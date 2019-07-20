Federal Realty's Secret Sauce

51 consecutive years of dividend increases

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is the second-largest REIT in the Shopping Centers sub-sector, with 110 properties in twelve states and the District of Columbia and an equity market capitalization of $9.645 billion. FRT is one of only nine REITs with a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A or A-.

Federal Realty's consistently strong financial performance in a tough retail environment is reflected in its A- S&P credit rating and its ability to annually produce $75 to $100 million in free cash flow after dividends and capital expenses. FFO has grown for 9 consecutive years, including 5.4% growth in 2018. FFO guidance for 2019 is $6.30 to $6.46, a 2.4% increase at the $6.38 mid-point over 2018 FFO of $6.23.

Since 1968, Federal has raised its dividend 51 consecutive years, weathering six recessions and giving FRT the 24th longest streak among all companies. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.2%. However, the most recent increase was just 2.0%.

An effective management team with depth

For the past 15 years, Federal's funds from operations growth has outperformed its Bloomberg shopping center peer average by a margin of 7%.

Don Wood, CEO since 2002, leads an effective management team that prioritizes the cultivation of human capital and has developed a corporate "can do" culture that looks for ways to creatively redevelop each property. The slogan for bringing a "value add" eye to property management is "1+1+1=4."

Staff in regional offices become very familiar with their markets while sharing lessons learned and expertise gained across Federal's portfolio. Company-wide collaboration enables FRT implement best practice cross-fertilization.

The company can apply significant human resources to each project. In the Q1 2019 Earnings Call Don Wood referenced CocoWalk in south Florida, "with those big opportunities. …we have our entire team there and that is all about the blocking and tackling of getting deals done."

Federal Realty's leadership team produces strong growth and profitability in a difficult retail environment. Part of FRT's success is the team's willingness to be good neighbors and their ability to listen to the community preferences for development. This dialogue with neighbors has helped shape the company’s sustainability policies.

Federal Realty's properties

Federal Realty has a relatively large market cap ($9.6 billion) and a relatively small number of properties (110). By contrast, Realty Income (O), the largest REIT in the free standing sub-sector, has a market cap of $21.7 billion and 5,800 properties.

Federal Realty’s 110 properties are located in the following states: California (25); Maryland (19); Virginia (19); Pennsylvania (10); Massachusetts (9); New York (7); New Jersey (6); Florida (4); Illinois (4); Connecticut (3); District of Columbia (2); Michigan (1); and North Carolina (1).

(Map from Federal Realty website)

The company has a core portfolio of shopping centers and “the big three” mixed-use property developments which are transforming the complexion and the operation of Federal Realty.

The secret sauce: mixed-use properties

One of Federal Realty’s competitive advantages is its ability to design, build and manage large, mixed-use developments that combine retail, residential and office space, such as Santana Row in San Jose, CA; Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, MD; and Assembly Row in Somerville, MA. These large mixed-use developments are driving the transformation of its core shopping centers, providing ideas for how to redevelop potential acquisitions or existing properties (such as adding 200 apartments to the Graham Park Plaza in Falls Church, Virginia).

Federal’s experience with the “big three” has provided a laboratory for the design and execution of property densification to maximize its attractiveness, functionality and profitability. This REIT knows how to engage and bring together world class retailers and architects as well as local residents, merchants and jurisdictions to improve community life, the environment and the flow of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. In the Q4 2018 Earnings Call, Don Wood said of the big mixed-use properties: "...yes they take a long time to get up and yes they take a long time to mature but they are the gift that keeps on giving."

Among REITs with retail exposure, Federal Realty is one of the best positioned for continued growth due to their financial strength, strong management, a culture of success and their business model. As described in their 2019 Investor Day webcast, FRT will develop other large, mixed-use destinations (like Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row), and they will continue to apply lessons learned from the big three to their core shopping center properties.

Federal Realty's financial performance

Here’s a snapshot of selected FRT data from Finviz:

Trailing 12-month earnings per share: $3.03;

Trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio: 43.03;

Projected 2019 earnings per share: $3.50;

Forward price/earnings ratio: 37.33;

Estimated EPS growth for the next five years: 6.70%;

PEG ratio: 6.42;

Beta: 0.47;

Book Value: $30.03.

For Q1 2019, Federal reported 78¢ earnings per share, down from 81¢ in Q1 2018, and funds from operations of $1.56, up from $1.52 in Q1 2018.

F.A.S.T. Graphs

The F.A.S.T. Graph shows consistent FFO growth (dark green area), from 2009 to 2018. Dividend growth (light green area) has been steady as a percentage of FFO. The graph provides a visual record of price weakness (the black line), beginning in mid-2016.

(FFO Graph and EPS Operating Earnings Table from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

As indicated on the bar at the right, Federal Realty’s S&P credit rating is A-.

Debt is indicated as 52% of capitalization. I like to measure debt to equity in two ways: by book value and by equity market value.

