SSab Swedish Steel AB (SSAAF) CEO Martin Lindqvist on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SSab Swedish Steel AB (OTC:SSAAF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2019

Per Hillström - Head, IR

Martin Lindqvist - President & CEO

Håkan Folin - CFO

Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley

Ioannis Masvoulas - Macquarie

Krishan Agarwal - Citigroup

Gustaf Schwerin - Pareto Securities

Oskar Lindstrom - Danske Bank

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Cedar Ekblom - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Christian Kopfer - Nordea

Robert Redin - Carnegie

Per Hillström

Good morning and welcome to this presentation of SSAB Second Quarter Report. I am Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, and with us today is President and CEO, Martin Lindqvist; and our CFO, Håkan Folin. And the agenda, Martin will start here with the summary of the quarter, also going through the divisions. Håkan will pick up on the financials, and then Martin comes back and presents the outlook, and finally we will open up for questions. So by that, please, Martin, take the stage.

Martin Lindqvist

Thank you, Per. So what did we then see during the second quarter? If we start with the Americas, we saw fairly decent demand from end users, but we also saw that Steel Service Centers were quite cautious, for us deliveries to Steel Service Centers in Americas, was roughly 50,000 ton lower than Q1, and Q1 was not strong either.

We saw spot prices decreasing during the quarter, but also raw material costs or scrap cost decreasing. In Europe the situation was slightly different. We saw weaker demand in Automotive, some cautious sentiment from distribution or Steel Service Centers. What we saw was spot prices decreasing slightly during the quarter, but what affected us the most was the rapidly increasing costs for raw material, and we had, at the end of the quarter, or as we speak, iron ore prices of $120 per ton.

And when we started this year, we were at roughly at $65, $70, so rapid increase of raw material cost. And I must admit that a more rapid increase than I could foresee when we released the first quarter report. If we look at the group result, it was SEK1.3 billion, SEK300 million down compared to Q2, 2018, and also compared to Q1, 2019.

If we look into the results, I would say strong performance from Americas with a good year-on-year improvement, Special Steel improved slightly and then Europe declining compared to last year and the major explanation for that is, as said, the higher iron ore costs and Håkan will come back to that in the bridges.

Continue to generate strong operating cash flows, and as you know, we typically generate more cash flow or better stronger cash flow the second half of every year compared to the first half. If we look into the divisions, Special Steels, an EBITDA margin of close to 14%, which I think is fairly decent. We saw higher prices and a better product mix. We saw good demand in Q2 and we expect the demand to continue to be good in Q3 with the usual seasonal slowdown.

We had shipments at the same levels as Q1 this year and Q2 last year. And we saw also here high variable cost and mainly raw material cost in fact affecting Special Steels. Not at the same amount as in Europe where we have our mill up in Luleå, where we see the impact from the increased iron ore cost more directly where we have no stocks or consume from hand to mouth more.

Europe, as said, much lower results, SEK841 million lower compared to Q2 last year. Clearly higher raw material costs, lower shipments and also lower capacity utilization. In Americas, good demand continued in several segments, and as said, lower apparent demand or buying pattern from Steel Service Centers. I think this is a strong result, 23% EBITDA margin is quite good in the steel business. So a very good performance from SSAB Americas even though shipments were slightly lower compared to Q1 and Q2 last year.

Tibnor, stable demand, seasonal slowdown, sales higher and that is because part of the quarter was including Sanistål, the distributor we bought in Denmark, where we are going now from a market share of roughly 7%, 8% for Tibnor up to 30%, and become strictly a #2 in distribution in Denmark and that is an important part for SSAB, where we will have a much stronger footprint in Denmark.

We had lower margins compared to Q2, 2018 and that is lower margins and also inventory revaluation. We had a positive inventory revaluation in Q2 last year, which we didn't have this year.

Ruukki Construction. I think fairly decent performance. Sales up, higher volumes in all business units. We're continuing to improve our product business. We've also, yesterday, signed a contract to divest Building Systems. So what we have left now in Ruukki Construction is roofing and components, and that is core business for us.

So we have, in that aspect, optimized the portfolio, Building System did not consume a lot of our own steals, but Roofing and Components are the biggest customer we have for painted materials. So now we have taken Ruukki Construction into what we want it to be. We have sold Russia, we have sold Romania, we have closed some operations and now systems. So I think now we have the part that is really core for us.

