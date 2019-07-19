j2 Global Is A Sleeper

The stock price is butting up against a long-term resistance level of $90 and may possibly break out from here. This is a speculative buy.

The company is marginally below the criteria for the Rule of 40 but otherwise is valued fairly by my relative valuation technique.

In the most recent twelve months, growth has been suppressed, with 8% revenue growth instead of historical 18% annual revenue growth.

j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), once a Wall Street darling, has been all but forgotten these last few years. Once upon a time, the company raked in dollars with its eFAX business. But now, the patents have expired, and the company has been transformed into a portfolio of internet businesses. The growth strategy has been to buy up distressed companies with the intent of nurturing them back to health. This strategy has generally worked with 5-year annual revenue growth of almost 19%. But the growth hasn't translated into investor excitement as the stock price has stalled for the last 3 years.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

The stock has had difficulty penetrating the $90 mark, having reached that level many times over the last 3 years.

Will this be the time that the stock breaks through?

I believe there is a high likelihood that j2 Global will break upwards from here. The company doesn't quite meet the software Rule of 40 but comes close. In my estimation, the stock price is fairly valued, and I believe that the stock is a speculative buy for more aggressive investors.

Company Overview

j2 Global is a portfolio company that provides a variety of internet services. For the last two decades, the company has acquired approximately 170 businesses. It is what they do. They acquire struggling companies and find value in them so that they become profitable. In 2018 alone, j2 Global acquired 11 companies and has acquired 6 so far in 2019.

The company is arranged into two business areas, Cloud Services and Digital Media, and the company is arranged into 14 business units, each run independently with a mandate for profitability. The company has more than 40 recognizable brands, including Mashable, PCMag, Speedtest, and Everyday Health.

EBITDA has grown by almost 17% and free cash flow by 18% for 6+ years.

(Source: j2 Global Earnings Slides Q1 2019)

However, despite the strong long-term performance, revenue growth has decelerated from a long-term 19% CAGR to 8% for the most recent twelve months. This is a result of declining revenues from the Backup business and flat sales of the eFAX business, both of which fall under Cloud Services.

Back in 2011, the company introduced a dividend as a method of returning capital from its lucrative eFAX business back to the shareholder. The dividend has been steadily raised until June of this year when it was suspended, presumably to prepare for more acquisitions.

The company is in the process of converting into a SaaS business. In 2018, 60% of revenues were by subscription, and every move management makes is now with recurring revenues in mind.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

j2 Global had a mediocre year compared to its software peers with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 7.2%, while the software industry as a whole grew by more than 15%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

j2 Global converted to ASC 606 accounting in 2018, and this skewed revenues slightly. Without ASC 606, the revenue growth would have been approximately 8% YoY. This is still significantly less than the 5-year annual growth rate of almost 19%.

The decelerating growth rate is primarily a result of performance in the Cloud Services business with the dying backup business and slow growth of the cloud FAX business, once j2 Global's cash cow.

Free Cash Flow Margin

I use Portfolio123 for the calculation of free cash flow. Portfolio123 has a modified version of free cash flow that incorporates dividends paid. Normally, this isn't a problem as most of the SaaS and other software companies don't pay dividends. But j2 Global does or, should I say, did. j2 Global has canceled the dividend payout as of June, so I have eliminated the dividends from the free cash flow margin calculation.

j2 Global's free cash flow margin TTM, ex-dividends, is 29.2%. With dividends included, the free cash flow margin would have been approximately 22%.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The Rule of 40

A rule of thumb often applied to software companies is the "Rule of 40." This metric helps SaaS companies balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin as I believe that it is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth and cash flow resulting in financial health.

Rule of 40 Applied to j2 Global

j2 Global's revenue growth from the most recent 12 months was 8%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was 29.2%. Therefore:

Revenue growth + FCF margin = 8% + 29.2% = 37.2%

Since the calculation comes out lower than 40%, I conclude that j2 Global has some work to do. j2 Global has been acquiring companies a very fast pace, with 11 companies acquired in 2018 and 6 so far in 2019. It is quite conceivable that revenue growth will rise closer to the historical level of 18%, in which case j2 Global would meet the Rule of 40 requirements in 2019.

Relative Stock Valuation

This is where things get interesting and somewhat controversial. It seems logical to me that high-growth companies should be valued more highly than slow-growth companies. To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of Enterprise Value (EV)/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts' estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions, and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they tend to be a little on the conservative side. Apparently, all SaaS CEOs are clones of some very conservative financial guy as they all give conservative guidance!

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued, while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from the chart, j2 Global is sitting on the trend line, indicating that its EV/forward sales figure is average compared to its peers. In my estimation, j2 Global is fairly valued. Keep in mind that this is a relative valuation based on a universe of SaaS stocks, not an absolute valuation that one would attempt to calculate with a discounted cash flow model.

Investment Risks

An investment in j2 Global comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation levels and little in the way of profits. If a crash occurs, it is likely that j2 Global will crash along with the general market.

Much of i2 Global is sensitive to the economy, and a recession could cause a downturn in company revenues and profits.

There is also the possibility that the new initiatives by j2 Global may not be endorsed by customers.

Summary and Conclusions

j2 Global was once a Wall Street darling but has been forgotten for the last few years. While the long-term growth rate of EBITDA and free cash flow has been impressive, the most recent year has been a disappointment, particularly in revenue growth. The company fails on the software Rule of 40 but is close enough for speculators wanting a jump on this stock, assuming that revenue growth will pick up in 2019.

Management is attempting to convert the company entirely to recurring revenues, and 60% of revenues are recurring at present. By my estimation, j2 Global is fairly valued relative to its software peers. With the stock butting up against a long-term resistance level, I believe there is a strong possibility of a breakout here. Therefore, I am rating j2 Global a speculative buy.

This investment comes with risks, including the danger of a bear market, dot com crash, and some acquisitions may not work out, leading to investment losses.

Keep an eye out for my soon-to-be-launched Digital Transformation marketplace service!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.