Debt as a percentage of book value is 57.5%: $3.229 billion debt against $2.228 billion book value $2.228 (74.2 million shares at $30.03) makes total capitalization $5.617 billion (including $160 million of preferred stock).

Debt as a percentage of equity market value is 24.7%: $3.229 billion debt against $9.684 billion equity market value (74.2 million shares at $130.51) makes total capitalization $13.073 billion (including $160 million of preferred stock).

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects FFO to be $6.39 in 2019, growing 5% in 2020 to $6.74, and 4% in 2021 to $7.10.

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects operating earnings to be $3.26 in 2019, growing 7% in 2020 to $3.50, and 6% in 2021 to $3.69.

Federal Realty's dividend

Justin Law’s compilation of Dividend Champions (25+ consecutive years of dividend increases), Contenders (10+ years) and Challengers (5+ years) includes Federal Realty as a Dividend Champion with 51 consecutive years of dividend increases, beginning in 1968. The list is maintained by The DRiP Investing Resource Center, which shows FRT's five-year dividend growth rate as 6.2%. However, the trend of payout increases is down. The most recent increase was 2.0%.

At the $130.51 closing price on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, and a current quarterly dividend of $1.02, or $4.08 annually, FRT's yield was 3.13%.

F.A.S.T. Graphs projects FRT’s dividend to be $4.14 by year-end 2019, growing to $4.29 in 2020 and to $4.32 in 2021. Simply Safe Dividends gives Simon a “very safe” dividend safety score of 88 (with 50 being average).

Federal Realty's high yield for the past five years (2014-2018) ranged from 2.9% (in 2015 and 2016) to 3.8% (in 2018). The high yield has increased each year since 2015. The average high yield has been 3.24%.

At the current dividend, the 5-year low yield of 2.9% corresponds to a price of $139.31. The 5-year high yield of 3.8% yield would be $106.32. The 5-year average yield of 3.24% yield would mean a price of $124.69.

What is an appropriate valuation for Federal Realty?

FRT’s 52-week price range has been $115.09 to $139.29. The midpoint of this price range is $127.19. The low price occurred on January 2, 2019.

I frequently use a tool called The Stock Selection Guide that was developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now BetterInvesting.org). Its purpose is to establish a possible price range for the next five years, using selected data from the past 10 years, modified by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

Estimated high price. I chose a potential high EPS of $4.02 by using a 6.0% estimated EPS growth rate (lower than the 6.7% Finviz estimate and the 6.8% suggested by Better Investing). I chose a potential high P/E ratio of 50, which is between the five-year (2014-2018) average P/E of 47.9 and the average high P/E of 53.6. $4.02 x 50 indicates a possible high price of $200.80.

Estimated low price. I arrived at a possible low price of $100.00, which is 7% lower than the historic price support provided by the dividend and 6% lower than 2018 low price of $106.40.

Price range. A possible five-year price range of $100.00 to $200.80 represents a swing of $100.80. I divide this range into fourths, so that the lower 25% is a "buy" range, the upper 25% is a "sell" range, and the middle 50% of the possible price swing is a "hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. The "buy" range is $100.00 to $125.20 (the lower ¼ of the range). The "sell" range is $175.60 to $200.80 (the upper ¼ of the range).

At a July 17, 2019 closing price of $130.51, Federal is in my hold range. The Stock Selection Guide indicates a maximum "buy" price of $125.20. A more conservative target of $112.40 would represent a 3-to-1 upside/downside ratio for the possible 5-year price range of $100.00-$200.80. I set a personal target of $116.57 to consider initiating a partial position in FRT, which would represent a 3.5% yield at the current $4.08 annualized dividend.

I have no position in FRT common shares, but I have a 1.7% portfolio position in Federal Realty Investment Trust 5% Cumulative Preferred C (FRT.PC), which has no maturity date but is callable on or after 9/29/2022 at $25.00.

(Author's computations, using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide)

What to watch for with Federal Realty Investment Trust

Watch bankruptcy trends. In the Q1 2019 Earnings Call, CEO Don Wood referred to the recent wave of retail bankruptcies as "the new normal."

Watch for the development of additional premium mixed-use properties. The "big three" could become the "big five" or more.

Watch for new lessees. An analyst noted in the Q1 2019 Earnings Call that 40% of FRT's leases have been new leases, compared with peers' 15%. Don Wood replied, "…better real estate…should be able…to attract new tenants for a new economy for … new consumer … behavior."

Watch for termination fees that reflect Federal’s strong lease negotiation position. "Term fees" provided $7.7 million in 2018 revenue, up from a recent average of $4.5 million.

Conversely, watch for signs of increased lessee negotiating strength, sometimes created where there is an oversupply. In the Q4 2018 Earnings Call, Don Wood cited an example of a retailer who was prepared to move to competitor’s site at lease renewal, and FRT reduced the rent to keep the tenant.

Watch for delays in property development projects, which involve long planning processes requiring affirmative decisions by multiple constituencies. Federal's Sunset Place project in south Florida has had multiple delays.



