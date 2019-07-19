V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution

While investors are excited about its prospects, the company has been a large beneficiary of the ‘athleisure’ trend, and it appears the competitive environment will only intensify.

Introduction

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC) has a stellar track-record of acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of apparel brands. They purchased brands at attractive prices, invested behind them, and then prudently managed them over time. Most recently in May, they spun off the Jeans business (click here to see the list of recent spin-offs) which removed the slowest growing piece of the company. Without Jeans, VF Corp. should be a faster-growing, higher-margin business going forward.

History of Active Portfolio Management

VF Corp. has a track record of making savvy acquisitions and managing the underlying portfolio of brands over the last 20 years. Back in the late 1990s/early2000s, most of the business came from Jeans (Wrangler and Lee brands), Intimate Apparel (Vanity Fair, Lily of France, etc.), Occupational Apparel (Red Kap), and Outdoor Clothing and Equipment (Jansport). Today, these brands are either no longer with the company or account for a very small portion of overall sales.

The seeds for VF Corp.'s current business were planted in the early-to-mid 2000s when they acquired two important brands. In 2000, they acquired The North Face for a little over $25 million when it was on the brink of bankruptcy, and then, in 2004, they acquired Vans for just under $400 million. These are their top two brands today and generate many billions of dollars of revenue. More recently, they acquired Timberland in 2011, Williamson-Dickie in 2017 for nearly $800 million, and two smaller brands, Icebreaker and Altra, in 2018.

VF Corp. has been able to grow acquired businesses through investing in advertising, sponsorships, line extensions, geographic expansion, and new channel development. Furthermore, they have increased margins at acquired companies through operational improvements and leveraging revenue growth. For instance, The North Face, Vans, and Timberland all had operating margins below 10% at the time of acquisition versus in the mid-teens today.

While they have had some home run acquisitions over the years, they are also not afraid to divest and spin off low-growth brands. They divested the Vanity Fair Intimates business (for which VF Corp. is named) in 2007, the Contemporary Brands businesses in 2016, the Licensed Sports Group business in 2017, and Nautica in 2018. Then, most recently, they spun off the Jeans business in 2019 (~18% of revenue).

The chart below highlights some of the major acquisitions over the years:

Source: Company Presentation

Remaining VF Corp.

As discussed, VF Corp. has been very successful in actively managing the portfolio to grow the business over time. After the Jeans spin-off, named Kontoor Brands (KTB), VF Corp.'s four main brands are The North Face, Timberland, Vans, and Dickies. The North Face and Timberland are included in the Outdoor segment, Vans is part of the Active segment, and Dickies makes up a large part of the Work segment.

VF Corp.'s historical revenue growth is a little difficult to evaluate because of all the acquisitions and divestitures over the years. However, as you can see in the table below, the Jeans business has been shrinking which has lowered VF Corp.'s consolidated growth rate.

Going forward, VF Corp. is a more focused, faster-growing, and higher margin business where management can spend more time looking for growth opportunities rather than managing the Jeans segment turnaround (exposure to the struggling wholesale channel has hurt).

Evolving Competitive Environment

Apparel companies are notoriously difficult businesses; consumer preferences change, which causes certain types of clothing to come in and out of style. Companies must be well-positioned to meet consumer preferences or they will be stuck with too much inventory which then must be marked down, causing margins to compress. In this way, VF Corp. has been on the right side of the 'athleisure' trend (wearing exercise and/or performance clothing as general clothing) over the last decade. While this trend could prove to be durable, investors need to know that this has been a huge tailwind and contributed to VF Corp. outgrowing the overall apparel end market.

Another reason why the apparel industry is challenging is because it is extremely competitive. For each of VF Corp.'s brands, there is a laundry list of competitors. For instance, The North Face must compete against Patagonia, Spyder, Marmot, Canada Goose, Columbia, Patagonia, Mountain Hardware, Arc'teryx, and a slew of other general apparel and small brands.

Furthermore, it has never been easier to start a niche apparel brand. Start-up brands can use very specific criteria (gender, age, geographic location, search history, interests, etc.) to target consumers who are naturally interested in certain styles, preferences, hobbies, or lifestyles. In other words, distribution is becoming less important as apparel brands do not need shelf space at national retailers or a large TV ad budget to build a brand and get in front of consumers anymore.

Not only does this dynamic impact the existing business, but it also reduces the value VF Corp. brings to small brands they acquire. In fact, their exposure to mass-market retail channels (struggling U.S. retailers) could prove to be a headwind as consumers transition away from traditional wholesale retailers to large online or niche e-commerce players. As you can see in the chart below, wholesale continues to be its largest channel.

Source: Management Presentation

Despite the rapidly changing environment, VF Corp.'s business continues to perform extraordinarily well. For instance, last quarter, The North Face grew over 11%, Vans grew 18%, and Timberland grew 6% (all constant currency). And, while these brands are all household names, they are still a very small part of the overall apparel industry - especially on a global basis. As a result, there are reasons for investors to be optimistic. Nevertheless, the environment is only getting more competitive, and it is difficult to imagine a scenario where the industry becomes more favorable over time. VF Corp. may be able to hit their 2021 target of annual double-digit earnings growth, but it will be increasingly challenging to sustain that performance for the next decade.

Conclusion

VF Corp. has been very successful in actively managing its underlying portfolio of brands over the last 15+ years. The recent spin-off of the Jeanswear segment is one of the largest moves in company history and leaves VF Corp. as a more focused, higher growth company which certainly attracts some investors. However, they have been a large beneficiary of the 'athleisure' trend over the last decade, and the competitive environment is rapidly shifting, with software and social media platforms empowering new niche players. With the company valued at a premium, investors have little margin for error if they hope to achieve above-average returns in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.