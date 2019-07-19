Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors

Instagram is changing the way marketers communicate. The launch of interactive stories and shopping options in Instagram is another move that will strengthen Facebook's position.

Although the difference in ARPU from developed and developing regions will not close soon, a significant increase in active monthly users in the latter will make up for it.

Libra is not critical for Facebook in the long run. It does have few potentials, but replacing dollar is not one of them.

Libra vs. Dollar? Really?

Libra will enhance Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) prospects, but it is not a critical factor for Facebook in the long run. The stock price, however, will negatively react in the short run if Libra is not approved.

Before moving on, I'd just like to say that Libra does NOT have the potential to replace Dollar as the standard of value, a compelling point for those who see the potential is that the reserve system will render intrinsic value to Libra, and many points out to the momentum cryptocurrencies generated in the last couple of years against regulatory challenges and distrust among traditional investors even without a solid reserve, but here's the thing:

The Dollar is backed by the U.S. Government, the intrinsic value that it holds is not merely backed by some reserve but by a Government that surpasses all other (well, most) governments in this world in terms of power, influence, and business. I am not against cryptos. They have potentials, but replacing the Dollar is not one of them.

APAC and Rest of the World will Feed High Growth

Growing internet ad expenditures in APAC and the rest of the world (outside U.S., Canada, Europe, and APAC) is one of the critical factors for Facebook. In fact, internet ad spend in the APAC region has been growing at a rapid pace. Estimates show that, in APAC region, internet ad spend grew at a CAGR of 21.5%.

Let's look at some stats. Facebook's monthly active users in the U.S. and Canada increased by 10.5% in the last thirteen quarters. In the same period, monthly active users in Europe and APAC region increased by roughly 18% and 75%, respectively, and rest of the world delivered 47%. The trend clearly shows that high user growth is coming outside of U.S., Canada, and Europe, and the trend is going to continue.

But what about ARPU? ARPU in its latest fiscal year in the United States & Canada region was more than ten times higher than in the Asia-Pacific region. Yes, it is unlikely that same levels of ARPU will be achieved outside these regions in next 3-5 years, but volume growth (number of active users) is what will feed growth as these regions glide heavily towards internet-based marketing. But it is safe to say that we'll see a natural increase in ARPU from users outside the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Now, in its Q1, the average price per ad decreased 4%, and the number of ad impressions served across our services increased 32%. The decline in average price per ad reflects an ongoing mix shift towards Stories ads and geographies that monetize at lower rates. But the shift was an expected one. Back in 2018, Facebook introduced Stories Ads based on its survey findings that 68% of people use stories on at least three apps regularly, 63% plan to use stories more in the future, and 62% of people became more interested in a brand or product after seeing it in a story. The anticipation has proven to have served well. Q1 revenue was up 26% or 30% on a constant currency basis, reaching $15.1 billion.

"Facebook and Instagram Feed ads make up the bulk of our business today. We expect that to continue, but Stories are an increasingly important growth opportunity. We are helping advertisers keep up with the shift in how people are sharing, just as we did with mobile" - Sheryl Sandberg

Instagram is Changing the Way Marketers Strategize

The shift towards stories, dynamic or interactive ads, both on Facebook and Instagram is a proven strategy to help the firm grow. Interactive stories on Instagram was announced just last quarter, and it is highly likely that we'll see influences trying it out heavily as the year rolls forward. When Dunkin' promoted its donut fries with an interactive poll in their Stories ads, more than one in five people who saw the ad voted, which increased engagement and drove 20% lower cost per video view. Instagram is growing fast. The way the app lets people interact has made new contributions to influence-based marketing strategies. Earlier, Facebook announced Checkout on Instagram and launched 23 brands in the U.S., including Adidas and Mac so that when people find a product, they love in a post or story they can buy it without leaving the app. Now, this is in a beta phase, and I expect that the upgrades for letting people shop on Instagram will significantly expand in the coming months.

Valuation & Short-Term Risk

A time series of FB's price to revenue shows that Facebook is correctly priced in the market. But it shouldn't discourage growth investors from locking positions because Facebook is adequately prepared to deliver another growth figure this year.

Comparing FB's price to revenue with peers shows that the firm plots just slightly above the peer median. The peers include Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL). Netflix (NFLX), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Twitter (TWTR), and Snap (SNAP).

I wanted to see how much growth is being factored in the market price of these peers. I used the peers' LTM free cash flows, took their midpoint WACCs from Finbox, and used a single-stage model. I found that the market was pricing slightly below growth rate than the peer median for Facebook. Among the peers, AAPL's price seemed to factor the lowest growth at 5.15%. I excluded Netflix and Snap because they had negative free cash flow. The output wouldn't make sense.

Facebook's yearly standard deviation stands at roughly 29%, which is close to the peer median. My estimations show that there is a 5% probability of losing 4.2% or more in a single day in Facebook, which is also close to the peer median estimates. Out of the peers, Netflix, Twitter, and Snap have the highest risk, and there is a 5% probability of losing 6%, 8.2%, 6%, respectively, in a single day.

Conclusion

Although Libra has the potential to enhance Facebook's position, it is not critical for the firm's success. Some investors are too worried about Libra, I think they shouldn't be. Growth in APAC and rest of the world regions will continue to feed Facebook the growth it needs. Although ARPU difference between the developed countries and these regions is not going to close soon, there will gradual growth in ARPU, and in the meantime, increase in monthly active users in these regions will make up for it. So, growth will come from volume at large while ARPU rises slowly. Facebook currently looks correctly valued in the market and shows short-term risk stats close to the peer median. Combining all the factors, Facebook is a buy.

