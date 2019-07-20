Royal Dutch Shell: A Safe 6% Yield

The company's deleveraging has been second to none, and the leaner and more profitable Shell is the best guarantee for safe, long-term income.

Markets have hit new highs, but the energy sector has been lagging the broader markets on concerns about an economic slowdown or worse. A high-yield stock such as Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) (just shy of a 6% yield) can often be a dividend trap if the company's payout ratios are stretched to the maximum. And such negative sentiment does not only hit small companies but also some mega-cap stocks such as Royal Dutch Shell.

Source: Edie.net - all image courtesy remains

Although the economic environment is uncertain (when is it ever certain though), the stock's high yield does not signal the type of risk usually associated with high-yield companies.

The stock is currently yielding around 6%, and with its rock-solid dividend and a $25B stock repurchase program recently authorized, it presents a great opportunity for any investor seeking income. Here is why this stock remains a world-class investment case.

What is going on at Royal Dutch Shell?

Shell started the year 2019 in a strong fashion despite lower oil prices and refining prices. Its LNG segment has been doing particularly well and overall helped to stabilize earnings at around $5.3B.

Operating cash flow came in at $8.6B (-$0.9B Y/Y) and free cash flow at $4B (-$1.2B Y/Y). That big cash flow decline however is no reason for concern as it featured a negative impact of $3.5B from working capital movements. Excluding those, operating cash flow amounted to $12.1B, representing a strong uptake from the $10.4B a year ago at an average Brent oil price of $63 per barrel. Bearing this in mind explains why FCF just barely covered the quarterly dividend payments of $3.9B.

To better understand Shell's strong cash flow generation, it is important to take into account the bigger, full-year picture. Shell is projecting and confident to deliver organic FCF generation of $25-30B in its 2019-2021 which will easily cover a dividend of around $16B per year and leave ample room to continue its major share buyback program.

Royal Dutch Shell has been deleveraging since the oil price glut in 2016 and managed to substantially reduce its gearing ratio and net debt over time. However, in Q1, due to implementing the IFRS 16 accounting standard, the gearing ratio increased to 26.5%. Under this new standard, operating lease liabilities are now recognised on the balance sheet, which naturally leads to higher net debt levels, although Shell per se has not taken up additional debt. What this means though is that pre-IFRS 16, Shell was targeting a long-term gearing ratio of 20% and came in at 21.9% by the end of the quarter, whereas post-IFRS 16, the new target is 25%, meaning that it is not that far away from it.

In early June, Shell held its Annual Management Day with the key takeaway that the company is "strongly positioned for the future of energy".

Shell is aiming at further reducing gearing to the 15-25% range and generating organic free cash flow of $35B with potential shareholder distributions (dividends and buybacks) of $125B over the five-year period between 2021 and 2025. Conventional oil & gas will continue to play a major role for Shell, but its Integrated Gas segment is where the real growth is to be found with more than 15 major products.

Source: Shell Global - Appomattox platform

And as soon as the company finishes its $25B share buyback program at the latest, end of 2020, Shell is committed to finally start growing its dividend again following years of no dividend growth. This outlook is factoring in an average Brent price of $60/barrel, so naturally if an economic recession occurs or a general oversupply in the market, the outlook will be at risk.

Source: Management Day 2019 Presentation

By the time Shell will get back to its glorious dividend growth past, the business will be leaner, less dependent on oil, more efficient and above all more profitable than ever before.

Investor takeaway

Shell's presentations and commentary are the best I have seen in the sector in terms of breadth, depth and general presentation. The average earnings slide deck features almost 30 slides loaded with lots of relevant information whereas its Management Day slide deck consists of 88 slides dissecting all of Shell's seven strategic themes. Management always says that it wants to deliver a world-class investment case and to #MakeTheFuture. In my view, Shell is already such a world-class investment case. It has sound strategies in place for each of its segments and is best positioned to benefit from whatever the future of energy will look like. Of course, it is still dependent on a certain oil price, but its exposure to falling oil prices has been significantly reduced compared to the Shell of five years ago following major cost optimisations, divesting of non-core assets and above all the acquisition of the BG Group in early 2016.

Despite challenging times when oil prices were below $40, Shell has never cut the dividend and was able to weather the storm. It generates stable and predictable dividends for investors and has launched a $25B buyback program which should support the stock price. Total shareholder distributions are expected to grow strongly based on Shell's outlook, and this is exactly what the doctor ordered for hungry investors.

The market is currently not rewarding Shell for its strong outlook and current operating performance with the stock hovering in the mid $60s area at around a 6% dividend yield.

Once the transitional phase of divestments, stock repurchases and lowering the gearing is complete, I expect Shell to quickly return to dividend growth, making it an even better investment. By the time this point has been reached though, the stock is likely to be substantially higher and thus today's setup presents one of the best, long-term investment opportunities.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases. If you do not like it, I'd be happy to find out more as I am here for learning as well :)

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.