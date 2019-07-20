I also briefly discuss possible courses of action for Netflix longs holding the hedges expiring in June.

Two of those hedges expire this week, and two expire next June. Here, I show how all reacted to Netflix's drop.

Netflix shares a "Stranger Things" meme (image via Netflix's Twitter page).

Crash Protection Kicks In For Netflix

In an article published before Netflix (NFLX) released its earnings on Wednesday (In Case Netflix Is In Trouble), I presented four ways shareholders could protect themselves in case Netflix shares collapsed. Since then, shares of Netflix are down 11.14% (I've used the 5-day chart below to show the gap down after earnings).

All four of the hedges I presented were designed to protect against >20% declines, with two of the hedges expiring this week, and two expiring next June. Taking into account time value, I would have expected the hedges expiring this week to provide little if any amelioration and the ones expiring next June to provide some. Let's run the numbers and see. First, a reminder of what the first hedge was.

The Optimal Put Hedge Expiring Friday

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Netflix against a greater-than-20% drop by Friday.

The cost here was $30 or 0.04% of position value (the circled numbers in these screenshots are annualized costs, which we can ignore for the purposes of this discussion). To be conservative, the cost of each of these hedges assumed you bought the puts at the ask and sold the calls at the bid.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Thursday's close:

Screen capture via the CBOE

How That Hedge Ameliorated Netflix's Drop

Essentially, it didn't. The hedge was designed to protect against a >20% drop, and Netflix dropped 11.14%: from $365.99 as of Tuesday's close, to $325.21, as of Thursday's close. You paid $30 for the puts on Tuesday, and as of Thursday's close, they were worth $9, assuming you were able to get out at the midpoint of the bid-ask spread.

Your initial position value on Tuesday was $73,198 in NFLX shares (200 x $365.99) + $30 in puts = $73,228.

Your position value on Thursday was $65,042 in NFLX shares (200 x $325.21) + $9 in puts = $65,051. $65,051 represents an 11.13% drop. Since the stock itself was down only one basis point more, 11.14%, this hedge didn't really ameliorate the drop. Next, let's look at the collar expiring Friday.

The Optimal Collar Hedge Expiring Friday

This was the optimal collar, as of Tuesday's close, to protect against the same >20% decline by Friday, while capping your possible upside at 20% by then as well.

Here, the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $68, or 0.09% of position value, when opening the hedge.

How The Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Thursday's close:

Screen capture via the CBOE

And, here's an updated quote on the call leg of the collar:

Screen capture via the CBOE

How That Hedge Ameliorated Netflix's Drop

Again, the hedge was designed to protect against a >20% drop, and Netflix dropped 11.14%: from $365.99 as of Tuesday's close, to $325.21, as of Thursday's close. You paid $30 for the puts on Tuesday (this was the same put strike as in the first hedge), and you sold the call leg for $98 on Tuesday. The puts were worth $9 at the midpoint of the spread at Thursday's close, and the calls were worth $1.

So, your initial position value on Tuesday was $73,198 in NFLX shares (200 x $365.99) + $30 in puts - $98 in calls = $73,130.

And, your position value on Thursday was $65,042 in NFLX shares (200 x $325.21) + $9 in puts - $1 in the calls = $65,050. $65,050 represents an 11% drop from $73,130. So, you were down 3 basis points less than the 11.14% you would have been down holding the stock unhedged.

Again, this hedge didn't really ameliorate the drop, for the same reason the optimal put hedge above didn't: it was designed to protect against a larger decline, and because it had negligible time value, expiring Friday, there wasn't much in additional protection. The other two hedges did have time value, though, as they expire next June. Let's look at how they reacted to Netflix's drop.

The Optimal Put Hedge Expiring Next June

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge Netflix against a greater-than-20% drop by next June.

Here, the cost was $6,650, or 9.08% of position value.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Thursday's close:

Screen capture via the CBOE

How That Hedge Ameliorated Netflix's Drop

You paid $6,650 for the puts on Tuesday, and as of Thursday's close, they were worth $9,025, using the midpoint of the bid-ask spread.

Your initial position value on Tuesday was $73,198 in NFLX shares (200 x $365.99) + $6,650 in puts = $79,848.

Your position value on Thursday was $65,042 in NFLX shares (200 x $325.21) + $9,025 in puts = $74,067. $74,067 represents a 7.24% drop from $79,848. Now, let's look at the collar expiring next June.

The Optimal Collar Hedge Expiring Friday

This was the optimal collar, as of Tuesday's close, to protect against the same >20% decline by next June, while capping your possible upside at 20% by then as well.

This hedge had a negative cost, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,360, or 1.86% of position value when opening it.

How The Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg as of Thursday's close:

Screen capture via the CBOE.

And, here's an updated quote on the call leg of the collar:

Screen capture via the CBOE

How That Hedge Ameliorated Netflix's Drop

You paid $3,970 for the put leg on Tuesday (this was a different strike from the first June hedge), and you sold the call leg for $5,330 on Tuesday. The puts were worth $5,300 at the midpoint of the spread at Thursday's close, and the calls were worth $2,715.

So, your initial position value on Tuesday was $73,198 in NFLX shares (200 x $365.99) + $3,970 in puts - $5,330 in calls = $71,838.

And, your position value on Thursday was $65,042 in NFLX shares (200 x $325.21) + $5,300 in puts - $2,715 in calls = $67,627. $67,627 represents a 5.86% drop from $71,838.

More Protection Than Promised For The June Hedges

Neither of the hedges expiring this week helped materially and a smaller decline than they were designed to protect against, but the put hedge cost only $30, and the collar had a negative cost.

The optimal put hedge and optimal collar expiring next June both ameliorated this week's decline in Netflix, thanks to their time value. Although both were only designed to protect against >20% declines, and Netflix was down only 11.14%, you got more protection than promised in both cases: the optimal put hedged position was down 7.24%, and the optimal collar hedged position was only down 5.86%.

What Now?

If you own the hedges expiring this week, you're pretty much where you would have been had you not hedged. If you own the hedges expiring in June, what you do will probably depend in part about your view of Netflix's prospects from here. The nice thing about being hedged, though, is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Netflix might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Netflix shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.