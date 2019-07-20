The Cleanest Shirt In The Dirty Laundry: U.S. Long-Term Treasuries

Assuming there's a recovery after the recession, and that inflation could then return, any play is short-term; however, until then it makes sense to buy or hold GLD, IAU, OTCRX, WHOSX, and/or TLT.

The German Bund yields -0.31% right now,and the UK’s 10-Year Government Bond yields only 0.75%, while the US 10-Year yields 2.05%; economists David Rosenberg and Gary Shilling suggest that the US 10-Year Treasury is headed to 1.00% once a recession starts.

We’ve all heard the one about “the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry.” Incessant tinkering with the markets by the Fed has disconnected asset prices from reality, except for bonds.

Oil Rig Drilling Hand Covered in Drilling Mud

Source

Introduction

We've all heard the one about "the cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry." This comes up because with the incessant tinkering and manipulation of the markets by the Fed over the last 30 years, asset prices are now widely seen as pretty severely disconnected from reality (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018a; Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Kevin Wilson, 2019a). For example, US corporate debt is the highest in many decades (Chart 1), primarily in support of debt-for-equity swaps and levered dividend payouts (Chart 2). Much of the stock rally since 2009 has been driven by share buybacks (Chart 3), making the markets highly vulnerable in an economic downturn when that source of support falls away. The result of the easy money over many years, and its deployment to swap debt for equity, is that companies with weak balance sheets have long out-performed while stacking up debt far in excess of cash flow (Chart 4). Asset valuations for stocks are the highest ever by some measures (Chart 5), suggesting that the coming recession (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018c) is going to hit the stock market very hard indeed (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019b).

Chart 1: US Corporate Debt/GDP Highest in Many Decades

Source

Chart 2: US Corporate Share Buybacks Soaring

Source

Chart 3: Share Buybacks Have Driven Markets

Source

Chart 4: US Corporate Debt/Cash Flow Soaring

Source

Chart 5: S&P 500 Median Price/Sales at All-Time High

Source

On the fixed income (Treasury and credit) side of the markets, the long term (secular) downtrend in yields (and uptrend in prices) for the long Treasury bond continues unabated (Charts 6 & 7), in spite of a 400 bp+ boost in effective rates due to the Fed's "QT" Program (Chart 8) and rising Fed Funds Rates (Kevin Wilson, 2019a; Op. cit.). This secular trend has been driven by a combination of factors, including a secular decline in growth (Chart 9), an ever-increasing amount of total non-financial debt (Chart 10), and a secular decline in the efficiency of business debt compared to GDP (Chart 11). We are in fact on the exact same downward yield path for long bonds that Japan has taken since 1990 (i.e., the path generally taken by large economies after balance sheet recessions), and it looks like we are going to stay on that path for a few more years (cf. Chart 12).

Chart 6: Secular Downtrend in Long Bond Yields Continues

Source

Chart 7: Downtrend Since 1981 in 10-Yr. Yield Still Intact

Source

Chart 8: Fed Tightening Has Overshot the Mark This Time

Source

Chart 9: Yields Have Fallen With Nominal GDP Since 1981

Source

Chart 10: Total Non-financial Debt Has Almost Doubled Since 1981

Source

Chart 11: Secular Decline in Efficiency of Business Debt

Source

Chart 12: Secular Decline in US LT Yields Since 2008 Matches Paths of Yields in the Aftermath of Other Balance Sheet Recessions

Source

The Cleanest Shirt in Our Dirty Laundry

Given the stock market's extreme valuations, our exceedingly high corporate debt, and the bond market's long secular downtrend, we could be forgiven for thinking that asset prices generally must be at or near their zenith and are likely to drop significantly in the near future. Certainly those who believe in reversion to the mean for the markets must anticipate real trouble ahead. However, I disagree with those who suggest on historical grounds that all bonds as an asset class are too risky to hold now (perhaps even as risky as stocks), and thus should be avoided (e.g., Jeremy Siegel, quoted by Robert Huebscher, 2016). Of course, after the huge run-up in US corporate debt to all-time highs relative to GDP and cash flow (and its simultaneous trend towards increasingly poor quality; Charts 13 & 14), it is quite prudent to avoid large parts of the credit markets, especially the lower quality segments (cf. Liz McCormick & Katherine Greifeld, 2019).