With that, Håkan, I leave the floor to you.

Håkan Folin

Thank you, Martin, and good morning, everyone. I will, as usual, go through some more details on the financials, including our cash flow, balance sheet, and also the raw material situation.

But if we start with an overview, we saw a slightly weaker trend in our group earnings now during the second quarter. Sales were actually still on the high level, above SEK20 billion. They were up 7% compared to Q2 last year, and 3% compared to first quarter of the year. If we compare to last year the same quarter, it was mainly driven by increased prices and also weaker Swedish krona.

If we then look at shipments, they were slightly down compared to Q1 and down by 5% compared to Q2 last year, mainly driven by SSAB Europe were shipments were down 6%. EBITDA at the level of about SEK2.4 billion and the EBITDA margin although down slightly from Q1, it's still at around 12%, with still at a decent level, I would say.

Finally when we look at EBITDA per ton delivered steel, while given the lower profitability, it went down around SEK200 versus Q1. However, if we compare to Q2 last year, given that we also had lower shipments, we were actually on the same level at around SEK1,400 per ton delivered steel.

If we then look at what happened between the quarters in terms of profitability, comparing to Q2 last year, we lost around SEK300 million. Prices were up with SEK620 million and were impacting EBIT with SEK620 million. This was mainly driven by Americas and also Special Steels, while for Europe, prices were actually slightly down.

If we look at volumes, negative impact of SEK220 million, and as said before, this was driven by Europe with minus 6% in shipments, Special Steels on the other hand had a flat development year-over-year.

Variable COGS had an impact of SEK365 million, and this is to a very large extent, driven by the increased iron ore prices. As Martin talked about, increase has been rather rapid and significant, and if we compare spot market prices we find now versus 1-year ago, they are roughly doubled SEK60 versus SEK120. In here, we have a actually positive development on the scrap side, where scrap is lower now in Q2 than last year but given the extreme rise in iron ore that is over shading that part.

A bit higher fixed cost compared to last year, or close to SEK400 million, few reason for that: one is that we have been running 2 blast furnaces in Oxelosund, we were not last year. We have a very strong focus, as you know, on production stability. We have increased our maintenance and repair work during the quarter. And then in the U.S., even though we call it fixed cost, salaries are extremely variable in the U.S., and when we are producing a lot and when we're earning more money, salaries in U.S. by automatically goes up.

FX compared to last year had a slightly positive impact, SEK80 million. The positive impact comes from the weak Swedish krona in terms of sales. On the other hand, since we buy most of our raw material in dollar, that to a large extent, offset it but slightly positive. And then here in other -- well, it's SEK40 million, it's not much to talk about but it's slightly lower capacity utilization this quarter than last year.

If we instead compare Q2 to Q1, well, the change is roughly the same, it's a bit more than SEK300 million in the negative direction, but the components are actually rather different. Here we have somewhat lower price in Q2. Special Steel actually had stable prices even slightly increasing given the better mix but for Americas and for Europe, we saw lower prices in Q2.

Volumes is basically no impact, Ruukki Construction seasonally higher, Special Steel Europe, basically flat, and then somewhat lower volumes in Americas. And variable COGS, positive impact of SEK75 million, that at least when I saw it first, was a bit surprising given, again, the increase in iron ore. But we have, during Q2, saw quite a lot of decrease on the scrap side and also some other raw material in consumables like alloys had moved for us in the right direction. So overall, we have a positive impact on the variable COGS.

Fixed cost is higher in Q2 than in Q1 also because we had higher repair and maintenance cost. We had a few specific items like there was a thunder struck in Luleå that impacted production, where we had to increase some of the maintenance work. And we have also now started to take in summer workers that also impact fixed cost. However, as we have said before, we have not increased the total amount of fixed employees compared to when we finished the redundancy program in the end of 2016.

But we have adjusted with more temporary and more summer workers in order to be able to produce according to demand. And that is obviously, for us something that we will address going forward. No impact on FX. Other, we are be running with a bit high capacity utilization in Q2, that's the main explanation, especially since we were stranded with one of the blast furnaces in Raahe during Q1.

