Honeywell Living Up To Its Safe Haven Reputation

Honeywell's better positioning in this part of the cycle could make it a safe haven for institutions, but valuation is already quite robust.

In a quarter where it has becoming increasingly clear that short-cycle industrial markets are slumping and long-cycle markets are starting to wobble, Honeywell’s (HON) steady performance and minor beat-and-raise for the second quarter certainly solidifies the safe haven credentials that have been part of my bullish thesis on the stock. With a strong Aerospace segment and steady performance in Building Tech and PMT offsetting temporary weakness in Safety and Productivity, there’s not much that concerns me about the performance for the company.

What does concern me is the valuation. Although Honeywell has modestly outperformed industrials since my last update, almost all of that outperformance came in the post-earnings jump. Moreover, I’m concerned that we’re going to see a downward revision cycle after this earnings reporting cycle across industrials and a reset in valuations as investors accept that the second-half rebound thesis is looking pretty shaky. I do believe that Honeywell’s valuation could continue to exceed historical norms as institutions flock to own one of the few industrial stocks that’s “working”, but I don’t like playing the game of assuming that above-trend valuation will continue to expand at a time when the sector is seeing downward re-ratings.

Not Perfect, But A Good Quarter On Balance

I have liked Honeywell for its relatively low exposure to problematic short-cycle industrial markets and its significant exposure to longer-cycle markets with good growth characteristics like aerospace. That all came together to deliver a pretty good second quarter, with segment level profits beating expectations by a penny.

Overall revenue rose 5% on an organic basis, led by Aerospace at 11%. Within Aerospace, Defense and Space was particularly strong, with an impressive 20% organic growth rate, though the 8% growth in Commercial Aftermarket is quite good too. Building Tech and PMT both did fine, with 5% and 4% organic growth respectively, as Honeywell saw 5% growth in the refinery-driven UOP business and 5% growth in its process automation business, while the more diversified Advanced Materials grew 2%.

Safety and Productivity was the outlier and the problem child with a 4% organic revenue contraction in the quarter. Safety was up a little (up 1%), helped some by the gas detection business, but Productivity was down 7%. The Productivity Products business was down a surprising 26% (not encouraging for Zebra (ZBRA) ), Sensing/IoT was flat, and Warehouse/Workflow slowed from 50%+ growth in Q1 to just 7% growth as warehouse automation project activity slowed against tough comps.

Adjusted segment profit rose more than 8% in the quarter (slightly better than expected), with 80bp of margin improvement. Building Tech, up a reported 8%, was the best performer relative to expectations (and reported segment margin improved by almost four points), but Aero and PMT both outperformed expectations as well, offsetting a significant shortfall in the SPS business.

With second quarter results in hand, management nudged the full-year organic revenue growth target higher (from 4.5% at the midpoint to 5%) and maintained margin guidance of 20.7% to 21%.

The Read-Throughs

As I said, the weak performance in Productivity Products isn’t good news for Zebra. As far as the Warehouse business goes, Kion and Daifuku had previously warned that 2019 would be a slower year warehouse automation, but Honeywell’s performance in scanning and warehouse/workflow is not encouraging for Cognex (CGNX) in the near term. I’d say the same about Keyence (KYCFF), but that company is so cryptic about its reporting, that it’s hard to say.

Elsewhere, the Building Tech results are modestly encouraging for Emerson (EMR), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), and Johnson Controls (JCI) and the UOP results could be seen as at least somewhat positive for Innospec (IOSP). Weakness in safety products is discouraging news for 3M (MMM), as is the generally weaker growth in Advanced Materials. Strong defense activity should be good news for Lockheed (LMT) among others.

The Going Is Getting Tough, But Honeywell Is Tougher

I’m not feeling great about where the industrial sector is as a whole, although I think Honeywell’s elevated exposure to aerospace, process automation, and building controls will help it outperform on a relative basis.

Short-cycle markets are definitely in trouble, with weak results from Sandvik (SVDKY), SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY). I’m also a little concerned about some longer-cycle markets, as Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) warned of project push-outs, and Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) had a very weak number for Marine orders. Honeywell’s warehouse automation business is definitely slowing, and Endress + Hauser (Rockwell’s (ROK) privately-owned process automation partner) previously guided to just mid-single-digit growth for 2019, so the outlook for companies like Emerson may be eroding.

My bigger concern is how this plays out relative to expectations. The market was counting on a relatively healthy second quarter with guidance for a second half rebound, and I don’t think that’s going to happen. Moreover, freight and inventory data suggest that there might have been some channel-stuffing across the sector to help push second quarter numbers. If that all plays out, I think there are future cuts to earnings and lower valuation multiples on the way. Honeywell should be able to sail by a lot of this, though I do think there could be downward pressure on multiples.

The Outlook

I’ve made almost no changes to my Honeywell model beyond some fine-tuning. Recent presentations (the Investor Day, EPG, and Paris Air Show) give me confidence in my margin expansion assumptions, as well as my FCF margin expansion assumptions (lower working capital needs down the road), and I’m still comfortable with a low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth rate (adjusting for the spin-outs) and a mid-single-digit FCF growth rate. M&A is a wildcard, but it doesn’t sound like Honeywell has a particularly large appetite for large M&A deals, though a steeper downturn in the industrial sector could make management more opportunistic.

The Bottom Line

Honeywell seems priced for mid-single-digit annualized long-term returns now. I suppose that’s acceptable for a high-quality company, but I tend to aim for more with my investing. Consequently, I’m more inclined to stay on the sidelines unless/until a broader decline in industrial stock valuations brings Honeywell’s valuation down a bit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.