, 30% operating margin. So you get about $180 million in operating income. There will be about 11 times if you're talking just $2 billions, so 11 times operating income. You're talking about 20% organic growth. Anything in there I'm missing? Because certainly 11 times operating income for that doesn't sync with what I've been publishing. It seems to me that's worth a piece in the mouth more than that. But are you comfortable with all of those…

Robin Raina

Jeff, first of all -- no Jeff, I didn't say $2 billion. I said a number of billion. So I didn't say whether it is $1 billion or $2 billion. And clearly, I believe that this -- I will be very disappointed, for example, if our valuation is $2 billion in India, because that will be a very low valuation. Again, the proof lies in the putting. I couldn't tell you today with any guarantee what's going to happen. But traditionally what had happened in the financial markets in India, if I go and look at generic study or what happened, average is somewhere above 30 is what the valuations has come through with respect to in the financial industry with respect to some of the players.

Now, do we get that 30% plus or 35%, or 37%, or 32%, I couldn't tell you. But if you go by the average is that what had happened traditional in the market. So I think it's a bit early for me to comment about it. Obviously, we're hiring just the right bankers, the top bankers, nationally, international, to pursue this IPO on a very solid footing. We believe we have all the right fundamental. Our bankers believe that we have all the right basics to get there. But again, we'll have to -- we will know when have and we know that and we will know. So I don’t think I wanted to, by any means, say that I think it's a $2 billion IPO. But I would be clearly disappointed if that's the number that we get out of this.

Jeff Van Rhee

Thanks for the clarification. Then the last one for me just back to the domestic business, or the non-EbixCash business, if you will. To Chris' earlier question talking about growth in the domestic markets, you've talked about return to growth, you've talked about one particular consulting piece of the business that's showing declines but the other piece is growing. And that you thought you would return to growth. Has anything changed in your thinking about the domestic business?

Robin Raina

No, not at all. I think I have defined that in pretty much detail in the last call that when we say that the U.S business, for example, the insurance business that's a very solid cash cow business for us. Anything we work and whatever we do in the insurance businesses across the world, with a very highly margin intensive and we've done very well in that. Now, what has happened in the U.S business and I've been very detailed, I have laid out detailed numbers for our investors to understand what business in the exchange market didn't come down at all. What has happened is that we actually had two areas of our business where we had substantial declines, and that was mainly in the area of consulting.

And earlier on, we had the area of health content. Now, the health content number has stabilized completely and we are starting to grow that. And in fact very recently, we talked about the A.D.A.M. International number. What we've been able to do we've taken that content business and taken it into international market. And we are now reporting in excess of $1 million just out of India by creating a quarter, just by creating a brand new product line in terms of selling health content. So that's really a $4 million new number that come to the table with respect to the A.D.A.M. International with respect to health content that has been added to the pipe. So A.D.A.M. will be quite comfortable.

On the consulting side, we saw pretty large decline. And that what basically, we lost two main clients and those two clients, we didn't really lose them we still have them as clients. But what really happened, one of them was MassMutual and another one was Knights of Columbus. And in both these clients, especially in MassMutual, MassMutual outsourced their entire IT and created a JV, I believe at Cognosante. And when they did that for one day to another, our largest client became our smallest client. And we had $9 million hole to fill just with one client a year. And that was something that was just imposed on us.

So having said that when we look at -- when you report your pro forma numbers, for example, you will have to show that $9 million is [a drop], which it is. Now, having said that as we go forward we're trying to find newer consulting clients to grow that strategic consulting business. And in the overall numbers, those were the two factors that were getting reflected. The health content business had come down quite dramatically and also the business of consulting, the strategic consulting, had come down quite a bit because of these two clients.

Now, what has happened for the remaining businesses, financial exchange business, they've had actually full -- had grown quite sizably and that allowed us to fulfill most of the hole that it created. And so, I think today where are we are, we're trying to go back into that strategic consulting business and continue to grow that. We're trying to grow that. We've also taken some of this -- the A.D.A.M. content business and we have tried to take it internationally. And we are obviously showing some success with that, which I just reported in a separate press release, and so on.

So I think we feel good about where we are headed with respect to that business. But I don't think you're going to -- this is going to be an overall effort from perspective of U.S. perspective. You're not going to see some -- it's not going to be that we will -- as we go forward, what will happen is that our health -- our insurance business will remain our foundation, will remain, contribute very strongly overall to Ebix P&L. At the same time, what we are trying to do is we're trying to look for more avenues of growth.

One of our challenges is that even if we grow the strategic consulting business, which we're trying to grow, that business has much larger, much lower margin numbers associated with it. So one of our top five processes today that we want to grow that business but we want to grow it within control so that our overall numbers don't get diluted from a perspective of P&L perspective. This is something, as you know Ebix is well known for that we've always focused a lot more on profitability versus trying to grow revenue for the sake of revenue. Meaning if I wanted, I could just continue to pick up A.D.A.M. business at substandard margins. And investors might be -- will be happy just to see those great revenue numbers. But I don't think that will do justice to what Ebix record has been that we've been very strong and build operating margins over the last 20 years.

So we are quite sensitive to making sure that we don't sell for the sake of anytime a product becomes commoditized, which health content business was starting to become for us. We realized we needed to create smarter products so that we have more enterprise solutions, so that we don't get commoditized. In the meanwhile, we decided not to take up some of that commodity business, because it was coming with non-existent margins.

So I think that's the kind of decision making Ebix has always been good at that. But we've been very disciplined with picking up contract, which have margins associated with it. And that's something that we'll continue from a U.S. perspective. But we feel very good about the pipeline with respect to what we have in the U.S. as also the leadership team that we have put in place

What we have in the U.S., as also the leadership team that we have put in place in the U.S. So we feel good about that.



And that's all the time we have for questions today. Robin, I will turn the conference back to you for additional or closing remarks.

Robin Raina

Thank you. We've had a pretty decent long-call. So I think I would like to thank each one of our participants for joining us in the investor call. As we go forward over the next few months, I think the task is clearly cut out for us in terms of, one, in terms of getting through all the approvals to try and fast forward the process, which I will continue to do working with that in, both sides will jointly work together to try and get. I think both sides have shown solid intent and we feel this is a paradigm shift in terms of what we're trying to do with respect to creating all these products under one roof, and creating cross-selling opportunity. So we're quite excited about that. Having said that, I look forward to moving this forward and I think with that, I close my remarks unless Dhruv has something to add, we will close the call.

Dhruv Shringi

Thank you, Robin. Just agreeing with the same sentiment, thanking everyone for their time today and we're very excited about this opportunity in terms of working together with Ebix to create a truly unique position for the Indian travel market. Thank you everyone.

And that does conclude our conference today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.