Dover Seems To Be Holding Up Well, And Self-Help Has Yet To Materialize

Margin improvement is a big part of the bull thesis over the next three years and a strategic hire at the SVP level may build some confidence on Dover's execution.

Dover's 3% organic growth was disappointing relative to expectations and down from Q1, but not so bad compared to many multi-industrials.

Dover’s (DOV) share price performance over the past quarter has been so-so, only slightly outperforming the overall industrial sector. Still, the company continues to deliver improving margins and decent organic growth at a time when many short-cycle industrials are starting to struggle. With exposure to multiple longer-cycle process markets with healthier near-term fundamentals and a refrigeration business that should be bottoming, I like Dover’s cycle exposure more than many industrials, but weakening orders (down in Q2 after flat performance in Q1) and a possible re-rating of the sector remain concerns.

Valuation is my biggest issue with Dover. I do think the company has a better end-market mix, and that should help the company post relatively better results over the next couple of quarters. On the other hand, the implied returns from my valuation models are on par with those of Honeywell (HON) and “Honeywell or Dover?” isn’t a question that I have to ponder very long.

Not Great, But Good Enough

Dover’s results weren’t great in absolute terms, but in a quarter where other multi-industrials like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) are struggling to post any organic growth, Dover’s 3% growth looks pretty good, as does the nearly two-point adjusted segment margin expansion (Atlas and Sandvik saw margin contraction).

Revenue rose 3% on an organic basis, missing expectations by about 2.5%. Relative to my own estimates, Dover’s performance was less negative, as I had lower expectations for the Refrigeration and Food Equipment (or R&FE) business. Adjusted segment revenue rose 12%, with almost two points of margin expansion, and this was a modest beat versus expectations.

Engineered Systems revenue rose a little less than 2% on an organic basis, with the Printing & ID business down about 3% on a 20% decline in digital printing, while Industrial grew 5% on double-digit growth in waste handling equipment and growth in vehicle services that partly offset weaker auto OEM demand in DeStaCo. Weakness at MPG was a little surprising relative to a strong defense result from Honeywell, but management said this was a timing issue and the backlog was strong. Segment profits were up more than 5%, with 110bp of margin expansion.

Fluids saw close to 8% organic revenue growth, with broad and balanced growth across Fueling, Pumps, and Process Solutions. Pumps saw strength in general industrial and natural gas, and for polymer pumps and filtration, and it sounded as though demand in process industries like biopharma was strong. Segment earnings jumped 36%, with better than four points of margin improvement.

R&FE was the weak spot again, with revenue down about 3% organically on a 4% decline in refrigeration and flat results in food. Segment profits were down 12% and margin contracted more than a point.

Orders weakened from the first quarter, with 2% contraction versus the flat performance in Q1. Orders were weakest in R&FE (down 10%), but the greater than 5% drop in Engineered Systems was a little concerning to me, particularly given my bearish outlook for “general industrial” markets. Fluid orders were up a solid 7%, though, and while there are some “wobbles” in longer-cycle markets like process automation, this is encouraging. Curiously, while many multi-industrials have reported weakening demand throughout the second quarter, Dover saw improvement as the quarter progressed.

The Read-Throughs

Although weakness in Dover’s refrigeration business is not new, the 6% decline in the SWEP heat exchanger business surprises me a bit relative to the results reported and described by Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) in its heat exchanger business. I do believe the refrigeration market is basically troughing, though, and while Dover management still needs to do some work here, I think end-market conditions will start to improve (or at least not get much worse in the near term).

I’m less sure what to make of the P&ID performance. Management’s explanation that a trade show hurt sales in digital printing makes sense, but Danaher (DHR) managed low-single-digit growth here this quarter (though neither company provides detailed breakouts, and that could be an apples-to-oranges comparison).

Strong biopharma demand remains encouraging for Dover’s process businesses. Danaher continues to report strong demand in biopharma, and it looks like Dover outperformed Alfa here, though the product offerings aren’t really comparable.

Focusing On Self-Improvement

One of the things that has really shifted my sentiment on Dover in a more positive direction over the last year or so has been seeing new management embrace the need for more intensive operating improvement efforts. Dover’s operating margins and ROICs aren’t top-tier, and that is a constraint on valuation and FCF generation.

I was encouraged by the hiring of David Malinas as SVP of Operations last week. I don’t normally get that excited about these kinds of hirings, but Mr. Malinas’s pedigree, having worked at ITT (ITT), Danaher, and Thermo Fisher (TMO), makes this a little different, as I have a lot of respect for the operations at those companies. With responsibility for manufacturing and engineering operations, sourcing, and quality control, this is an important addition as Dover starts tackling its operational inefficiencies.

I believe this matters more now because I expect short-cycle conditions to get worse before they get better. While Dover’s particular end-market exposures line-up a little better than those of most of its peers/comps, I do worry that there will be meaningful revisions and reratings in the sector as hopes for a second half rebound fade. If that does happen, Dover’s internal self-help efforts could be more valuable in preserving financial performance and sentiment.

The Outlook

Very little changes in my outlook/modeling beyond some minor fine-tuning. I’m already modeling meaningful improvements in margins and FCF margins from Dover’s restructuring efforts, but there could perhaps still be some upside to my 8% long-term FCF growth estimate if management can outperform (and, likewise, downside risk if they come up short).

The Bottom Line

Valuation is my biggest issue with the shares now. I do like Dover’s end-market exposures on a relative basis, though I do still some risk to further declines in short-cycle “general industrial” markets and some weakness in longer-cycle process end-markets. Dover’s self-help potential is an important offset, but my valuation work suggests similar prospective returns between Honeywell and Dover, and if I have to pay up for an industrial today, I’d rather pay up for Honeywell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.