Chart 13: Many More Zombie Firms Plus Lower Quality Debt

Source

Chart 14: High Yield Debt Added Since 2014 Is All Low Quality

Source

Not only that, there are serious and nearly unprecedented liquidity problems in the corporate bond market right now (cf. Chart 15; see also Kevin Wilson, 2019b; Op. cit.). Muni bonds also have some inherent problems in the modern economic environment, e.g., huge unfunded liabilities and inadequate revenues to pay down debt at the state and local levels (Ted Knutson, 2018). However, US Treasuries are a different matter entirely. They are still considered very safe by the markets and are supported by the secular downtrend already discussed (Charts 6 & 7 above). They are also supported by their traditional role as safe havens during the early stages of recessions and bear markets (Chart 16).

Chart 15: Sharply Reduced Liquidity in Corporate Bond Market

Source

Chart 16: Comparative Performance of Asset Classes in 2008

Source

Furthermore, the obvious failure of the US corporate and government sectors to rein in their debt binges, and the failure of the Fed and other central banks to fully return to "normal" monetary policies some 10 years after the Great Financial Crisis, implies that the secular downtrend for yields is going to continue, as indeed Chart 12 (above) would allow one to infer. An indication of just how far we are from "normal" monetary policies can be seen in the massive and unprecedented volume (over $13 trillion; Chart 17) of global government bonds that currently have negative yields. The German Bund yields negative 0.31% right now, and the UK's 10-Year Government Bond yields only about 0.75%; famous market economist David Rosenberg suggests that the latter level is where the US 10-Year Treasury is headed once a recession starts (David Rosenberg, 2019). Compared to this, the current yield of the US 10-Year Treasury, at around 2.05%, seems absolutely lofty, and if it really drops all the way to parity with the UK's 10-year bond, i.e., well below 1.00%, then US Treasury long bond investors still stand to make a nice chunk of change in spite of the strong rally (i.e., drop in US 10-Yr. yield from 3.25% last year to about 2.05% now) already behind us; cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018d).

Chart 17: Record $13 Trillion with Negative Yields

Source

As an alternative estimate, David Rosenberg has also pointed out that the average bond rally in a recession is about 160 bp of yield drop, measured from the official start of the recession. Assuming arbitrarily (but perhaps not unrealistically based on other data) that we started a new recession in May, when the 10-year yield reached a high of 2.55%, then we might expect the US 10-year yield to fall as low as 0.95% using this average recessionary drop as the metric. Yet another way to approach this estimate is to use the average drop from the nearby high in yields (before recession onset) to the post-recession low; since 1969 that average drop has been 2.26%, according to Rosenberg. If we peg our recent high yield for the 10-yr. at 3.25% in October of 2018 as the relevant starting point, then rates may be expected to fall to about 0.99% using this average yield drop metric. Furthermore, when faced with the reality of a recession, the Fed will quickly drop Fed Funds rates to the Zero Bound again, instituting another round of "ZIRP," and probably "QE" as well, and this will certainly reinforce the idea of falling yields, at least in the short term. Indeed, although the various phases of "QE" caused a series of temporary long bond yield spikes in 2008-2009, the ending yield for the 10-Year Treasury after "QE-3" was about 1.50%, compared to about 3.80% just prior to "QE-1" and the initiation of "ZIRP"(Chart 18). This time around, US yields for the 10-yr. Treasury could eventually drop to parity with the UK's 10-Year bond (as suggested by Rosenberg), as the impending recession triggers big money flows into US bonds (due to their safety and relative yield differentials) from around the world (cf. Chart 19).

Chart 18: Effects of "QE" and "ZIRP" on Markets

Source

Chart 19: Big Differential in Yields Will Help Drive US Bond Rally

Source

Another famous market economist, A. Gary Shilling, has recently noted that bond yields respond primarily to inflation rates, and those are both low and falling globally; their decline will continue as a global recession takes hold this year and next (A. Gary Shilling, 2019). He also expects US long bond yields to fall to around 1.00% before this is over. Shilling called the bond bull market decades ago and has never backed off; indeed, as he points out, the constant maturity 25-Year Zero Coupon Bond has wildly out-performed the S&P 500 since 1981 (Chart 20). Others have shown that a long bond (the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)) easily outperformed the S&P 500 from January of 2007 to March of 2013 (Chart 21). This out-performance actually lasted beyond that shown in Chart 21, until late in 2016; thus the long bond (TLT) out-performed for well over eight years.