Moving on to cash flow instead. We had the solid operating cash flow now in Q2 of SEK1.7 billion. It was actually better in Q2 last year, where we had SEK1.3 billion and was better in Q1 with SEK1.1 billion. Those on the operating level. Then if we move down to net level, where we were paying for the acquisition of Sanistål, we were also giving dividend to the shareholders, so net cash flow was actually negative by SEK1.6 billion.

And if we then move to the balance sheet, well, the net -- negative net cash flow, obviously, have an impact on our net debt, which increased during the quarter, and now stands at SEK9.9 billion. We had an increase in net gearing of 3 percentage points, and moving from 16% up to 19%. However, it's still clearly below the target that we have with the net gearing that normally not should exceed 35%.

Duration of the loan portfolio is over 6 years and if you look at the graph here, you can see that for '20 to '23, we have very low upcoming maturities, it's below SEK2 billion every year. In 2021, it's almost SEK0. In '19, we have around SEK3 billion, that's mainly commercial papers, and as we generate cash flow, we will continue to reduce that as well.

But all in all, both on the absolute amount of debt but also on the maturity profile, we are very confident in the situation we have right now. Finally then for me on the raw material side and here we have had a rather dramatic development during the quarter. We have seen our pellet purchase price increase by 18%, in Swedish krona, in Q3 versus Q1, slightly less in dollars, 14%. And as we have said before, this higher cost will, to a large extent, impact Q3.

Martin already talked about Luleå, where we have seen the impact in Q2 since we don't have any basically no iron ore inventory, but for the other integrated sites, Raahe and Oxelosund, we will see more of this impact coming into the third quarter on the P&L side. Coking coal actually moved in the other directions, down by 9% percent in Q2 versus Q1.

And as scrap for our U.S. operation. Scrap prices actually continue to decrease in Q2. Our purchase prices was 10% lower in Q2 versus Q1. And this is rather unusual, because typically iron ore and scrap they have a rather good corelation, if iron ore goes up scrap usually follows, and the other way around when it goes down. But what we have seeing now with the extreme price on iron ore prices and at the same time scrap prices going in the other direction, it's rather unusual. It has obviously, benefited our Americas operations, where we are scrap based, but on the other hand, as we've seen in the result, it's hurting our integrated operations like SSAB Europe. Okay, back to you, Martin.

Martin Lindqvist

So we then start to look at the segments. The picture is a bit more colorful than what we showed in -- of the Q1, and automotive is clearly weak. If we look at Heavy Transport, Construction Machinery and construction, it is healthy, not as strong as it was, I mean not growing as it was, but on decent levels. Energy and Material handling still on very good levels when we look at Service Centers, as said in the beginning, that we saw a cautious behavior in North America and also in Europe during Q2, my guess would be that we -- during the second half of Q3 looking at official statistics and mouth on hand with Steel Service Centers restocking or start to buy. So that is what we are saying, but I would say, on underlying also on healthy levels.

When we look at the outlook, we expect to see continued decent demand or relatively good demand for heavy plate in North America. In Europe underlying demand to be somewhat weaker. And then we have the usual seasonal slowdown in Europe. Good demand for high-strength steel, even though we also there see a seasonal slowdown but we expect to see continued good demand.

Prices, lower prices in Europe and Americas, and somewhat lower in SSAB Special Steels. And as a Håkan alluded to, higher raw material cost will also continue to affect us in Q3. So if we sum it up, what I think was good in this quarter was Americas, very strong earnings, good result improvement. Europe, we lost margins, we were down at 5% EBITDA margin to a large extent due to higher iron ore costs. We are now -- we have built the systems since the acquisitions of Ruukki with much more flexibility.

We will, during the third quarter, close the small blast furnace in Oxelosund when we have finalized the midterm repair of the -- one the blast furnaces in Raahe. We have today roughly 1,000 employees with variable contracts, or temporary employees that we can reduce if the market turns worse. And we have plans already in place for a somewhat more hesitant or weaker market and we will execute them and we have already started to execute them. And we can do -- we can do that in line with where the market develops.

We will continue to generate good cash flows. We have already today a stronger balance sheet than we have had before. And, as said, during the second half, we typically generate more free cash flow than during the first half, and we will continue to generate positive cash flow and strengthen the balance sheet. And that will give us freedom to operate regardless of business cycle.

