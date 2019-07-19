IPO Update: BioVie Readies IPO Plan

BIVI has shown promising results in very limited trials to-date; the IPO is ultra-high-risk and likely more suitable for institutional, long-term investors.

The firm is developing a treatment for ascites, a liver-related condition.

BioVie has filed proposed terms for its $15 million IPO.

BioVie (OTCQB:BIVI) has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a terlipressin-based therapy for the treatment of ascites.

BIVI is a tiny biopharma with little in the way of resources and a long road ahead for treatment approval, so the IPO is ultra-high risk.

Company & Market

Los Angeles, California-based BioVie was founded in 2013 to develop and market new therapies for the treatment of life-threatening chronic liver diseases and associated complications.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Terren Peizer, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was also founder and CEO at Acuitas Group Holdings, Catasys, and NeurMedix.

BioVie is advancing BIV201, a continuous infusion ‘terlipressin’ therapy that is currently being developed for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis from hepatitis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH], or alcoholism.

Terlipressin is currently approved for marketing in about 40 countries except for the US.

According to management, ascites affects about 100,000 Americans and carries an estimated 40% mortality rate within two years of diagnosis.

BIV201’s development originally began at LAT Pharma, which BioVie acquired alongside its BIV201 program as well as its development and marketing rights.

The firm has a US patent that covers the use of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to liver cirrhosis, and corresponding patent applications pending in Japan, Europe, China, and Hong Kong.

Below is the current status of the company’s estimated drug development timeline for BIV201:

Source: Company website

Investors in BioVie include Aspire Capital, Cuong Do, the global strategy lead for Samsung, and the founder of Adheron Therapeutics, Hari Kumar. Source: Linkedin.

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global liver disease and complications treatment market was projected to reach $19.5 billion in 2022.

From 2016 to 2022, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.72%.

The main factors driving market growth are an increasing consumption of alcohol, rising incidence of liver diseases as well as the growing geriatric population suffering from liver diseases.

Financial Status

BIVI’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its drug development operations.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $45,800 in cash and $2.1 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

BIVI intends to sell 1.26 million shares of Class A stock at a reference price of $11.88 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares.

There is no information about other classes of stock.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $64.0 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 23.73%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering primarily to fund clinical trials of BIV201 and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO ThinkEquity.

Commentary

BioVie is a tiny, pre-revenue biopharma seeking public capital to advance its BIV201 candidate through additional trials.

In a Phase 2a clinical trial in six patients, four of them ‘experienced an increase in the number of days between paracenteses ranging from 71% to 414% compared to prior to initiating therapy.’

Management aims to move into Phase 2b/3 trials but has not received approval from the FDA to do so.

The market opportunity for the treatment of ascites appears significant as the incidence of NASH and other liver-related conditions is expected to increase markedly in the years ahead.

As to valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO of $64 million.

While I wish BioView well, the company is still ultra-high-risk and the IPO appears more suited to long-term institutional investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