Chart 20: Zero Coupon Long Bond Out-Performed S&P 500 (1981-2016)

Source

Chart 21: Out-Performance of TLT [Red] vs. SPY [Blue] (2007-2013)

Source

We are about to see a repeat performance, in my opinion, although of course it is unclear how long this presumed episode of long bond out-performance could last this time around. Well-known economist and fund manager Lacy Hunt and his colleague Van Hoisington believe that the driver of the secular downtrend for the long bond was initially almost entirely falling inflation rates; however, now we must add in the huge burden that high levels of debt place on GDP growth and productivity (Van Hoisington & Lacy Hunt, 2019). This means that the long bond's yield downtrend will continue for a while, because there is little chance that our debt levels will drop significantly, or that inflation will rise much, until the impending recession is behind us. So truly, one of the cleanest shirts in the dirty laundry of the American markets is probably the long Treasury bond.

Caveat Emptor

After the recessionary (deflationary) shock, i.e., once the dust has settled and we have begun another recovery cycle, it may well be that we will finally see some significant inflation, for a variety of reasons. For example, it is possible that we already have the basic structural economic setup (i.e., a large output gap and a significant federal deficit; cf. Chart 22) that accompanied the Great Inflation of 1965-1982 (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2018b; Op. cit.; John Hussman, 2019). Inflation kicked into high gear (with large and variable lags; Chart 23) once the initial recession of that period ended in 1971, and of course after President Nixon dropped the gold standard. This time around, the economic equivalent of the US leaving the gold standard is presumably the impending implosion of the Eurozone and its currency as Brexit takes hold this fall, and both Germany and Italy face financial crises as the global recession takes hold in Europe later this year (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2016; Kevin Wilson, 2018e).

Chart 22: Real GDP Output Gap vs. Federal Deficit/GDP

Source

Chart 23: Inflation Peaks Followed Deficit Surges in 1971-1983

(With Large & Variable Lags)

Source

Another reason to consider that things could change in bond markets after the presumed recession of 2019-2020 is the fact that the US dollar will likely decline (cf. Jeremy Schwartz, 2013) once "ZIRP" and "QE" kick in again, which will have the ancillary effect of weakening the bid under long Treasuries somewhat if the decline is large enough. Not to mention the fact that the US federal deficit is likely to soar by an additional $1 trillion during the course of the impending recession, which would likely boost the already huge annual budget deficit in 2020 or 2021 to over $2 trillion (Chart 24). This will of course flood the market with excessive Treasury bond supply, which may or may not be taken up by willing investors. If there is the kind of reluctance to accept unlimited amounts of unbacked paper that was seen under similar conditions in the 1960s and 1970s, bonds could face an epic sell-off in the years ahead, beginning soon after the next cycle (recovery) begins (cf. Chart 25).

Chart 24: Federal Deficit Will Soar to $2 Trillion in a Recession

Source

Chart 25: Long Bond Yield Spikes in 1965-1982 Great Inflation

Source

Conclusions

All asset classes appear more or less extremely overpriced, with the probable exception of the long US Treasury bond. Gold also looks like it could still rise significantly because of negative real rates around the world. I'll leave a detailed discussion of gold for another day, as I have already repeatedly recommended it, but for now it looks like the long Treasury bond is one of the cleanest shirts in the US market's dirty laundry. It will likely make considerable capital gains in the months ahead. After the 10-Year US Treasury nears a yield of about 1.00%, or whenever the impending bear market for stocks bottoms (whichever comes first), I would expect very high risk of a bond selloff, and depending on circumstances it is possible it could even be a big one. So buying long bonds here or on the next pullback is more likely a trade, rather than an investment.

It makes sense with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) is an alternative ETF that may be safer for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. For those discounting a possible near-term recession and bear market, some liquid alternatives like the Otter Creek Prof. Mngd. Long/Short Portfolio (OTCRX) could be held to protect assets in the event of a much sharper market draw-down associated with deteriorating economic data. Those in a more defensive frame of mind because of the expected eventual market slide should also hold some long Treasuries, in spite of bearish arguments to the contrary, as a stock market crash would be hugely supportive of bond prices: examples include the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund (WHOSX), and the I-Shares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, IAU, OTCRX, WHOSX, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.