comScore Is Running On Fumes

2019 has been a tumultuous year for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Since trading at a 52-week high of $23.21 on March 5, 2019, the stock has decreased by ~84% and currently trades at a 52-week low of $3.70. Among the contributing factors to the recent significant price pressure are the unexpected departures of both the former CEO and company president, each of whom was in their respective roles for less than a year. The company's former COO and other key members of the leadership team also abruptly left SCOR recently, causing disarray management-wise. SCOR also recently announced a RIF, which presumably affects the sales arm of the company and will put more pressure on revenues going forward. Bottom line, this situation ramps up the challenges regarding what I believe will be a transitional year for the company.

Investment Thesis

"Red flags" abound on SCOR's front. Changes in management and BOD conflicts have left the company without a clear direction. This uncertainty has caused investors to take pause to the downside. I've always considered increased volume to the downside a bellwether for future trading. On July 18, 2019, SCOR plunged ~12.5% on volume almost twice the 90-day average. The source of the company's $20M cash infusion less than a month ago is already underwater by ~50%. Although the specific terms and conditions of this financing are not public, deals of this nature typically have legalese which gives the unnamed financier leverage under such conditions. That adds yet another unknown for current and prospective shareholders to seriously evaluate and to do so within a limited time frame.

Company Background

SCOR was founded in 1999 and is a global information and analytics company that measures consumer audiences and advertising across media platforms. In June 2007, the company's IPO raised $82.5M by issuing 5M shares of its common stock at $16.50 per share. Interest in SCOR's ability to effectively compete with industry leader Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) reached a peak on August 17, 2015, when SCOR closed at an all-time high of $64.64. Shortly thereafter, the WSJ questioned the company's "nonmonetary" revenues which spawned an SEC probe that resulted in a temporary delisting of the company's stock by NASDAQ. Although that specific issue has been resolved, the SEC probe is still ongoing, and thus far, SCOR has incurred mind-numbing sums of $38.3M, $83.4M, and $46.6M for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively (total $168.3M) for "investigation and audit-related expenses."

SCOR's SEC filing signal continued troubling issues

SCOR's 2018 10-K contains a note regarding the "existence of an unremediated material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting" which I believe will continue to hamstring SCOR for the foreseeable future. I believe this situation may harm SCOR's ability to obtain additional much-needed capital, and if they are able to do so, it may likely be on onerous terms. The company's CPA firm and legal advisors would likely charge high fees in this regard.

SCOR's bull and bear tug-of-war

The company first came to my attention from a list of the 250 most popular tickers that haven't had recent coverage in Seeking Alpha, which was provided to contributors of this publication. As a former CPA who has done a bit of forensic accounting, SCOR's financial "missteps" were a matter of interest to me and what largely prompted me to write this article. I gained much-needed insight by reviewing company and SEC filings, Seeking Alpha articles and two recent SCOR research reports made available to Fidelity clients. It appears to me there was much hope - in retrospect much hype - regarding SCOR's $768M February 2016 merger with Rentrak. Simply put, in the more than 3 years since their goal of "Creating the New Model for a Dynamic Cross-Platform World" hasn't reached fruition. The "bull" case was based largely on the belief that the combination of the Nos. 2 and 3 companies in the measurement sector would prove to be a worthy competitor to industry leader Nielsen. My take is that it may have done that to some limited extent but it didn't "turn up the heat" in any impactful way as was hoped by those who saw an upside to SCOR's revenues. As a result, their interest in owning the stock has waned considerably.

SCOR's income statement indicates revenues have essentially flat-lined

In the most recent 3 full years since the merger with Rentrak, revenues have increased little more than the rate of inflation - $419,482M, $403,549M, and $399,460M for the 3 years ended December 31, 2018, and the company's "bottom line" has shown sizable losses in each of those years per my review of SCOR's 10-Ks. In addition, most of the senior management that transitioned over from Rentrak to the merged company have since departed. That leaves unanswered where new and significant income streams may materialize, further clouding the company's future. SCOR is optimistic about the July 9, 2019, announced Malaysian launch of video Metrix multi-platform to measure video audiences across smartphones, tablets, and desktops. In addition, there was breaking news about another deal as this article was being submitted for publication. The "bear" case against SCOR is rooted in the company's deteriorating financials which, at least in part, prompted SCOR to enter into a $20M private placement on June 24, 2019. There has been considerable push-back regarding the terms of this transaction by Loop Capital as reported by Seeking Alpha. The potentially dilutive nature of this "mixed shelf" registration is a caveat to all stakeholders of the company and proof-positive that it was indicative of SCOR's desperation for a much-needed capital infusion. I speculate that the tsunami of selling that has ensued since this deal with an "unnamed institutional investor" is directly related to this event and another caveat about the company's financial future.

Conclusion

Virtually everybody loves a comeback story, right? SCOR has been in business for over 20 years and has attempted to compete with Nielsen with little success. In my view, if they are able to do so, it would rival the Boston Red Sox winning the 2014 American League Championship in a 7 game series over the New York Yankees after losing the first 3 games by wide margins. Based on the foregoing discussion, I believe that at the present time, considering purchase of comScore Inc. is the epitome of "catching a falling knife" school of investing. There are simply too many unknowns and other dark clouds including possible legal actions which are unduly problematic. I am on the sidelines regarding taking a position in SCOR based on the myriad of financial and operational challenges facing the company. In my view, the 3 most likely outcomes for this situation are as follows:

SCOR somehow and some way is able to effectuate a turnaround, the timing of which is of the essence. The company is sold, in whole or in part (WPP PLC (WPP) may be a possible suitor), likely at a "bargain basement" price relative to the YTD high of $23.21. A Chapter 11 filing is triggered if/when a loan or other covenants are breached.

Based on current financial metrics, my view is that the "bear" case clearly has the decided advantage until/unless SCOR's optics change. Given the suboptimal situation which prevails, I would caution all but the highest tolerance level investors to buy the company stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.