And as said in the beginning, we will have -- continue to optimize our asset portfolio and yesterday signed a contract to sell Building Systems within Ruukki Construction. So we have the portfolio today that we feel fits SSAB and the acquisitions we have done has been to become stronger and have a better grip on the channels towards the end users.

So with that, Per, should we open up for questions?

Per Hillström

Yes. And we will start by asking the operator, please, to present the instructions on how to ask a question. So please, operator?

Alain Gabriel

Alain Gabriel

Alain Gabriel

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Alain Gabriel

Alain Gabriel

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Our next question comes from Ioannis Masvoulas from Macquarie.

Ioannis Masvoulas

Three questions from my side. The first for Håkan. I was also surprised with sequential development in variable costs. Could you quantify the cost coming from iron ore specifically in Q2?

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Ioannis Masvoulas

Ioannis Masvoulas

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Ioannis Masvoulas

Ioannis Masvoulas

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Ioannis Masvoulas

Ioannis Masvoulas

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

And then Americas is a completely different business where we have electric are furnaces and, I mean, really if you exaggerate a bit, we don't have any fixed cost, we only have variable costs. I mean salaries are variable and so on. So we can adopt for being a steel company, we have set the Company in a position where we can adapt to different market environments in a very rigid business setup.

Our next question comes from Krishan Agarwal from Citigroup.

Krishan Agarwal

My question is on Americas, where price to cost spread seems to have been stable, slightly negative than what we have seen in the Europe. Can you help us to understand as in how much of the decline in the scrap is already reflected into Americas in the Q2? And how much of the decline we should expect in Q3 to come through?

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

So we have some flexibility that we can utilize. But we can also, with the system we have built up, with the quality of redundant production system, and we can produce more scrap based if iron ore is very high and scribe based, in comparison, lower. So that also gives us some flexibility, yes, which we did not have before.

Krishan Agarwal

Okay, I understand. And then one for Håkan. I mean, the tax, the cash taxes was higher in the second quarter. Is there anything more coming in the third quarter higher than normal?

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal

Håkan Folin

Yes.

Our next question comes from Gustaf Schwerin from Pareto Securities.

Gustaf Schwerin

I have 3 questions, I'll will take them one by one. Firstly, if you can elaborate a little bit on your view on the European Steel market, now what's holding back there? The process given the current input costs, is this simply just good availability after the decrease in automotive demand or is sort of overall underlying demand so weak that we basically won't see an uplift in pricing? Any comments on that would be very helpful.

Martin Lindqvist

I think the main driver is the decrease in automotive and that gives, call it, big steel producers more dependent on automotive than us. I mean looking for volumes in other segments, and that gives, of course, more available material on the European market. What is a bit strange though is, or what is not according to normal historical pattern is that there is a strong correlation between steel prices, spot prices, and iron ore prices.

And the spot prices have been flat to slightly down when -- at the same time as raw material prices or iron ore prices have peaked and that is a bit unusual. I'm expecting that correlation to come back over time, but if that happens during Q3 or not I don't know, but my guess would be that there are other steel companies than us also feeling the margin squeeze on the European market. And if anything, as always, the Nordic market is a bit less volatile than Southern Europe. But that of course remains to be seen. But that would be my guess.

Gustaf Schwerin

Gustaf Schwerin

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Gustaf Schwerin

Gustaf Schwerin

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Our next question comes from Oskar Lindstrom from Danske Bank.

Oskar Lindstrom

Three questions for me. I'll take them one at a time. First off is iron ore. How much of the higher iron ore prices out there are now in your numbers in Q2?

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Oskar Lindstrom

Oskar Lindstrom

Okay. I move on to the second question. On pricing, to what extent has the weaker demand in automotive sort of now fully spread to other segments, which can impact? Or is there a potential for the weak automotive demand to spread to even further?

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Oskar Lindstrom

Oskar Lindstrom

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Oskar Lindstrom

Oskar Lindstrom

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Oskar Lindstrom

Oskar Lindstrom

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Oskar Lindstrom

Oskar Lindstrom

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Our next question comes from Bastian Synagowitz from Deutsche Bank.

