Accelerating Brand Momentum Creates Runway For Crocs Stock To $25

A few weeks ago, we wrote on Seeking Alpha that it was time to buy the dip in shares of casual footwear brand Crocs (CROX). The thesis was simple. Over the past several years, Crocs has engineered one of the most impressive turnarounds ever seen in retail. That turnaround hit a snag in early 2019, and CROX stock subsequently dropped. But that slowdown was sparked by certain one-off factors that weren't going to repeat, and Crocs' underlying trends and fundamentals have only improved since then. As such, the Crocs turnaround narrative was positioned to regain momentum into the back half of 2019, and as it did regain momentum, CROX stock would bounce back.

It's been less than a month since then, and CROX stock has already rallied nearly 15%, mostly because Wall Street said that the underlying trends and fundamentals supporting CROX stock have indeed materially improved over the past few months.

We think this rally has more runway into the end of the year. Given accelerating brand momentum, we feel that CROX stock is both materially undervalued ($25 price target by the end of 2019, according to our numbers) and heading into a huge upward catalyst with Q2 earnings. As such, we think CROX stock will stay in rally mode for the foreseeable future.

Data by YCharts

The big picture story here is pretty simple. Crocs was a dead brand for several years between 2012 and 2016. The company over-expanded its product portfolio, and that over-expanded product portfolio failed to resonate with consumers. Sales, margins, and profits went into free-fall mode. Then, in 2017, Crocs management decided to hyper-focus on their signature foam clog shoe, and essentially scrap everything else. That hyper-focus worked. Classic clog demand has roared higher ever since, driving improved top-line, margin, and profit trends in 2017, 2018, and into 2019. As those trends have improved, CROX stock has risen from the dead.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The CROX rebound narrative hit a snag in early 2019. First quarter numbers weren't great. Comparable sales growth slowed, gross margins compressed, and profit growth fell flat. CROX stock dropped big in response. But, as we stated in our first article, the global economy rapidly slowed in early 2019, so the fact that Crocs had a bad first quarter isn't too surprising.

Since then, multiple data points suggest that things have improved significantly for Crocs. Those data points are:

Piper Jaffray channel checks point to strong traffic trends in the summer season.

Domestic search interest related to Crocs has soared over the past several months.

International search interest related to Crocs has similarly soared over the past several months.

Crocs.com web traffic share has increased over the past several months, on a global scale, in the US, and relative to other fashion and apparel websites.

The new Vera Bradley-Crocs collaboration line-up is largely sold out.

A new, unreleased iteration of the ultra-popular and widely-followed Yeezy shoe looks somewhat like a Crocs sandal, and that adds legitimacy to the relevancy and trendiness of Crocs.

All in all, it seems fairly clear that the Crocs brand gained momentum over the past several months, after a rough start to 2019. The implication of this is that Crocs' second quarter numbers - due in early August - will be much better than the first quarter numbers. This sequential improvement, alongside what should be a healthy guide given the company's strong start to the summer season, will likely power a healthy summer rally in CROX stock.

It is important to note that such a rally is supported by the long-term fundamentals. U.S. personal consumption expenditures on footwear have risen at a 3.5% compounded annual growth rate between 2010 and 2017, while the global footwear market is projected to rise a 3% compounded annual growth rate between 2017 and 2025. Thus, this is a steady 3-4% revenue growth market.

Given favorable growth trends for the Crocs brand, we fully expect revenue growth at Crocs to outpace revenue growth across the whole industry. As such, we believe this company projects as a ~4% revenue grower over the next several years. At the same time, gross margins should continue to move higher, as solid demand preserves the company's pricing power.

None of this is new news to us. But, what is new news is that - given the success of the Vera Bradley collaboration - Crocs should be able to drive robust sales growth through collaborations, and without spending big on marketing. Thus, management should be able to lever marketing expenses over the next several years more than we initially thought. Consequently, we now think a realistic 2025 EPS target for this company is $2.20 versus $2 in our prior analysis.

Apparel retail stocks normally trade at 18x forward earnings. That apparel retail average 18x forward multiple on $2.20 in 2025 projected EPS implies a reasonable 2024 price target for CROX stock of nearly $46. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a fundamentally supported 2019 price target of just under $25, which is conservative relative to the consensus sell-side price target of over $29.

Data by YCharts

In summary, we think that the Crocs turnaround narrative is far from over. Instead, we actually think that following a small reset in early 2019, the Crocs brand has gained significant momentum heading into summer 2019, and this momentum acceleration will keep CROX stock on a nice uptrend for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CROX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.