Even At All-Time Highs, The Economy Is Still Slowing - Here's Why It Matters

Is The Economy Still Slowing?

With the S&P 500 (SP500) pressing new all-time highs, you are probably asking yourself whether the economic cycle is still slowing. Although we all know that the stock market is not the economy, it is logical to link the two and question the direction of economic growth. You may even be asking why the economic cycle matters if the stock market goes up anyway?

Many investors and media pundits, without a system of measuring and monitoring the economic cycle, use the stock market as their real-time barometer of the economy. In December of 2018, a recession was near and the economy desperately needed rate cuts. Today, despite the growth rate in the economy weakening over the past seven months, many pundits are gasping at the idea of rate cuts with a new record for the S&P 500.

Does the economic cycle matter? Before becoming intimately familiar with the hows and whys of the economic cycle, in addition to the corresponding reaction in asset prices, I would ask the same questions.

The truth is, it is not uncommon for the S&P 500 to rise when the economy is slowing but that does not mean it is a good idea to stay invested in highly risky and cyclical stocks, suffering large drawdowns and unnecessary volatility.

Using the predictable rhythm of the economic cycle, there is a better and far less volatile way to navigate the chop.

Slowing? Still? Does It Even Matter?

With the stock market reaching new all-time highs, many are understandably questioning the notion that the economy is slowing. Fortunately, we have economic data to look at and can factually state whether growth is accelerating or decelerating.

Final sales of domestic product, the broadest and most coincident measure of economic growth has already decelerated from 5.6% to 4.7% which should put the debate to rest.

We can look at more real-time and sensitive data of the global economy to identify the trajectory of the global cycle.

The global PMI has been in a trend of sharp deceleration for the past 18 months, currently sitting at a cyclical low which should also help settle the score.

Global PMI:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A common rebuttal is that it is just the global economy that is slowing, not the domestic economy.

A quick overlay of the US ISM PMI shows the industrial cycle remains a highly correlated sector globally and in fact, the US economy is also cycling down.

US ISM:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Also, it is not just the manufacturing sector that is in a downturn, which is another misconception going around the street. The Conference Board publishes an index of their ten most trusted leading economic data points which, on a growth rate basis, has decelerated from over 6% down to just 0.4%, confirming the economic slowdown is broad-based and not isolated to just the manufacturing sector.

Conference Board Leading Economic Index Smoothed Growth Rate:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Even though it's empirically observable the global and domestic cycle remains in a downtrend, does it matter? The answer is a resounding yes. It does matter.

In a recent note on why cycles matter, which you can read by clicking here, I highlighted seven "up cycles" and seven "down cycles," the seventh which we are currently still in as outlined by the data above.

The cycles, defined using several factors such as the length of the decline, the magnitude of the decline and the breadth of the decline are outlined in the chart below. Down cycles are from points A to B and up cycles are from points B to A.

Global Cycles:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

We can test the performance of various assets as we did in the previous research note during each up cycle and each down cycle. The results are overwhelmingly clear.

During up cycles, the average return for the S&P 500 (SPY) is over 25% while the average return during down cycles -6.3%.

Cycle Performance: S&P 500:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

At EPB Macro Research we use cycles to guide our asset allocation, holding an overweight allocation to those sectors that rise during the current economic phase.

The current return during this down cycle of 6.7% for the S&P 500 makes sense in historical context, but there are assets that have performed significantly better with less volatility (and the cycle is not yet over).

If all you did was remain invested during up cycles and move to cash during down cycles, you outperformed, not to mention you avoided the largest drawdowns of the past two decades.

The answer is clear. Yes. Cycles matter.

You Can't Time The Cycle - Or Can You?

After begrudgingly conceding that cycles matter according to the facts above, the next major objection revolves around most investors inability to "time the markets."

The good news is that we are not timing the markets but rather the predictable rhythm of the economic cycle which you can undoubtedly forecast.

Had you remained invested during the up cycles and moved to the sidelines during down cycles, you'd agree that cycles matter. Most investors who buy and hold don't realize that all their gains come during up cycles and that they can avoid drawdowns or even amplify their returns using down cycles.

Forecasting economic inflection points can be done by monitoring baskets of economic data that both logically lead in the economic sequence and have empirically led the economic cycle throughout history.

At EPB Macro Research, we use a combination/confirmation process of leading indicators, separated into two baskets: longer leading data and shorter leading data.

Longer leading data turns as much as 12-18 months before cycle turning points, followed by shorter leading data with moves that can be 6-8 months before downturns and 3-4 months prior to upturns.

By measuring long leading data, and having it confirmed by short-leading data, a high level of conviction can be gained before a cycle turning point and a pivot in asset allocation.

Let's have a look at one of our leading manufacturing indicators which is pushed forward eight months on the chart below.

Firstly, there has not been a sufficient upturn in the longer leading data so we would not expect to see an upturn in a shorter leading data series, such as below.

Leading Manufacturing Index:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Given that we do not see an upturn in either long leading or short-leading data, the asset allocation remains positioned for the current down cycle to continue.

Cycles are critical. You may be invested in a sector that is a land mine without knowing it.

Currently, the S&P 500 is up a few points during this cycle but there are some popular sectors, such as bank stocks, that are a fan favorite at the moment which can, and historically have, gotten investors hurt during down cycles.

Cycle Performance: Financials:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Currently, the performance of bank stocks is in line with the historical average. A down cycle is not the time to be overweight of bank stocks. You want to be overweight bank stocks when they have a virtually 100% positive hit rate; during an up cycle.

At the very least, you need to know if you are invested in a potentially dangerous sector or asset class during a down cycle.

What If I Miss The Rally?

It is common to have a fear of missing out on an equity market rally. During a down cycle, the broad market can still rise which sucks in many investors without regard for the risk of the cycle. There are assets that rise with regularity during down cycles so there is no fear of missing out.

Treasury bonds, as one example, have had a 100% positive hit rate the past six down cycles and are currently up during this down cycle as well.

Cycle Performance: Treasury Bond Futures:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The easiest way to use the leading indicator process is to be long of cyclical equities during up cycles and shift to overweight bonds during down cycles. It also makes logical sense and can be done in both tactical accounts and your more long-only passive accounts. Aggressive during up cycles and defensive during down cycles.

When investing across cycles, you can reduce your fear of having to be in the S&P 500 at all times or risky equity sectors by identifying the assets that perform well during a down turn - there are many of them including some sectors of the stock market.

Knowing the economic cycle, which you will virtually all the time with a combination of long-leading and short-leading indicators, is the biggest tailwind to have at your back when making investment decisions.

Even without the leading indicators, if you just followed the PMI data above and were a month or two late at each turn, you'd still have great results because at the end of the day, cycles matter.

Knowing the direction of the economic cycle is the best way to maximize your upside and minimize your downside risk. The biggest risk to your portfolio always happens when you are on the wrong side of the cycle.

The economic cycle is the biggest advantage you can have in all areas of investing and yes, the cycle is still slowing - and it does matter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY (UNDERWEIGHT ALLOCATION) LONG TREASURY BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.