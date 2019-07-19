Curaleaf's Big Leap Forward

The cannabis space is a large and rapidly-growing one, but one trend that has picked up lately has been the acquisition of smaller players by the big guys. The objective here is that, not only do you get to grow rapidly, but you also benefit from removing resistance by competing firms that would otherwise vie for market share. This was the motivation, likely, behind the decision by the management team at Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) when it decided to acquire rival GR Companies, Inc. (aka Grassroots), the largest privately-held standalone cannabis operator in the US. For investors who believe that the industry's greatest days are still ahead of it, now might be a prime time to jump in, because, irrespective of the costs incurred by a company like Curaleaf in buying up competitors, what might matter the most near term is simply scaling up, consolidating in their existing markets, and capturing new markets. If this truly is the best path forward, Curaleaf's investors should be ecstatic about this existing acquisition.

A look at the transaction

On its face, the acquisition of Grassroots by Curaleaf is relatively simple and straightforward. According to the press release issued by Curaleaf, the firm is acquiring Grassroots in a cash-and-stock transaction, initially valuing the acquiree at $875 million. Based on the terms of the deal, the current owners will receive $75 million in cash, plus 102.8 million subordinated voting shares. In addition to this, they will receive $40 million worth of shares in Curaleaf, but instead of being based on a specific share count, it will be determined by dividing $40 million by the 10-day volume-weighted average price of Curaleaf's stock immediately prior to the closing of the transaction.

In response to this development, shares of Curaleaf soared, closing up 17.6% on July 17th at $7.65 per unit. If this is the price at which the $40 million will convert, it will result in the current owners in Grassroots getting an extra 5.2 million shares, bringing their share count up to about 108 million. As of the day prior to the announcement taking place, actual ownership would have totaled 108.8 million shares, leaving those investors with a 16% stake of Curaleaf after accounting for Curaleaf's acquisition of Select.

*Taken from Curaleaf

In buying up Grassroots, investors in Curaleaf are receiving quite a bit. As you can see in the image above, Grassroots owns 61 dispensary licenses (with 20 locations operating today), as well as 17 cultivation and processing licenses. Combined, the firm will have 131 dispensary licenses, 68 locations in operation, 20 cultivation sites, and 26 processing facilities. Not only are these numbers beneficial, but there's also the fact that these assets aren't located only in states in which Curaleaf already operates. In all, this transaction will grow Curaleaf's exposure from 12 states to 19. In the image below, you can see a map showing the combined firm's markets (including Curaleaf's current deal to acquire Select).

*Taken from Curaleaf

Curaleaf's upside from the deal could be significant

This transaction will have a significant positive impact for Curaleaf in terms of its overall reach. According to management, it will add a potential 43.9 million customers to its roster (a customer being defined as a person in a state in which it operates), bringing its total, immediately-addressable market up to around 177 million individuals. In dollar terms, this is quite attractive, with management pegging the market opportunity at about $2.6 billion. In all, this will bring Curaleaf's immediately-addressable market up to $12.2 billion, representing around 76% of the total US retail market.

Of the 19 states that the combined company will operate in, Curaleaf has a clear number one market share in at least four of them, plus it has some of the few dispensary licenses that exist in some of the other states. Not only is the firm focused in that manner, though. It is also emphasizing other growth opportunities, like its reach for CBD products, which has extended into 47 states. At this time, the company will have a little over 1 million square feet of cultivation capacity, with 119,000 square feet of that coming from Grassroots on its own.

*Taken from Curaleaf

As you can see in the image above, after completing the transaction, Curaleaf will remain the largest player in its space (specifying for US presence) by means of revenue, coming in even larger than Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC), the darling of the Canadian cannabis industry. Yet despite this size, the combined market cap, illustrated by the image below, of the firm is only $4.54 billion (using the pre-announcement prices) compared to the more than $12 billion market cap that Canopy (which is not shown in the image) is trading for. In time, as the company grows its cultivation capacity from the 1 million it is today (for the combined firm) to 2.1 million, as the 160,000 patients it has continue to grow, and as more states legalize cannabis not only for medical purposes, but for recreational ones too, the upside prospects for Curaleaf should be material.

*Taken from Curaleaf

Takeaway

Right now, the market is excited about Curaleaf's latest move, and for good reason. By acquiring Grassroots, the firm is capturing additional markets while expanding into its existing markets. It is also setting the stage for wider distribution, and so long as management can continue to expand sensibly, it's likely that the company will do well to reward shareholders down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.