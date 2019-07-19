Kinder Morgan: Ignore The Hiccups

Of the pipeline operators out there, one of my favorite is undoubtedly Kinder Morgan (KMI). Despite unexpected occurrences, ranging from some poor product pricing and project delays, management continues to prove that the firm can deliver on what it really needs to deliver on. Case in point, we have the firm’s latest quarterly results, covering the second quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Management has taken this opportunity to prove, yet again, that the business is able to perform well even in times of uncertainty and that between the cash flows generated by the firm and the growth prospects on its roster it makes for an attractive company to consider for any long-term, yield-oriented investor.

Some minor hiccups

One of the best things about the pipeline industry is that, for those that are managed well at least, the volatility centered around cash flows tends to be fairly limited compared to most other industries and especially compared to other parts of the energy space. Pricing, for instance, rarely has much to do with the performance of a business like Kinder Morgan, because what really matters most is the amount of product that gets sent through its pipelines.

Even so, this doesn’t mean that things always go according to plan. In its latest earnings release, the management team at Kinder Morgan revealed that a mixture of events, notably the delay of Elba’s in-service date, lower NGL pricing that negatively-affected the firm’s carbon dioxide operations, and the impact of its 501-G settlements, all will hurt the business some this year. As a result, for instance, the company now expects its adjusted EBITDA to be slightly below budget this year of $7.8 billion, while DCF (distributable cash flow) should remain more or less on-budget at $5 billion, or $2.20 per share, thanks to lower interest expense offsetting the reduction in EBITDA.

Management has not provided any sort of guidance regarding what EBITDA will be, but given how little volatility Kinder Morgan should see from fluctuations in its business, it’s hard to imagine the figure being off by more than a couple hundred million dollars. Management did provide one hint that might point to the right direction here. As of the end of its latest quarter, it revealed that net debt was $34.84 billion, while TTM (trailing twelve month) EBITDA came out to $7.582 billion. This translates to a net debt / EBITDA ratio of about 4.6 right now, which is what management expects the business to have at the end of this year compared to initial expectations of a reading of 4.5. If debt holds level, this implies EBITDA for 2019 of around $7.6 billion, give or take around $50 million.

So far, the company appears to be well on its way to this number. In its latest quarter, the company saw its EBDA (EBITDA with interest expense put back into the equation) total $1.881 billion. This is nearly 70% higher than the $1.109 billion the company saw the same quarter last year. Year-to-date, EBDA has totaled $3.855 billion, about 26.6% higher than the $3.044 billion the firm saw the same two quarters of its 2018 fiscal year. This was great considering that revenue in the last three months recorded was down 6.2%, and year-to-date was down 3%.

Even in spite of these changes, the historical performance demonstrated by management has been enticing. If EBITDA this year is $7.6 billion, it would represent a modest increase over last year’s figures and would come in comfortably above the $7.198 billion seen in 2017. While this is impressive, what’s even better is to look at DCF since that really drives home how much cash the business has to deal with. This year, with DCF per share of $2.20, should come in about 3.8% above the $2.12 per share seen last year and about 10% higher than the year before when the company saw DCF per share of $2.

With shares priced at $20.59 per unit as I type this, the DCF per share forecasted by management translates into a price / DCF multiple of about 9.4. What’s more is the fact that with the dividend of $1 per share this year, the company’s current price translates to a yield of about 4.9% at the moment, which is lower than some of its peers, but is still an attractive payout for shareholders who are yield oriented. This dividend is 25% higher than the $0.80 per share the company paid out last year, and if all goes according to plan, the business will increase the payout to $1.25 per share next year, which will bring the forward yield for investors up to nearly 6.1%.

Growth in cash flows and in the payout provided by Kinder Morgan has only been possible through continued reinvestment into the firm by management. As of the end of its second quarter this year, the company had a backlog of projects worth around $5.7 billion. This does represent a decrease of $400 million compared to what was seen just one quarter earlier, but that was due to $800 million worth of projects coming online. Half of this was offset by a further $400 million in projects being added to the firm’s backlog, meaning that, with continued growth in America’s energy industry (with oil and gas production levels at new heights), the business is identifying ways to allocate its capital so that it can capture market growth. This year alone, total growth backlog spending is slated to be around $3.1 billion (inclusive of joint venture spending), and I would wager that despite this spending, backlog this time next year will probably still be $5 billion or higher as management seeks out new ways to expand the company’s business.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear to me that Kinder Morgan truly is an amazing long-term prospect. Even with hiccups negatively affecting it a bit this year, the company should expand cash flows, keep leverage in check, and be able to focus on growing the business in the long run. That’s a rare mix, and when firms achieve all of that, while being able to pay out attractive distributions, it’s usually a recipe for success in the eyes of investors and the market more broadly.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.