Bastian Synagowitz

I've got 3 questions left. My first one is on Europe. So from what you're seeing on the second quarter numbers, you've been mostly impacted by higher cost and not so much prices so far. And prices will also be coming down and you're telling us costs will go up. And then at the same time you'll obviously have the maintenance break. Now with all of these components, and also the cost measures you've got in place, will you be confident to say that you won't slip towards EBITDA losses in Europe in the third and the fourth quarter? Or are we indeed running the risk to drop into a loss-making territory? That is my first question.

Martin Lindqvist

No. But the guidance we gave is slightly lower prices or lower prices in Q3 and higher raw material cost. And then it depends I mean -- so that's the guidance we gave. And then maintenance outage and then you have to do the math.

Bastian Synagowitz

Okay. Fair enough. Then my second question is on the cost initiatives, which you've highlighted, and also wondering whether you could give us any number to quantify the cost cuts you're talking about with regards to the next 2 quarters. Then also on your plans to switching off small blast furnaces in Oxelösund when Raahe comes back, this is pretty much marked in stone or would you potentially consider to keep the larger blast furnace in Raahe off for longer, and hence the smaller blast furnace running instead to take out even more volumes?

Martin Lindqvist

No. Not as it looks now. But as said, we have the flexibilities to, I wouldn't say independent of market scenario, but we can handle much worse market scenario if that would present itself. So what I'm trying to say is that we have a flexibility built into the system, and that gives us the opportunity to react fairly quickly without any substantial cost of reducing manning or anything else.

And then of course, I mean, this is a cyclical industry, this is what we know and what we are used to and we are, if anything, more well prepared at this time for any events than we have been before. So in that aspect, I'm very confident. And we have -- I mean Oxelösund, that is roughly 120 people, but as said, in total we have more than 1,000 people on flexible contracts. So I think we can, everything else equal, react accordingly to whatever market situation that presents itself.

Bastian Synagowitz

Bastian Synagowitz

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Bastian Synagowitz

Bastian Synagowitz

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

So -- and we see a seasonal slowdown in Q3, more hesitation on the market, yes, extremely high raw material prices. But my guess would be that the correlation between raw material prices and spot prices for steel will come back because it has always been there. The correlation between scrap and iron ore will also come back, so yes. What I -- the only thing I'm saying is that in a cyclical industry and a cyclical markets, we are better prepared than ever.

Bastian Synagowitz

Bastian Synagowitz

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Bastian Synagowitz

Bastian Synagowitz

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Our next question comes from Cedar Ekblom from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Cedar Ekblom

And want 2 questions. Should we be expecting anything more than a normal seasonal decline in volumes in Europe in the third quarter? It's usually between 10% and 15%. I would assume that the top end of the range is something more reasonable in this current environment. But do we need to be thinking about a greater decline in shipment quarter-on-quarter?

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Cedar Ekblom

Cedar Ekblom

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Our next question comes from the line of Christian Kopfer from Nordea.

Christian Kopfer

Just a few follow ups from my side. Firstly on Special Steels, I think you, Martin, have previously mentioned that you've been looking at margin that you reached in Q1, also almost 14% on EBIT and that margin is, what do you think specialty should be more or less over time. And -- but now it was down to less than 11% in Q2 and it seems you're guiding for further margin deterioration in Q3. So the question is, do you still stick to the target, the margin target that you should be at around Q1 levels over time not in the short term, of course, but over time?

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Per Hillström

Per Hillström

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Christian Kopfer

Christian Kopfer

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Our final question comes from the line of Robert Redin from Carnegie.

Robert Redin

Just one follow up. Did you say that the smaller blast furnace in Oxelösund was sort of a part reason for the higher fixed cost year-over-year, and the year-over-year cost or operating profit bridge? And if so, now that you idle that one, how much would you expect to save on an annualized basis?

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Robert Redin

Robert Redin

Håkan Folin

Håkan Folin

Martin Lindqvist

Martin Lindqvist

Okay. So if it's been no further questions. I'll return the conference to speakers.

Per Hillström

Okay. Thank you for the attention. That concludes today's conference. And we wish you all a nice summer. Thank you.

Martin Lindqvist

Thank you.

Håkan Folin

Thank you very much.